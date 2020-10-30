5 occasions perfect for wearing a black saree

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
Scribd will begin operating the SlideShare business on December 1, 2020As of this date, Scribd will manage your SlideShare account and any content you may have on SlideShare, and Scribd's General Terms of Use and Privacy Policy will apply. If you wish to opt out, please close your SlideShare account. Learn more.
2.
Black-colored outfits are one of the most
common attires that are found in any woman's
wardrobe. This is because black color is universal
i.e. it complements a gamut of colors with ease.
Similarly, traditional or modern black sarees are
one of the must-have attires. A black colored
saree exudes style & elegance. It can easily make
you stand out from the rest of the crowd. That is
why fashion lovers prefer a black saree when they
want to wear it for any particular event.
Let’s know about 5 events that can be perfect for
wearing a black saree
3.
Social Gatherings – Evening/Family Get-
Togethers
Business Meetings – Rock the Formal Look
with Elegance
Weddings – For a Black Saree Traditional Look
Festivals – Look Classy in Revelries
Casual Events - A Black Saree for any
occasion
4.
Social events like parties, cocktails & other evening get-
togethers are a great way to show off your newly bought
black saree. Many women prefer wearing a netted saree as
it looks amazing in evening get-together.
Now, you might say it’s already evening and you want me
to wear black saree? What kind of suggestion is that?
Well, you might’ve attended some evening parties or get-
togethers where some of your friends or relatives are
flaunting their black dress – may be a dress, skirt or ethnic
wear. Most probably, you must’ve wondered that those
people look trendy & classy. Well, it is true!
Even in the dark with those faint lights, black shines
brighter than other colors. A netted saree adds the extra
oomph to your look that can make any head turn just to
catch a glimpse of you.
5.
Office-goers do not want added complexity
(in the form of wearing a saree) to their
already stressed work schedule. So they
prefer Kurtis or simple dresses that can be
easily worn in seconds.
News Flash! You can rock a black saree with
ease. How? Get chiffon or a satin black saree
instead of the traditional sarees. These
are some bewitching black sarees which can
be draped for any occasion & are perfect for
office meetings.
6.
A Black Saree is one of the most preferred
wedding outfits for women these days. While
black was considered inauspicious in the past,
modern thinking has brought about radical
changes in cultures & traditions.
Black saree has the biggest benefit due to this
forward-thinking approach. So, you can choose a
black saree made up of exquisite fabrics like
georgette, crepe, silk, chiffon & satin. However, if
you want a more traditional look then you can go
for some amazing silk sarees as well.
So, flaunt a black saree & be a showstopper at
any wedding!
7.
Sarees are one of the most common outfits that are worn during
festivals. Be it Durga Puja, Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali or any other
festivity – A saree is a must!
Now, India is a country where there are tons of festivals & saree
makers weave different types of sarees for different festivals. As
we have seen earlier a black saree can make you look elegant on
any occasion. The same thing goes for festivals too.
If you want something lightweight, then you can go for
alluring modern black sarees made up of chiffon or georgette.
They are easy to drape & carry. No more fuss!
However, if you are looking to make head turns then you should
go for some heavy designer black sarees. Such sarees boast of
meticulous zari work & jaw-dropping embellishments that make
you stand out from the rest of the crowd.
Get a gorgeous black saree & amp up your look for any festival!
8.
Usually, women prefer wearing modern clothes like
Jeans, Tops & Kurtis for the casual occasion as they
are easy to wear. But, if you are someone who wears
sarees regularly, then you should opt for some great
black sarees.
Other colors also look good but a black saree with
some subtle borderwork & few embellishments on
the end of your pallu can easily jazz up your look as
compared to modern outfits.
So, these are 5 occasions where you can easily flaunt
a black saree and look stunning.
If you are planning to get some amazing modern
black sarees then you should check out Swtantra. It
boasts of an exquisite collection of black sarees that
are perfect for day-time & night-time events.
Be the first to comment