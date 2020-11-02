Crpc sec 158

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CRIMINAL PROCEDURAL CODE, 1973 CHAPTER XII SECTION 158: Report how submitted BY ARUNDHATI BANERJEE
BARE ACT LANGUAGE EXPLAINED (1) Every report sent to a Magistrate under Section 157 shall, if the State Government so dire...
SECTION 158 CONTINUED… (2) Such superior officer may give such instructions to the officer in charge of the police station...
POINTS TO REMEMBER • Occurrence Report if delayed creates a doubt in the mind of the Magistrate. • Station House Officer c...
CASES RELATED TO THIS SECTION ROOP CHAND vs. STATE AIR 1988 Delay in dispatch of FIR is not always fatal to the prosecution.
  1. 1. CRIMINAL PROCEDURAL CODE, 1973 CHAPTER XII SECTION 158: Report how submitted BY ARUNDHATI BANERJEE
  2. 2. BARE ACT LANGUAGE EXPLAINED (1) Every report sent to a Magistrate under Section 157 shall, if the State Government so directs, be submitted through such superior officer of police as the State Government, by general or special order, appoints in that behalf. FLOW CHART FOR EASY EXPLANATION REPORT MAGISTRATE UNDER SEC 157 THROUGH SUPERIOR OFFICER OF POLICE APPOINTED BY STATE GOVERNMENT BY GENERAL ORDER BY SPECIAL ORDER
  3. 3. SECTION 158 CONTINUED… (2) Such superior officer may give such instructions to the officer in charge of the police station as he thinks fit, and shall, after recording such instructions on such report, transmit the same without delay to the Magistrate. FLOW CHART FOR EASY EXPLANATION SUPERIOR OFFICER INSTRUCTIONS OFFICER IN CHARGE RECORD INSTRUCTIONS TRANSMIT TO MAGISTRATE WITHOUT ANY DELAY
  4. 4. POINTS TO REMEMBER • Occurrence Report if delayed creates a doubt in the mind of the Magistrate. • Station House Officer can write his comments on the report but cannot stop it and shall have to forward the report to magistrate.
  5. 5. CASES RELATED TO THIS SECTION ROOP CHAND vs. STATE AIR 1988 Delay in dispatch of FIR is not always fatal to the prosecution.
