4 sleginiai indai140102

Mokymo programa: Suskystintų naftos dujų degalinės operatorius Tema: SLĖGINIAI INDAI SND DEGALINĖJE 1
SLĖGINIAI INDAI SND DEGALINEJE Slėginis indas – hermetiškai uždaryta talpykla, kurioje vyksta cheminiai, šiluminiai, kiti ...
• Didžiausias leidžiamasis slėgis Ps – didžiausias slėgis, kuriam, kaip nurodo gamintojas, įrenginys yra suprojektuotas. •...
• Balionas – indas, turintis vienas arba dvejas žiotis ventiliams, flanšams arba atvamzdžiams įsukti, skirtas suslėgtosiom...
Indo savininkas atsako už nuolatinę indų priežiūrą, tinkamą ir saugų indo naudojimą pagal SINT DT 12-02 , Potencialiai pav...
• Prieš pradedant naudoti Potencialiai pavojingų įrenginių valstybės registro tvarkymo įstaigoje turi būti įregistruoti ši...
indai grupuojami į dvi klases atsižvelgiant į juose laikomų takiųjų medžiagų pavojingumo grupę. Pirmai klasei priskiriami ...
Indo saugiam ir tinkamam naudojimui užtikrinti savininkas privalo: • 1. nuolatinę indų priežiūrą ir darbo kontrolę pavesti...
Indo naudojimas turi būti nedelsiant nutrauktas, jeigu: 1. slėgis inde pakilo daugiau už darbinį; 2. sugedo bent vienas įt...
TECHNINĖS BŪKLĖS TIKRINIMAS • Indų savininkas privalo pasirūpinti, kad laiku būtų atliekami šiose taisyklėse nurodytų indų...
• Indų techninės būklės tikrinimo tikslas – nustatyti, ar indai gali iki kito patikrinimo patikimai veikti esamomis jų nau...
Indų techninė būklė tikrinama: 1. prieš pradedant sumontuotą indą naudoti – vidaus bei išorinė apžiūra, hidraulinis bandym...
SND degalinės registruojamų indų techninės būklės tikrinimo periodiškumas • veikiančio indo patikrinimas -- kas 2 metai. •...
Veikiančio indo patikrinimo metu turi būti įsitikinama: 1. ar indus prižiūri pakankamos kvalifikacijos asmenys, kaip vykdo...
atliekamos indus paruošus apžiūroms, atjungus juos aklėmis nuo veikiančių vamzdynų ir ant aklių iškabinus plakatus „Aklė“....
Indų hidraulinis bandymas atliekamas tik esant teigiamiems jo išorinės ir vidaus apžiūros rezultatams. Indų (išskyrus krio...
• Jei indai pripažinti tinkamais naudoti, ant kiekvieno iš jų matomoje vietoje turi būti nurodyta: 1. registracijos numeri...
UŽDAROJI AKCINĖ BENDROVĖ SND požeminė talpykla DTP-49 Gam. Nr. 489 Registracijos Nr. SI-01-00940 Nominalus tūris 10,5 m3 D...
ARMATŪRA, SAUGOS ĮTAISAI • Naudojama indų armatūra (sklendės, skląsčiai, ventiliai ir kiti debitą reguliuojantys įtaisai),...
• Saugos įtaisų funkcijas atlieka: 1. apsauginiai vožtuvai; 2. trūkiosios membranos; 3. hidraulinės užtvaros; 4. saugos sm...
