Norse Mythology 13 Major Deities

Norse mythology is one of the richest literary imagination written and printed of the North Germanic Tribes that flourished during the 13th century. It is also known as the Scandinavian mythology. They have 13 Major Deities that believed to be the protector of the world that inhabits in the realm of Yggdrassil - the world tree. Odin is the Father of all gods; Thor the god of thunder; Balder The god of Light and Purity; Frey the god of Fertility; Njord god that guides the winds and governs sea and fire; Tyre the god of war; Heimdall the watchman of the Gods; Bragi the god of eloquence and the art if poetry; Forseti the god of justice and reconciliation; Hod the God that brings the death of Balder; Vali the bold warrior and good archer; Vidar the second strongest god and the god of few words; and Ull the mighty brow man and ski runner.