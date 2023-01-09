Justified antalgiques.pptx

1.
Dr Arnaud Depil Duval – Urgences Paris Saint Joseph
LES
ANTALGIQUES
LES
ANTALGIQUES
Dr Arnaud Depil Duval - Urgences Paris Saint Joseph
Avertissement
•Au cours de cette présentation,
•Les phrases « Moi je… » et
« D’habitude on… »
•Sont strictement prohibées…
Les bases
Les bases
Rappel
• Ceci n'est pas un antalgique…
Dr Arnaud Depil Duval - Urgences Paris Saint Joseph
Rappel
• Ceci n’est pas un antalgique…
Dr Arnaud Depil Duval - Urgences Paris Saint Joseph
• Crée en 1986
• Pour la prise en charge
des douleurs
chroniques
• Changement de paliers
tous les 24 heures
Classification
OMS
Dr Arnaud Depil Duval - Urgences Paris Saint Joseph
Classification
Lussier - Beaulieu
• Analgésie multimodale
• Classes thérapeutiques
7.
Comment ça marche ?
Synergies
Comment ça marche ?
Synergies
Dr Arnaud Depil Duval - Urgences Paris Saint Joseph
Dr Arnaud Depil Duval - Urgences Paris Saint Joseph
Synergie
• Comparaison des médianes de la
dose efficace (ED50)
• A : Additivité
• S : Synergie
• I : infra-additivité
Dose
médicament
1
Dose médicament 2
• Epargne morphinique jusqu'à 50%
AINS et Morphine
Epargne morphinique
<20%
Pas de diminution des
effets secondaires
Paracétamol et morphine
Elia, Nadia, et al. « Does Multimodal Analgesia with Acetaminophen, Nonsteroidal Antiinflammatory Drugs, or Selective
Cyclooxygenase-2 Inhibitors and Patient-Controlled Analgesia Morphine Offer Advantages over Morphine Alone? Meta-Analyses of
Randomized Trials ». Anesthesiology, vol. 103, no 6, décembre 2005, p. 1296-304, https://doi.org/10.1097/00000542-200512000-
00025.
Dr Arnaud Depil Duval - Urgences Paris Saint Joseph
• Epargne morphinique jusqu’à 50%
AINS et Morphine
• Maund, E., et al. « Paracetamol and Selective and Non-Selective Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
for the Reduction in Morphine-Related Side-Effects after Major Surgery: A Systematic Review ». British
Journal of Anaesthesia, vol. 106, no 3, mars 2011, p. 292-97, https://doi.org/10.1093/bja/aeq406.
Tramadol
• 32 études
• Court terme
• A peine plus efficaces que le
placebo
AINS et lombalgies
van der Gaag WH, Roelofs PDDM, Enthoven WTM, van Tulder MW, Koes BW. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory
drugs for acute low back pain. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews 2020, Issue 4. Art. No.: CD013581. DOI:
10.1002/14651858.CD013581
Tramadol
Dr Arnaud Depil Duval - Urgences Paris Saint Joseph
Effets bénéfiques
• Une alternative aux opioides
• Lu L, Harnett M, Reines SA. IV tramadol: A novel option for
US patients with acute pain-A review of its
pharmacokinetics, abuse potential and clinical safety record.
J Opioid Manag. 2020 Jul/Aug;16(4):297-306. doi:
10.5055/jom.2020.0584. PMID: 32885838.
• Douleurs neuropathiques : mieux que les
opioïdes?
• Non…
• Duehmke RM, Hollingshead J, Cornblath DR. Tramadol
for neuropathic pain. Cochrane Database of Systematic
Reviews 2006, Issue 3. Art. No.: CD003726. DOI:
10.1002/14651858.CD003726.pub3
Dr Arnaud Depil Duval - Urgences Paris Saint Joseph
Effets secondaires
• Patients âgés
• Hypoglycémie : 2x>codéine
• Fournier J, Azoulay L, Yin H, Montastruc J, Suissa S. Tramadol Use and
the Risk of Hospitalization for Hypoglycemia in Patients With
Noncancer Pain. JAMA Intern Med. 2015;175(2):186-193.
doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2014.6512
• Augmentation du risque de fractures
• Hirst, A., Knight, C., Hirst, M., Dunlop, W. & Akehurst, R. Tramadol and
the risk of fracture in an elderly female population: a cost utility
assessment with comparison to transdermal buprenorphine. Eur J
Health Econ 17, 217–227 (2016)
• Costa-Dias, M. J. et al. Medication fall risk in old hospitalized patients:
a retrospective study. Nurse Educ Today 34, 171–176 (2014)
• Seuil épileptogène abaissé
• Syndrôme sérotoninergique :
• Majoré si association aux IMAO et aux ISRS
Dr Arnaud Depil Duval - Urgences Paris Saint Joseph
16.
Dr Arnaud Depil Duval - Urgences Paris Saint Joseph
Dépendance ?
• OSIAP 2017 (Ordonnances
Suspectes Indicateurs d’Abus
Possible)
• ANSM État des lieux de la consommation des
antalgiques opioïdes et leurs usages
problématiques 2019 :
• (...) Plus de 50% des syndromes (ou
signes) de sevrage au tramadol concernent
des prises à doses thérapeutiques, parfois
pendant une période très courte
(inférieure à une semaine).»
• Un risque à prendre en compte
Au moins un intérêt?...
• 62mg de tramadol pour 2 minutes…
Au moins un intérêt?...
• 62mg de tramadol pour 2 minutes…
• Bar-Or, D., Salottolo, K. M., Orlando, A., Winkler, J. V. &
Tramadol ODT Study Group. A randomized double-blind,
placebo-controlled multicenter study to evaluate the efficacy
and safety of two doses of the tramadol orally disintegrating
tablet for the treatment of premature ejaculation within less
than 2 minutes. Eur. Urol. 61, 736–743 (2012).
Dr Arnaud Depil Duval - Urgences Paris Saint Joseph
• Une seule étude en médecine
d’urgence
• Pas supérieur au placebo
• Uniquement post-op chirurgie
digestive
Nefopam
Moustafa F, Liotier J, Mathevon T, et al
Usefulness of nefopam in treating pain of severe uncomplicated renal colics in adults admitted to
emergency units: a randomised double-blind controlled trial. The ‘INCoNU’ study
Emergency Medicine Journal 2013;30:143-148.
Nefopam per-os
Nefopam per-os
Aymard G, Warot D, Démolis P, Giudicelli JF, Lechat
P, Le Guern ME, Alquier C, Diquet B. Comparative
pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of
intravenous and oral nefopam in healthy volunteers.
Pharmacol Toxicol. 2003 Jun;92(6):279-86. doi:
10.1034/j.1600-0773.2003.920605.x. PMID:
12787260.
Dr Arnaud Depil Duval - Urgences Paris Saint Joseph
Oui mais ça marche
• Naloxone diminue « l’efficacité »
du placebo
• Libération d’opioïdes endogènes
• Majoration des opioïdes
endogènes dans le LCR
21.
Un nouveau traitement dans la sciatique
Paracétamol
22.
Paracétamol
Dr Arnaud Depil Duval - Urgences Paris Saint Joseph
Dr Arnaud Depil Duval - Urgences Paris Saint Joseph
• Réduction de la clairance du
paracétamol
• Dose récommandée : 3g/24h voire
500mg /6h
Paracetamol et gériatrie
What dose of paracetamol for older people? Drug Ther
Bull. 2018 Jun;56(6):69-72. doi: 10.1136/dtb.2018.6.0636.
PMID: 29903753.
Divoll M, Ameer B, Abernethy DR, Greenblatt DJ. Age does
not alter acetaminophen absorption. J Am Geriatr Soc.
1982 Apr;30(4):240-4. doi: 10.1111/j.1532-
5415.1982.tb07093.x. PMID: 7069091.
• 14 études
• En chirurgie
• Economie : 43.000€/an
IV ou per-os
• 14 études
• En chirurgie
• Economie : 43.000€/an
IV ou per-os
Mallama M, Valencia A, Rijs K, Rietdijk WJR, Klimek
M, Calvache JA. A systematic review and trial
sequential analysis of intravenous vs. oral peri-
operative paracetamol. Anaesthesia. 2021
Feb;76(2):270-276. doi: 10.1111/anae.15163. Epub
2020 Jun 18. PMID: 32557588; PMCID:
PMC7818191.
Dr Arnaud Depil Duval - Urgences Paris Saint Joseph
• Fièvre chez l’enfant
• Aucune preuve de l’antalgie dans
les études (échec)
• Pic à 40 min
• Réservée si per-os impossible
Afssaps. Prise en charge médicamenteuse de la douleur aiguë et chronique
chez l’enfant : recommandations pour la pratique clinique
Intra-rectal vs per-os
Goldstein LH, Berlin M, Berkovitch M, Kozer E. Effectiveness of oral
vs rectal acetaminophen: a meta-analysis. Arch Pediatr Adolesc Med.
2008 Nov;162(11):1042-6. doi: 10.1001/archpedi.162.11.1042. PMID:
18981352.
https://pediadol.org/halte-aux-
suppositoires/#:~:text=Apr%C3%A8s%2035%20mg%2Fkg%20par,sont%20b
asses%2C%20retard%C3%A9es%20et%20impr%C3%A9visibles.
26.
Dr Arnaud Depil Duval - Urgences Paris Saint Joseph
27.
Dr Arnaud Depil Duval - Urgences Paris Saint Joseph
• Efficacité équivalente au placebo
Diazépam et lombalgies
Friedman BW, Irizarry E, Solorzano C, Khankel N, Zapata
J, Zias E, Gallagher EJ. Diazepam Is No Better Than
Placebo When Added to Naproxen for Acute Low Back
Pain. Ann Emerg Med. 2017 Aug;70(2):169-176.e1. doi:
10.1016/j.annemergmed.2016.10.002. Epub 2017 Feb 7.
PMID: 28187918; PMCID: PMC5517351.
28.
Dr Arnaud Depil Duval - Urgences Paris Saint Joseph
• Mieux toléré que le midazolam
• Propofol : moins d’apnée et moins d’agitation
• Demi-vie propofol 30 min / Diazepam 32 à 47
heures…
Diazépam et sédation
1. Wright SW, Chudnofsky CR, Dronen SC, Kothari R, Birrer P, Blanton DM, Bruner A. Comparison of midazolam and diazepam for
conscious sedation in the emergency department. Ann Emerg Med. 1993 Feb;22(2):201-5. doi: 10.1016/s0196-0644(05)80203-3.
PMID: 8427432.
2. Afzalimoghaddam M, Khademi MF, Mirfazaelian H, Payandemehr P, Karimialavijeh E, Jalali A. Comparing Diazepam Plus Fentanyl
With Midazolam Plus Fentanyl in the Moderate Procedural Sedation of Anterior Shoulder Dislocations: A Randomized Clinical Trial.
J Emerg Med. 2021 Jan;60(1):1-7. doi: 10.1016/j.jemermed.2020.09.030. Epub 2020 Oct 21. PMID: 33097351.
3. Holas A, Faulborn J. Propofol versus Diazepam. Sedierung bei ophthalmologischen Operationen in Lokalanästhesie [Propofol
versus diazepam. Sedation in ophthalmologic surgery under local anesthesia]. Anaesthesist. 1993 Nov;42(11):766-72. German.
PMID: 8279689.
• Equivalent ; léger avantage propofol
Propofol ou midazolam
• Equivalent ; léger avantage propofol
Propofol ou midazolam
1. Hohl CM, Sadatsafavi M, Nosyk B, Anis AH. Safety and clinical effectiveness of midazolam versus propofol for procedural
sedation in the emergency department: a systematic review. Acad Emerg Med. 2008 Jan;15(1):1-8. doi: 10.1111/j.1553-
2712.2007.00022.x. PMID: 18211306.
2. Lameijer H, Sikkema YT, Pol A, Bosch MGE, Beije F, Feenstra R, Bens BWJ, Ter Avest E. Propofol versus midazolam for
procedural sedation in the emergency department: A study on efficacy and safety. Am J Emerg Med. 2017 May;35(5):692-
696. doi: 10.1016/j.ajem.2016.12.075. Epub 2017 Jan 3. PMID: 28073611.
3. Hatamabadi HR, Arhami Dolatabadi A, Derakhshanfar H, Younesian S, Ghaffari Shad E. Propofol Versus Midazolam for
Procedural Sedation of Anterior Shoulder Dislocation in Emergency Department: A Randomized Clinical Trial. Trauma
Mon. 2015 May;20(2):e13530. doi: 10.5812/traumamon.13530. Epub 2015 May 20. PMID: 26290851; PMCID:
PMC4538724.
4. Taylor DM, O'Brien D, Ritchie P, Pasco J, Cameron PA. Propofol versus midazolam/fentanyl for reduction of anterior
shoulder dislocation. Acad Emerg Med. 2005 Jan;12(1):13-9. doi: 10.1197/j.aem.2004.08.039. PMID: 15635132.
5. Nejati A, Moharari RS, Ashraf H, Labaf A, Golshani K. Ketamine/propofol versus midazolam/fentanyl for procedural
sedation and analgesia in the emergency department: a randomized, prospective, double-blind trial. Acad Emerg Med.
2011 Aug;18(8):800-6. doi: 10.1111/j.1553-2712.2011.01133.x. PMID: 21843215.
Dr Arnaud Depil Duval - Urgences Paris Saint Joseph
Sédation procédurale et luxation gléno-
humérale
• Reduction d’épaule : augmentation du
risque de fracture iatrogénique sans
sédation
• Pas plus d’accident sous sédation
Pan X, Yao Y, Yan H, Wang J, Dai L, Qu X, Fang Z, Feng F, Zhou Y. Iatrogenic
fracture during shoulder dislocation reduction: characteristics, management and
outcomes. Eur J Med Res. 2021 Jul 12;26(1):73. doi: 10.1186/s40001-021-00545-
3. PMID: 34247652; PMCID: PMC8274043.
Furuhata R, Kamata Y, Matsumura N, Kono A, Morioka H. Risk factors for failure of
reduction of anterior glenohumeral dislocation without sedation. J Shoulder Elbow
Surg. 2021 Feb;30(2):306-311. doi: 10.1016/j.jse.2020.06.005. Epub 2020 Jun 27.
PMID: 32599286.
Propofol
• Recommandation ACEP 2018
Dr Arnaud Depil Duval - Urgences Paris Saint Joseph
Use your
mind…
Use your
mind…