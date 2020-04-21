Satellite Link Design: C/N Ratio

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Arpan Deyasi Dept of ECE, RCCIIT, Kolkata, India Course: MCE203A Satellite Link Design: Part-II 4/21/2020 1Arpan Deyasi RC...
Satellite Link Design Objective 1. Meeting a minimum C/N (Carrier Signal-to-Noise) ratio for a specified time-period 2. Ca...
Link Design Procedure [i] Determine frequency band in which system will operate [ii] Determine communication parameters of...
Carrier-to-Noise Ratio Noise power of the receiver TBkP Bn = If ‘G’ be the overall gain of the receiver GTBkP Bn = If ‘PR’...
Carrier-to-Noise Ratio TBk P N C B R = Therefore, Carrier-to-Noise power is Substituting the value of ‘PR’ is 2 4    ...
Carrier-to-Noise Ratio T G N C ∝ G = GR, gain of the receiver For a given satellite, ‘R’ and ‘λ’ are constant G/T ratio is...
Effect of Uplink on C/N Ratio Non-linear effects are included in C/N ratio for uplink by including back-off terms [ ]uB R ...
Effect of Downlink on C/N Ratio Non-linear effects are included in C/N ratio for the downlink by including back-off terms ...
Complete Link Design Useful carrier signal at the receiving Earth station is L GGGC N C RTSU = 0 CU: signal power at satel...
Complete Link Design Noise power spectral density at the input of Earth station receiver is L GGG NNN RTS UD )( 000 += N0:...
Complete Link Design     +     ==      L GGG NN L GGGC N C N C RTS UD RTSU T )( 00 00 RTS D U U T GGG ...
Complete Link Design For a transponder having bandwidth ‘B’ and radiating constant power ‘PT’, Its gain ‘GS’ is defined as...
Complete Link Design B N C N C N C N C N C DU DU T +      +                  =     ...
Complete Link Design DU N C N C       >>      00 DT N C N C               ≈        ...
Interference Effect on C/N Ratio Interference effect on uplink is given by UUuplinkNet I C N C N C            ...
Interference Effect on C/N Ratio Interference effect on downlink is given by DDdownlinkNet I C N C N C          ...
Interference Effect on C/N Ratio Net carrier to noise ratio in presence of interfering signal downlinkNetuplinkNetNet N C ...
              +               =               −−− 11 0 1 0 I C N C N C Net I...
Interference Effect on C/N Ratio For noise dominance       >      N C I C For interference dominance     ...
https://www.tutorialspoint.com/satellite_communication/satellite_ communication_link_budget.htm References 4/21/2020 20Arp...
Satellite Link Design: C/N Ratio

Satellite Link Design: C/N Ratio

