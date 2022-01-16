Apohan equity tech platform pitch deck ppt v50 08-02-2022 aj

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Apohan is making the world's first strategic transaction platform. The highly ambitious new generation of SMEs need services for transactions (such as equity funding or JV) to grow. SMEs neither have a management capable of carrying out complex transactions nor know how to avail these services from consultants. Hence, strategic transactions are nearly absent in SMEs & the reason is lack of a economical, reliable service platform. Apohan's platform would bring the strategic transactions to the doorsteps of SMEs. Our platform caters to all ecosystem stakeholders, all parts of the transaction value chain & we capture exhaustive information of a business needed to take conclusive transaction decisions. Our platform is made to increase the success rate of transactions, reduce the cycle time, break the long broker chains & reduce the transaction costs. Apohan realizes counselling, screening & success charges. The company expects to close an unprecedented 100 transactions a day within 10 years. On the competition front, hardly 0.1% of fintech companies are in the transaction space & there is no transaction management platform in the whole world.

  1. 1. APOHANTM Pitch-deckPresentationfor Angel Investment Where businesses realize their dreams!!! 1 APOHAN TM CORPORATE CONSULTANTS PVT. LTD. Apohan: Strategic Transaction Processing Platform for SMEs B r i n g i n g s t r a t e g i c t r a n s a c t i o n s ( s u c h a s e q u i t y f u n d i n g , b u s i n e s s s a l e , s u c c e s s i o n p l a n n i n g , j o i n t v e n t u r e , e t c . ) t o t h e d o o r s t e p s o f 6 3 m i l l i o n M S M E s . Fintech Strategy SME
  2. 2. APOHANTM Apohan: Vision, mission & values 16-Jan-22 Vision To become the world’s largest & most reputed strategic transaction platform for the SMEs. Mission To close 100 transactions per day within the first 10 years from launch. • Corporate Governance: Everything else & everyone else follows! The supreme principle • Excellence through technologies, prosperity for all stakeholders, organization first Organizational values • Synonym for 100% transaction success, first recall for SMEs, mature transaction contracts Brand Apohan • SME upliftment, consulting experience, mentoring Passion 2
  3. 3. APOHANTM What problem does the platform solve? 16-Jan-22 3 • Modern SMEs are highly ambitious • Need equity funding • Need strategic transactions SME story • Banks/NBFCs don’t lend beyond norms • Technocrat promoters lack transaction skills • Undue risk perception of investors Problem • No equity funding/transactions – Stagnation • Risk event – Financial distress, liquidation • Poor contracts – Business disputes Result • 16% of SMEs close every year • Unemployment & capital destruction Social impact 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 Micro Units SMEs Mid-size companies Large companies Less credit to SMEs vis-à-vis large companies (USD Bn) 2016 2019 The new generation of SMEs need equity funding and other strategic transactions for working capital, new markets, new products, new plants, new products, new technology, modernization & international business.
  4. 4. APOHANTM 16-Jan-22 4 The Need Apohan Meets: Strategic Transactions The transactions for SMEs are standard: They have limited permutations & combinations of three parameters: 1. Deal structure 2. Financial Model 3. Transaction Contract Equity funding, preference share, convertible, other Business funding Share transfer, succession planning, M&A Business sale & dilution Rights issue, buyback, restructuring Corporate FDI, ODI, ECB, India entry, international business Foreign Distress funding, recovery Turnaround JVs, lease, license, franchise, technology, sub-contracts Alliances Bids, PPP, EPC, PMC, AMC, O&M Projects Existing SME strengths Technology Marketing Profitability Operations
  5. 5. APOHANTM Ecosystem pain points & the opportunity 16-Jan-22 5 SMEs Lack of professional board of directors Lack of finance, corporate, strategy departments Absence of ability to prepare transaction documents Lack of awareness, existence of misconceptions No experience of hiring transaction consultants Investors Lack of infrastructure to identify & approach SMEs Lack of facility to screen & analyse SMEs Risk perception taken as business risk Merits of SME investment not understood Liquidity & exit concerns Market No accessible central marketplace No merit based transactions Unfavourable terms Many examples of failures Brokers appointed as consultants Consultants Lack of ability to originate deals Main focus is compliances Inability to educate SMEs Unscientific delivery process All focus on networking ABSENCE OF CONSULTING INFRASTRUCTURE for the ecosystem of SMEs, their value chain members, investors, financial intermediaries & compliance professionals!!! Read our article - Necessity of strategic transaction platform.
  6. 6. APOHANTM Business: Activities & industry disruptions 16-Jan-22 6 Transaction/deal origination • Through inbound Marketing Transaction aggregation • Ecosystem of stakeholders Application screening • Appraisal of proposals Deal brokerage • Connecting the counterparty Transaction delivery •Automatic draft documents Industry Disruptions Enabling SMEs for strategic growth initiatives Ensuring 100% deal success for screened SMEs Breaking long, costly broker chains Cutting down transaction timeframe by 60% Apohan would be the global hub for the SMEs to take up strategic transactions that are traditionally privilege of only large companies with certainty of closure & fair terms.
  7. 7. APOHANTM Why SMEs are the best transaction targets 16-Jan-22 7 Our market survey of 1200 companies shows that only SME with revenue between 3 -30 Mn USD & transaction size 2-50 Mn USD can fit a standard transaction model. Parameter SME Listed Company Start-up Transaction contract Negotiable Non-negotiable Dictated Management representation High None High Operational visibility High None Good Compliances High Low Low Overheads High Low High Growth (on base) High Low High Operational flexibility High Low Low maturity Synergy (of investor skills) Possible None Possible Valuation Low High Very high Return on investment High Low Very high Risk Lower Lowest Very high Price fluctuation Peace of mind Stress High failure Liquidity & exit Difficult Easy if in +ve Difficult
  8. 8. APOHANTM Transaction Services: Market & Revenue Potential 16-Jan-22 8 63 Million = Universe of MSMEs in India alone 4 Million = Aspiring SMEs to be screened 200,000 = SMEs to be served per annum on Apohan platform 30k large companies(not targeted): Standard solutions not possible, low volume for a platform This revenue potential is only of one type of strategic transaction: Equity funding This revenue potential is only from one country: India Total available market - 1.4 Trillion USD: Unmet SME funding demand (IFC) Serviceable available market - 465 Bn USD: Loan applications rejected (RBI) Serviceable Obtainable market - 283 billion USD = SME demand for equity per annum Serviceable Obtainable Market (Consulting) - 2-6 Bn USD: Consulting market per annum
  9. 9. APOHANTM Marketing Module • Creating awareness about strategic transactions • Removal of misconceptions • Educating on transaction process Screening Module • Client information form • Counselling • T1 B1 T2 B2 process • Consulting proposal • Consulting contract Inception Phase • Problem statement • Profile of seller • Timeline & budget • Inception report • Financial model Investor Identification Phase • Shortlist of investors • Teaser • Invitation of interest • Data room • Plant visit Detailing Phase • Deal structure • Price & contractual negotiations • Due diligence • Term-sheet Closure Phase • Draft investment contract • Corporate process • Compliances • Execution of investment contract • Payment of success fees to consultants Transaction process to be platformized Unlike the offline market, the platform will make the process systematic, scientific, efficient, template-driven. Again, unlike large companies, SMEs are amenable to standard work process. 16-Jan-22 9
  10. 10. APOHANTM 16-Jan-22 10 Platform: Overview of the web-app The platform has three modules: Marketing, screening (high traffic) & processing. The platform captures highest degree of details of a party and elimination happens at the earliest detection. User ecosystem Marketing module Screening module Transaction Processing module Sides Roles Capacities Areas Input Output Input Output Sell-side Seller-SME Shareholder Awareness about transactions Basic information Screening report Secretarial CIM Buy-side Buyer-Investor Director Removal of misconceptions NDA Go-NoGo metrics Financial Financial model Equal Parties M&A Advisor KMP Knowledge of process Ph. 1 - Business quality Proposal Marketing Teaser Neutral-side Compliance firm Employee Methods Ph. 2 -Transaction readiness Consulting contract Operations Investor list Platform marketing Broker Influencer Blogs Ph. 3 - Offer to investor Procurement Offer structure Platform BD Expert Stakeholder Videos Ph. 4 - Platform T&C Infrastructure Term-sheet Platform delivery Consultant Associate Discussion forum HR, IT, Admin Investment contract Platform admin SEO, SEM, SMM R&D Opportunity list
  11. 11. APOHANTM Features of Platform 16-Jan-22 11 • Buyers, sellers, brokers, etc. • Entire process: Marketing to delivery • Sides, roles and capacities Ecosystem platform • Account Aggregators • Instafinancials, IndiaMart • Deal databases, brokerage platforms Data associates • Deal document/mail templates • Reports, dashboards • Anonymity and confidentiality Automation • SMEs, Investors, Brokers • M&A firms, Compliance firms, Experts • Opportunities, deals, M&A events Databases • Info. of 30 departments • Risk related questions • Integrity related questions Risk matrix • Opportunity database with Primary filter criteria • Facility to identify, match, approach, analyze and contact targets Investor facility • User experience, privacy, access control • Reliability, performance, security • Scalability, interoperability, compatibility Technical features • Workspace, Mass mailer • Calendar, Virtual meeting • Payment gateway • General • features
  12. 12. APOHANTM User forms : Success = Information 16-Jan-22 12 General Forms User Details User Organization Session details Assignment Team Assignment management Documentation Transaction Processing Module Corporate Functions Operational Functions Support Functions Business Group details Operations strategy Administration Company secretarial Plant, Facility details Human resources Shareholder' details Business licenses Information Technology Directors' details Design & engineering Funding Creditors' details Procurement, SCM Finance & Accounts Business Alliances Products, services & projects Investments Corporate mgmt. Production, Operations Legal & contractual affairs Compliances Repair & Maintenance Knowledge Management Strategic transactions Marketing Public relations, CSR Risk Management BD& sales Liaison International business Distribution channel Industry Memberships Business strategy Technology & R&D Just like an investment decision, the platform is information intensive. However, almost 95% of information can be obtained automatically with the help of a single field (e.g., CIN) using technology. All forms are designed from three perspectives of parties: 1. Selection/eligibility criteria 2. Risk concerns 3. Integrity concerns Screening Module Transaction Requisition Attractiveness of business Preparedness for transaction Offer to investor Consulting terms details
  13. 13. APOHANTM Platform Development: Progress 16-Jan-22 13 Choose a Fintech niche (Done) Deal with compliance (Done) Features consideration (Done) Make a project team (Done) Design (Ongoing) Coding (Ongoing) Testing (Ongoing) Develop MVP (April 2022) Quality Analysis (Not started) Deployment (Not started) Maintenance (Not started) The company is developing the platform within a minimal budget using Zoho Creator App. -- The company expects to launch the MVP by April 2022.
  14. 14. APOHANTM Competition & differentiation 16-Jan-22 In the world of strategic transactions for the SMEs, online customer experience is from high hope to high anxiety to high disappointment; and the offline experience is worse! • Key difference: • Apohan is the world’s only & first transaction delivery platform!! • Virtual data room (VDR), deal database & brokerage do not have potential to become unicorn!!! • Differentiators-Apohan overcomes the following lacunae of other platforms: • SME transaction successes/closures are very few. • Process flow is not systematic & scientific. • Information captured not enough for decision making. • Participant claims are unvalidated. • There is no transaction delivery obligation. • Anybody & everybody becomes a broker. 14 Brokerage Platform • Smerger • MergerDomo • CBA network Virtual data room • Intralinks • Securedocs • Dealroom Deal databases • Crunchbase • Refinitiv • VCcircle Online Networks • Aurigin • Icexpro • I-deal
  15. 15. APOHANTM Revenue Model Counselling Charges (per session) Without document study (USD 100) With document study (USD 200) Screening Charges (USD 1500 per application) Draft documents, Enablement services (USD 6000 per company) Transaction Success fees Simple transaction ( 2 to 4% of transaction amount ) Complex transaction ( 4 to 8% of transaction amount ) 16-Jan-22 15 These are the current rates realized from existing clients. With brand building & history of successes, customer acquisition costs/times and stakeholder expectations would ease. Apohan’s Profitability Strategy • Systematic process flow • Standardized transactions • Automated documents • Automated communication • Internally trained HR • International replication • Past success influence • Brand Apohan
  16. 16. APOHANTM Traction & unit economics Business development Count Potential (in INR Lakhs) Potential (in USD Mn) All historic BD prospects 1200 NA NA Prospects studied in detail 948 NA NA Active leads 192 ~43104.00 ~58.60 Hot leads 11 ~1863.00 ~2.50 Closures 0 0.00 0.00 16-Jan-22 16 The revenue model has been validated with wide industry interaction for 3 years before construction of the IT platform. The company is expecting two successes by April – 2022. Offline assignments Count Revenue (in INR Lakhs) Revenue (in USD Mn) Contracts 6 ~772.00 ~1.03 Strategic Enablement 7 ~13.00 ~0.017 Counselling 5 ~1.00 ~0.0014 Economic units Value Burn rate 5500 USD pm CAC 75 USD LTV 2500 USD LTV/CAC 33 Projected revenue FY 2021-22 280,000 USD
  17. 17. APOHANTM 16-Jan-22 17 Go-to-market strategy •SME event organization – Online SME event organization- Offline SME event participation Content creation – Videos Physical media ads Online events for mentoring SMEs on transactions, growth, funding, alliances, JV, etc. have proven to be very effective tools. Videos make the most successful tools! Social media Digital media Mkt & BD dept cost Mkt & BD dept overheads Subscriptions- online Brokers & intermediaries
  18. 18. APOHANTM Achievements & Work-in-progress 16-Jan-22 18 Achievements Work-in-progress • Team: Mobilization of 16-member platform team • MVP: Development of EquityTech platform by Mar 2022 • Traction: Substantial traction of 192 leads/ 6 Contracts • Transactions: 85% progress on first offline success • Revenues: 80% operating costs financed through revenue. • Two more transactions at advanced stage • Friendly investment: 50k USD FDI obtained. • Awaiting success of three transactions ( USD 600,000) • APIs/Databases: Identified & inquired • Funding: Angel/ VC funding for MVP being sought • M&A network: 4 WhatsApp groups of 1000 • Co-founder: Identification of CTO for platform • Knowledge database: 65K files classified. • Branding: Campaign/ SEO/ SEM going on • Marketing website: 350 page content site made. • Vendors: Platform vendors being shortlisted • Events: SME Industry events for business promotion • Platform templates: Ready from offline transactions. • Registrations: Compliances (PT, PF, GST, etc.) in place. • Business/investor databases/subscriptions being procured The company finances 80% of operating expenses (except director salaries.) It is ready for making final platform, HR rollout, marketing launch & investment.
  19. 19. APOHANTM Founders’ profiles 16-Jan-22 19 Arun Joshi, Founder & Director, Delivery Profile: 22 years of experience in the transaction advisory, M&A; management, financial, corporate, strategic roles with the most prestigious companies of India. Companies: Worked in RIL, GAIL, CRISIL, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Isolux Corsan, Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit (DIMTS), Bluestream Infrastructure Sectors: Engineering, chemical, construction, energy, transport, IT-eS, social infrastructure Domains & functions: Business strategy, company secretary matters, financial models, business contracts, transaction advisory Education: MBA (International Business) from Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), New Delhi, BE (Mechanical) from College of Engineering, Pune (COEP) LinkedIn-Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/arunjoshiapohan Shailesh Waghmare, Co-founder & Director, BD Profile: 20 years experience in business strategy, P&L management, marketing, business development and sales. Led a team of up-to 200+ members. Built three organizations, grounds up into sustainable businesses that are now at next stage of expansion and investment. International experience of Australia, Africa & UAE. Companies: Onicra, AVTEG Pvt Ltd, Hope Technologies Ltd, Supertech Solutions Ltd, Fifth Quadrant Designs, etc. Sectors: MSME, IT, banking, credit rating, infrastructure, education and training Domains & functions: Sales & marketing, business management, business strategy, business alliance management, project management. Education: BSc (Electronics), PGD (Industrial Instrumentation and Information Technology) from CED Technology of India, GOI (CEDTI), MBA (Marketing and Financial Management) LinkedIn-Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shaileshkw . .
  20. 20. APOHANTM Platform: Our advisory panel 16-Jan-22 20 • Founder and CEO • Paradiso Software Solutions, Pune • Education - • Harvard Business School • Expertise - • Developed one of the top ten LMS systems globally. • Global clientele • Unique product reputation • 6 year bootstrapped successful startup. Sachin Chaudhari • Co-Founder • Richmond Value Partners, Virginia, United States • IBM • Engineering Leader (7.5 years) • Expertise - • Created algo-based money management application. • Expert in spanning React, Node, Python, Java, etc. Deven Tasgaonkar • Associate Director • Cognizant, Dallas/ Fort Worth Area • Lead Software Engineer • Pier 1, Dallas/ Fort Worth Area (3 years) • Education - • Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, College of Engineering, Pune. Nitin Khanna • Founder, CEO • AIBAVA Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (focuses on AI for social and future needs) • Expertise - • Experience delivering projects/program worth 12000 Person days (approx.) / 14 Million USD (approx.) with multi location, multi nationality team Kamlesh Waghmare We have a total 20–22-member strong mentor panel of promoters’ friends for assistance in various application development aspects.
  21. 21. APOHANTM Investment requirement & related aspects 16-Jan-22 21 Cost Head Normal Growth Rapid Expansion Past liabilities 0.00 0.02 Human resources 0.08 0.12 Marketing expenses 0.01 0.05 Platform - Capex 0.06 0.12 Platform - Opex 0.01 0.02 Other 0.04 0.07 Total (Mn USD) 0.2 0.4 Total (INR Cr.) 1.5 3 Our Fund-raising Philosophy: • Apohan management is growth oriented & not control oriented. • Executive directors, if appointed by investors, must be competent to discharge the duties. • There would be no dilution of our corporate cause which in brief is as follows: “Not to let the deserving SMEs fail purely due to funding problems” • There should be no overly restrictive investment contract clauses till the internal accruals/loans are themselves sufficient to propel growth. • Conversion of 12.00 lakh (17k USD) loan of Sachin Jadhav to equity, sweat equity issue to Shailesh Waghmare, co- director. As such, it is a multi-phase growth story. However, the minimum viable investment is around USD 0.2 Mn to 0.4 Mn USD for next 6-12 months.
  22. 22. APOHANTM Contacts Thank you! Contact Person Arun Joshi Shailesh Waghmare E-mail arun.joshi@apohanconsultants.com Shailesh.waghmare@apohanconsultants.com Phone +91 20 25650005 +91 20 25650005 Mobile +91 9810481325 +91 96500 13256 Website www.apohanconsultants.com Address 301-309, Sohrab Hall, opposite Jehangir Hospital, Sangamvadi Pune, Maharashtra, India 411001 16-Jan-22 22

