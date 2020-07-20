Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FLU NCETRAFFIC LEADS CUSTOMERS ﬂuence.co.za
CONTENT Founder’s Note What We’re About Our Experience Our Strategy Our Services Our Team Our Clients Contact Us
FLU NCEDIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY
We launched the Fluence Agency in February of 2011. Our ﬁrst retainer client was a company that trained CFD and forex trad...
“Brand positioning is not something you do to your product or service. It’s what you do inside the mind of your customer.”
At it’s core our agency is about 3 things only. Trafﬁc. Leads. Customers. As a digital agency there is a huge difference b...
OUR EXPERIENCE 2011 - Fluence Digital Marketing Agency launched. - Relaunched Alcatel One Touch in South Africa and establ...
2015 - Worked with Coo-ee Softdrinks driving sales via social media. The company did R1 billion in sales that year. An inc...
Marketing is about speaking to people in a language, a style and a tone they can relate to. And then respond to. This is h...
OUR STRATEGY In 2016 we worked with South Africa’s largest private college. One of the campaigns we ran for them involved ...
“The people who are crazy enough to think that they can change the world are usually the ones who do.”
We build them. Code them. But most of all.. we optimise them. Because a great website works like a real employee does. Web...
This is the currency of the internet. No platform or channel lives and thrives without content. Content gets you the atten...
Video Production Live Event Social Media Live Streaming Email & SMS Marketing Analytics Mobile Apps Reputation Management ...
OUR TEAM Arthur Charlez Zinhle Mhlongo Linda Van Wyk Founder | ECD | Bizdev Arthur is our founder and is mainly the face a...
OUR CLIENTS
083 539 0655 in@ﬂuence.co.za | ﬂuence.co.za facebook.com/theﬂuenceagency instagram.com/ﬂuencetheagency twitter.com/ﬂuencea...
Fluence Digital Marketing
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fluence Digital Marketing

21 views

Published on

An introduction to Fluence Digital Marketing, a Durban based digital agency headed up by award-winning entrepreneur Arthur Charlez

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fluence Digital Marketing

  1. 1. FLU NCETRAFFIC LEADS CUSTOMERS ﬂuence.co.za
  2. 2. CONTENT Founder’s Note What We’re About Our Experience Our Strategy Our Services Our Team Our Clients Contact Us
  3. 3. FLU NCEDIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY
  4. 4. We launched the Fluence Agency in February of 2011. Our ﬁrst retainer client was a company that trained CFD and forex traders. We did that work with so much enthusiasm that we caught the attention of our second client, a global company that manufactures mobile phones and wanted to do business in South Africa again. Our third major client was also a global player in the automotive space. When we decided to launch an agency, it was to do exceptional work for clients that would generate millions in revenue for them. I had just walked away on a job where I sold a million rands in products, and believed that more companies could beneﬁt from my unique ability to harness technology to grow trafﬁc, leads and sales for entrepreneurs and companies.. We subsequently made hundreds of millions in revenue for clients in automotive retail, sports entertainment, mobile communications, soft drink manufacture, clothing retail, small business incubation, private higher education, e-commerce retail, transport, health & wellness, manufacturing and ﬁnancial services. Because a company’s bottom line is as important as the company’s brand. So we go beyond the brand. This is the ethos of the Fluence Agency. We believe that building a company or organisation’s brand is no longer enough. Clients do not just want services anymore. They want results. FOUNDER’S NOTE Arthur Charlez FOUNDER
  5. 5. “Brand positioning is not something you do to your product or service. It’s what you do inside the mind of your customer.”
  6. 6. At it’s core our agency is about 3 things only. Trafﬁc. Leads. Customers. As a digital agency there is a huge difference between what we do day in and day out and the results we achieve for and on behalf of our clients. Almost all of our clients are only interested in the end result of our work. Trafﬁc. Leads. Customers. No business can exist without trafﬁc. Trafﬁc is exposure for the business and exposure leads to eventual sales of the business’s products and services. WHAT WE’RE ABOUT Trafﬁc Leads are human beings that don’t know that they are going to buy from you yet. We create these for businesses in the numbers they need them in. Leads We create favourable circumstances for leads to open their wallets and buy our clients’ products and services. We sell our clients to their clients. Sales More important than making the sale is getting the details of a buyer. For repeat business. It’s when you have the details that you have a customer. Customers
  7. 7. OUR EXPERIENCE 2011 - Fluence Digital Marketing Agency launched. - Relaunched Alcatel One Touch in South Africa and established a digital footprint for the company. - Started working with Jam Clothing and in addition to managing their social media marketing we did the promotion for 20 new store openings over a 2 year period. 2012 - Was brought on board to do design and branding for the Black Umbrellas incubator in Durban. 2013 - Managed social media marketing for the 2013 Top Gear Festival. Tasked with selling 8% of tickets via social media, we sold R3 million in tickets using only organic social media. A whopping 20%. 2014 Developed and launched Durban’s only online butchery to date - Durban Halaal Meats.
  8. 8. 2015 - Worked with Coo-ee Softdrinks driving sales via social media. The company did R1 billion in sales that year. An increase of 12% year-on-year. - Worked with Express Stores managing online marketing campaigns for their chain of stores. 2016 - Worked with the Educor Group. Introduced the business to digital marketing and used digital campaigns to generate over R240 million in revenue with custom digital campaigns. 2017 - We helped a former Groupon vendor by building their own e-commerce platform and managing all digital marketing for the brand. 2018 - We developed multiple e-commerce platforms for local South African entrepreneurs. 2019 - Working with Express Stores to help them launch their e-commerce store and then generate trafﬁc, leads and sales for the new online business.
  9. 9. Marketing is about speaking to people in a language, a style and a tone they can relate to. And then respond to. This is how we at Fluence make our marketing remarkable. We’re Human This is why we do what we do. We love technology. We love information. We love people. And we love bringing all three of these elements together in a discipline we call marketing. It’s All Love Only 3% of the people your ads reach are ready to buy right now. The only way to make your marketing work for you is by reaching those people if you need to make sales right now. Targeting Marketing informs sales. Sales inform marketing. And the only way these two disciplines talk to each other is through the data that each one make available to the other. Data Driven
  10. 10. OUR STRATEGY In 2016 we worked with South Africa’s largest private college. One of the campaigns we ran for them involved getting exclusivity with every media house and putting a small form on their ﬂagship title websites. The form collected contact details of people who wished to receive Matric results via SMS before the newspapers carried that information. We generated over 20 000 hot leads, however by the time our contract ended, the sales team had only converted 4900 of those leads. A 24% conversion rate. A whopping R170 million in revenue. We do not always know what we are going to do, but we know exactly what end result we seek. It’s ALWAYS about trafﬁc, leads and sales. Nothing else. When we reverse engineer a process from the outcome we seek, we never fail to attain said outcome. THAT IS OUR STRATEGY.
  11. 11. “The people who are crazy enough to think that they can change the world are usually the ones who do.”
  12. 12. We build them. Code them. But most of all.. we optimise them. Because a great website works like a real employee does. Websites A third of the earth’s people are happy to place an order, pay and wait for delivery. We will help you capitalise on this. e-Commerce Google has 4 billion searches every day. It’s the ﬁrst port of call for anyone searching for anything. We make sure they ﬁnd YOU! Search There are more smartphones than people in South Africa. We help our clients monetize this ubiquity of and almost addiction to mobile devices. Mobile OUR SERVICES
  13. 13. This is the currency of the internet. No platform or channel lives and thrives without content. Content gets you the attention your business needs. Content It’s almost impossible to get attention at scale without advertising. Online is no different. Just way easier to reach targeted groups of people Advertising We design marketing artwork, corporate identities, social media collateral, website artwork and even large format print pieces. Design Companies don’t sell products and services anymore. Brands do that better than anybody.. that and relationships. Social media offers you both. Social Media “Great things are always achieved by teams. Never individuals.”
  14. 14. Video Production Live Event Social Media Live Streaming Email & SMS Marketing Analytics Mobile Apps Reputation Management Blogging Online Advertising Media Planning & Buying Search Engine Optimization Pay-Per-Click Advertising Digital Transformation Domain Services Social Business Digital Activations Programmatic Advertising OUR SERVICES CONT.. Strategy Branding Identity Design Social Media Content Planning Organic Facebook Marketing Facebook Ads Content Management Website Development Digital Illustration E-commerce Wordpress CMS Print Design & Production Website Optimization Engagement Campaign Management Local Marketing We have the capacity to do..
  15. 15. OUR TEAM Arthur Charlez Zinhle Mhlongo Linda Van Wyk Founder | ECD | Bizdev Arthur is our founder and is mainly the face and the mouth of the agency. Theshen is our social media and copy wiz. Clients love our work becos of what he does. Account Manager Copywriter Head of Finance Account Manager Vacant Position Social Media Ad Manager Copywriter Sanele S’phonik Web Dev Specialist PPC Campaign Manager Theshen Moodley Head of Social Media Copywriter Zinhle manages our new client accounts and writes copy as and when needed. Linda is a key client liaison and manages all aspects of the agency’s ﬁnances. Sanele codes and analyzes data every day all day. His work leads to more work all the time. We currently have a vacancy for someone to take Facebook Ads campaigns off Arthur’s hands.
  16. 16. OUR CLIENTS
  17. 17. 083 539 0655 in@ﬂuence.co.za | ﬂuence.co.za facebook.com/theﬂuenceagency instagram.com/ﬂuencetheagency twitter.com/ﬂuenceagency linkedin.com/company/theﬂuenceagency 2nd Floor, North Wing, 150 Rivonia Road, Sandton Johannesburg, 2196 233 Florida Road, Windermere, Morningside Durban, 4031 MAKE CONTACT

×