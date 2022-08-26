Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 26, 2022
Development of Microbiome-based medicine

Development of Microbiome-based medicine

Sandwak Bioventures Pharmabiotics Event 2022.pdf

  1. 1. The GMO-microbiome drug development landscape April 2022
  2. 2. Different therapeutic approaches employed by pharmabiotic companies 1. FMT 2. Defined Consortium 3. Single Strain 8. GMO Microorganisms 5. Diagnostics 7. Molecules for the Microbiome 6. Phages Adapted from Olle, 2013 4. Molecules from the microbiome ©Copyright Sandwalk BioVentures 2022
  3. 3. Uses of GMOs in microbiome therapeutics Expand Metabolic Activity Drug Delivery Systems Vaccines Gene Therapy Metabolize Harmful Substances 5-FC 5-FU Proteins / Peptides Killer Plasmids Eg. Phe in PKU Activate (Pro)drugs On-site GMO Off-site GMO ©Copyright Sandwalk BioVentures 2022
  4. 4. Infectious diseases 23% Oncology 21% Immune- mediated diseases 16% Metabolic diseases 15% Gastrointestinal diseases 7% Other 6% Dermatology 5% N/A 4% Gut-brain axis 3% GMOs mainly target infectious diseases, immuno-oncology and metabolic diseases Source: The Microbiome Drug Database™ ©Copyright Sandwalk BioVentures 2022
  5. 5. 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 Infectious diseases Oncology Immune diseases Metabolic diseases Gastrointestinal diseases Other Dermatology Gut-brain axis Number of Active Programs GMO approach overrepresented in Metabolic, underrepresented in Neurology Application – all approaches Application – GMO Source: The Microbiome Drug Database™ ©Copyright Sandwalk BioVentures 2022
  6. 6. GMO was the top recipient of funds in 2021, followed closely by Diagnostics - 200 400 600 800 1.000 1.200 1.400 1.600 1.800 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Total Dilutive Funding (€M) GMO Microorganisms Defined consortia Single Strain Phages and viruses FMT N/A & Other Molecules from the microbiome Molecules for the microbiome Diagnostics Source: The Microbiome Drug Database™ ©Copyright Sandwalk BioVentures 2022 2021 Top recipient 3 1 2 3 1 2 3
  7. 7. Resources Access the Microbiome Drug Database™ Download this presentation at www.sandwalkbio.com ©Copyright Sandwalk BioVentures 2022
  8. 8. info@sandwalkbio.com /sandwalkbio www.sandwalkbio.com Dr. Luis Gosálbez Managing Director & Co-Founder Sandwalk BioVentures luis@sandwalkbio.com

