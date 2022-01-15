Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 8

My bank tree

Jan. 15, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Services

We assist you in selecting the most appropriate financial products by utilising data and technological advancements. Our algorithm-based technology platform gives you access to a variety of personal credit options, allows you to compare multiple offers, and gives you unbiased advise. Paisabazaar will be with you every step of the way, from application to loan disbursement or credit card issuance.
https://mybanktree.com/

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Findaway
(0/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(3.5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Just Work: How to Root Out Bias, Prejudice, and Bullying to Build a Kick-Ass Culture of Inclusivity Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free

My bank tree

  1. 1. MY BANK TREE We provide a wide range of Services
  2. 2. SERVICES
  3. 3. LOAN AGAINST PROPERTY In the real estate and housing finance market today, we regularly come across the term “Home Loan Against Property”. It is nothing but a loan which you avail by keeping your commercial/residential property as a collateral. A secured loan is another term for a loan against property. The security in this kind of loan is the property owned by the person applying for the loan. The amount of potential loan you will be sanctioned is determined by the value of your property. Customers today take out loans against their property for a variety of reasons. It could be anything from a foreign trip to a large wedding, your children’s education, or simply expanding your business. Purchase of a new property, renovation of an existing property, loan consolidation, balance transfer of an existing HE/LAP, and business or working capital requirements are all reasons for requiring an LAP.
  4. 4. Transfer Personal Loan Personal loan balance transfer refers to the procedure by which a borrower transfers an outstanding principal of a personal loan from one lender to another in order to benefit from better terms, such as a lower interest rate on the outstanding loan. On personal loans, banks now offer the option of a balance transfer. However, one must carefully assess the balance transfer offer and select the one that helps lower borrowing costs. Personal loan balance transfers do not necessitate the provision of any security or collateral by the borrower. Foreclosure charges levied by the existing lender, processing fees assessed by the new lender, and stamp duty on loan agreement, if applicable, are some of the nominal charges that may be included in personal loan balance transfer. When analysing a balance transfer offer on a personal loan, consider the following crucial considerations.
  5. 5. Transfer Home loan Home Loan Balance Transfer is a service that allows you to move your outstanding home loan to a different lender in exchange for a cheaper interest rate or better loan terms. The reduced interest rate obtained through balance transfer allows you to save significantly on the total interest payable on your existing home loan. This programme is especially useful for consumers who took out higher-interest-rate mortgages and are now eligible for significantly cheaper rates. With technology instilled in finance, one can easily estimate the facts and benefits of shifting a home loan to another bank. Simply enter the essential facts of the existing loan, such as the outstanding loan amount, interest rate, tenure, and so on. By inputting these facts, the calculator can estimate the savings you might receive by shifting your money to another bank. If your monthly instalment amounts are excessively large, you can extend your repayment period and so reduce the strain on yourself and your loved ones to repay the loan.
  6. 6. Life Insurance If you’re wondering what a life insurance policy is, it’s a contract between an individual and an insurance provider in which the insurance company provides financial protection to the policyholder in exchange for monthly costs (known as premiums).According to the definition of life insurance, the insurer (insurance company) pays an amount assured to the policyholder or named nominees in the event of the policyholder’s untimely death in exchange for premium payments made towards a life insurance policy. According to the agreement, the insurance company will pay the individual or his family a lump sum payment after a specific period of time in the event of the policyholder’s death or if the policy matures. There are various types of life insurance policies available to meet the demands and requirements of policyholders. Understanding the meaning of life insurance its benefits and features is important before you buy one. Read on to know more about what is life insurance .
  7. 7. Health Insurance A contract requiring an insurer to pay some or all of a person’s healthcare bills in exchange for a premium is known as health insurance. 1 More specifically, it often covers the insured’s medical, surgical, prescription drug, and dental expenses. It can pay the care provider directly or compensate the insured for expenses incurred as a result of illness or accident. It’s frequently included in employee benefit packages as a way to entice top talent, with premiums partially covered by the business but frequently withheld from employee paychecks. With limited exclusions for S company employees, the cost of insurance premiums is deductible to the payer, and the benefits received are tax- free. It might be difficult to understand this insurance. For the maximum level of coverage, managed care insurance plans require policyholders to receive care from a network of certified healthcare providers. Patients must pay a higher percentage of the cost if they seek care outside the network. In some situations, the insurance company may refuse to pay for out-of-network services altogether.
  8. 8. Thank You mybanktree1@gmail.com

×