Arthi very-final-protocol

EFFICACY OF PRE-PROCEDURAL ULTRASOUND OF LUMBAR SPINE IN IMPROVING THE PROCEDURAL SKILL OF SUBARACHNOID BLOCK DR. P R ARTH...
2 CANDIDATE  Candidate Name :Dr. P R Arthi  Course of Study : MD ANAESTHESIOLOGY  University Identity No : 1601021003 ...
3 PART II – THE PROTOCOL 1 INTRODUCTION Spinal anaesthesia is one of the commonest procedures performed, and one of the fi...
4 2 AIMS AND OBJECTIVES Aim To evaluate the efficacy of Pre-procedural Ultrasound of Lumbar spine in improving the procedu...
5 anatomic relationships. They concluded that spinal and epidural anesthesia, continue to be utilized widely; and even tho...
6 passes was 21.2 (30.6), compared with 4.8 (7.5) with good ultrasound images (high score group) (p < 0.01). The mean (SD)...
7 summarize the current literature, describe the key ultrasonographic views, and propose a systematic approach to ultrasou...
8 5 SUBJECTS AND METHODS 5.1 STUDY SUBJECTS The Study InvolvesHUMANS 5.2 TYPE OF STUDY Randomised, single blinded Clinical...
9  Spinal deformity  BMI > 35, Pregnancy  Previous spine surgery  Lower limb fractures 5.4.5 SAMPLING PROCEDURE Contin...
10 5.5 METHODOLOGY / PROCEDURES: After obtaining ethical committee approval and informed consent, 200 patients satisfying ...
11 interspinous space at the which the clearest image of the posterior complex (ligamentum flavum and posterior dura)and a...
12 After obtaining approval from ethical Committee o 200 patients will be recruited by continuous sampling after satisfyin...
13 5.5.1 INTERVENTIONS/DRUGS USED Preprocedural USG scan before performance of spinal anaesthesia. 5.5.2 PROCUREMENT OF IN...
14 6.2 STATISTICAL METHODS • Incidence of procedural success within one needle pass in both groups– Chi square test • Numb...
15 8 PRELIMINARY WORK DONE ALREADY Review of Literature, Data Collection proforma (Appendix I) and patient consent form. 9...
16 13 INVESTIGATORS DECLARATION This is to certify that the protocol entitled “EFFICACY OF PRE- PROCEDURAL ULTRASOUND OF L...
17 APPENDIX I PROFORMA EFFICACY OF PRE-PROCEDURAL ULTRASOUND OF LUMBAR SPINE IN IMPROVING THE PROCEDURAL SKILL OF SUBARACH...
18 APPENDIX II INFORMATION SHEET TO PARTICIPANTS IN THE RESEARCH PROJECT Name of the research project: “EFFICACY OF PRE-PR...
19 confidentiality will be maintained .You may know the result of the study if you are interested .
20 INFORMED CONSENT I have been informed about the details of the research project “EFFICACY OF PRE- PROCEDURAL ULTRASOUND...
21 ïVÝVïVÍ] òÝmkÂï_Ùö u®D g«VFßE W®kªD Amß¼Äö. gF¡ >ïk_ g«VFßEl[ ØÃBì: xmz >õ|káÝ][ JéD BÂï òÍm ØÄKÝmD xçÅl_ ¶ç> ØÄKÝmk>uï...
22 Ö_çé. Öm cºï^ sò©ÃÝç> â|¼ ØÃVòÝ>m Àºï^ sòDÃ s_çéØBM_ cºïçá, ÖÍ> g«VFßEl_ ~|Ã|Ý> Vâ¦Vìï^. Àºï^ ÖÍ> g«VFßEl_ ÃºzØÃÅVsâ¦VK...
23 òÝmkì. gìÝ] (¶çé¼ÃE ¨õ 8903547071) g«VFßE kaïVâ½ òÝmkìï^ 1. òÝmkì ¼ÇÍÝ zVì (¶çé¼ÃE ¨õ 9003550553) 2. òÝmkì ¶«ßÄªV (¶çé¼...
24 ïVÝV ïVÍ] òÝmkÂï_Ùö u®D g«VFßE W®kªD Amß¼Äö. gF¡ Î©A>_ Ã½kD g«VFßEl[ ØÃBì: xmz >õ|káÝ][ JéD BÂï òÍm ØÄKÝmD xçÅl_ ¶ç> ØÄ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Arthi very-final-protocol

20 views

Published on

protocol

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
20
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
9
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Arthi very-final-protocol

  1. 1. EFFICACY OF PRE-PROCEDURAL ULTRASOUND OF LUMBAR SPINE IN IMPROVING THE PROCEDURAL SKILL OF SUBARACHNOID BLOCK DR. P R ARTHI REG. NO: 1601021003 | JULY /2016 OF A DMISSION | MA Y /2016 Y R OF EXA MIN A T ION M.D ANAESTHESIOLOGY, MGMCRI GUIDE DR. V R HEMANTH KUMAR PROFESSOR DEPARTMENT OF ANAESTHESIOLOGY AND CRITICAL CARE, MGMCRI Co-GUIDE DR. ARCHANA ARETI SEN IOR RESIDEN T DEPARTMENT OF ANAESTHESIOLOGY AND CRITICAL CARE, MGMCRI Co-GUIDE DR. V JAYA A SSISST A N T PROFESSOR DEPARTMENT OF ANAESTHESIOLOGY AND CRITICAL CARE, MGMCRI MAHATMA GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE & RESEARCH INSTITUTE
  2. 2. 2 CANDIDATE  Candidate Name :Dr. P R Arthi  Course of Study : MD ANAESTHESIOLOGY  University Identity No : 1601021003  Mobile Phone No : +919487547071  E-mail Address : arthi.pre@gmail.com  Month/Yr of Admission : JUNE 2016  Month/Yr of Examination : MAY 2019 GUIDES  GUIDE: DR. R V HEMANTH KUMAR  Professor  Department of Anaesthesia and Critical Care  9003550553  drvrhk@gmail.com  CO GUIDE: DR. ARCHANA ARETI  Senior Resident  Department of Anaesthesia and Critical Care  8374237095  archanaareti@gmail.com  CO GUIDE: DR.V JAYA  Assistant Professor  Department of Anaesthesia and Critical Care  9843804054  jayav@mgmcri.ac.in
  3. 3. 3 PART II – THE PROTOCOL 1 INTRODUCTION Spinal anaesthesia is one of the commonest procedures performed, and one of the first skills to be acquired by an anaesthesiologist. It requires considerable skill, and demands a precise and total understanding of regional anatomic relationships1. Acquiring adequate knowledge of the anatomy and orientation of central neuraxis, for performance of a successful block, is still largely based on the “blind” landmark based procedure. Radiological examination and simulation based training techniques have been employed successfully, to better aid the teaching process2. In recent times, Ultrasonography has shed light in various aspects in clinical anaesthesia, and has proven to be a useful tool for point of care procedures. Pertaining to central neuraxial blockade, USG guided procedures have been proven to identify and navigate the difficult anatomy3, but because the procedure is time taking and there pose some difficulty in obtaining clear images, it is not routinely used in clinical practise4. However in a setting where practise makes perfect, to include its application as a teaching tool for the normal anatomy, may prove to improve the technique of lumbar puncture for spinal anaesthesia in normal as well as difficult anatomy, thereby reducing the distress experienced by the patient with multiple attempts at spinal anaesthesia, also reducing incidence of associated complications (e.g hematoma, post dural puncture headache)5. This study is designed to evaluate if a preprocedural ultrasonographic examination of the lumbar spine, improves the performance of lumbar puncture for spinal anaesthesia.
  4. 4. 4 2 AIMS AND OBJECTIVES Aim To evaluate the efficacy of Pre-procedural Ultrasound of Lumbar spine in improving the procedural skill of Subarachnoid block. Objectives: 1. Incidence of Procedural success within first needle pass 2. Number of needle passes to achieve successful procedure 3. Number of attempts 4. Time taken for performance of procedure 5. Incidence of procedural failure 3 REVIEW OF LITERATURE 1. Levy JH et al conducted a retrospective study of the incidence and causes of failed spinal anesthetics in a university hospital. One hundred sequential spinal anesthetic procedures were reviewed retrospectively to study specifically the incidence and causes of failed spinal anesthesia. Variables examined included the patient population, the technical aspects of performing subarachnoid tap and subsequent blockade, and the level of training of the anesthetists. They found a 17% incidence of spinal failure, defined as the need to use general anesthesia during the surgical procedure. Failure was found to be significantly associated with a lack of free flow of cerebral spinal fluid, the use of tetracaine without epinephrine, and an increased administration of intravenous supplementation. Forty-one% of the failures represented errors in judgement, either in not properly anticipating the duration of surgery or injecting local anesthetic solution in the absence of a free flow of cerebral spinal fluid. An incidental finding was the lack of documentation in many of the variables examined. They attributed the high incidence of failed spinal anesthesia mainly to technical reasons, most of them avoidable. The use of local and regional anesthesia requires considerable technical skills and demands a precise and total understanding of regional
  5. 5. 5 anatomic relationships. They concluded that spinal and epidural anesthesia, continue to be utilized widely; and even though these techniques, safe as they are, are being poorly taught. 2. Udani DA et al evaluated a simulation-based mastery learning with deliberate practice to improve the clinical performance in spinal anesthesia. 21 anesthesia residents were enrolled. After baseline assessment of SAB on a task-trainer, all residents participated in a base curriculum. Residents were then randomized so that half received additional deliberate practice including repetition and expert- guided, real-time feedback. All residents were then retested for technique. SABs on all residents’ next three patients were evaluated in the operating room (OR). Before completing the base curriculum, the control group completed 81% of a 16-item performance checklist on the task-trainer and this increased to 91% after finishing the base curriculum (<0.02). The intervention group also increased the percentage of checklist tasks properly completed from 73% to 98%, which was a greater increase than observed in the control group (< 0.03). The OR time required to perform SAB was not different between groups. In conclusions thebase curriculum significantly improved resident SAB performance, Deliberate practice training added a significant, independent, incremental benefit. The clinical impact of the deliberate practice intervention in the OR on patient care is unclear. 3. Weed JT et al evaluated the use of pre-procedure ultrasound examination as a screening tool for difficult spinal anaesthesia. They performed a pre-procedure ultrasound examination of the spine on 60 patients undergoing lower extremity orthopaedic surgery under spinal anaesthesia. They hypothesised that the inability to identify the posterior longitudinal ligament or vertebral body easily with ultrasound would be associated with difficulty placing a spinal anaesthetic. Clinicians blinded to the ultrasound scan performed the injections using the traditional landmark technique. The spinal procedure was videotaped and subsequently reviewed by independent investigators. They defined procedure difficulty by total procedure time (> 400 s) and number of needle passes (10) required to achieve return of cerebrospinal fluid, or abandonment of the procedure due to unsuccessful dural puncture. When images of the posterior longitudinal ligament were poor (low score group), the mean (SD) number of
  6. 6. 6 passes was 21.2 (30.6), compared with 4.8 (7.5) with good ultrasound images (high score group) (p < 0.01). The mean (SD) time for placement was 420 (300) s in the low score group vs 176 (176) s in the high score group (p < 0.01). In conclusion, the data not only support the existing evidence that ultrasound imaging of the PLL is a reliable indicator for an open window to the intrathecal space, it also emphasises the potential role that ultrasound can play in the decision-making process. Ultrasound may allow us to predict which patients are at risk for a prolonged procedure involving multiple needle passes. Even more convincing is its ability to predict when the procedure will be easy. While certainly helpful to clinicians, this strategy could also empower patients who are weighing the risks and benefits of their anaesthetic options. Patients ambivalent regarding a spinal anaesthetic may opt for general anaesthesia if ultrasound examination is discouraging. Alternatively, these patients could be reassured with favourable ultrasound findings. They concluded that whether it is used to facilitate such a dialogue or simply to identify an optimal insertion site, ultrasound represents an additional technology at the anesthesiologist’s disposal. 4. Chin KJ et al published Ultrasonography of the adult thoracic and lumbar spine for central neuraxial blockade, in Anesthesiology 2011. Ultrasound guidance has revolutionized regional anesthesia, but its application in neuraxial blockade has not yet enjoyed the popularity, even though spinal and epidural anesthesia are the most widely used regional anesthetic techniques. This can be attributed both to the efficacy of the traditional landmark-guided technique of neuraxial blockade and to the limitations of ultrasonography of the adult spine. Ultrasonographic visualization of structures encased within the bony vertebrae in adults is possible only through the interlaminar spaces between adjacent vertebrae. However, this is also the basis for the utility of ultrasound in neuraxial blockade: if an interlaminar window that permits passage of sound waves into the vertebral canal can be identified, the same window will permit passage of a needle into the epidural or intrathecal space.In addition, ultrasound aids in identification of intervertebral levels, estimation of the depth to epidural and intrathecal spaces, and location of important landmarks, including the midline and interlaminar spaces. This can facilitate neuraxial blockade, particularly in patients with difficult surface anatomic landmarks. In this review article, the authors
  7. 7. 7 summarize the current literature, describe the key ultrasonographic views, and propose a systematic approach to ultrasound imaging for the performance of spinal and epidural anesthesia in the adult patient. 5. Srinivasan K et al evaluated conventional landmark-guided midline versus preprocedure ultrasound-guided paramedian techniques for spinal anesthesia. One hundred consenting patients scheduled for elective total joint replacements (hip and knee) were randomized into group C (conventional) and group P (preprocedural ultrasound-guided paramedian technique) with 50 in each group. The patients were blinded to the study group. In group C, spinal anesthetic was done via the midline approach using clinically palpated landmarks. In group P, a preprocedural ultrasound scan was used to mark the paramedian insertion site, and spinal anesthetic was performed via the paramedian approach. The average number of passes in group P was approximately 0.34 times that in group C, a difference that was statistically significant (P = 0.01). Similarly, the average number of attempts in group P was approximately 0.25 times that of group C (P = 0.0021). In group P, on an average, it took 81.5 (99% confidence interval, 68.4– 97 seconds) seconds longer to identify the landmarks than in group C (P = 0.0002). All other parameters, including grading of palpated landmarks, time taken for spinal anesthetic injection, periprocedural pain scores, periprocedural patient discomfort visual analog scale score, conversion to general anesthetic, paresthesia, and radicular pain during needle insertion, were similar between the 2 groups. They concluded that routine use of paramedian spinal anesthesia in the orthopedic patient population undergoing joint replacement surgery, guided by preprocedure ultrasound examination, significantly decreases the number of passes and attempts needed to enter the subarachnoid space. 4 RESEARCH QUESTION OR HYPOTHESIS Pre procedural ultrasonographic examination of lumbar spine improves the performance of subarachnoid block.
  8. 8. 8 5 SUBJECTS AND METHODS 5.1 STUDY SUBJECTS The Study InvolvesHUMANS 5.2 TYPE OF STUDY Randomised, single blinded Clinical Trial 5.3 PLACE OF STUDY Dept of Anaesthesiology, Mahathma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute 5.4 SELECTION PROCESS 5.4.1 STUDY POPULATION All patients posted for elective surgery under spinal anaesthesia 5.4.2 VOLUNTEERS RECRUITEMENT PROCESS Not Applicable 5.4.3 INCLUSION CRITERIA  Patients scheduled for surgery under subarachnoid block  Age 18-75 years  ASA grade I and II 5.4.4 EXCLUSION CRITERIA  Patient refusal  Contraindication for spinal anaesthesia – infection at site, coagulopathy, allergy to local anaesthetics
  9. 9. 9  Spinal deformity  BMI > 35, Pregnancy  Previous spine surgery  Lower limb fractures 5.4.5 SAMPLING PROCEDURE Continuous sampling, patients will be randomised into 2 groups by sealed envelope technique. 5.4.6 STUDY GROUPS The Number of Groups is: 2 Specify the Groups: Group LM – Landmark based procedure Group US– preprocedural USG based technique 5.4.7 SAMPLE SIZE Levy et al reported a failure rate for landmark based spinal anaesthesia to be 17%. To reduce this incidence to 4%, with alpha of 0.05 and beta 80%, we calculated sample size, using formula given below, to be 87 per group. Considering drop out we took sample size to be 100 patients.
  10. 10. 10 5.5 METHODOLOGY / PROCEDURES: After obtaining ethical committee approval and informed consent, 200 patients satisfying inclusion and exclusion criteria will be recruited for the study by continuous sampling. The anaesthesiologists performing the subarachnoid blocks will receive a teaching module of spine anatomy and ultrasonography of central neuraxis along with phantom training prior to performing the procedures. After under going preoperative evaluation, the patients will receive premedication as per institute protocol on the night before and day of surgery. On the day of surgery the patients will be shifted to the pre anaesthetic procedure room. In the procedure room, after connecting the standard monitors (electrocardiogram, pulsoximetry and non invasive blood pressure monitor), appropriate IV acsess with an 18G venous cannula will be secured. After patient placed in right or left lateral position, the patients will be randomised by sealed envelope technique to be in either Group LM or Group US. In Group LM, the performer of the subarachnoid block will identify and mark the L2,3 and 4 spinous procesess, the widest interspinous space, with a marker on the skin, by traditional palpatory landmark based technique. In Group US, the performer will perform a preprocedural scan of the lumbar spine, by using Sonosite X porte (Sonosite, Bothwell, WA, USA) ultrasound system with multibeam capability(compound imaging), low frequency curvilinear probe C60 (2- 5Hz). A median sagittal view (midline) of the neuraxis will be obtained and the sacrum identified, and then on scanning cephalad, the L5 – S1 space will be noted. Subsequent interspinous spaces will be identified counted and marked. A transverse spinous process view will be used to identify the spinous procesess. The
  11. 11. 11 interspinous space at the which the clearest image of the posterior complex (ligamentum flavum and posterior dura)and anterior complex (anterior dura and vertebral body)is obtained and marked. Also the depth to the posterior complex is approximated, and the angle at which probe is tilted is also noted. From the procedure room, the patients in both the groups will be transferred to the concerned OT, and the subarachnoid block will be perfomed as per institute departmental protocol after following a preprocedural checklist, by the anaesthesiologist who has identified the landmarks in the procedure room. The performance of the subarachnoid block will be assessed by the consultant anaesthesiologist who was not present in the procedure room, and so is blinded to whether the performer has done a pre procedural USG scan. The OT consultant will assess the procedure by noting 1. Noting the procedural success in first needle pass – Acheivement of CSF in first pass of needle 2. The number of needle passes - defined as the number of forward advancements of the spinal needle in a given interspinous space, i.e., withdrawal and redirection of spinal needle without exiting the skin 3. The number of attempts - defined as the number of times the spinal needle is withdrawn from the skin and reinserted 4. The time taken to detect CSF – time from first needle insertion till CSF detection. A maximum of 3 attempts will be allowed for the performer. After 3 attempts, it will be considered as a procedural failure, following which the Senior anaesthesiologist will intervene.
  12. 12. 12 After obtaining approval from ethical Committee o 200 patients will be recruited by continuous sampling after satisfying criteria for selection. Informed consent will be obtained. o All performers of the SAB, will be given a teaching module on anatomy of spine, lumbar anatomy and basics of spine scan . o On dayof surgery,patientsshiftedtoprocedure room o Patient in either sitting/lateral position, will be randomised into 2 groups, by sealed envelopetechnique. o In both groups markings will be made on the back of the patient with a skin marker, by the performer of the SAB Group LM– Landmark based Group US– USG based o Subarachnoid block procedure in the OT, according to institutional protocol, after following a pre procedure checklist. o Patientsineithersitting/lateral positionatL2/3 or L3/4 Spinal space with25 G Quinke tipneedle  Consultant Anaesthesiologistwill assess the performance of the SAB Methodology Flow chart
  13. 13. 13 5.5.1 INTERVENTIONS/DRUGS USED Preprocedural USG scan before performance of spinal anaesthesia. 5.5.2 PROCUREMENT OF INVESTIGATIONAL DRUGS, STORAGE, DISPENSING, ETC. Not applicable 5.6 STUDY TERMINATION Study will be terminated after the end of enrolment of the required number of patients. 6 STUDY VARIABLES S. No Name of the dependent / independent variables Scale of measurement (Quantitative / qualitative) Descriptive / Inferential Statistics to be used 1. Incidence of procedural success in first needle pass Quantitative Chi Square Test 2. Number of needle passes Quantitative Chi square test 3. Number of Attempts Quantitative Chi square test 4. Time taken for procedure Quantitative Student t Test 5. Incidence of procedural failure Quantitative Chi square test 6.1 DATA COLLECTION Data will be collected using predefined data capture form(Appendix I) and then transferred to a masterchart.The privacy and confidentiality of the patient will be maintained. All patient identifiable numbers and information will be stripped and replaced by anonymous numbers.
  14. 14. 14 6.2 STATISTICAL METHODS • Incidence of procedural success within one needle pass in both groups– Chi square test • Number of needle passes between both groups – Student t test • Number of attempts between both the groups – Student t test • Duration of procedure between both groups – Student t test • Incidence procedure failure in both groups– Chi square test 7 REFERENCES 1. Levy JH, Islas JA, Ghia JN, Turnbull C. A retrospective study of the incidence and causes of failed spinal anesthetics in a university hospital. Anesth Analg. 1985 Jul;64(7):705–10. 2. Udani AD, Macario A, Nandagopal K, Tanaka MA, Tanaka PP. Simulation-Based Mastery Learning with Deliberate Practice Improves Clinical Performance in Spinal Anesthesia. AnesthesiolRes Pract [Internet]. 2014;2014:e659160 3. Chin KJ, Karmakar MK, Peng P. Ultrasonography of the Adult Thoracic and Lumbar Spine for Central Neuraxial Blockade: Anesthesiology.2011 Jun;114(6):1459–85. 4. Weed JT, Taenzer AH, Finkel KJ, Sites BD. Evaluation of pre-procedure ultrasound examination as a screening tool for difficult spinal anaesthesia*.Anaesthesia.2011 Oct 1;66(10):925–30. 5. Kallidaikurichi Srinivasan K, Iohom G, Loughnane F, Lee PJ. Conventional Landmark-Guided Midline Versus Preprocedure Ultrasound-Guided Paramedian Techniques in Spinal Anesthesia: Anesthesia & Analgesia. 2015 Oct;121(4):1089–96. 6. Karmakar MK, Li X, Kwok WH, Ho AM-H, Ngan Kee WD. Sonoanatomy relevant for ultrasound-guided central neuraxial blocks via the paramedian approach in the lumbar region. Br J Radiol. 2012 Jul;85(1015):e262–9. 7. Conroy PH, Luyet C, McCartney CJ, McHardy PG. Real-Time Ultrasound-Guided Spinal Anaesthesia:A Prospective Observational Study of a New Approach.AnesthesiolRes Pract [Inter net]. 2013;2013:e525818.
  15. 15. 15 8 PRELIMINARY WORK DONE ALREADY Review of Literature, Data Collection proforma (Appendix I) and patient consent form. 9 ETHICAL ISSUES Spinal anaesthesia is the standard of care for infraumbilical surgeries, with this study we want to investigate if a preprocedural ultrasonographic examination will improve the technique. The study involves geriatric population and covert observation or recording. 10 INFORMED CONSENT PROCEDURE Attached Appendix II 11 QUALITY CONTROL Name of Officer designated by the department for quality control: Name : Dr T Sivashanmugam Designation:Head of the Department Telephone No: 9442505567 E-mail: drsiva95@gmail.com 12 SPONSORSHIPS Not Applicable
  16. 16. 16 13 INVESTIGATORS DECLARATION This is to certify that the protocol entitled “EFFICACY OF PRE- PROCEDURAL ULTRASOUND OF LUMBAR SPINE IN IMPROVING THE PROCEDURAL SKILL OF SUBARACHNOID BLOCK” was reviewed by us for submission to the SBV Institutional Ethics Committee and certified that this protocol represents an accurate and complete description of the proposed research. Wehave read the ICMR guidelines, ICP-GCP guidelines/CPCSEA guidelines/and other applicable guidelinesand undertake to ensure that the rights and welfare of the study subjects are protected. The study will be performed as per the approved protocol only. If any deviation is warranted, the same will be presented to the ethical committee and permission will be sought. We assure that the study will be terminated immediately in case of any unforeseen adverse consequences and we will inform the same to the ethical committee immediately.
  17. 17. 17 APPENDIX I PROFORMA EFFICACY OF PRE-PROCEDURAL ULTRASOUND OF LUMBAR SPINE IN IMPROVING THE PROCEDURAL SKILL OF SUBARACHNOID BLOCK Name: ASA physical status: Age/sex: Co morbidities: Hospital No: Surgical procedure: Diagnosis: Group Allotted: Landmark based group [LM] / USG based group (US) Anaesthesiologist performing spinal: Performance assessment of Lumbar puncture for subarachnoid block 1. Successful procedure within first needle pass : yes/no 2. Number of needle passes : 3. Number of attempts : 4. Total time taken for Lumbar puncture : 5. Procedural failure : yes/no Definitions 1. The number of needle passes - defined as the number of forward advancements of the spinal needle in a given interspinous space, i.e., withdrawal and redirection of spinal needle without exiting the skin 2. The number of attempts - defined as the number of times the spinal needle is withdrawn from the skin and reinserted 3. The time taken to detect CSF – time from first needle insertion till CSF detection. A maximum of 3 attempts will be allowed for the performer. After 3 attempts, it will be considered as a procedural failure.
  18. 18. 18 APPENDIX II INFORMATION SHEET TO PARTICIPANTS IN THE RESEARCH PROJECT Name of the research project: “EFFICACY OF PRE-PROCEDURAL ULTRASOUND OF LUMBAR SPINE IN IMPROVING THE PROCEDURAL SKILL OF SUBARACHNOID BLOCK” We welcome and thank you for having accepted our request to participate in our study. This sheet contains the details of the study; the possible risks, discomfort and benefits for the participants are also given. You can read and understand by yourself; if you wish, we are ready to read and explain the same to you. If you do not understand anything or if you want any more details we are ready to provide the details. INFORMATION TO THE PARTICIPANTS The purpose of the study is to evaluate if an ultrasound scan of the spine can improve the performance of spinal anaesthesia, which is an injection in your back. The study is being conducted by, Dr. P R Arthi, a Post Graduate medical student belonging to Anesthesiology Department, under the guidance of Prof. Dr. R.V Hemanth Kumar. After satisfying our selection criteria. If you don’t wish to participiate , You will not be included in this study. Even so you will continue to receive the medical treatment without prejudice. You will be expected to ,Cooperate for preoperative checkup. cooperate while performing the scan and indicate at any point, any discomfort during procedure .There may be some discomfort at the time of scan .You may withdraw from from the study at any time. This study will contribute to medical research and education, and for improved patient management . you will not be paid ,but your
  19. 19. 19 confidentiality will be maintained .You may know the result of the study if you are interested .
  20. 20. 20 INFORMED CONSENT I have been informed about the details of the research project “EFFICACY OF PRE- PROCEDURAL ULTRASOUND OF LUMBAR SPINE IN IMPROVING THE PROCEDURAL SKILL OF SUBARACHNOID BLOCK “ I _______________________ have been informed about the details of the study in my own language, and been given opportunity to ask questions and clarify my doubts. I have understood the details of study, such as the performance of a preprocedural spine examination before performance of spinal anaesthesia. I know the possible risks and benefits for me by taking part in the study. I understand that I can withdraw from the study at any point of time and even then, I will continue to get the medical treatment as usual. I understand that I will not get any payment for taking part in this study. I will not object if the results of this study are getting published in any medical journals, provided my personal identity is not reviewed. I know what I am supposed to do by taking part in this study and I assure that I will give my full co-operation for this study Signature/Thumb impression of the participant (Name/Address) __________________________________ __________________________________ __________________________________ Signature/Thumb impression of the witness (Name/Address) __________________________________ __________________________________ __________________________________ Name & Signature of the investigator __________________________________ __________________________________
  21. 21. 21 ïVÝVïVÍ] òÝmkÂï_Ùö u®D g«VFßE W®kªD Amß¼Äö. gF¡ >ïk_ g«VFßEl[ ØÃBì: xmz >õ|káÝ][ JéD BÂï òÍm ØÄKÝmD xçÅl_ ¶ç> ØÄKÝmk>uïVª Ö¦Ýç>¶_â«V Ä¡õ| ïòsl[ JéD ïõ¦¤k>uïVª gF¡. ÖÍ> g«VFßEçB Ãu¤B xÂþBVª >ïk_ïçáÝ Ø>öÍm ØïVõ| Ö]_ Ãº¼ïuï cºï^ ÄD>Ýç> Ø>ösÂzV® åVºï^ s|Ý> ¼kõ|¼ïVçá °u®ÂØïVõ¦çÂz å[¤. ÖÍ> g«VBßE ÄDÍ>Vª >ïk_ï^, Ö]_ Ãºz ØÃ®k]ªV_ cºïÓÂz °uÃ¦Âí½B ¶ØÄáïöBºï^, ÃV]©Aï^ uÅD å[çï^ ¶çªÝmD Ö©Ã½kÝ]_ ØïV|Âï©Ãâ½òÂþ[Åª. Öç> ÀºïáVï¼k Ã½Ým Ø>öÍm ØïV^áéVD ¶_ém Àºï^ sò©Ã©Ãâ¦V_, åVºï^ Öç> cºïÓÂz© Ã½ÝmÂïVâ½ Aö¥DÃ½ ØÄV_k>uzÝ >BV«Vï ÖòÂþ¼ÅVD. cºïÓÂz °¼>ÐD AöBs_çé ¨[ÅVKD ¶_ém í|>_ >ïk_ï^ °¼>ÐD ¼>çk ¨[ÅVKD åVºï^ cºïÓÂz c>k >BV«Vï ÖòÂþ¼ÅVD. g«VFßEl_ ÃºzØÃÅsòAkìïÓÂïVª >ïk_: ÖÍ> g«VFßEl[ ¼åVÂïD ¨[ªØk[ÅV_ xmz >õ|káÝ][ JéD BÂï òÍm ØÄKÝmD xçÅl_ ¶ç> ØÄKÝmk>uïVª Ö¦Ýç> ¶_â«V Ä¡õ| ïòsl[ JéD ïõ¦¤k>uïVª gF¡. ÖÍ> g«VFßE ïVÝV ïVÍ] òÝmkçªl_ BÂï òÍmmçÅ òÝmkmçÅl_ Ãâ¦ ¼uÃ½©A Ã½ÂzD ¦VÂ¦ì gìÝ] ±ýÀÅ÷ ¦VÂ¦ì ¼ÇÍÝ zVì, ¦VÂ¦ì ¶ìßÄªV ±ý¸¢È BÂï òÍm mçÅ >çékö[ ïõïVè©¸_ ÖÍ> g«VFßEçB ØÄFþÅVì. gFsuz cºïçá ¼>ìÍØ>|Âï ïV«ðD ÖÍ> g«VFßEl_ Ãºz ØÃ®k>uz ¼>çkBVª Ãºz ØÃ®k>uz ¼>çkBVª ¶çªÝm >z]ïÓD cºïÓÂz ÖòÂþÅm. ¶ª>V_ Ö]_ Ãºz ØÃÅ cºï^ sò©ÃÝç> ¼ïâþ¼ÅVD. ÖÍ> g«VFßEl_ Àºï^ ïâ¦VBD ÃºzØÃÅ ¼kõ|V ¨[ÅV_
  22. 22. 22 Ö_çé. Öm cºï^ sò©ÃÝç> â|¼ ØÃVòÝ>m Àºï^ sòDÃ s_çéØBM_ cºïçá, ÖÍ> g«VFßEl_ ~|Ã|Ý> Vâ¦Vìï^. Àºï^ ÖÍ> g«VFßEl_ ÃºzØÃÅVsâ¦VKD cºïÓÂz þç¦Âï¼kõ½B òÝmk c>s ¨Í> ÃV«ÃâÄxD Ö_éV_ Ø>V¦ìÍm þç¦ÂzD. ÖÍ> g«VFßEl_ Àºï^ Ãº¼ïuï ¼kõ|VªV_, Àºï^ ¨|ÝmÂ ØïV^á ¼kõ½B Eé ØÃV®©Aï^ c^áª ¶çkBVkª BÂï òÍm ØÄKÝmD x[ ØÄF¥D gF¡Âz ¶Ð]. BÂï òÍm ØÄKÝmD ¼ÃVm ÎÝmçwÝ>_. EþßçÄl[ ¼ÃVm ¼ïâzD ¼ï^sïÓÂzÝ ¼>çkBVª xçÅl_ Ã]é¹Ý>_. ÖÍ> g«VFßEl[ ¼ÃVm °¼>ÐD ¶ØÄáïöBºï^ °uÃâ¦V_ c¦ª½BVï ¶¤sÝ>_. ÖÍ> g«VFßEB_ Ãºz ØÃ®k]ªV_ cºïÓÂ¼ïV, Äx>VBÝ]u¼ïV °¼>ÐD å[çï^ cõ¦V ¨M_. cõ|. ¶®çk EþßçÄl[ ¼ÃVmD ¶>[ ¸ÅzD c^á ïVéÝ]KD >ºï¹[ koloòÍm EÅÍ> WkV«ªD þç¦ÂzD. ÖÍ> g«VFßE Ãºz ØÃ®k]ªV_ cºïÓÂz ¨Í> ¶ØÄáïöBºïÓD ÃV]©AïÓD °uÃ¦ kVF¸^çá. ÖÍ> g«VFßEl_ Ãºz ØÃ®k>uïVï ¨ªÂz °¼>ÐD Ä[VªD kwºï©Ã|V Øk[ÅV_ Ö_çé, Ä[VªD °mD kwºï©Ã¦ Vâ¦Vm. ÖÍ> g«VFßEB_ cºïám Ãº¼ïuAD cºïçá z¤Ý> >ïk_ïÓD «ïEBVï çkÂï©Ã|V gD, >ºïçá© Ãu¤B >ïk_ï^ «ïEBVï çkÂï©Ã|D. ÖÍ> g«VFßEl[ x½¡ïçá ¨ªÂz Ø>ösÂï©Ã|V Àºï^ sòD¸ªV_, ¨ºï¹¦tòÍm >ïk_ ØÃu®ÂØïV^áéVD. ÖÍ> g«VFßEloòÍm, cºï^ sò©ÃÝ]u¼ïuÃ ¨Í¼å«xD Àºï^ séþÂ ØïV^á x½¥D. cºïÓÂz sò©ÃD Ö_çéØM_ ¨Í¼å«xD séþÂØïV^áéVD. ¨ª¼k ÖÍ> g«VFßEl_ Àºï^ Ãº¼ïuï ¼kõ|D ¨ª ¼ïVòþ¼ÅVD. Àºï^ ÖÍ> ¼kõ|¼ïVÓÂz ÄD>D ¶¹Âï ®ÂïéVD. ¶ËkV® ®Ý>VKD zçÅÃV| °mD Ö_éV_ cºïÓÂz EÅÍ> òÝmkßEþßçÄ Ø>V¦ìÍm ¶¹Âï©Ã|D. ÖÍ> g«VFßE z¤Ým cºïÓÂz ÄÍ¼>ïD °mD ÖòÍ>V_ Öm z¤Ým x>[ç g«VFßEBVáö¦D ¼ïâ| ¶¤ÍmØïV^áéVD.
  23. 23. 23 òÝmkì. gìÝ] (¶çé¼ÃE ¨õ 8903547071) g«VFßE kaïVâ½ òÝmkìï^ 1. òÝmkì ¼ÇÍÝ zVì (¶çé¼ÃE ¨õ 9003550553) 2. òÝmkì ¶«ßÄªV (¶çé¼ÃE ¨õ 8374237095)
  24. 24. 24 ïVÝV ïVÍ] òÝmkÂï_Ùö u®D g«VFßE W®kªD Amß¼Äö. gF¡ Î©A>_ Ã½kD g«VFßEl[ ØÃBì: xmz >õ|káÝ][ JéD BÂï òÍm ØÄKÝmD xçÅl_ ¶ç> ØÄKÝmk>uïVª Ö¦Ýç>¶_â«V Ä¡õ| ïòsl[ JéD ïõ¦¤k>uïVª gF¡. ÖÍ> gF¡ Ãu¤B sk«ºï^ ¨ªÂz Ø>ösÂïÃâ¦ª. Öm z¤Ým ¨[Ðç¦B ØÄVÍ> ØVal¼é¼B ¨ªÂz sköÂï©Ãâ¦m. Öm z¤Ým ÄÍ¼>ïºï¹oòÍm Ø>¹¡ ØÃ®k>uïVª kVF©AD ¨ªÂz ¶¹Âï©Ãâ¦m. òÝmk gF¡ïÓÂz© ¸[A cöB EþßçÄ ¶¹Âï©Ã|D ¨[Ã>çª ¶¤¼k[. ¨[Ðç¦B EþßçÄÂz© ÃV>ïD °mD Ö_éV_, ÖÍ> g«VFßEÂïVª ÄD>Ýç> ®©Ã>uzD ¨ªÂz cöç¥õ| ¨[Ã>çª åV[ ¶¤¼k[. ÖÍ> g«VFßEl[ sk«ºï^ u®D x½¡ï^ òÝmk ¶¤sB_ ¼åVÂïÝ]uïVï â|¼ ÃB[Ã|Ý>©Ã|D ¨[Ã>uz câÃâ|, ¶Ý>çïB sk«ºï^ u®D x½¡ïáÂzÝ >ç¦¼BmD ØÄFB Vâ¼¦[ ¨ª c¦[Ã|þ¼Å[. ---------------------------------- gþB åV[ ÖÍ> g«VFßEl_ Ãº¼ïuÃ>uzß ÄD>D ¶¹Âþ¼Å[. Ãº¼ïuÃkì ÄVâEBVáì çïØBV©ÃD/ ØÃòs«_ ¼«çï: ØÃBì/ xïkö: g«VFßEBVáö[ çïØBV©ÃD: xïkö: ¼>]:

×