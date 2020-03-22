Pandemia mundial coronavirus. pps

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ESTE ESCRITO ES EN CONTRA AL TEMOR QUE ESTA GENERANDO EL CORONAVIRUS EN LA SOCIEDAD Y ES UN SENALAMIENTO HACIA DONDE ESTA LA VERDADERA RESPUESTA PARA NUESTROS TIEMPOS.

  1. 1. El Chapulín Colorado, es recordado por sus frases, algunas sin sentido lógico, pero esta vez cito una que nos viene muy bien: "Calma, calma... ¡Que no panda el cúnico!" Esto es en alusión a la frase: “Que no cunda el pánico” ya que Chespirito era experto en jugar con las palabras. En este tiempo de “La globalización del miedo” es necesario recordar lo que dice Dios sobre el miedo y temor, y como tratar con ellos. En Isaías 41:10, dice: No temas, porque yo estoy contigo; no desmayes, porque yo soy tu Dios que te esfuerzo; siempre te ayudaré, siempre te sustentaré con la diestra de mi justicia.
  2. 2. Como decirle a la gente: ¡NO TEMAN! Si vemos a la mayoría corriendo buscando mascarillas (Tapa bocas) miramos a la gente hacienda compras de pánico. Vemos al presidente agresivo y en algunos casos hasta déspota, bajar la cabeza frente a los medios de comunicación, aceptando que la situación del coronavirus se le salió de las manos. La verdad es que esta PANDEMIA Dios la está permitiendo, para que todos nos demos cuenta que solo Él tiene el control y solo EL REINA en todo el Universo. Hermano y amigo, este es el mejor momento para reconocer que solo Jesucristo Salva, que en ningún otro hay salvación y que Él es el único camino hacia Dios. (Hechos 4:12. 1 Timoteo 2:5. Juan 14:6)
  3. 3. Si tú invitas a Jesucristo a tu corazón hoy: Recibirás la convicción de ser hijo/a, de Dios. (Juan 1:12) Serás libre del temor y el miedo. (1 Juan 4:18) Tendrás la seguridad de vida eterna. (Juan 3:16) Tendrás la certeza de que Dios estará contigo y velara por ti y por todas tus necesidades. (Isaías 41:10. Salmo 107:9; 140:12. Mateo 6:26; 28:20) Puedes invitar a Jesucristo a CORAZON a través de esta oración. (SOLO REPITE): Señor Jesucristo hoy reconozco que solo tú eres todopoderoso para ayudarme en la prueba o la necesidad. Yo confieso y me arrepiento de todos mis pecados. ¡Perdóname! Este día te invito a que vivas en mi corazón, como mi Señor y suficiente Salvador. Gracias por perdonarme y limpiarme de toda maldad. Gracias por darme la oportunidad de servirte, ¡amén!
  4. 4. Si has hecho esta oración me gustaría saberlo, para poder orientarte eficazmente para que disfrutes de todos los beneficios de tu nueva vida en Cristo. Somos: Ministerios Renuevo Inc. Arnulfo Romero-CEO 3608 W. Pico Blvd. Los Ángeles, CA 90019. Orientación Gral: Domingos 2:30 P.M. Llámenos para una cita: (213) 924-9519. o escribanos: mrpar@live.com ministerios.renuevos.com Este folleto tiene el objetivo de informar, orientar y motivar en este tiempo difícil. NUNCA NUESTRAS MOTIVACIONES SERAN COMERCIALES.
  5. 5. POSDATA: Cuando termine esta prueba, quiero escuchar tu historia de conquista. Únete a los sobrevivientes, que mantendrán su actitud de vencedores hasta el final. (Romanos 8:37) Respetuosamente, Arnulfo Romero. Compañero en la fe.

