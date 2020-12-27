Hybrid Parameter in BJT

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bipolar Junction Transistor: Hybrid Parameter Arpan Deyasi Dept of ECE, RCCIIT, Kolkata, India 12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RC...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 2 Hybrid Parameter 1 11 1 12 2V h I h V= + 2 21 1 22 2I h I h V= +
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 3 Hybrid Parameter 2 1 11 1 0V V h I = = 1 1 12 2 0I V h V = = 2 2 21 1 0V I h I = = 1 2 2...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 4 Hybrid Parameter: Notations used in transistor circuits 11 ih h= short-circuit input imp...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 5
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 6 Transistor Hybrid Model 1 1 1 2( , )v f i v= 2 2 1 2( , )i f i v= 1 1 2i rv hi h v= + 2 ...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 7 Complete Hybrid Parameter Circuit
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 8 CurrentGain 2 1 2f oI h I h V= + 2 1f o L LI h I h I Z= + 2 1 2f o LI h I h I Z= − 2 2 1...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 9 CurrentGain 2 1 1 (1 ) fL I o L hI I A I I h Z = =− =− + 2 1(1 )o L fI h Z h I+ = 2 1 (1...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 10 InputImpedance 1 1 2i rV h I h V= + 1 1i r L LV h I h I Z= + 1 1 1i r I LV h I h A I Z=...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 11 InputImpedance 1 1 I i r I L V Z h h A Z I = = + (1 ) f I i r L o L h Z h h Z h Z = − +...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 12 VoltageGain 2 2 LV I Z= − 2 1I LV A I Z= 2 1 1 1 I L V V A I Z A V V = = 2 1 I L V I V ...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 13 VoltageGain . (1 ) f L V o L I h Z A h Z Z = − + . (1 ) (1 ) f L V fo L i r L o L h Z A...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 14 OutputAdmittance 2 1 2f oI h I h V= + 2 1 2 2 f o I I h h V V = + With VS = 0 1 1 2 0S ...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 15 2 2 r f o S i I h h h V R h =− + + OutputAdmittance 0 r f o S i h h Y h R h = − +
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 16 CurrentGainwithSourceResistance 1 1I S S SI Z I R I R+ = 1( )I S S SI Z R I R+ = 1 ( ) ...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 17 CurrentGainwithSourceResistance 2 2 1 1 IS S S I I I A I I I =− =− S IS I R A A →∝ → ( ...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 18 VoltageGainwithSourceResistance 1 1I S S IV Z V R V Z+ = 1( )I S S IV Z R V Z+ = 1 ( ) ...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 19 VoltageGainwithSourceResistance 2 2 1 1 VS S S V V V A V V V = = 1 VS V S V A A V = ( )...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 20 VoltageGainwithSourceResistance . ( ) (1 ) . (1 ) fS I VS I S o L L f i r L o L hV Z A ...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 21 PowerGain 2 1 P P A P = 2 2 1 1 P V I A V I = − P V IA A A=
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 22 PowerGain 2 (1 ) (1 ) f P o L L f i r L o L h A h Z Z h h h Z h Z   = ×  +    −...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 23 Calculation of Hybrid Parameters [NPN] IB VBE VCE1 11 C BE i B V const V h h I = ∆ = = ...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 24 Calculation of Hybrid Parameters [NPN] IB VBE VCE2VCE1 Reverse Transfer Ratio 12 B BE r...
12/27/2020 25Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT VCE IC IB1 IB2 Calculation of Hybrid Parameters [NPN] Forward Current Transfer Ratio 21 ...
12/27/2020 26Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT VCE IC IB2 Calculation of Hybrid Parameters [NPN] Output Transconductance 22 B C o C I c...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 27 h-parameters are Real Numbers up to radio frequency They are easy to measure They can b...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 28 Dataset for Different Configurations
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 29 Conversation of h-parameters
×