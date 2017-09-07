Protocol final gobi.docx

ESTIMATION​ ​OF​ ​MINIMUM​ ​EFFECTIVE​ ​LOCAL​ ​ANAESTHETIC​ ​VOLUME​ ​FOR ULTRASOUND​ ​GUIDED​ ​TARGETED​ ​PERITRUNCAL​ ​...
CANDIDATE ■ Candidate​ ​Name : GOBINATH ■ Course​ ​of​ ​Study : MD​ ​ANAESTHESIOLOGY ■ University​ ​Identity​ ​No : 160102...
■ 9894909652 ■ ravindrancharulatha@gmail.com ■ CO​ ​GUIDE:​ ​DR.SIVASHANMUGAM ■ Professor ■ Department​ ​of​ ​Anaesthesiol...
Multipoint Subfascial injection of LA can provide consistent blockade of the four nerves supplying the upper limb. [Muscul...
Edel Duggan etal have determined the Minimum Effective Volume of Local Anesthetic ( 2% lignocaine with adrenaline and 0.5 ...
subfascial​ ​(9.3​ ​+​ ​1.4​ ​)​ ​and​ ​extra​ ​fascial​ ​(6.1​ ​+​ ​1.4)hours. Jae Gyok Song et al have determined the mi...
in​ ​the​ ​supraclavicular​ ​region​ ​in​ ​elderly​ ​compared​ ​to​ ​adults. 4 RESEARCH​ ​QUESTION​ ​OR​ ​HYPOTHESIS By us...
5.4.3 INCLUSION​ ​CRITERIA ● ASA​ ​1/2. ● Male​ ​patients ● 20​ ​-40​ ​yrs​ ​with​ ​forearm​ ​fracture. ● BMI-18.5-23.5 5....
undergoing surgeries for forearm bone fractures and fulfilling inclusion and exclusion criteria will be recruited in the s...
nerve-​ ​lower​ ​deltoid Motor​ ​Blockade​ ​will​ ​be​ ​assessed​ ​on​ ​a​ ​3​ ​point​ ​Qualitative​ ​Scale. 0​ ​-​ ​Norma...
Postoperatively, Patient will be instructed to inform when they experience pain.Time of first occurrence of pain post oper...
6 STUDY​ ​VARIABLES S.​ ​No Name​ ​of​ ​the​ ​dependent​ ​/ independent​ ​variables Scale​ ​of​ ​measurement (Quantitative...
7 REFERENCES 1. Denny NM, Harrop-Griffiths W. Location, location, location! Ultrasound imaging​ ​in​ ​regional​ ​anaesthes...
10 INFORMED​ ​CONSENT​ ​PROCEDURE NAME​ ​OF​ ​THE​ ​RESEARCH​ ​PROJECT: ESTIMATION OF MINIMUM EFFECTIVE LOCAL ANAESTHETIC ...
As you have to undergo Upperlimb surgery ,you satisfy the inclusion criteria ,you​ ​are​ ​considered​ ​as​ ​one​ ​of​ ​the...
10.​ ​Will​ ​I​ ​be​ ​informed​ ​of​ ​this​ ​study’s​ ​results​ ​and​ ​findings? Yes,​ ​if​ ​you​ ​want​ ​you​ ​can​ ​get​...
13 INVESTIGATORS​ ​DECLARATION THIS IS TO CERTIFY THAT THE PROTOCOL ENTITLED “ESTIMATION OF MINIMUM EFFECTIVE LOCAL ANAEST...
14 INFORMED​ ​CONSENT FORM​ ​FOR​ ​GETTING​ ​INFORMED​ ​CONSENT​ ​FOR​ ​THOSE  PARTICIPATING​ ​IN​ ​THE​ ​RESEARCH​ ​PROJE...
Name​ ​&​ ​Signature​ ​of​ ​the​ ​investigator​ ​__________________________________  __________________________________   ...
ïVÝVïVÍ]​ ​òÝmkÂï_Ùö​ ​u®Dg«VFßEW®kªD Amß¼Äö. gF¡​ ​>ïk_ g«VFßEl[ ØÃBì:​¶_â«VÄ¡õâ kaïVâ|>K¦[ ¼>V_Ãâç¦ å«DçÃ ÅÂï ØÄF¥D xçÅl...
Ã½ÂzD ¦VÂ¦ì ¼ïV¸åVÝ ±ýÀÅ÷¦VÂ¦ì p¸öBV, ¦VÂ¦ì ÄVòé>V ±ý¸¢È BÂï òÍm​ ​mçÅ​ ​>çékö[​ ​ïõïÃè©¸_​ ​ÖÍ>​ ​g«VFßEçB​ ​ØÄFþÅVì. 3 ​...
EÅÍ>​ ​WkV«ªD​ ​þç¦ÂzD. 22
7. ​ÖÍ> g«VFßE Ãºz ØÃ®k]ªV_ ¨ªÂz °¼>ÐD ¶ØÄáïöBºï^ ÃV]©Aï^ °uÃ|V? ÃV]©Aï^ °mD °uÃ¦ kVF¸_çé. òÍm ¼kçé ØÄFBV> ÃâÄÝ]_ Vu® ka​ ...
ïVÝV​ ​ïVÍ]​ ​òÝmkÂï_Ùö​ ​u®Dg«VFßEW®kªD Amß¼Äö. gF¡​ ​Î©A>_​ ​Ã½kD g«VFßEl[ ØÃBì: :​¶_â«VÄ¡õâ kaïVâ|>K¦[ ¼>V_Ãâç¦ å«DçÃ Å...
25
  20. 20. ïVÝVïVÍ]​ ​òÝmkÂï_Ùö​ ​u®Dg«VFßEW®kªD Amß¼Äö. gF¡​ ​>ïk_ g«VFßEl[ ØÃBì:​¶_â«VÄ¡õâ kaïVâ|>K¦[ ¼>V_Ãâç¦ å«DçÃ ÅÂï ØÄF¥D xçÅl[ JéD BÂï òÍ][ zçÅÍ> ¶áçk¥D ¶ku¤[ Å©A >[ç¥D​ ​ïõ¦¤>_​ ​Ãu¤B​ ​{ì​ ​gF¡​. ÖÍ>g«VFßEçBÃu¤BxÂþBVª >ïk_ïçáÝ Ø>öÍmØïVõ| Ö]_ Ãº¼ïuï cºï^ ÄD>Ýç> Ø>ösÂzV® åVºï^ s|Ý> ¼kõ|¼ïVçá °u®ÂØïVõ¦çÂz å[¤. ÖÍ>g«VBßE ÄDÍ>Vï>ïk_ï^, Ö]_ÃºzØÃ®k]ªV_ cºïÓÂz °uÃ¦Âí½B ¶ØÄáïöBºï^, ÃV]©Aï^ uÅD å[çï^ ¶çªÝmD Ö©Ã½kÝ]_ ØïV|Âï©Ãâ½òÂþ[Åª. Öç> ÀºïáVï¼k Ã½Ým Ø>öÍmØïV^áéVD ¶_émÀºï^ sò©Ã©Ãâ¦V_, åVºï^ Öç> cºïÓÂz Ã½ÝmÂïVâ½ Aö¥DÃ½ ØÄV_k>uzÝ>BV«Vï ÖòÂþ¼ÅVD. cºïÓÂz °¼>ÐD AöBs_çé ¨[ÅVKD¶_ém í|>_ >ïk_ï^ °¼>ÐD ¼>çk ¨[ÅVKD åVºï^ cºïÓÂz c>k >BV«Vï​ ​ÖòÂþ¼ÅVD. g«VFßEl_​ ​ÃºzØÃÅsòAkìïÓÂïVª​ ​>ïk_: 1.​ ​ÖÍ>g«VFßEl[​ ​¼åVÂïD​ ​¨[ª? ¶®çk EþßçÄl[ ¼ÃVmD ¶®çk EþßçÄÂz ¸ÅzD c^á koçB ÀÂïk_é ¼>V_Ãâç¦l[ å«DçÃ ÅÂï ØÄF¥D òÍ][ zçÅÍ> ¶ásçª ïõ¦¤>_ Ö>[​ ​¼åVÂïVzD. 2.​ ​ÖÍ>g«VFßE​ ​¨ºz​ ​BV«V_​ ​ØÄFB©Ã|þÅm? ïVÝV ïVÍ] òÝmkçªl_BÂï òÍmmçÅ òÝmkmçÅl_ Ãâ¦ ¼uÃ½©A 20
  21. 21. Ã½ÂzD ¦VÂ¦ì ¼ïV¸åVÝ ±ýÀÅ÷¦VÂ¦ì p¸öBV, ¦VÂ¦ì ÄVòé>V ±ý¸¢È BÂï òÍm​ ​mçÅ​ ​>çékö[​ ​ïõïÃè©¸_​ ​ÖÍ>​ ​g«VFßEçB​ ​ØÄFþÅVì. 3 ​. ÖÍ> g«VFßEl_ Ãºz ØÃ®k>uz ¨[çª ¼>ìÍØ>|Âï Àºï^ sò©ÃÃ|k>[ ïV«ðD ¨[ª? ¶®çk EþßçÄl[ ¼ÃVmD ¶>uz ¸Åz c^á ïVéÝ]KD >ºï¹[ koçB ÀÂï ÖÍ> ¼>V_Ãâç¦​ ​å«DçÃ​ ​ÅÂï​ ​ØÄF¥D​ ​xçÅ​ ​ØÃömD​ ​c>¡D. 4.​ ​​ÖÍ>​ ​g«VFßEl_​ ​åV[​ ​ïâ¦VBD​ ​ÃºzØÃÅ​ ​¼kõ|V? Ö_çé. Öm cºï^ sò©ÃÝç> â|¼ ØÃVòÝ>m Àºï^ sòDÃ s_çéØBM_ cºïçá, ÖÍ> g«VFßEl_ ~|Ã|Ý> Vâ¦Vìï^. Àºï^ ÖÍ> g«VFßEl_ ÃºzØÃÅVsâ¦VKD cºïÓÂz þç¦Âï¼kõ½B òÝmk c>s ¨Í> ÃV«ÃâÄxD Ö_éV_​ ​Ø>V¦ìÍm​ ​þç¦ÂzD. 5. ​ÖÍ>g«VFßEl_ åV[ Ãº¼ïuï ¼kõ|VªV_, åV[ ¨|ÝmÂ ØïV^á ¼kõ½B ØÃV®©Aï^​ ​¨[ª? Eé​ ​¨¹B​ ​ØÃVò©Aï^​ ​¨|ÝmÂØïV^á​ ​¼kõ½lòÂzD​ ​¶çkBVkª i. ÁÂì¸​ ​ÁÕóÐ​ ​¦ºÖòÐõÓý​ ​¦ºöÔõ​ ​¬ö×ìÌ​ ​«ÛÁ¾¢ ii. ÁÂì¸​ ​ÁÕóÐ​ ​¦ºÖòÐõ​ ​§À¡Ð​ ​´òÐ¨Æò¾ø iii. EþßçÄl[ ¼ÃVm §¸ðÌõ §¸ûÅ¢¸ÙìÌò §¾¨ÅÂ¡É Ó¨ÈÂ¢ø À¾¢ÄÇ¢ò¾ø iv. þó¾ ¬Ã¡öîº¢Â¢ý §À¡Ð ²§¾Ûõ «¦ºª¸¡¢Âí¸û ²üÀð¼¡ø ¯¼ÉÊÂ¡¸​ ​«È¢Å¢ò¾ø 6. ​ÖÍ> g«VFßEB_ Ãºz ØÃ®k]ªV_ ¨ªÂ¼ïV, Äx>VBÝ]u¼ïV °¼>ÐD å[çï^ cõ¦V? cõ|. ¶®çk EþßçÄl[ ¼ÃVmD ¶>[ Ã¤z c^á ïVéÝ]KD >ºï¹[ koloòÍm 21
  22. 22. EÅÍ>​ ​WkV«ªD​ ​þç¦ÂzD. 22
  23. 23. 7. ​ÖÍ> g«VFßE Ãºz ØÃ®k]ªV_ ¨ªÂz °¼>ÐD ¶ØÄáïöBºï^ ÃV]©Aï^ °uÃ|V? ÃV]©Aï^ °mD °uÃ¦ kVF¸_çé. òÍm ¼kçé ØÄFBV> ÃâÄÝ]_ Vu® ka​ ​BÂï​ ​òÍm​ ​ØïV|Âï©Ã|D. 8​.​ ​ÖÍ>​ ​g«VFßEl_​ ​Ãºz​ ​ØÃ®k>uïVï​ ​¨ªÂz​ ​°¼>ÐD​ ​Ä[VªD​ ​kwºï©Ã|V? Ö_çé,​ ​Ä[VªD​ ​°mD​ ​kwºï©Ã¦​ ​Vâ¦Vm. 9. ​ÖÍ> g«VFßEB_ ¨ªm Ãº¼ïuAD ¨[çªÂ z¤Ý>>ïk_ïÓD «ïEBVï çkÂï©Ã|V? gD,​ ​>ºïçá©​ ​Ãu¤B​ ​>ïk_ï^​ ​«ïEBVï​ ​çkÂï©Ã|D. 10​.​ ​ÖÍ>​ ​g«VFßEl[​ ​x½¡ï^​ ​¨ªÂz​ ​Ø>ösÂï©Ã|V? Àºï^​ ​sòD¸ªV_,​ ​¨ºï¹¦tòÍm​ ​>ïk_​ ​ØÃu®ÂØïV^áéVD. 11.​ ​​ÖÍ>​ ​g«VFßEloòÍm,​ ​¨[​ ​sò©ÃÝ]u¼ïuÃ​ ​¨Í¼å«xD​ ​åV[​ ​séþÂ​ ​ØïV^á x½¥V? gD.​ ​cºïÓÂz​ ​sò©ÃD​ ​Ö_çéØM_​ ​¨Í¼å«xD​ ​séþÂØïV^áéVD. ÖÍ> g«VFßEl_ Àºï^ Ãº¼ïuï ¼kõ|D ¨ª ¼ïVòþ¼ÅVD. Àºï^ ÖÍ> ¼kõ|¼ïVÓÂz ÄD>D ¶¹Âï ®ÂïéVD. ¶ËkV® ®Ý>VKD zçÅÃV| °mD Ö_éV_ cºïÓÂz EÅÍ> òÝmkßEþßçÄ Ø>V¦ìÍm ¶¹Âï©Ã|D. ÖÍ> g«VFßE z¤Ým cºïÓÂz ÄÍ¼>ïD °mD ÖòÍ>V_ Öm z¤Ým x>[ç g«VFßEBVáö¦D ¼ïâ|​ ​¶¤ÍmØïV^áéVD. òÝmkì.​ ​¼ïV¸åVÝ​ ​(¶çé¼ÃE​ ​¨õ​ ​8098023218) g«VFßE​ ​kaïVâ½ òÝmkì.​​ ​òÝmkì​ ​p¸öBV​ ​​(¶çé¼ÃE​ ​¨õ​ ​9365815939) òÝmkì.​​ ​òÝmkì​ ​ÄVòé>V​ ​​(¶çé¼ÃE​ ​¨õ​ ​9894909652) 23
  24. 24. ïVÝV​ ​ïVÍ]​ ​òÝmkÂï_Ùö​ ​u®Dg«VFßEW®kªD Amß¼Äö. gF¡​ ​Î©A>_​ ​Ã½kD g«VFßEl[ ØÃBì: :​¶_â«VÄ¡õâ kaïVâ|>K¦[ ¼>V_Ãâç¦ å«DçÃ ÅÂï ØÄF¥D xçÅl[ JéD BÂï òÍ][ zçÅÍ> ¶áçk¥D ¶ku¤[ Å©A >[ç¥D​ ​ïõ¦¤>_​ ​Ãu¤B​ ​{ì​ ​gF¡​. ÖÍ> gF¡ Ãu¤Bsk«ºï^ ¨ªÂz Ø>ösÂïÃâ¦ª. Ömz¤Ým ¨[Ðç¦B ØÄVÍ> ØVal¼é¼B ¨ªÂzsköÂï©Ãâ¦m. Ömz¤Ým ÄÍ¼>ïºïáoòÍm Ø>¹¡ ØÃ®k>uïVª kVF©AD ¨ªÂz ¶¹Âï©Ãâ¦m. òÝmkgF¡ïÓÂz© ¸[A cöBEþßçÄ ¶¹Âï©Ã|D ¨[Ã>çª ¶¤¼k[. ¨[Ðç¦BEþßçÄÂz© ÃV>ïD °mDÖ_éV_, ÖÍ>g«VFßEÂïVª ÄD>Ýç> ®©Ã>uzD ¨ªÂzcöç¥õ| ¨[Ã>çª åV[ ¶¤¼k[. ÖÍ>g«VFßEl[ sk«ºï^ u®D x½¡ï^ òÝmk ¶¤sB_ ¼åVÂïÝ]uïVï â|¼ ÃB[Ã|Ý>©Ã|D ¨[Ã>uzcâÃâ|, ¶Ý>çïBsk«ºï^ u®D x½¡ïáÂzÝ >ç¦¼BmD ØÄFB​ ​Vâ¼¦[​ ​¨ª​ ​c¦[Ã|þ¼Å[. ---------------------------------- gþBåV[ ÖÍ> g«VFßEl_ Ãº¼ïuÃ>uzß ÄD>D ¶¹Âþ¼Å[. Ãº¼ïuÃkì ÄVâEBVáì çïØBV©ÃD​/​ ​​ØÃòs«_​ ​¼«çï: ØÃBì​/​ ​​xïkö: g«VFßEBVáö[​ ​çïØBV©ÃD: xïkö​: ¼>]​: 24
