Apohan equity tech platform pitch deck ppt v50 08-02-2022 aj

Apohan is making the world's first strategic transaction platform. The highly ambitious new generation of SMEs need services for transactions (such as equity funding or JV) to grow. SMEs neither have a management capable of carrying out complex transactions nor know how to avail these services from consultants. Hence, strategic transactions are nearly absent in SMEs & the reason is lack of a economical, reliable service platform. Apohan's platform would bring the strategic transactions to the doorsteps of SMEs. Our platform caters to all ecosystem stakeholders, all parts of the transaction value chain & we capture exhaustive information of a business needed to take conclusive transaction decisions. Our platform is made to increase the success rate of transactions, reduce the cycle time, break the long broker chains & reduce the transaction costs. Apohan realizes counselling, screening & success charges. The company expects to close an unprecedented 100 transactions a day within 10 years. On the competition front, hardly 0.1% of fintech companies are in the transaction space & there is no transaction management platform in the whole world.