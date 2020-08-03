Desarrollo del-cerebro

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ARCOS FARINGEOS  Los arcos faríngeos comienzan a desarrollarse al principio de la cuarta semana cuando las células de la ...
29 días Bolsas faríngeas Arcos faríngeos Hendiduras faríngeas
Arcos faríngeo NORMAL TIPICO CONSTA DE:  Una arteria del arco faríngeo que surge del arco arterioso del corazón primitivo...
Primer arco faríngeo  Este desarrolla dos prominencias :  La prominencia maxilar da origen a los huesos maxilar , malar ...
Primer arco faríngeo  Nervio : trigémino  Músculos : músculos de la masticación , milohioideo , vientre anterior del di ...
Segundo arco faríngeo  NERVIO: facial par craneal VII  MUSCULOS : tensor del velo del tímpano , tensor del velo del pala...
TERCER ARCO FARINGEO  NERVIO: GLOSOFARINGEO PC IX  MUSCULO: ESTILOFARINGEO  ESTRUCTURA ESQUELETICA: PARTE INFERIOR DEL ...
CUARTO Y SEXTO ARCO FARINGEO  NERVIO: rama laríngea superior del vago ,rama laríngea recurrente del vago (PC X)  MUSCULO...
BOLSAS FARINGEAS  la faringe primitiva derivada del intestino anterior, se amplia en sentido craneal. Donde se une al est...
BOLSAS FARINGEAS  existen 4 pares de bolsas faríngeas bien definidas , mientras el quinto par es rudimentario o no existe...
DERIVADOS DE LAS BOLSAS FARINGEAS
DERIVADOS ADULTOS DE LAS BOLSAS FARINGEAS : MIGRACION DEL TIMO Y LAS GLANDULAS DE LA TIROIDE A MEDIDA QUE CRECEN HACIA EL ...
ESTRUCTURAS FACIALES
Las estructuras de la cara, el cuello y la faringe se desarrollan en asociación con el mesodermo del proceso frontonasal y...
ARCOS FARÍNGEOS Cada arco esta formado por un núcleo de mesénquima cubierto por su lado externo de ectodermo y su lado int...
CARA Se forma en concurso del PROCESO FRONTONASAL y de los PROCESOS MAXILARES y MANDIBULARES del primer par de arcos branq...
PROCESO FRONTONASAL  Parte cefálica del proceso  Frente  Parte caudal  procesos nasomedianos y nasolaterales.  Placod...
PROCESO FRONTONASAL Proceso Nasomediano. Estos procesos se fusionan entre si para formas: ◦ El dorso de la nariz ◦ El lado...
PROCESO FRONTONASAL Proceso Nasolaterales. Se fusionan:  Las alas de la nariz  Lado externo de los orificios nasales
PROCESO MAXILAR Los procesos maxilares forman la parte superior de las mejillas (premaxilar, maxilar, hueso cigomático y p...
PROCESO MANDIBULAR Los procesos mandibulares se unen entre si para formar:  Las sienes  La parte inferior de las mejilla...
NARIZ La nariz tiene su origen a partir de la unión de tres prominencias faciales: 1. Prominencia Frontonasal  puente 2. ...
NARIZ Inicialmente entre las fositas olfatorias y la cavidad bucal, se forman un par de laminas denominadas membranas buco...
NARIZ  Pared externa de la fosa nasal  cornetes (superior, medio, inferior) Los senos paranasales se forman a partir de ...
DESARROLLO DE LAS ESTRUCTURAS BUCALES
DESARROLLO DE LAS ESTRUCTURAS BUCALES DESARROLLO DE LA LENGUA La musculatura de la lengua se origina de los miotomas occip...
MIOTOMAS OCCIPITALES
EL CUERPO Surge de contribuciones del primer arco braquial Esta indicado por 3 primodios:  Las protuberancias linguales l...
EL CUERPO Durante la 6 y 7 semana las protuberancias linguales laterales se agrandan y reducen el tamaño de el tubérculo i...
LA BASE  La base surge del 2, 3 y 4 arco braquial  En la 5 semana la base de la lengua esta indicada por una elevación m...
LA BASE A las 8 o 9 semanas los músculos del cuerpo de la lengua aparecen claramente diferenciados
FORMACION Y ELEVACION DE LAS PROLONGACIONES PALATINAS  Las prolongaciones palatinas se desarrollan en forma de cuña, crec...
FUSION EN LAS PROLONGACIONES PALATINAS  Hacia las 8 semana prenatales, las prolongaciones palatinas aparecen sobre la len...
FUSION EN LAS PROLONGACIONES PALATINAS Las cubiertas epiteliales de las prolongaciones se unen para formar una sola capa d...
FUSION EN LAS PROLONGACIONES PALATINAS  A medida que se forma el hueso en el paladar la zona a lo largo de la línea media...
DESARROLLO DENTARIO hacia la 7 semana, la lamina labial epitelial se hace aparente a lo largo del perimetro de los proceso...
DESARROLLO DENTARIO Esta es la lamina dental que a intervalos regulares dará origen a los órganos epiteliales del esmalte,...
DESARROLLO DE LAS GLANDULAS SALIVALES  En la 6 semana las glándulas parótida y submandibular aparecen en el tejido conect...
DESARROLLO DE LAS GLANDULAS SALIVALES Este cordón solido de células continua creciendo hacia la región de la futura ubicac...
DESARROLLO DE LAS GLANDULAS SALIVALES  El sitio de origen de cada glándula mayor, será mas tarde el orificio del conducto...
  1. 1. ARCOS FARINGEOS  Los arcos faríngeos comienzan a desarrollarse al principio de la cuarta semana cuando las células de la cresta neural emigran a las regiones de la futura cabeza y cuello.  El aparato faríngeo es formado por :  Arcos  Las bolsas  Los surcos  Membranas faríngeas.  Estructuras embrionarias que contribuyen a la formación de la regiones LATERAL Y VENTRAL de la cabeza y cuello.
  2. 2. 29 días Bolsas faríngeas Arcos faríngeos Hendiduras faríngeas
  3. 3. Arcos faríngeo NORMAL TIPICO CONSTA DE:  Una arteria del arco faríngeo que surge del arco arterioso del corazón primitivo  Un vástago cartilaginoso que conforma el esqueleto del arco  Un componente muscular del que se forman los músculos de la cabeza y el cuello  Los nervios motores y sensitivos que inerven la mucosa y los músculos derivados del arco
  4. 4. Primer arco faríngeo  Este desarrolla dos prominencias :  La prominencia maxilar da origen a los huesos maxilar , malar y una porción del vómer.  La prominencia mandibular , formando la mandíbula , la parte proximal de esta prominencia forma también la porción escamosa del hueso temporal.  El primer par de arcos cumple un papel importante en el desarrollo facial.
  5. 5. Primer arco faríngeo  Nervio : trigémino  Músculos : músculos de la masticación , milohioideo , vientre anterior del di gástrico  Estructuras esqueléticas : martillo , yunque  Ligamentos : ligamento esfenomandibular , ligamento anterior del martillo
  6. 6. Segundo arco faríngeo  NERVIO: facial par craneal VII  MUSCULOS : tensor del velo del tímpano , tensor del velo del paladar , músculos de la expresión facial , musculo del estribo , estilohioideo , vientre posterior del digastrico  ESQUELETICAS: estribo , apófisis estiloides , asta menor del hueso hioides  LIGAMENTO: estilohioideo
  7. 7. TERCER ARCO FARINGEO  NERVIO: GLOSOFARINGEO PC IX  MUSCULO: ESTILOFARINGEO  ESTRUCTURA ESQUELETICA: PARTE INFERIOR DEL HUESO HIOIDES
  8. 8. CUARTO Y SEXTO ARCO FARINGEO  NERVIO: rama laríngea superior del vago ,rama laríngea recurrente del vago (PC X)  MUSCULOS : cricotiroideo , elevador del velo del paladar , constrictores de la faringe , músculos intrínsecos de la laringe  ESTRUCTURAS ESQUELETICAS : CARTILAGO Tiroides , cricoides ,aritenoides , corniculado , cuneiforme
  9. 9. BOLSAS FARINGEAS  la faringe primitiva derivada del intestino anterior, se amplia en sentido craneal. Donde se une al estomoideo y se estrecha en sentido caudal para unirse al esofago.  el endodermo de la faringe reviste las porciones internas de los arcos faringeos y se introducen en diverticulos llamandolos bolsas faringeas  las bolsas se desarollan entre los arcos siguiendo una secuencia craneo-caudal
  10. 10. BOLSAS FARINGEAS  existen 4 pares de bolsas faríngeas bien definidas , mientras el quinto par es rudimentario o no existe en absoluto.  el endodermo de las bolsas faríngeas entra en contacto con el ectodermo de los surcos faríngeos y juntos forman estructuras bilaminares ; las membranas faríngeas que son las que separan las bolsas de los surcos
  11. 11. DERIVADOS DE LAS BOLSAS FARINGEAS
  12. 12. DERIVADOS ADULTOS DE LAS BOLSAS FARINGEAS : MIGRACION DEL TIMO Y LAS GLANDULAS DE LA TIROIDE A MEDIDA QUE CRECEN HACIA EL CUELLO
  13. 13. ESTRUCTURAS FACIALES
  14. 14. Las estructuras de la cara, el cuello y la faringe se desarrollan en asociación con el mesodermo del proceso frontonasal y de los arcos branquiales.
  15. 15. ARCOS FARÍNGEOS Cada arco esta formado por un núcleo de mesénquima cubierto por su lado externo de ectodermo y su lado interno por endodermo. La parte de central de los arcos recibe células de la cresa neural, que migran hacia los arcos para constituir los componentes esqueléticos de la cara. Cada arco posee su propio componente muscular, nervioso y arterial.
  16. 16. CARA Se forma en concurso del PROCESO FRONTONASAL y de los PROCESOS MAXILARES y MANDIBULARES del primer par de arcos branquiales.
  17. 17. PROCESO FRONTONASAL  Parte cefálica del proceso  Frente  Parte caudal  procesos nasomedianos y nasolaterales.  Placodas nasales  fositas nasales  Fositas nasales + reborde de tejido  procesos nasales
  18. 18. PROCESO FRONTONASAL Proceso Nasomediano. Estos procesos se fusionan entre si para formas: ◦ El dorso de la nariz ◦ El lado interno de los orificios nasales ◦ El filtrum
  19. 19. PROCESO FRONTONASAL Proceso Nasolaterales. Se fusionan:  Las alas de la nariz  Lado externo de los orificios nasales
  20. 20. PROCESO MAXILAR Los procesos maxilares forman la parte superior de las mejillas (premaxilar, maxilar, hueso cigomático y parte del temporal.) Durante un tiempo el proceso maxilar y el proceso nasolateral permanecerán separados por el surco Lacrimonasal. Los procesos maxilares crecen y se unen al filtrum y forman las partes laterales del labio superior
  21. 21. PROCESO MANDIBULAR Los procesos mandibulares se unen entre si para formar:  Las sienes  La parte inferior de las mejillas  El labio inferior  El mentón
  22. 22. NARIZ La nariz tiene su origen a partir de la unión de tres prominencias faciales: 1. Prominencia Frontonasal  puente 2. Procesos Nasomedianos  Cresta y Punta 3. Procesos Nasolaterales  Alas y Lado externo de orificios
  23. 23. NARIZ Inicialmente entre las fositas olfatorias y la cavidad bucal, se forman un par de laminas denominadas membranas buconasales  Membranas buconasales  desaparecen  coana Primitiva  El mesodermo (PFN)  Tabique nasal
  24. 24. NARIZ  Pared externa de la fosa nasal  cornetes (superior, medio, inferior) Los senos paranasales se forman a partir de las evaginaciones del epitelio nasal, el espesor de los huesos frontal, etmoides, esfenoides y maxilares.
  25. 25. DESARROLLO DE LAS ESTRUCTURAS BUCALES
  26. 26. DESARROLLO DE LAS ESTRUCTURAS BUCALES DESARROLLO DE LA LENGUA La musculatura de la lengua se origina de los miotomas occipitales en el comienzo de la 4 semana. A medida que crece hacia adelante en el piso de la boca, se desarrolla en: una parte bucal (el cuerpo) una parte faringea ( la base)
  27. 27. MIOTOMAS OCCIPITALES
  28. 28. EL CUERPO Surge de contribuciones del primer arco braquial Esta indicado por 3 primodios:  Las protuberancias linguales laterales Apareadas  Un tubérculo impar ubicado en el centro.
  29. 29. EL CUERPO Durante la 6 y 7 semana las protuberancias linguales laterales se agrandan y reducen el tamaño de el tubérculo impar, apareciendo un pliegue a lo largo de los bordes laterales de la lengua Las dos protuberancias linguales laterales se unen y el cuerpo de la lengua aparece como una estructura mas unificada
  30. 30. LA BASE  La base surge del 2, 3 y 4 arco braquial  En la 5 semana la base de la lengua esta indicada por una elevación mediana, LA COPULA.  Entre la cópula y el tubérculo impar aparece una fosita (agujero ciego) que da origen al tejido de la glándula tiroides.
  31. 31. LA BASE A las 8 o 9 semanas los músculos del cuerpo de la lengua aparecen claramente diferenciados
  32. 32. FORMACION Y ELEVACION DE LAS PROLONGACIONES PALATINAS  Las prolongaciones palatinas se desarrollan en forma de cuña, crecen hacia abajo del piso de la boca a cada lado de la lengua se da el movimiento de una posición vertical a una horizontal para quedar sobre la lengua
  33. 33. FUSION EN LAS PROLONGACIONES PALATINAS  Hacia las 8 semana prenatales, las prolongaciones palatinas aparecen sobre la lengua, luego durante la novena y decima semana se ponen en contacto y comienza la fusion.
  34. 34. FUSION EN LAS PROLONGACIONES PALATINAS Las cubiertas epiteliales de las prolongaciones se unen para formar una sola capa de celulas
  35. 35. FUSION EN LAS PROLONGACIONES PALATINAS  A medida que se forma el hueso en el paladar la zona a lo largo de la línea media en el sentido anteroposterior se convertirá en una sutura donde se produce un crecimiento expansivo importante del paladar el agujero palatino anterior y una sutura entre la premaxila y los procesos palatinos quedan en el periodo posnatal.
  36. 36. DESARROLLO DENTARIO hacia la 7 semana, la lamina labial epitelial se hace aparente a lo largo del perimetro de los procesos maxilar y mandibular. Estas células epiteliales penetran el tejido conectivo subyacente para separar el tejido del futuro reborde alveolar del labio. Al mismo tiempo aparece una segunda lamina, por lingual de la lamina labial y crece en el reborde alveolar.
  37. 37. DESARROLLO DENTARIO Esta es la lamina dental que a intervalos regulares dará origen a los órganos epiteliales del esmalte, estos órganos junto con las papilas dentales adyacentes de origen conectivo, se diferencian rápidamente para formar el esmalte y la dentina de los dientes.
  38. 38. DESARROLLO DE LAS GLANDULAS SALIVALES  En la 6 semana las glándulas parótida y submandibular aparecen en el tejido conectivo del carrillo en desarrollo.  en la 8 semana aparecen las glándulas salivales Sublinguales.  Todas las glándulas salivales mayores y menores siguen el mismo patrón de desarrollo en el que inicialmente la proliferación de células epiteliales se produce desde la mucosa bucal, seguida por el crecimiento de un cordón solido de células en el tejido conectivo subyacente.
  39. 39. DESARROLLO DE LAS GLANDULAS SALIVALES Este cordón solido de células continua creciendo hacia la región de la futura ubicación de la glándula, los cordones epiteliales se ramifican repetidamente y los extremos en forma de rama de los cordones forman los acinos secretores en forma de granos  Gradualmente todo el sistema de cordones epiteliales se ahueca y forma el sistema de conducto de la glándula
  40. 40. DESARROLLO DE LAS GLANDULAS SALIVALES  El sitio de origen de cada glándula mayor, será mas tarde el orificio del conducto principal de la glándula que expulsa su secreción en la cavidad bucal.  Los acinos de las glándulas mucosas se hacen funcionales durante el sexto mes, mientras que las glándulas serosas comienzan a funcionar hacia el nacimiento.
  41. 41. GRACIAS

