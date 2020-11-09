Unit 2 graphics

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Computer Fonts and Hypertext. Usage of text in Multimedia, Families and faces of fonts, outline fonts, bitmap fonts Intern...
 Text consists of two structures: • linear • Non-linear  Linear: • A single way to progress through the text, starting a...
Why text is important? Factors affecting legibility of text 1.Size: the size of the text 2.Background and foreground color...
1.Based on creating letters, numbers and special characters. 2.May also include special icon or drawing symbols, mathemati...
Font 1. A ‘font’ is a collection of characters of a particular size and style belonging to a particular typeface family. 2...
Typeface 1.A ‘typeface’ is a family of graphic characters that usually includes many type sizes and styles. 2.A typeface c...
 The technology of font effects in bringing viewer’s attention to content • Case : UPPER and lower cased letter • Bold, I...
LEADING OF TEXT • Spacing above and below a font or line spacing TYPES OF FONTS :Two classes of fonts 
 SERIF TEXT • Decorative strokes added to the end of a letter’s • Serifs improve readability by leading the eye along the...
The text elements used in multimedia are: • Menus for navigation • interactive buttons • Fields for reading • HTML documen...
 A typeface is family of graphic characters that usually includes many type sizes and styles.  A font is a collection of...
 The size of a text is usually measured in points. One point is approximately 1/72 of an inch i.e. 0.0138.  The size of ...
 For small type, do not use decorative fonts because in small size they are unreadable.  Use as few typefaces as possibl...
 In large headlines, adjust the spacing between letters (kerning) so that the spacing feels right.  Use anti-aliasing fo...
Positive ways to communicate message by less text and other ways are 1. Hypertext 2. Pop-up Messages 3. 3. Drop-down Boxes...
 It enables the integrated set of documents (each comprising formatted text) to be created which have defined linkages be...
 Another type of Hot word used to save space  Click on a hot word or a text, a small message pops up explaining in brief...
 Gives the user a set of choices and reduces his strain of decision making  That is making choice in a easier way and li...
 Usually not a good practice to use scroll bars  Mostly irritates the user  Important messages should not be posted usi...
 The concept of hyper linking remains the same  Change in appearance by using a button with text to glow on it rather th...
 Concentrated text in the form of stand alone graphic constructs.  Convey meaningful messages.  Need to be learn and ad...
 Outline fonts or vector fonts are collections of vector images, consisting of lines and curves defining the boundary of ...
 The primary advantage of outline fonts is that, unlike bitmap fonts, they are a set of lines and curves instead of pixel...
 Type 1 and Type 3 fonts:  Type 1 and Type 3 fonts were developed by Adobe for professional digital typesetting. Using P...
 TrueType fonts (.ttf)  TrueType is a font system originally developed by Apple Inc. It was intended to replace Type 1 f...
 OpenType is a file format for scalable (outline) font files that extends the existing TrueType font file format used by ...
 A glyph's outline is defined by the vertices of individual stroke paths, and the corresponding stroke profiles. The stro...
 A bitmap font is a font with jagged edges when enlarged, instead of a scalable font where no matter what the size, it lo...
 ASCII  Computers only deal in numbers and not letters, so it’s important that all computers agree on which numbers repr...
 Digital font formats are simply another type of data format, which store information about the font based on each format...
 Italics & obliques This soft form of emphasis is more of a whisper than a shout. It draws attention without significantl...
 Boldface  The use of a bold or heavier weight for emphasis is a more assertive technique that can quickly draw the view...
 Typestyle  Changing typestyle for emphasis creates a very pronounced effect that should be reserved for instances where...
 Color  The use of color can achieve eye-catching emphasis. It livens up the page overall and draws attention to the typ...
