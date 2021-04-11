Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DOWNLOAD EBOOK^ Large Print Easy Color Frame - Calm (Adult Coloring Book) Ebook
DOWNLOAD EBOOK^ Large Print Easy Color Frame - Calm (Adult Coloring Book) Ebook EPUB$,Download [ebook]$$,{EBOOK},[DOWNLOAD...
Details of Book Author : New Seasons Publisher : New Seasons ISBN : 1645585417 Publication Date : 2020-11-29 Language : Pa...
Description Rediscover the simple pleasure of coloring!Features 31 calming coloring pages, includingÂ sea shells, flowers,...
Download Book if you want to download this book click the button below Start your FREE MONTH by clicking button below!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
10 views
Apr. 11, 2021

DOWNLOAD EBOOK^ Large Print Easy Color Frame - Calm (Adult Coloring Book) Ebook

Link Read, Download, and more info :
1645585417

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

DOWNLOAD EBOOK^ Large Print Easy Color Frame - Calm (Adult Coloring Book) Ebook

  1. 1. DOWNLOAD EBOOK^ Large Print Easy Color Frame - Calm (Adult Coloring Book) Ebook
  2. 2. DOWNLOAD EBOOK^ Large Print Easy Color Frame - Calm (Adult Coloring Book) Ebook EPUB$,Download [ebook]$$,{EBOOK},[DOWNLOAD IN @^PDF,EPUB$,PDF),[Epub]$$ if you want to download this book click the download button at the last page
  3. 3. Details of Book Author : New Seasons Publisher : New Seasons ISBN : 1645585417 Publication Date : 2020-11-29 Language : Pages : 64
  4. 4. Description Rediscover the simple pleasure of coloring!Features 31 calming coloring pages, includingÂ sea shells, flowers, mandalas, feathers, and more.Large-print imagesÂ range in complexity.8"x10" perforated, one- sided pages are easy to tear out and frame.Thicker paper helps prevent marker or pen from bleeding through.Spiral binding allows pages to lay flat while coloring.This coloring book is made for grown-ups butÂ all ages can enjoy!64 pages
  5. 5. Download Book if you want to download this book click the button below Start your FREE MONTH by clicking button below!

×