Werkzitting 9 thermodynamica 1

Werkzitting 9: Thermodynamica – deel 1 Prof. Dr. Stijn Van Cleuvenbergen Melina Ghesquiere Arne Sinnesael Charlotte Dekimp...
• Voorbereiding online • 1 contactuur • Vragen mogelijk via e-mail: • Arne.sinnesael@kuleuven.be • charlotte.dekimpe@kuleu...
Eerste hoofdwet ΔU = q + w (=warmte+arbeid) U=inwendige energie Bij constante druk (qP=ΔH en w=PV-arbeid=-P ΔV) ΔU = ΔH -P...
Enthalpie H De enthalpieverandering van een systeem is gelijk aan de hoeveelheid warmte door het systeem opgenomen of afge...
Standaard reactie-enthalpie ∆𝐻𝑟 0 Voor een reactie aA + bB → cC + dD in standaardomstandigheden: ∆𝐻𝑟 0 = 𝑐. ∆𝐻𝑓,𝑐 0 + 𝑑. ∆...
Standaard reactie-entropie ∆𝑆𝑟 0 - Voor een reactie aA + bB → cC + dD : ∆𝑆𝑟 0 = 𝑐. 𝑆 𝑚,𝑐 0 + 𝑑. 𝑆 𝑚,𝑑 0 − a. 𝑆 𝑚,𝑎 0 − b. ...
Voorspellen ∆𝑆𝑟 0 Voor chemische reacties zal de entropie van een systeem doorgaans toenemen indien: 1. Gassen worden gevo...
Standaard reactievrije energie ∆𝐺𝑟 0 Voor een reactie aA + bB → cC + dD : ∆𝐺𝑟 0 = ∆𝐻𝑟 0 − 𝑇. ∆𝑆𝑟 0 Met 𝑆𝑟 0 de standaard r...
Evenwichtsconstante K Voor een reactie aA + bB → cC + dD : KC = C e 𝑐 ∙ D e 𝑑 A e 𝑎 ∙ B e 𝑏 en ook: ∆Gr 0 = −RTlnK ⟹ K = 𝑒...
Faculty, department, unit ...10 Interpretatie H,G en K
Faculty, department, unit ...11 Spontaniteit en temperatuur enthalpieverandering entropieverandering spontaan proces exoth...
Faculty, department, unit ...12 Grenstemperatuur
• Meerkeuzevragen • Oefening 1 – 2 – 3 – 10 – 12 – 13 Oefeningen
  1. 1. Werkzitting 9: Thermodynamica – deel 1 Prof. Dr. Stijn Van Cleuvenbergen Melina Ghesquiere Arne Sinnesael Charlotte Dekimpe ~ Theorie: Hoofdstuk X-XII
  2. 2. • Voorbereiding online • 1 contactuur • Vragen mogelijk via e-mail: • Arne.sinnesael@kuleuven.be • charlotte.dekimpe@kuleuven.be Werkvorm WZ9
  3. 3. Eerste hoofdwet ΔU = q + w (=warmte+arbeid) U=inwendige energie Bij constante druk (qP=ΔH en w=PV-arbeid=-P ΔV) ΔU = ΔH -P ΔV H=enthalpie ΔH + betekent dat warmte naar het systeem vloeit = endotherm (warmtewinst) - betekent dat warmte naar de omgeving vloeit = exotherm (warmteverlies) w + betekent dat arbeid door de omgeving op het systeem wordt geleverd - betekent dat arbeid door het systeem op de omgeving wordt geleverd ΔU + betekent dat U toeneemt - betekent dat U afneemt TEKENCONVENTIES
  4. 4. Enthalpie H De enthalpieverandering van een systeem is gelijk aan de hoeveelheid warmte door het systeem opgenomen of afgegeven wanneer een reactie wordt uitgevoerd bij constante druk Chemische reacties gebeuren doorgaans aan open atmosfeer bij constante ∆𝐻 = ∆𝑈 + 𝑃∆𝑉 - Voor vaste stoffen, vloeistoffen en oplossingen is ΔV≈0, ⟹ΔH≈ ΔU - Voor gassen is ΔV = Δngas RT P ⟹ΔH = ΔU+ ΔngasRT ∆𝐻 = 𝑞 𝑃 𝑚𝑒𝑡 𝑅 = 0,082 𝐿. 𝑎𝑡𝑚/𝑚𝑜𝑙𝐾
  5. 5. Standaard reactie-enthalpie ∆𝐻𝑟 0 Voor een reactie aA + bB → cC + dD in standaardomstandigheden: ∆𝐻𝑟 0 = 𝑐. ∆𝐻𝑓,𝑐 0 + 𝑑. ∆𝐻𝑓,𝑑 0 − a. ∆𝐻𝑓,𝑎 0 − b. ∆𝐻𝑓,𝑏 0 Met ∆𝐻𝑓 0 de standaard vormingsenthalpie (in kJ/mol): - ∆𝐻𝑓 0 = 0 voor enkelvoudige stoffen in hun referentietoestand - Voor andere stoffen is ∆𝐻𝑓 0 gegeven
  6. 6. Standaard reactie-entropie ∆𝑆𝑟 0 - Voor een reactie aA + bB → cC + dD : ∆𝑆𝑟 0 = 𝑐. 𝑆 𝑚,𝑐 0 + 𝑑. 𝑆 𝑚,𝑑 0 − a. 𝑆 𝑚,𝑎 0 − b. 𝑆 𝑚,𝑏 0 Met 𝑆 𝑚 0 de standaard molaire entropie (in J/mol.K): - 𝑆 𝑚 0 ≠ 0 voor enkelvoudige stoffen in hun referentietoestand!
  7. 7. Voorspellen ∆𝑆𝑟 0 Voor chemische reacties zal de entropie van een systeem doorgaans toenemen indien: 1. Gassen worden gevormd uit vaste stoffen of vloeistoffen 2. Vloeistoffen worden gevormd vanuit vaste stoffen 3. Het aantal gasmoleculen toeneemt in een chemische reactie 4. Massa en complexiteit toeneemt in een chemische reactie ∆𝑆𝑟 0 > 0 𝑤𝑎𝑛𝑜𝑟𝑑𝑒 𝑛𝑒𝑒𝑚𝑡 𝑡𝑜𝑒 ∆𝑆𝑟 0 < 0 𝑜𝑟𝑑𝑒 𝑛𝑒𝑒𝑚𝑡 𝑡𝑜𝑒
  8. 8. Standaard reactievrije energie ∆𝐺𝑟 0 Voor een reactie aA + bB → cC + dD : ∆𝐺𝑟 0 = ∆𝐻𝑟 0 − 𝑇. ∆𝑆𝑟 0 Met 𝑆𝑟 0 de standaard reactie-entropie (in J/mol.K): - 𝑆 𝑚 0 ≠ 0 voor enkelvoudige stoffen in hun referentietoestand!
  9. 9. Evenwichtsconstante K Voor een reactie aA + bB → cC + dD : KC = C e 𝑐 ∙ D e 𝑑 A e 𝑎 ∙ B e 𝑏 en ook: ∆Gr 0 = −RTlnK ⟹ K = 𝑒− ∆Gr 0 𝑅𝑇 𝑚𝑒𝑡 𝑅 = 8,31 𝐽/𝑚𝑜𝑙𝐾
  10. 10. Faculty, department, unit ...10 Interpretatie H,G en K
  11. 11. Faculty, department, unit ...11 Spontaniteit en temperatuur enthalpieverandering entropieverandering spontaan proces exotherm (ΔH < 0) stijging (ΔS > 0) ja, ΔG < 0 exotherm (ΔH < 0) daling (ΔS < 0) ja, als |TΔS| < |ΔH|, ΔG < 0 endotherm (ΔH > 0) stijging (ΔS > 0) ja, als TΔS > ΔH, ΔG < 0 endotherm (ΔH > 0) daling (ΔS < 0) neen, ΔG > 0 Kan zowel spontaan als niet-spontaan zijn afhankelijk van T Altijd spontaan Nooit spontaan
  12. 12. Faculty, department, unit ...12 Grenstemperatuur
  13. 13. • Meerkeuzevragen • Oefening 1 – 2 – 3 – 10 – 12 – 13 Oefeningen

