SW MAP OPERATIONAL MANUAL. Prepared by Arnold M Kilaini
TABLE OF CONTENTS 1.0 Introduction to SW Maps
SW Maps 3 | P a g e 1.0 Introduction to SW Maps The “SW MAPS” field GIS mobile application which is freely available in Pl...
SW Maps 5 | P a g e 2.0 Road Network Road Network can be recorded or viewed using a SW Map application with their respecti...
SW Maps 6 | P a g e can properly be managed and maintained, if its details such as location, type, quantity, condition, et...
SW Maps 7 | P a g e The above figures explain the attributes for Road inventory and condition survey attributes for collec...
SW Maps 8 | P a g e 3.1 Pavement This will involve collection of pavement data and their attributes 3.2 Drainage structure...
SW Maps 9 | P a g e 3.3 Road Condition This Shows the Road Condition and records also the surface distresses for both pave...
SW Maps 10 | P a g e 3.4 Road Safety data collection This can be used also from collecting information for road safety dat...
SW Maps 11 | P a g e 4.0 Pictures The following are few pictures of Trainee from KURA having a training on Road Inventory ...
SW Maps 13 | P a g e 5.0 Conclusion Make Sure You have at least 4 satellite coverage on Sky Plot, the more the satellites ...
Sw map road inventory and condition survey-kura

Road Inventory and Condition survey with customized template for KURA (Kenya Urban Roads Authority) using a GPS Mobile application.

  1. 1. SW Maps 1 | P a g e SW MAP OPERATIONAL MANUAL. Prepared by Arnold M Kilaini
  2. 2. SW Maps 2 | P a g e TABLE OF CONTENTS 1.0 Introduction to SW Maps .............................................................................................................3 2.0 Road Network ..............................................................................................................................5 3.0 Road Inventory.............................................................................................................................5 3.1 Pavement .................................................................................................................................8 3.2 Drainage structures & Road Furniture......................................................................................8 3.3 Road Condition.........................................................................................................................9 3.4 Road Safety data collection ....................................................................................................10 3.5 Road Network with base Map ................................................................................................10 4.0 Pictures ......................................................................................................................................11 5.0 Conclusion..................................................................................................................................13
  3. 3. SW Maps 3 | P a g e 1.0 Introduction to SW Maps The “SW MAPS” field GIS mobile application which is freely available in Play store for Androids which has already have 110,000 + downloads with an Online Base maps such as Google Maps or Open Street Map and Pictures obviously, this is used to collect the road inventory and condition surveys and sharing in different formats such as shapefiles, Kmz, csv, GeoJson. It has the following advantages. • SW MAPS is a free App which can be customized for road Inventory works by walking along the road with the App and record all the defects. Most effective and accurate data on defects and rectification • Can provide data road condition of off-road structures, culverts etc. • Social data can be included e.g. schools, hospitals, markets etc along the road. Easy Accurate Works offline Free
  5. 5. SW Maps 5 | P a g e 2.0 Road Network Road Network can be recorded or viewed using a SW Map application with their respective links and nodes. Summary of the survey key notes for Road network survey and inventory in project level. CRRE • Create Project • Record Feature & Track • Road Inventory • Export 3.0 Road Inventory Road Inventory Survey refers to collection of feature and furniture available on the road. The purpose of road inventory is to have a database of the assets on the road. Any asset
  6. 6. SW Maps 6 | P a g e can properly be managed and maintained, if its details such as location, type, quantity, condition, etc are known. The Surveying requirements needed during a Road inventory and condition survey; • Smart Phone/tablet with SW Maps installed • Warning signs (Amber light, Flags, Cones, Sign board, etc) • Reflective jackets • 5m steel tape • 20-50m measuring tape • Clipboards • Ball-point pens • Road Marking Paint • First AID KIT with valid medicines • Other necessary safety gears (such as boots, helmets, masks, gloves) This shows the Main Menu of SW Maps from project templates, Settings, Sharing, exporting projects, checking on Satellite Accuracies and project templates. This figure below showing Project Creation option with existing templates for inventory, condition with either paved and unpaved
  7. 7. SW Maps 7 | P a g e The above figures explain the attributes for Road inventory and condition survey attributes for collecting information in a road corridor which include, culverts, streetlights, shoulders, road formation to road condition with geotagged photos
  8. 8. SW Maps 8 | P a g e 3.1 Pavement This will involve collection of pavement data and their attributes 3.2 Drainage structures & Road Furniture For drainage structures like Culverts or Bridges) and road furniture such as Street Lights
  9. 9. SW Maps 9 | P a g e 3.3 Road Condition This Shows the Road Condition and records also the surface distresses for both paved and unpaved such as rutting, cracking, potholes which thereafter Share and Export Files The picture showing the road surface type
  10. 10. SW Maps 10 | P a g e 3.4 Road Safety data collection This can be used also from collecting information for road safety data for accidents and displayed in the base map which can be imported in either Excel/Csv or Shapefiles for further analysis. 3.5 Road Network with base Map The Overall Road network with base map can be viewed with either open street map, google earth satellite imagery or Bing images After data collection the collected data can be seen in a base map -real time at designated coordinates with pictures attached (if taken).
  11. 11. SW Maps 11 | P a g e 4.0 Pictures The following are few pictures of Trainee from KURA having a training on Road Inventory and Condition Survey. N.B One more thing is No CHEATING , You need to be on the ground doing Road data collection.
  13. 13. SW Maps 13 | P a g e 5.0 Conclusion Make Sure You have at least 4 satellite coverage on Sky Plot, the more the satellites the more the accuracy. The link of the Video on how to Road Inventory and Condition using SW Map app English Version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WCqELovXO7M&t=122s Swahili Version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYm9oWuJpxs&t=8s

