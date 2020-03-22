Successfully reported this slideshow.
การท่องเที่ยว (Tourism) ดร.ชาญชัย จิตรเหล่าอาพร อาจารย์ประจาภาควิชารัฐศาสตร์ มหาวิทยาลัยรังสิต www.ballchanchai.com
ประวัติ การศึกษา • รัฐศาสตรดุษฎีบัณฑิต, จุฬาลงกรณ์มหาวิทยาลัย • ศิลปศาสตรมหาบัณฑิต (รัฐศาสตร์), มหาวิทยาลัยเกษตรศาสตร์ • ร...
ประวัติ การทางาน (ปัจจุบัน) • อาจารย์ประจาภาควิชารัฐศาสตร์ มหาวิทยาลัยรังสิต • ผู้อานวยการสถาบันวิชาการไทยวิจัยพัฒนาการจัด...
ประวัติ การทางาน (อดีต) • อดีตผู้อานวยการหลักสูตรศิลปศาสตรมหาบัณฑิต สาขาวิชาผู้นาทางสังคม เศรษฐกิจ และการเมือง (การศึกษาทา...
ความเป็นมาของการท่องเที่ยว  การท่องเที่ยวสมัยแรกจากัดเฉพาะในหมู่ผู้มีอันจะกิน พัฒนาการสู่มวลชนเริ่มขึ้นใน ปลายคริสต์ศตวรร...
ความเป็นมาของการท่องเที่ยว • ในสมัยเริ่มแรกการเดินทางของมนุษย์เดินทางโดยมีวัตถุประสงค์ 5 ประการ คือ • 1. แสวงหาถิ่นฐาน หรื...
ความเป็นมาของการท่องเที่ยวในประเทศไทย • สาหรับประเทศไทย การท่องเที่ยวในสมัยแรก ๆ พบว่าเป็นการเดินทางด้วยเหตุผลดังนี้ คือ •...
การท่องเที่ยวคืออะไร  การท่องเที่ยว หมายถึง การเคลื่อนที่ของคนจากที่เดิม ไปยังจุดหมายปลายทางอีก แห่งหนึ่งด้วยความสมัครใจ ...
องค์ประกอบของการท่องเที่ยว การท่องเที่ยว ประกอบด้วยองค์ประกอบ 3 ประการ คือ • 1. คน หมายถึง นักท่องเที่ยว หรือผู้เดินทาง (ด...
ประเภทของการท่องเที่ยว (1) • 1.การท่องเที่ยวเพื่อความสนุก : ใช้วันหรือเวลาหยุดงาน เพื่อเปลี่ยนบรรยากาศ เพื่อสนองความอยากรู...
ประเภทของการท่องเที่ยว (2)  4. การท่องเที่ยวเพื่อการกีฬา : แบ่งเป็น 4.1การไปชมการแข่งขัน และ 4.2การไป เล่นกีฬา  5.การท่อ...
ประเภทของการท่องเที่ยว (3)  6. การท่องเที่ยวเพื่อการประชุมสัมมนา : ในปัจจุบัน องค์กรต่าง ๆ มีการจัด ประชุมสัมมนากันมาก ซึ...
ประเภทของนักท่องเที่ยว (1)  นักท่องเที่ยว หมายถึง ผู้เดินทางมาเยือนชั่วคราวและพานักอยู่ครั้งหนึ่ง ๆ ไม่น้อย กว่า 24 ชั่วโ...
ประเภทของนักท่องเที่ยว (2) • 1. Transit คือ ผู้ที่อยู่ในระหว่างเดินทางยังไม่ถึงจุดหมาย ในระหว่างทางได้ แวะหยุดพักกลางทาง •...
ความสาคัญของอุตสาหกรรมท่องเที่ยว • อุตสาหกรรมท่องเที่ยวก่อให้เกิดรายได้เป็นเงินตราต่างประเทศ • องค์การสหประชาชาติประกาศว่า...
ลักษณะของอุตสาหกรรมท่องเที่ยว • 1. เป็นอุตสาหกรรมบริการ สินค้าคือ บริการ ได้แก่ ความสะดวกในด้านต่าง ๆ เป็น สินค้าที่ไม่มีต...
ลักษณะของอุตสาหกรรมท่องเที่ยว  4. เป็นอุตสาหกรรมที่เกี่ยวข้องกับอุตสาหกรรมอื่น ๆ แทบทุกประเภทก่อให้เกิดการ ลงทุน ทางอุตสา...
ธุรกิจท่องเที่ยว (Tourism Business)  พ.ร.บ.ธุรกิจนาเที่ยวและมัคคุเทศก์ พ.ศ.2535 มาตรา 3 นิยามคาว่า “ ธุรกิจนาเที่ยว ” หมา...
ประเภทของธุรกิจนาเที่ยว (1) • ประเภทของธุรกิจนาเที่ยว แบ่งออกเป็น 3 ประเภท คือ • 1. Travel Agent บุคคลหรือบริษัทที่มีความส...
ประเภทของธุรกิจนาเที่ยว (2)  3. Wholesaler บริษัทมีความชานาญงานในงานเดินทาง คิดและเสนอ โปรแกรมที่ จัดไว้แบบเหมาหรือจัดขึ้...
ธุรกิจที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการท่องเที่ยว (1) • 1.ธุรกิจการขนส่ง ( Transportation) : ทางบก : รถยนต์ และรถไฟ ธุรกิจเกี่ยวเนื่องขอ...
ธุรกิจที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการท่องเที่ยว (2) • 2. ธุรกิจอาหารและที่พักแรม จาแนกเป็นประเภทต่าง ๆ ตามลักษณะการใช้ – โรงแรม คือ ที...
ธุรกิจที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการท่องเที่ยว (3) • 3. ธุรกิจการนาเที่ยว • ธุรกิจการนาเที่ยวประกอบด้วย บริษัทนาเที่ยว (Tour Operator...
หน่วยงานราชการที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการท่องเที่ยว  1.กระทรวงการท่องเที่ยวและกีฬา : www.mots.go.th  2. การท่องเที่ยวแห่งประเทศไ...
รูปแบบการจัดการธุรกิจท่องเที่ยว  1.การท่องเที่ยวภายในประเทศ  2.การท่องเที่ยวระหว่างประเทศ  3.การท่องเที่ยวเพื่อสังคม  ...
ทรัพยากรการท่องเที่ยว  1. ประเภทธรรมชาติ : เป็นแหล่งท่องเที่ยวที่มีความสวยงามเกิดขึ้นตามธรรมชาติ  2. ประเภทประวัติศาสตร์...
การแบ่งส่วนบริหารงานในบริษัทนาเที่ยว  โดยทั่วไปบริษัทนาเที่ยวจะแบ่งส่วนบริหารงานออกเป็น 3 ฝ่ายใหญ่ ๆ ได้แก่  1.ฝ่ายขาย ...
งานในบริษัทนาเที่ยว: ฝ่ายขาย • 1. ฝ่ายขาย • 1.1 แผนกส่งเสริมการขาย หรือประชาสัมพันธ์ มีหน้าที่ • 1.1.1หาตลาดใหม่ ๆ • 1.1.2...
งานในบริษัทนาเที่ยว: ฝ่ายจัดการท่องเที่ยว (1)  2. ฝ่ายจัดการท่องเที่ยว  2.1 แผนกธุรการ มีหน้าที่  2.1.1 ดูแลด้านเอกสารข...
งานในบริษัทนาเที่ยว: ฝ่ายจัดการท่องเที่ยว (2)  2.2 แผนกท่องเที่ยวภายในประเทศ  2.3 แผนกท่องเที่ยวต่างประเทศ  2.4 แผนกท่อ...
งานในบริษัทนาเที่ยว: ฝ่ายจัดการท่องเที่ยว (3)  2.5 – 2.8 มีหน้าที่  1. จัดการเดินทางให้แก่ลูกค้าทั้งเป็นรายบุคคลและเป็นก...
งานในบริษัทนาเที่ยว: ฝ่ายจัดการท่องเที่ยว (4) • 2.9 แผนกยานพาหนะ มีหน้าที่จัดหายานพาหนะในการขนส่งนักท่องเที่ยว • 2.10 แผนก...
งานในบริษัทนาเที่ยว: ฝ่ายการเงิน  3. ฝ่ายการเงิน มีหน้าที่ด้านการเงินและบัญชีรับ – จ่ายทุกประเภทของบริษัท
ความสาเร็จในด้านการท่องเที่ยวของประเทศไทย (1)  ประเทศไทยประสบความสาเร็จในด้านการส่งเสริมการท่องเที่ยวด้วยการใช้มาตรการ ทา...
ความสาเร็จในด้านการท่องเที่ยวของประเทศไทย (2) • 2. ประเทศไทยมีทรัพยากรการท่องเที่ยวจานวนมากและหลากหลายทั้งที่เป็น • แหล่งท...
ความสาเร็จในด้านการท่องเที่ยวของประเทศไทย (3) • 4. คุณลักษณะเฉพาะของคนไทยความเป็นมิตรไมตรี นิสัยโอบอ้อมอารี ยิ้มแย้ม แจ่มใ...
ที่มาของข้อมูล  http://www.praveetelearning.com/ (ผู้บรรยายขอขอบคุณผู้ให้ข้อมูล/เจ้าของแหล่งสืบค้นข้างต้น ในการจัดทาเอกสา...
ขอบคุณครับ
