Improve Sleep And Increase Productivity With Essential Oils

Take Essential Oil classes to improve your sleep and increase concentration. Let your work pressure and other stress related issues get resolved naturally.

  1. 1. Improve Sleep And Increase Productivity With Essential Oils Have you noticed how long it takes to fall asleep these days? You close   your   eyes,   but,   it   seems   like   your   brain   is   still   working, reminding you constantly about the affairs of the next day. Is it natural? Well, of course not! Insomnia is a disease of this generation – the generation of Smartphones and the internet. Then again, you keep your phones open the whole night in the fear of missing out on your important clients and their urgent messages. As most of you work beyond time zones, it becomes all the more difficult to rest peacefully at night.  Nowadays, “Goodnight” has the least value. You all know that you are going to stay wide awake until your brains give up and, pause working for the day. But, they are again alerted by the first ring of alarm in the morning, literally pushing you out of the bed and reminding you of the unfinished tasks from the day before. Is this the life you dreamed of? Is this how you wish to spend your valuable moments? And, if you do not, then how can you make this any better? It is not possible to leave everything and sit at home. But, you can always seek the help of Mother Nature to give you the required   strength   needed   to   stay   ahead   of   the   curve   without compromising your health and overall wellness.  “Enters Aromatherapy And Essential Oils” Aromatherapy has long been considered as one of the most effective mental as well as physical health­promoting practices in the world. From the early Egyptians to the Romans before Renaissance, these
  2. 2. natural oils that were derived from the barks of trees, leaves, roots and   herbs,   were   held   in   high   esteem.   They   were   said   to   have immense health enhancing properties that the ancient Kings and Queens found to be of great use. However, the term “Essential Oils” was coined much later, in the middle of the twentieth century. Anyways, this was all to say that Aromatherapy practices are long been said to ease depressive feelings, stress, anxiety, insomnia, lack of   confidence   and   other   mental   disorders.   So,   if   you   are experiencing sleep problems due to workplace stress, you can take online  essential oil classes  to know how to get rid of this excess pressure in your life. A Few Essential Oils To Help You Relax And Sleep  Lavender   –  In   spite   of   having   a   number   of   therapeutic
  3. 3. properties, Lavender is essentially used to promote relaxation and sleep. It has alcohols and esters that help you stay asleep for a long period of time. And, that too without experiencing nightmares.   Roman Chamomile ­  It has a calming and soothing effect on the body that keep sleep problems at bay. The amazing floral scent is really apt for your bedroom ambiance.   Sandalwood – Oh yes! The essential oil derived from this plant is   extremely   effective   in   the   case   of   insomnia.   The   only drawback is, a small bottle of this precious oil is more pricey than others.  Cedarwood – It has a characteristic earthy smell that calms the brain and helps you relax.  Now, getting adequate sleep in the night is not all. You should also be able to concentrate on your work the next day so that you can go home with a fresh mind and spend some time of your own. But, the increasing work pressure seldom leaves your mind open to other things, be it your family or your social life. The Boss keeps calling; the clients keep calling and, you are literally sandwiched in between. Not getting enough time to enjoy other aspects of your life is one of the main reasons for the increasing depression and less focus on the work at hand. You may not believe it, but Aromatherapy has an effective solution to this problem as well. There are some essential oils that amplify your concentration and help you focus more. You can   get   the   details   at   Aromatherapy   workshops   or   any   popular eBook on Aromatherapy. However, the names and brief descriptions of some of these oils have been provided below:  Rosemary   –  This   Essential   Oil   improves   concentration   by stimulating the mind.   Eucalyptus – It increases focus, improves memory and enhances performance. 
  4. 4.  Vetiver – While this Essential Oil is primarily meant to improve sleep, it also has some effect on the mind, helping you focus more on the work at hand.   Basil   –  It   reduces   feelings   of   fatigue,   thus   increasing productivity to a certain extent. It also improves memory and helps you concentrate more.   Sage – This amazing Essential Oil helps stimulate your senses just like a cup of coffee will do in the morning.  If you have the right knowledge of these Essential Oils and you learn how to blend them to enhance their functionalities, you will be able to get rid of the chronic problems of this generation like stress, fatigue, insomnia and lack of focus.  Yolanda, a qualified and experienced Essential Oil Blending expert, aspires to help provide support for new generation of these mental health disorders. Therefore she gives Essential Oil Classes online, Aromatherapy   Workshops   and   she   also   write   eBooks   on Aromatherapy to create awareness of the immense benefits of these natural oils. You can opt for her online or in­person classes to better your lives and enhance your productivity naturally. Aromatherapy Oasis 44 W Clinton Ave, Roosevelt, NY 11575 Phone: 888-667-5571 Website: www.aromatherapyoasis.com Email ID: customercare@aromatherapyoasis.com Follow Us On: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

