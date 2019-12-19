Successfully reported this slideshow.
Введение 1) Авторы данной презентации поголовно любитель охоты, поэтому им не составило труда сформулировать стратегию рас...
Знакомство с товаром Автохолодильник «Прохладненький». Предназначен для сохранения продуктов во время разного рода поезд...
Стратегия охвата рынка Будем использовать стратегию массового маркетинга. Так стратегия ориентирована прежде всего на нечт...
Стратегия охвата потребителей Используем частично-ограниченный охват. Цель – ограничить конкуренцию в рамках товаров семей...
Коммуникационная стратегия Будем использовать стратегию вталкивания. Стратегии вталкивания характеризуются тем, что основн...
Стратегия продвижения на рынке Используем стратегию вынуждения. Она предполагает продвижение конечным потребителям товара ...
Логистический дистрибутивный канал Мы пришли к выводу, что наш канал будет выглядеть так: Производитель – *торговая онлайн...
  1. 1. УСР 2.2 Стратегии в логистических каналах Подготовили: Артём Артемьев, Тимофей Киселёв, Алексей Картошкин, Владислав Шляхто.
  2. 2. Оглавление 1.Введение. 2.Знакомство с товаром. 3.Стратегия охвата рынка. 4.Стратегия охвата потребителей. 5.Коммуникационная стратегия. 6.Стратегия продвижения на рынке. 7.ЛДК
  3. 3. Введение 1) Авторы данной презентации поголовно любитель охоты, поэтому им не составило труда сформулировать стратегию распределения товара и организовать ЛДК. 2) Данная презентация не защищена авторскими правами, несогласие с её содержимым преследуется по логистическому закону.
  4. 4. Знакомство с товаром Автохолодильник «Прохладненький». Предназначен для сохранения продуктов во время разного рода поездок. Характеристики: Объем 30 л, 12 В, охлаждение 18 гр по цельсию, теплоизоляция – пенополиуретан, вес 3.75 кг.
  5. 5. Стратегия охвата рынка Будем использовать стратегию массового маркетинга. Так стратегия ориентирована прежде всего на нечто общее в потребностях покупателей, а не на их различия, т.е. товар должен подходить максимальному числу потребителей. Преимущества: Невысокий уровень затрат на маркети низкие цены, создающие серьезные входные барьеры на рынках, максимально широкие границы потенциального рынка.
  6. 6. Стратегия охвата потребителей Используем частично-ограниченный охват. Цель – ограничить конкуренцию в рамках товаров семейства бренда, способствовать ценовой дискриминации, обеспечить эффективную специализацию посредников, недопущение продаж товара неуполномоченными посредниками.
  7. 7. Коммуникационная стратегия Будем использовать стратегию вталкивания. Стратегии вталкивания характеризуются тем, что основные маркетинговые усилия изготовителей обращены на посредников, чтобы побудить их принять марки фирмы в свой ассортимент, создать необходимые запасы, выделить ее товарам хорошее место в торговом зале и побуждать покупателей к закупкам товаров фирмы. Цель: добиться добровольного сотрудничества с посредником, предложив ему привлекательные условия и продвигая свой товар любым доступным способом. Стратегия вталкивания подразумевает гармоничные отношения с посредниками, и главную роль здесь играют торговые представители изготовителя. Основные способы мотивирования посредника: рост продаж и поддержание уровня запасов; интенсификация работы торгового персонала; рост локальной активности по продвижению товаров (локальная реклама, расширение пространства магазинов, продвижение товаров магазинами); улучшение обслуживания клиентов.
  8. 8. Стратегия продвижения на рынке Используем стратегию вынуждения. Она предполагает продвижение конечным потребителям товара в расчете на то, что спрос конечных потребителей окажется достаточно интенсивным, чтобы вынудить торговые организации произвести закупки продвигаемого товара.
  9. 9. Логистический дистрибутивный канал Мы пришли к выводу, что наш канал будет выглядеть так: Производитель – *торговая онлайн площадка. *Товары находятся у нас на складе и продаются через онлайн площадку.

