By-Swtantra
Know about 5 occasions which are perfect for you to drape a gorgeous black saree & flaunt it in style. https://swtantra.com/blogs/blog/5-occasions-perfect-for-wearing-a-black-saree

  By-Swtantra
  2. 2.  Black-colored outfits are one of the most common attires that are found in any woman's wardrobe. This is because black color is universal i.e. it complements a gamut of colors with ease.  Similarly, traditional or modern black sarees are one of the must-have attires. A black colored saree exudes style & elegance. It can easily make you stand out from the rest of the crowd. That is why fashion lovers prefer a black saree when they want to wear it for any particular event.  Let’s know about 5 events that can be perfect for wearing a black saree
  3. 3.  Social Gatherings – Evening/Family Get- Togethers  Business Meetings – Rock the Formal Look with Elegance  Weddings – For a Black Saree Traditional Look  Festivals – Look Classy in Revelries  Casual Events - A Black Saree for any occasion
  4. 4.  Social events like parties, cocktails & other evening get- togethers are a great way to show off your newly bought black saree. Many women prefer wearing a netted saree as it looks amazing in evening get-together.  Now, you might say it’s already evening and you want me to wear black saree? What kind of suggestion is that?  Well, you might’ve attended some evening parties or get- togethers where some of your friends or relatives are flaunting their black dress – may be a dress, skirt or ethnic wear. Most probably, you must’ve wondered that those people look trendy & classy. Well, it is true!  Even in the dark with those faint lights, black shines brighter than other colors. A netted saree adds the extra oomph to your look that can make any head turn just to catch a glimpse of you.
  5. 5.  Office-goers do not want added complexity (in the form of wearing a saree) to their already stressed work schedule. So they prefer Kurtis or simple dresses that can be easily worn in seconds.  News Flash! You can rock a black saree with ease. How? Get chiffon or a satin black saree instead of the traditional sarees. These are some bewitching black sarees which can be draped for any occasion & are perfect for office meetings.
  6. 6.  A Black Saree is one of the most preferred wedding outfits for women these days. While black was considered inauspicious in the past, modern thinking has brought about radical changes in cultures & traditions.  Black saree has the biggest benefit due to this forward-thinking approach. So, you can choose a black saree made up of exquisite fabrics like georgette, crepe, silk, chiffon & satin. However, if you want a more traditional look then you can go for some amazing silk sarees as well.  So, flaunt a black saree & be a showstopper at any wedding!
  7. 7.  Sarees are one of the most common outfits that are worn during festivals. Be it Durga Puja, Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali or any other festivity – A saree is a must!  Now, India is a country where there are tons of festivals & saree makers weave different types of sarees for different festivals. As we have seen earlier a black saree can make you look elegant on any occasion. The same thing goes for festivals too.  If you want something lightweight, then you can go for alluring modern black sarees made up of chiffon or georgette. They are easy to drape & carry. No more fuss!  However, if you are looking to make head turns then you should go for some heavy designer black sarees. Such sarees boast of meticulous zari work & jaw-dropping embellishments that make you stand out from the rest of the crowd.  Get a gorgeous black saree & amp up your look for any festival!
  8. 8.  Usually, women prefer wearing modern clothes like Jeans, Tops & Kurtis for the casual occasion as they are easy to wear. But, if you are someone who wears sarees regularly, then you should opt for some great black sarees.  Other colors also look good but a black saree with some subtle borderwork & few embellishments on the end of your pallu can easily jazz up your look as compared to modern outfits.  So, these are 5 occasions where you can easily flaunt a black saree and look stunning.  If you are planning to get some amazing modern black sarees then you should check out Swtantra. It boasts of an exquisite collection of black sarees that are perfect for day-time & night-time events.

