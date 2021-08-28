Ingenieria de procesos_4_l_a_productivida

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ingeniería de Métodos Organización de la producción. LA PRODUCCIÓN Y PRODUCTIVIDAD Ing. Héctor de León P. Catedrático (4)
¿Qué es la Producción?  Se entiende por producción la adición de valor a un producto — bien o servicio — por el efecto de...
¿Qué es la Producción?  Según Evertt (2009), la producción es aquella parte de las funciones de la empresa encargada de g...
Producción de bienes y servicios:  Pueden citarse como ejemplos de producción: la extracción de mineral de hierro, el mon...
Producción Industrial.  Se denomina producción industrial al proceso de transformación masiva de bienes y/o servicios al ...
Producción Industrial. SECTOR PRIMARIO SECTOR TERCIARIO SECTOR SECUNDARIO Industrias Extractivas Industrias de Servicios I...
Factores de la Producción Industrial
Características más importantes de la producción. La función de producción tiene dos características importantes. Primero;...
Aumento de la producción implica aumento del trabajo:
Producción y Productividad:
La función de la producción:  La función de producción es la relación que existe entre el producto obtenido y la combinac...
El Sistema de producción:  Es un conjunto de elementos, insumos interrelacionados, los cuales son tomados del medio ambie...
VIDEOS  Lean Manufacturing “El sistema de producción TOYOTA”  Línea de producción en la construcción de trenes
Contestar a las siguientes preguntas e investigar: 1. ¿Qué comprende un sistema de producción? 2. ¿Cómo pueden mejorarse l...
9. A que se refiere el término JIDOKA en el sistema productivo. 10. A que se refiere el término «HEIJUNKA». 11. ¿Qué es el...
La organización de la Producción:  El nivel general de vida de la población esta dado por los bienes y/o servicios dispon...
Corto en parejas: 1. Defina el concepto de producción. 2. ¿Qué es producción industrial y en que sectores se divide primor...
LA PRODUCTIVIDAD
La productividad, un objetivo de prioridad en la empresa.  La productividad es el grado de rendimiento con el cuál se emp...
¿Cómo es posible incrementar la productividad de la empresa?  Teóricamente existen tres formas de incrementar la producti...
Elementos operativos que inciden en la Productividad de la empresa.
PRODUCTIVIDAD Calidad El incremento de la calidad sobre todo en época actual es un factor primordial de productividad, ya...
PRODUCTIVIDAD Elementos externos Se producen mejoras o caídas en la productividad que no son atribuibles al sistema inter...
PRODUCTIVIDAD Unidades de medición Muy importante la coherencia en las comparaciones sobre productividad, los volúmenes d...
PRODUCTIVIDAD Sector servicios Difícil de medir por la diferencia en los servicios prestados y la personalización requeri...
PRODUCTIVIDAD Mano de obra y maquinaria Factores vitales que inciden en el incremento o decremento de la productividad po...
PRODUCTIVIDAD Variables de la productividad: Mano de obra: 20 % Capital: 16 % Administración eficaz y eficiente de las ...
Como podemos lograr mejoras de la productividad:  Mano de obra: Es el resultado de una fuerza laboral mas sana, mejor edu...
El reto de la Productividad  Para crear los bienes y los servicios es necesario transformar los recursos recibidos en bie...
FACTORES QUE RESTRINGEN O IMPULSAN LA PRODUCTIVIDAD EMPRESARIAL
¿Qué factores restringen la productividad?  La incapacidad de los dirigentes para fijar el ambiente y crear el clima apro...
¿Qué factores restringen la productividad?  Problemas de reglamentaciones gubernamentales. Estas reglamentaciones cada ve...
¿Qué factores restringen la productividad?  Incapacidad de poder medir y evaluar la productividad de la fuerza de trabajo...
Criterios para realizar un análisis de la productividad.  Existen una gran cantidad de parámetros a través de los cuales ...
Caso Calandreta  Realizar un análisis del caso calandreta en clase y sacar las conclusiones que sean necesarias.
Productividad y nivel de Vida:  Si los recursos son bien utilizados en la empresa mayor será el rendimiento final obtenid...
Productividad y nivel de Vida: – Las empresas al obtener mayores beneficios, además de lograr más utilidades, podrán dedic...
Responsables del aumento de la Productividad: Incremento de la Productividad Gobierno Sociedad La dirección empresarial Lo...
Responsabilidades de cada sector involucrado:  Del Gobierno: – Propagar el concepto de la productividad y financiar su co...
Responsabilidades de cada sector involucrado:  De los trabajadores: – Reconocer y aceptar las políticas elaboradas por la...
Posición clave de la dirección: Obtención de datos Proyectar Dirigir Coordinar Motivar Terrenos y edificios Materiales Ins...
Productividad de las instalaciones, la maquinaria, del equipo y de la mano de obra.  Para comprender la productividad de ...
Componentes del tiempo: Una hora-Hombre = Trabajo de un hombre en una hora. Una hora-máquina = Funcionamiento de una máqui...
Tiempo real de trabajo.
Tiempo real invertido por una persona en una máquina:
Tiempo real invertido por una maquina o una persona para producir A B C D E Tiempo total de la operación en las condicione...
Contenido Básico:  Es el tiempo mínimo irreducible que teóricamente se necesita para obtener una unidad de producción; es...
Contenido Básico:  Los contenidos suplementarios de trabajo B & C, y los tiempos improductivos D & E, son los factores qu...
Problemas del trabajo suplementario (Deficiencias en el diseño)  Diseño de productos o partes que impiden la utilización ...
AM
Producción Robusta:  Bernd Krömer remarca que el ahorro en tiempo y en costes fueron especialmente buenos con laterales f...
Diseño Modular  Nos permite tener una mayor variedad relativamente grandes de productos y una cantidad relativamente pequ...
DFM:Un ejemplo de mejora: (c) Final design Design for push-and- snap assembly (b) Revised design One-piece base & eliminat...
Cost Reduction of a Bracket via Value Engineering
Problemas del trabajo suplementario (Métodos ineficaces de producción)  Maquinaria inadecuada con capacidades no apropiad...
Tiempos improductivos deficiencias de la dirección. (Tiempos muertos)  Políticas de ventas que exijan un número excesivo ...
Tiempos improductivos deficiencias de la dirección.  Permitir que las instalaciones y la maquinaria funcionen en mal esta...
Tiempos improductivos imputable al trabajador. (Tiempos muertos)  Ausencias, retardos, no trabajar de inmediato, trabajar...
Resultado de la mejora de Productividad. Se incrementa la productividad Disminuyen los costos porque hay menos desperdicio...
¿Se puede medir la productividad?  Si es posible medirla mediante indicadores. ¿Qué indicadores? Investigar sobre los i...
¿Quién es el mejor Ingeniero?  Aquel que logra reducir las entradas y elevar las salidas de bienes y o servicios, al más ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Ingenieria de procesos_4_l_a_productivida

  1. 1. Ingeniería de Métodos Organización de la producción. LA PRODUCCIÓN Y PRODUCTIVIDAD Ing. Héctor de León P. Catedrático (4)
  2. 2. ¿Qué es la Producción?  Se entiende por producción la adición de valor a un producto — bien o servicio — por el efecto de una transformación. Producir es extraer o modificar los bienes con el objeto de volverlos aptos para satisfacer ciertas necesidades humanas.
  3. 3. ¿Qué es la Producción?  Según Evertt (2009), la producción es aquella parte de las funciones de la empresa encargada de generar o fabricar un bien físico o un bien intangible.  Según Tawfic (2007), la producción es el acto intencional mediante el cual ciertos elementos o materiales sufren un proceso de transformación, con la finalidad de obtener bienes tangibles o intangibles, los cuales satisfagan las necesidades humanas.
  4. 4. Producción de bienes y servicios:  Pueden citarse como ejemplos de producción: la extracción de mineral de hierro, el montaje de un automóvil, el transporte de productos de un punto a otro, la puesta en escena de una pieza de teatro, la preparación de un concierto, etc. Como puede verse, la palabra producción no está solamente asociada con la fabricación de productos sino con varias actividades más. Por tanto, podemos hablar de producción de servicios y de producción de bienes materiales.
  5. 5. Producción Industrial.  Se denomina producción industrial al proceso de transformación masiva de bienes y/o servicios al mercado. (VIDEO)
  6. 6. Producción Industrial. SECTOR PRIMARIO SECTOR TERCIARIO SECTOR SECUNDARIO Industrias Extractivas Industrias de Servicios Industrias Manufactureras
  7. 7. Factores de la Producción Industrial
  8. 8. Características más importantes de la producción. La función de producción tiene dos características importantes. Primero; un aumento en la cantidad de cualquier insumo (capital, trabajo o tecnología) hace aumentar la producción. En tal sentido la producción marginal del trabajo mide el aumento de la producción, resultante de incrementar el trabajo en una unidad, un monto que casi siempre es positivo. Segundo; la productividad de cada factor aumenta cuando se utiliza mayor cantidad del mismo y se mantiene fija la de los demás factores.
  9. 9. Aumento de la producción implica aumento del trabajo:
  10. 10. Producción y Productividad:
  11. 11. La función de la producción:  La función de producción es la relación que existe entre el producto obtenido y la combinación de factores que se utilizan en su obtención.  Dado el estado de la tecnología en un momento dado del tiempo, la función de producción nos indica que la cantidad de producto Q que una empresa puede obtener es función de las cantidades de capital y aspectos materiales (K), trabajo (L), tierra (T) e iniciativa empresarial (H), de modo que:  Q = f (K, L, T, H)
  12. 12. El Sistema de producción:  Es un conjunto de elementos, insumos interrelacionados, los cuales son tomados del medio ambiente, se manipulan y transforman para agregarles un valor y así alcanzar metas comunes al generar una salida (bien o servicio) al entorno externo.
  13. 13. VIDEOS  Lean Manufacturing “El sistema de producción TOYOTA”  Línea de producción en la construcción de trenes
  14. 14. Contestar a las siguientes preguntas e investigar: 1. ¿Qué comprende un sistema de producción? 2. ¿Cómo pueden mejorarse los procesos de acuerdo a lo visto en las películas? 3. ¿Qué es un sistema de producción Toyota TPS? 4. ¿Qué tipos de controles se pueden establecer para garantizar la producción? 5. ¿Qué es la filosofía KAIZEN? 6. ¿Qué es LEAN MANUFACTURING y cuales son sus principios? 7. ¿Qué es JUST AND TIME?
  15. 15. 9. A que se refiere el término JIDOKA en el sistema productivo. 10. A que se refiere el término «HEIJUNKA». 11. ¿Qué es el sistema MUDA para la reducción de desperdicios? 12. ¿Cuál es la importancia del control de tiempos TAKT Time en los sistemas productivos. 13. Trabajar en grupos de trabajo no mayores de 4.
  16. 16. La organización de la Producción:  El nivel general de vida de la población esta dado por los bienes y/o servicios disponibles para la misma.  Las riquezas naturales por si solas no garantizan un alto nivel de vida para un País, es necesario crear factores que optimicen la producción.  Cada productor se enfrenta a dos (2) problemas fundamentales: – ¿Qué combinación de recursos debe emplear para producir eficientemente? – ¿Qué cantidad de producto deberá ofrecer?
  17. 17. Corto en parejas: 1. Defina el concepto de producción. 2. ¿Qué es producción industrial y en que sectores se divide primordialmente la producción? explique 3. ¿Cuáles son las dos características primordiales de la producción? Explique. 4. ¿Qué significa la ecuación, Q = f (K, L, T, H)? Explique. 5. Defina el concepto de empresa y cuales son sus factores más importantes. 6. ¿Cómo podemos clasificar las empresas por su tipo de producción? 7. ¿Cuáles son las características primordiales de las microempresas?
  18. 18. LA PRODUCTIVIDAD
  19. 19. La productividad, un objetivo de prioridad en la empresa.  La productividad es el grado de rendimiento con el cuál se emplean los recursos disponibles de la empresa para alcanzar unos objetivos determinados.  Es el resultado de la eficiencia y la eficacia empresarial.  La productividad industrial tiene como objetivo primordial la fabricación de artículos al menor costo posible, a través del empleo eficiente de los recursos primarios de la producción; materiales, factor humano y maquinarias.
  20. 20. ¿Cómo es posible incrementar la productividad de la empresa?  Teóricamente existen tres formas de incrementar la productividad: – Aumentar el producto final manteniendo los mismos insumos de entrada. – Reducir los insumos empleados, manteniendo los mismos productos al final. – Aumentar el producto y reducir los insumos simultáneamente y en forma proporcional. – Productividad = Producción / Insumos.
  21. 21. Elementos operativos que inciden en la Productividad de la empresa.
  22. 22. PRODUCTIVIDAD Calidad El incremento de la calidad sobre todo en época actual es un factor primordial de productividad, ya que la misma conlleva el uso de recursos actuales con resultados a largo plazo. Es un punto de conflicto entre la parte financiera y la operativa en la empresa.
  23. 23. PRODUCTIVIDAD Elementos externos Se producen mejoras o caídas en la productividad que no son atribuibles al sistema interno propio de la empresa, como el costo del suministro de energía, políticas gubernamentales en los impuestos o beneficios fiscales, políticas sociales etc.
  24. 24. PRODUCTIVIDAD Unidades de medición Muy importante la coherencia en las comparaciones sobre productividad, los volúmenes de producción, el uso de la tecnología, el nivel de la mano de obra, los métodos de trabajo, los estándares varían de país a país. Es importante el uso de estándares internacionales o normas, ISO, OSHAS etc….
  25. 25. PRODUCTIVIDAD Sector servicios Difícil de medir por la diferencia en los servicios prestados y la personalización requerida sobre el cliente, pero es importante establecer estándares de medición y control en los servicios.
  26. 26. PRODUCTIVIDAD Mano de obra y maquinaria Factores vitales que inciden en el incremento o decremento de la productividad porque son ellos los que ejecutan la transformación de valor de la entrada a la salida en el sistema empresarial.
  27. 27. PRODUCTIVIDAD Variables de la productividad: Mano de obra: 20 % Capital: 16 % Administración eficaz y eficiente de las Operaciones: 64 % Valores promedio en EEUU en los últimos 100 años
  28. 28. Como podemos lograr mejoras de la productividad:  Mano de obra: Es el resultado de una fuerza laboral mas sana, mejor educada y mejor fomentada.  Capital: . Es el resultado de las mejoras en edificios, máquinas, uso de la tecnología y herramientas.  Administración de Operaciones: Es el resultado de la optimización y aplicación de los procesos y conocimientos disponibles en la producción de productos (bienes y/o servicios).
  29. 29. El reto de la Productividad  Para crear los bienes y los servicios es necesario transformar los recursos recibidos en bienes y servicios, cuanto más eficientes seamos en la transformación y logremos una alta eficacia los objetivos deseados, más productivos seremos y más valor agregado añadiremos a los bienes y servicios entregados.  La PRODUCTIVIDAD implica la mejora del sistema operativo y administrativo de la empresa.
  30. 30. FACTORES QUE RESTRINGEN O IMPULSAN LA PRODUCTIVIDAD EMPRESARIAL
  31. 31. ¿Qué factores restringen la productividad?  La incapacidad de los dirigentes para fijar el ambiente y crear el clima apropiado para el mejoramiento de la productividad. Los dirigentes son los responsables de mantener dentro de la empresa un clima laboral sano, para así cumplir los objetivos organizacionales.
  32. 32. ¿Qué factores restringen la productividad?  Problemas de reglamentaciones gubernamentales. Estas reglamentaciones cada vez son mayores y han tenido efectos muy negativos en la productividad ya que reducen los recursos de las empresas.  El tamaño y la obsolescencia de la organización tiene un efecto negativo sobre el aumento de la productividad. Mientras más grande es una empresa mas complicados se convierten los sistemas de comunicación interna y externa y más complicado el logro de los resultados.
  33. 33. ¿Qué factores restringen la productividad?  Incapacidad de poder medir y evaluar la productividad de la fuerza de trabajo: se desconocen los procedimientos de evaluación y medición del trabajo, lo cuál genera inconformidad dentro de los trabajadores.  Los recursos físicos, los métodos de trabajo y los factores tecnológicos los cuales actúan tanto en forma individual y combinada al restringir la productividad: el área de producción, el diseño de los productos, la maquinaria y el equipo, así como la calidad de las materias primas utilizadas y la continuidad del abastecimiento tiene un gran efecto en la productividad total de la empresa.
  34. 34. Criterios para realizar un análisis de la productividad.  Existen una gran cantidad de parámetros a través de los cuales es posible medir la productividad, pero todo se reduce a los factores “M”: – Hombres (men) – Dinero (Money) – Materiales. – Métodos. – Mercados. – Maquinaria. – Medio ambiente. – Mantenimiento del sistema. – Management. – Manufactura. – Misceláneos (controles, materiales y materias primas, costos, inventarios, la calidad, la cantidad de producción, los tiempos de los procesos y actividades etc.)
  35. 35. Caso Calandreta  Realizar un análisis del caso calandreta en clase y sacar las conclusiones que sean necesarias.
  36. 36. Productividad y nivel de Vida:  Si los recursos son bien utilizados en la empresa mayor será el rendimiento final obtenido y por lo tanto mayores serán los beneficios que pueden observarse.  El aumento de las productividad genera los siguientes beneficios: – Los obreros al ganar más, disponen de más dinero, podrán gastar más y subirán su nivel de vida, aparte que podrán ahorrar.
  37. 37. Productividad y nivel de Vida: – Las empresas al obtener mayores beneficios, además de lograr más utilidades, podrán dedicar una parte de ellas a los consumidores, vía la reducción de precios a los productos. Mejorar las instalaciones, comprar nuevo equipo y herramientas. – Los consumidores, por la baja de precios, podrán comprar mayor número de productos, lo cuál eleva el nivel medio de vida de la población en general. – Hay más riqueza marginal, elevando constantemente el nivel de vida.
  38. 38. Responsables del aumento de la Productividad: Incremento de la Productividad Gobierno Sociedad La dirección empresarial Los trabajadores
  39. 39. Responsabilidades de cada sector involucrado:  Del Gobierno: – Propagar el concepto de la productividad y financiar su conocimiento. – Procurar un desarrollo económico equilibrado. – Sostener y aumentar el empleo. – Regular los precios en forma competitiva. – Dar seguridad  De la dirección empresarial: – Reconocer y asumir la productividad. – Favorecer los adelantos técnicos. – Implementar la administración moderna. – Desarrollar las relaciones obrero – patronales. – Reinvertir las utilidades. – Revisar las políticas de salarios. – Apoyar e implementar campañas productivas.
  40. 40. Responsabilidades de cada sector involucrado:  De los trabajadores: – Reconocer y aceptar las políticas elaboradas por la dirección de la empresa. – Promover los cambios técnicos y apoyarlos. – Hacer un buen trabajo a cambio de un salario justo.  De la sociedad o comunidad: – Regular el nivel de la población. – Insistir en la calidad y en los precios justos. – Fomentar la educación. – Exigir el servicio permanente.
  41. 41. Posición clave de la dirección: Obtención de datos Proyectar Dirigir Coordinar Motivar Terrenos y edificios Materiales Instalaciones, maquinaria Y equipo Servicios del hombre Dirección y coordinación = = Producción de bienes y servicios
  42. 42. Productividad de las instalaciones, la maquinaria, del equipo y de la mano de obra.  Para comprender la productividad de los recursos es necesario introducir la noción del tiempo, ya que la cantidad de productos que se obtienen de una maquina o de un trabajo en un tiempo determinado, constituyen la medida de la productividad. Esta se determina computando la producción de mercancías o de servicios en cierto número de “horas hombre” u “horas maquina. (Capacidad)
  43. 43. Componentes del tiempo: Una hora-Hombre = Trabajo de un hombre en una hora. Una hora-máquina = Funcionamiento de una máquina en una hora.
  44. 44. Tiempo real de trabajo.
  45. 45. Tiempo real invertido por una persona en una máquina:
  46. 46. Tiempo real invertido por una maquina o una persona para producir A B C D E Tiempo total de la operación en las condiciones existentes Contenido del trabajo total Tiempo improductivo Contenido básico del trabajo Trabajo suplementario por deficiencias en diseño. Métodos ineficientes. Tiempo improductivo deficiencias en la dirección. Imputable al trabajador.
  47. 47. Contenido Básico:  Es el tiempo mínimo irreducible que teóricamente se necesita para obtener una unidad de producción; es decir, el tiempo que se invertiría en fabricar un producto o en llevar a cabo una operación si el diseño, las especificaciones, el proceso y el método de fabricación fuesen perfectos, esto sin perdidas de tiempo durante la actividad. Únicamente se consideran las pausas normales de descanso que se dan al trabajador.
  48. 48. Contenido Básico:  Los contenidos suplementarios de trabajo B & C, y los tiempos improductivos D & E, son los factores que disminuyen la productividad de la empresa y generan el estancamiento de la misma, por lo tanto si estas aumentan o disminuyen el factor de productividad se vera afectado.
  49. 49. Problemas del trabajo suplementario (Deficiencias en el diseño)  Diseño de productos o partes que impiden la utilización de procedimientos o métodos de fabricación más económicos.  Diversidad excesiva de productos o falta de normalización de los componentes.  Fijación equivocada de normas de calidad por exceso o por defecto.  Desperdicios excesivos de material por el diseño o acabado de productos o piezas.
  50. 50. AM
  51. 51. Producción Robusta:  Bernd Krömer remarca que el ahorro en tiempo y en costes fueron especialmente buenos con laterales fabricados con acero dual-phase y piezas complejas tales como tapamaletas o armazones de puerta. Basándose en su experiencia teniendo en cuenta el 90% de la producción de todas las piezas estampadas de la carrocería de un coche Ford, considera que el uso de AutoForm vale la pena en todas ellas.
  52. 52. Diseño Modular  Nos permite tener una mayor variedad relativamente grandes de productos y una cantidad relativamente pequeña de partes al mismo tiempo, la idea central es desarrollar una serie de componentes básicos del producto, o módulos los cuáles puedan ensamblarse en una gran cantidad de productos diferentes.
  53. 53. DFM:Un ejemplo de mejora: (c) Final design Design for push-and- snap assembly (b) Revised design One-piece base & elimination of fasteners (a) The original design Assembly using common fasteners
  54. 54. Cost Reduction of a Bracket via Value Engineering
  55. 55. Problemas del trabajo suplementario (Métodos ineficaces de producción)  Maquinaria inadecuada con capacidades no apropiadas.  Procesos de alimentación, recorrido, ritmo productivo, temperatura, presión etc.. No funcionan adecuadamente.  Herramientas inadecuadas.  Perdidas de tiempo y fatiga por la disposición de la fabrica, el taller o lugar de trabajo.  Los métodos de trabajo del operador tienen movimientos innecesarios, lo que ocasiona perdida de tiempo y energía.
  56. 56. Tiempos improductivos deficiencias de la dirección. (Tiempos muertos)  Políticas de ventas que exijan un número excesivo de variedades de un producto.  La falta de estandarización.  Descuido en el diseño del producto sin respeto de los indicadores del cliente.  Mala planificación de la secuencia de operaciones y pedidos.  Inadecuada organización del abastecimiento de materias primas, herramientas e insumos.  Deficiente mantenimiento de las instalaciones y la maquinaria.
  57. 57. Tiempos improductivos deficiencias de la dirección.  Permitir que las instalaciones y la maquinaria funcionen en mal estado.  Inexistencias de condiciones de trabajo que permitan al operador trabajar en forma continua.
  58. 58. Tiempos improductivos imputable al trabajador. (Tiempos muertos)  Ausencias, retardos, no trabajar de inmediato, trabajar despacio, o simple y sencillamente no querer trabajar.  Trabajar con descuido, lo cual origina desechos, repeticiones o desperdicios innecesarios.  Inobservancia de las normas de seguridad.
  59. 59. Resultado de la mejora de Productividad. Se incrementa la productividad Disminuyen los costos porque hay menos desperdicios y reproceso, menos devoluciones, se utiliza mejor el tiempo Y los materiales Se mejora La calidad Se conquista el mercado Con la mejora de calidad Y un buen precio Incrementa la productividad Se permanece En el negocio Hay más y más trabajo Se distribuyen Se generan Utilidades •Mejores sueldos y salarios •Ganancias para los •propietarios
  60. 60. ¿Se puede medir la productividad?  Si es posible medirla mediante indicadores. ¿Qué indicadores? Investigar sobre los indicadores de productividad.
  61. 61. ¿Quién es el mejor Ingeniero?  Aquel que logra reducir las entradas y elevar las salidas de bienes y o servicios, al más alto nivel, logrando así la mejor productividad de la empresa.

