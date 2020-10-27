Wz5 titratie

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Werkzitting 5: Titratiecurve Prof. Dr. Stijn Van Cleuvenbergen Melina Ghesquiere Arne Sinnesael Charlotte Dekimpe ~ Theori...
• Voorbereiding online • 0.5 of 1 contactuur • Breng je laptop mee naar het contactmoment • Vragen mogelijk via e-mail: • ...
• Bij zuurbase titraties: een neutralisatiereactie waarbij een zuur met een base (of omgekeerd) reageert ter vorming van e...
Types zuurbase titratie: (1) Sterk zuur met sterke base (2) Sterke base met sterk zuur (3) Zwak zuur met sterke base (4) Z...
• Bij het opstellen van titratiecurves mogen pH formules worden gebruikt! • Meerkeuzevragen • Oefening: Opstellen van een ...
  1. 1. Werkzitting 5: Titratiecurve Prof. Dr. Stijn Van Cleuvenbergen Melina Ghesquiere Arne Sinnesael Charlotte Dekimpe ~ Theorie: Hoofdstuk XIV Zuren en basen (XIV.15. zuurbasetitraties)
  2. 2. • Voorbereiding online • 0.5 of 1 contactuur • Breng je laptop mee naar het contactmoment • Vragen mogelijk via e-mail: • charlotte.dekimpe@kuleuven.be • Arne.sinnesael@kuleuven.be Werkvorm WZ5
  3. 3. • Bij zuurbase titraties: een neutralisatiereactie waarbij een zuur met een base (of omgekeerd) reageert ter vorming van een zout • Equivalentiepunt = het moment waarop n(zuur) = n(base), wordt op de titratiecurve herkend doordat het zich in het midden van de pH-sprong bevindt • Middenpunt = het moment waarop de helft van het zuur (of de base) is geneutraliseerd door base (of zuur) • LimietpH = de pH die je bereikt door toevoegen van oneindig veel base (of zuur) • pH-sprong kan worden gedetecteerd door een geschikte zuurbase-indicator (kleuromslag in de pH-sprong) toe te voegen, een stof die van kleur verandert afhankelijk van de pH van de oplossing. Theorie: zuurbase titratie
  4. 4. Types zuurbase titratie: (1) Sterk zuur met sterke base (2) Sterke base met sterk zuur (3) Zwak zuur met sterke base (4) Zwakke base met sterk zuur Theorie: zuurbase titratie
  5. 5. Types zuurbase titratie: (1) Sterk zuur met sterke base (2) Sterke base met sterk zuur (3) Zwak zuur met sterke base (4) Zwakke base met sterk zuur Theorie: zuurbase titratie - - - - - - - - - - - - - II I 0 25 50 75 V (mL) 13 11 9 7 1 5 3 pH NaOH equivalentiepunt - - - - - - - - - - - - - II I 0 25 50 75 V (mL) 13 11 9 7 1 5 3 pH equivalentiepunt HCl1 2 3 4 5 1 Begin-pH van het sterk zuur Formule: pH = -logCa 2 pH adhv restconcentratie sterk zuur Formule: pH = -logCa 3 Equivalentiepunt pH = 7 4 pH adhv overmaat sterke base Formule: pH = 14 + logCb 5 LimietpH, pH van de sterke base Formule: pH = 14 + logCb
  6. 6. - - - - - - - - - - - - - II I 0 25 50 75 V (mL) 13 11 9 7 1 5 3 pH NaOH equivalentiepunt - - - - - - - - - - - - - II I 0 25 50 75 V (mL) 13 11 9 7 1 5 3 pH equivalentiepunt HCl Types zuurbase titratie: (1) Sterk zuur met sterke base (2) Sterke base met sterk zuur (3) Zwak zuur met sterke base (4) Zwakke base met sterk zuur Theorie: zuurbase titratie 1 2 3 4 5 1 Begin-pH van de sterke base Formule: pH = 14 + logCb 2 pH adhv restconcentratie sterke base Formule: pH = 14 + logCb 3 Equivalentiepunt pH = 7 4 pH adhv overmaat sterk zuur Formule: pH = -logCa 5 LimietpH, pH van het sterk zuur Formule: pH = -logCa
  7. 7. - - - - - - - - - - - - - II I 0 25 50 75 V (mL) 13 11 9 7 1 5 3 pH NaOH equivalentiepunt - - - - - - - - - - - - - II I 0 25 50 75 V (mL) 13 11 9 7 1 5 3 pH equivalentiepunt HCl Types zuurbase titratie: (1) Sterk zuur met sterke base (2) Sterke base met sterk zuur (3) Zwak zuur met sterke base (4) Zwakke base met sterk zuur Theorie: zuurbase titratie 1 2.1 3 4 5 1 Begin-pH van het zwakke zuur Formule: pH = ½ pKa – ½ logCa 2.1 pH van een buffer Formule: pH = pKa + logCb/Ca 2.2 Middenpunt (half-equivalentiepunt): pH = pKa 3 Equivalentiepunt: zwakke base Formule: pH = 14 - ½ pKb + ½ logCb 4 pH adhv overmaat sterke base Formule: pH = 14 + logCb 5 LimietpH, pH van de sterke base Formule: pH = 14 + logCb 2.2
  8. 8. - - - - - - - - - - - - - II I 0 25 50 75 V (mL) 13 11 9 7 1 5 3 pH NaOH equivalentiepunt - - - - - - - - - - - - - II I 0 25 50 75 V (mL) 13 11 9 7 1 5 3 pH equivalentiepunt HCl Types zuurbase titratie: (1) Sterk zuur met sterke base (2) Sterke base met sterk zuur (3) Zwak zuur met sterke base (4) Zwakke base met sterk zuur Theorie: zuurbase titratie 1 2.1 3 4 5 1 Begin-pH van de zwakke base Formule: pH = 14 - ½ pKb + ½ logCb 2.1 pH van een buffer Formule: pH = pKa + logCb/Ca 2.2 Middenpunt (half-equivalentiepunt): pH = pKb 3 Equivalentiepunt: zwak zuur Formule: pH = ½ pKa – ½ logCa 4 pH adhv overmaat sterk zuur Formule: pH = -logCa 5 LimietpH, pH van het sterk zuur Formule: pH = -logCa 2.2
  9. 9. • Bij het opstellen van titratiecurves mogen pH formules worden gebruikt! • Meerkeuzevragen • Oefening: Opstellen van een titratiecurve van een zwak zuur (azijnzuur) met een sterke base (NaOH) Oefeningen

