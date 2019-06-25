Draft strategy for 2020- 30: Public engagement report summary

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Draft strategy for 2020 – 2030 Public engagement report summary 07 June 2019
Contents Introduction Pathways to creativity and culture Ideas for delivering the outcomes What does culture and creativit...
Introduction
Introduction • Public deliberative workshops ahead of the second consultation on Arts Council England’s draft strategy for...
Introduction Who participated? 5 Workshops 129 participants Online forum 26 participants Children and young people 47 part...
Introduction What did they do? 6 Words and questions were displayed on a large wall. Participants added text or drawings o...
Introduction The draft strategy at the time 7 Vision Culture and creativity enhance the lives of every person in England I...
Introduction • Participants supported the vision, although with some concern that it may be challenging to achieve with li...
Pathways to creativity and culture
Pathways to creativity and culture • Most participants wanted to be more culturally and creatively active. • They often as...
Pathways to creativity and culture • Time and money – Most common barrier across all locations and all ages. – Lack of hou...
Pathways to creativity and culture • Creative support for schools – Work with education bodies to boost creativity, within...
Ideas for delivering the outcomes
Ideas for delivering the outcomes • Groups were given top trumps cards outlining several ideas for ‘supporting creative pe...
Ideas for delivering the outcomes • Participants were very engaged in this activity. • Groups found some ideas easier to a...
Ideas for delivering the outcomes • Over half of participants ranked ‘supporting creative people’ as the most important ou...
Ideas for delivering the outcomes • A third of participants ranked ‘supporting creative communities’ as the most important...
Ideas for delivering the outcomes • The ‘supporting a creative country’ outcome was not covered in any detail at the works...
What does culture and creativity mean to you?
What creativity and culture mean • Participants valued creativity and culture and put forward a variety of activities they...
What creativity and culture mean • Participants described ‘culture’ as something you are (religion, country of origin), an...
Conclusion Participants wanted to see creative experiences which are accessible and inclusive; more personal, more local a...
Conclusion 1.Arts Council England could play a more public-facing role, promoting the creative and cultural offer in Engla...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Draft strategy for 2020- 30: Public engagement report summary

11 views

Published on

Draft strategy for 2020- 30: Public engagement report summary

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Draft strategy for 2020- 30: Public engagement report summary

  1. 1. Draft strategy for 2020 – 2030 Public engagement report summary 07 June 2019
  2. 2. Contents Introduction Pathways to creativity and culture Ideas for delivering the outcomes What does culture and creativity mean to you? Conclusion 3 9 13 19 22
  3. 3. Introduction
  4. 4. Introduction • Public deliberative workshops ahead of the second consultation on Arts Council England’s draft strategy for 2020 – 2030, to explore: 1. how ACE can deliver on the outcomes in their draft strategy, and 2. what the public would prioritise given defined and limited resources. • Five research questions were used to design the workshops. – What does creativity mean to people and their lives? – How can ACE support pathways for children, young people, and under-represented people to engage in creativity and culture? – How can ACE add value to people’s lives through creativity and culture? – What do people think of different ideas for achieving the outcomes in its emerging draft strategy? – How should ACE invest its resources to achieve them? The brief 4
  5. 5. Introduction Who participated? 5 Workshops 129 participants Online forum 26 participants Children and young people 47 participants Interviews 22 participants Range of age, gender, ethnicity, socio-economic background, engagement with cultural activities, and urban / suburban / rural-dwelling, to ensure that different views were heard. Sample weighted towards more diverse, younger, C2DE socio-economic groups
  6. 6. Introduction What did they do? 6 Words and questions were displayed on a large wall. Participants added text or drawings on post-it notes, or chose a picture to reflect their views and feelings. What is creativity to you? Participants voted on closed questions at the beginning and end of the workshops about their views, values, experiences, and prioritisation of creativity and culture in England. Voting Participants competed a quiz as they moved through three stations. This provided information about culture and creativity in England, Arts Council England, and the draft strategy. Discovery session •Participants made posters of creativity and culture in their lives, the things that get in the way, and how Arts Council England could help them reach their goals. Creativity mapping Groups discussed the costs, reach and beneficiaries of various ideas for achieving the outcomes. They then decided how they would allocate a budget across the different ideas. Achieving the outcomes
  7. 7. Introduction The draft strategy at the time 7 Vision Culture and creativity enhance the lives of every person in England Investment principles To be inclusive and fit for the future Outcome: Creative people Each and every person can develop and express creativity throughout their lives Outcome: Creative communities Culture and creativity are at the heart of thriving communities Outcome: Creative country England’s cultural sector is at the forefront of global creative practice • The workshops were designed using the draft outline of the strategy as it read at the time. The outcomes below are as they were presented at the workshops. • The vision, outcomes and investment principles have since been further developed into those in the draft strategy and which are being consulted on in summer 2019.
  8. 8. Introduction • Participants supported the vision, although with some concern that it may be challenging to achieve with limited resources. • The three outcomes were seen as interdependent – the prioritisation of creative people would result in creative communities and a creative country, some said, or conversely that a creative country would be needed to create the environment for creative communities at a local level, which in turn would foster creative people. Reflections on the strategy 8 Creative People Creative Communities Creative Country
  9. 9. Pathways to creativity and culture
  10. 10. Pathways to creativity and culture • Most participants wanted to be more culturally and creatively active. • They often aspired to engage more with external culture and creativity, going to events, shows, heritage sites, and exhibitions. Creative and cultural aspirations 10
  11. 11. Pathways to creativity and culture • Time and money – Most common barrier across all locations and all ages. – Lack of hours in the day and prohibitive costs of tickets, transport or equipment. • Space – Lack of free/affordable, appropriate spaces. • Accessibility – Restrictions of public transport e.g. locations or accessibility for wheelchair users. • Inclusivity – Lack of, or poorly advertised, diverse creative and cultural available locally. • Confidence – Lack of confidence in creative abilities or opportunity to have a creative career. • Prioritisation – Other activities outside of creativity and culture are given priority. Barriers identified by participants 11
  12. 12. Pathways to creativity and culture • Creative support for schools – Work with education bodies to boost creativity, within and outside of the curriculum. • Creative support for families – Sponsorship for activities aimed at the family unit, such as discounted entry. • Creativity for all – Proactively designing, promoting, and supporting programmes that appeal to under-represented groups. • Sharing “what’s on” – Arts Council England to develop a higher public profile, and support the promotion of creative activities, events and courses. • Creativity tailored to – and made with – local people – Enable communities to influence what is available to them locally. • Grants for creative careers – Provide financial support to individuals working towards a creative career. Participants’ suggestions for overcoming barriers 12
  13. 13. Ideas for delivering the outcomes
  14. 14. Ideas for delivering the outcomes • Groups were given top trumps cards outlining several ideas for ‘supporting creative people’ and ‘supporting creative communities’, along with blanks for creating their own. • Groups discussed each idea in turn, considering the pros and cons, to explore participants’ values and decision-making processes. • Groups then prioritised different ideas for each outcome using blocks, representing how they would allocate resources across the ideas. The activity 14
  15. 15. Ideas for delivering the outcomes • Participants were very engaged in this activity. • Groups found some ideas easier to agree on, while others stimulated more debate which led to trade-offs and compromises. • Concerns were raised that the ideas were ambitious in the face of: – the challenge of attracting new audiences; – the need for investment in creativity; and – the need to support and facilitate creative activities directly rather than acting as a promoter and enabler • Ideas suggested by participants included: – activities for older people; – discount schemes for families, young people, and disabled people; – reimagining libraries as creative hubs; and – providing free performance spaces. Reflections 15
  16. 16. Ideas for delivering the outcomes • Over half of participants ranked ‘supporting creative people’ as the most important outcome. • When asked to prioritise different ideas, the most popular options were in support of creativity in children and young people – encouraging them to be creative and to equip them with creative skills for life. • Concerns were raised that a lack of time and resources available to teachers and youth workers would limit what could be done to support children and young people. • Adult groups felt it would be important to invest in professional creative individuals, as they felt their presence would underpin other ideas being achieved. However, the children and young people did not support this idea, and felt that resources could be more effectively allocated to other ideas. Supporting creative people 16
  17. 17. Ideas for delivering the outcomes • A third of participants ranked ‘supporting creative communities’ as the most important outcome. • It was felt that this would create the environment in which creative individuals could thrive together. • Participants were generally supportive of ideas that: – are inclusive and relevant to everybody’s wellbeing; – help to facilitate creative activities; – help bring creative events to underserved communities. Supporting creative communities 17
  18. 18. Ideas for delivering the outcomes • The ‘supporting a creative country’ outcome was not covered in any detail at the workshops as we wanted to focus participants on outcomes for individuals and communities. • A fifth of participants ranked ‘supporting a creative country’ as the most important outcome. • Where this was prioritised, it was because participants saw it as promoting inclusivity and equal access to opportunities in creative and cultural sectors. • Participants felt that supporting creative individuals and communities would result in a creative country. Supporting a creative country 18
  19. 19. What does culture and creativity mean to you?
  20. 20. What creativity and culture mean • Participants valued creativity and culture and put forward a variety of activities they currently engage in, from visiting museums, theatres or cinemas to cooking, singing and crafting. • They felt that publicly funded opportunities to engage are important. • Participants talked more about examples of ‘every-day creativity’ than about going out to or travelling to cultural venues or events. • Participating in creative activities, and discussing what culture and creativity might encompass, can broaden participants’ perspective on how much of their life is ‘creative’. What creative and cultural things do you do? 20
  21. 21. What creativity and culture mean • Participants described ‘culture’ as something you are (religion, country of origin), and ‘creativity’ as something you do. • The way they described culture and creativity is consistent with previous research. • Some spoke about activities they enjoyed such as karaoke and bingo, which they felt would be considered social but not cultural, in the way that ballet or opera would. This reflected wider conversations about ‘culture’ vs. ‘being cultured’. How do people talk about creativity and culture? 21
  22. 22. Conclusion Participants wanted to see creative experiences which are accessible and inclusive; more personal, more local and woven into daily life; and which support people – especially young people – to be happier and healthier, whatever their background or career choices.
  23. 23. Conclusion 1.Arts Council England could play a more public-facing role, promoting the creative and cultural offer in England. Both adults and the children and young people felt that working with schools and supporting creativity in young people should be the highest priority. Participants saw a link between creativity and wellbeing, believing that creative activities make an important contribution to physical and mental health. Participants prioritised enabling creativity for all (preferring the ‘creative people’ outcome), supporting Arts Council England’s role in enabling individual creativity. Opportunities for enhancing the lives of individuals and communities through ‘everyday creativity’ on their own terms were popular. Most participants wanted to be more engaged with creativity and culture, but faced a variety of barriers, most significantly time and money. Participants supported the strategy, seeing the three outcomes as interdependent, but worry about whether it is achievable. 23 #AnACEfuture http://www.artscouncil.org.uk/nexttenyears

×