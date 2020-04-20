Norse Mythology 13 Major Deities

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Norse Mythology Major Deities By: Arnaldo G. Legaspi Jr & Irene Convocar
ODIN • The King of the Aiser Gods Odin by 000Fesbra000 (DeviantArt) • All Father of the Gods • Ravens: Hugin and Munin • T...
• Also known as wooden • Traded an eye for wisdom • Draw wisdom from the well of the giant Mimir • Gave Runes (symbolic wr...
• Draupner – his precious ring that from it drop every ninth night eight other rings as splendid as itself • Vili and Ve i...
• Jord and Frig were the wives of Odin • His concubines were the giantess Grid and Rind • His sons were: Thor; Balder; Vid...
Thor riding his chariot drawn by two giant goats. Source: Norse- Mythology.net (link) Thor • Loyal Defender of Asgard • Go...
• God of war. • Wears magic girdle to doubled his strength. • His wife is Sif of the golden hair. • The Giants are his mor...
• Wedded to beautiful Sif of Golden Hair • Their children were Modi and thrud with the Giantess Jarnsaxa. • He had a Son c...
“Balder’s Death” by Christoffer Wilhelm Eckersberg (1817) BALDER • The God of Light and Purity • The most beloved of all t...
• His death is caused through the tick of Loki. • His death is one of the great Norse tragedies. • The God of innocence an...
FREY • The God of Fertility Source: Nordic Wiccan (link) • The son of Njord • Has a Ship Skidbladnir • Has a boar named Gu...
• He governs weather and tillage on his hand lie prosperity , joy and peace. • He was weeded to Gerd the daughter of the g...
NJORD • Guides the winds and governs sea and fire • Noatun is his dwelling place • Frey ang Freyja are his children • His ...
Source: Mystic Convergence TYRE • The God of War • Lost one hand through Fenrir • Odin’s son • Captains and princesses are...
Heimdall by ChrisAppel (DeviantArt) HEIMDALL • The Vigilant Guardian of Asgard • Watchman of the Gods • Guard of Bifrost •...
• He was considered great and holy • By some he was called Odin’s son. • His teeth were made of gold. • By night or day hi...
BRAGI • The Bard God Source: Norskk • Son of Odin • God of Eloquence and the art of poetry • Idun is his wife • Belongs to...
FORSETI • The son of Balder and Nanna • The god of justice and reconciliation • Glitnir – hall of judgement • The Glitnirs...
HOD • Son of Odin • Brings the death of Balder • Killed by Vali
VALI • The son of Odin and Rind • Bold warrior and good archer
VIDAR • Son of Odin and Giantess Grid • Second strongest god • God of few words
ULL • Mighty brow man and ski- runner • Son of Siff and stepson of Thor • Ydalir is his dwelling place
Thank You.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Norse Mythology 13 Major Deities

21 views

Published on

Norse mythology is one of the richest literary imagination written and printed of the North Germanic Tribes that flourished during the 13th century. It is also known as the Scandinavian mythology. They have 13 Major Deities that believed to be the protector of the world that inhabits in the realm of Yggdrassil - the world tree. Odin is the Father of all gods; Thor the god of thunder; Balder The god of Light and Purity; Frey the god of Fertility; Njord god that guides the winds and governs sea and fire; Tyre the god of war; Heimdall the watchman of the Gods; Bragi the god of eloquence and the art if poetry; Forseti the god of justice and reconciliation; Hod the God that brings the death of Balder; Vali the bold warrior and good archer; Vidar the second strongest god and the god of few words; and Ull the mighty brow man and ski runner.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Norse Mythology 13 Major Deities

  1. 1. Norse Mythology Major Deities By: Arnaldo G. Legaspi Jr & Irene Convocar
  2. 2. ODIN • The King of the Aiser Gods Odin by 000Fesbra000 (DeviantArt) • All Father of the Gods • Ravens: Hugin and Munin • Traded an Eye for Wisdom • The Bringer of Rain
  3. 3. • Also known as wooden • Traded an eye for wisdom • Draw wisdom from the well of the giant Mimir • Gave Runes (symbolic writing) to men • Sleipner - his eight-footed horse which he rode wherever he wished. • His spear Gaugner would strike whatsoever aimed at.
  4. 4. • Draupner – his precious ring that from it drop every ninth night eight other rings as splendid as itself • Vili and Ve is his brothers • Odin and his brothers created the first human pair on earth. • Odin gave them breath • Vili gave them soul • Ve gave them warmth and color
  5. 5. • Jord and Frig were the wives of Odin • His concubines were the giantess Grid and Rind • His sons were: Thor; Balder; Vidar; Vali; Heimdal; Hod and Bragi • Other sons are Tyr, Meili and Hermod • He was hang upon a gallows and wounded himself with the thrust of spear.
  6. 6. Thor riding his chariot drawn by two giant goats. Source: Norse- Mythology.net (link) Thor • Loyal Defender of Asgard • God of Thunder • Magic Hammer (Mjolnr) • Bilskirnir – the largest hall in the world with 540 rooms. • 2 goats: Tanngnjost and Tanngrisni
  7. 7. • God of war. • Wears magic girdle to doubled his strength. • His wife is Sif of the golden hair. • The Giants are his mortal enemies • His realm is known as Thrudvancy • He has a Chariot drawn by two goats Tanngnjost and Tanngrisnni. • He is called as a riding Thor. • Thor had three object of price: the hammer Mjolnir , Iron gauntless and belt of strength .
  8. 8. • Wedded to beautiful Sif of Golden Hair • Their children were Modi and thrud with the Giantess Jarnsaxa. • He had a Son called Magris.
  9. 9. “Balder’s Death” by Christoffer Wilhelm Eckersberg (1817) BALDER • The God of Light and Purity • The most beloved of all the Gods • Son of Odin and Frigg • Faithful wife Nana • Killed by his brother Hod
  10. 10. • His death is caused through the tick of Loki. • His death is one of the great Norse tragedies. • The God of innocence and pity. • He is wise, eloquent, gentle, lament and righteous. • He is the son Odin and Frigg. • His wife is the faithful Nana. • He was killed by his brother Hod but after the destruction of the universe he will return again. His great sanctuary is the Baldershagi.
  11. 11. FREY • The God of Fertility Source: Nordic Wiccan (link) • The son of Njord • Has a Ship Skidbladnir • Has a boar named Gullinbusti or
  12. 12. • He governs weather and tillage on his hand lie prosperity , joy and peace. • He was weeded to Gerd the daughter of the giant Gymir
  13. 13. NJORD • Guides the winds and governs sea and fire • Noatun is his dwelling place • Frey ang Freyja are his children • His wife is Skadi, the giantess and a stepmother of his children
  14. 14. Source: Mystic Convergence TYRE • The God of War • Lost one hand through Fenrir • Odin’s son • Captains and princesses are designated after him, kinsmen of tyre
  15. 15. Heimdall by ChrisAppel (DeviantArt) HEIMDALL • The Vigilant Guardian of Asgard • Watchman of the Gods • Guard of Bifrost • Hiss horn is the Gjallar horn
  16. 16. • He was considered great and holy • By some he was called Odin’s son. • His teeth were made of gold. • By night or day his visions spans a hundred miles of space • He is able to hear the growing of grass upon the ground. • Gullintanni is his other name because of his golden teeth
  17. 17. BRAGI • The Bard God Source: Norskk • Son of Odin • God of Eloquence and the art of poetry • Idun is his wife • Belongs to her wife is the apples that restore youth to the gods when the old age comes upon them
  18. 18. FORSETI • The son of Balder and Nanna • The god of justice and reconciliation • Glitnir – hall of judgement • The Glitnirs’s pillars are made of gold and roof of silver
  19. 19. HOD • Son of Odin • Brings the death of Balder • Killed by Vali
  20. 20. VALI • The son of Odin and Rind • Bold warrior and good archer
  21. 21. VIDAR • Son of Odin and Giantess Grid • Second strongest god • God of few words
  22. 22. ULL • Mighty brow man and ski- runner • Son of Siff and stepson of Thor • Ydalir is his dwelling place
  23. 23. Thank You.

×