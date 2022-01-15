My bank tree Home Loan Services

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A home loan is a sum of money borrowed from a bank or money lending company at a fixed interest rate to be repaid monthly with the EMI. The property is used as collateral by the lending company for the Home Loan. The property can be either commercial or personal in nature. • If the borrower is unable to pay the dues, the lender will have all legal rights to recover the outstanding loan amount through the sale of the property in question. It Come in Several Varieties .
Link: https://mybanktree.com/

  1. 1. MY BANK TREE Let's find you the Best Loans and Insurance Quick, easy & hassle free Mybanktree Promise A commitment to our customers
  2. 2. HOME LOAN SERVICES Choose from lowest interest rates available for your dream home.
  3. 3. What is Home Loan? - All You Need to Know About Housing Loan A home/housing loan, often known as a mortgage, is a sum of money borrowed by an individual from a bank or other lending institution. The borrower must repay the loan amount plus interest in Easy Monthly Instalments, or EMIs, over a period of time that can range from 10 to 30 years, depending on the loan type.
  4. 4. CHOOSE A HOME LOAN THAT SUITS YOUR NEEDS • Home Purchase Loan - You can buy any house or home that is within your budget • Construction Home Loan – You can use this loan to cover the costs of building a house • Land Purchase Loan - You can use this loan to buy a piece of land • Home Improvement Loan – You can use this loan to renovate and improve your house • Home Repair Loan – Pay for the cost of repair and restoration of your home • Home Extension Loan – Increase the amount of built up space at your home using this loan.
  5. 5. IMPORTANT FACTORS TO CONSIDER WHEN APPLYING FOR A HOME LOAN  Principal This is the amount of money you will be borrowing from the bank or financial institution.  Duration How long you will be paying back the loan. Depending on the nature of your expected income, you can select a period that suits you.  Interest The bank or financial institution charges interest in exchange for its money lending services. The rate of interest is dependent on the amount of the principal and the duration for which you will be repaying the loan.  EMI Amount You will be paying monthly instalments for the duration of your borrowing, until the end of the loan period. Each EMI is a combination of principal + interest. With each EMI, you will be paying back more of the principal and costs of interest will gradually reduce.
  6. 6. THANK YOU mybanktree1@gmail.com

