Klesing hands off_democracy_2017_final_font19

Armin Klesing Hands off Democracy Defense of the sweet spot of social order Nov. 16th , 2017
Before we commence, a brief word on my use of ‘Man’ or of gender specific pronouns when referring in the paragraphs below ...
Professional thinkers, whether philosophers or scientists, have not been “pleased with freedom” and its ineluctable random...
2 F. Schurmann The Logic of World Power, Pantheon Book (1974); Chapter 1 American imperialism, sub-chapter Leaders, p. 29
1. Outline Infinite play is inherently paradoxical, just as finite play is inherently contradictory. Because it is the pur...
• In spite of many important achievements in our understanding of human societies, and the globalization of science, polit...
relevance and how one’s own need for relevance fuels collective relevance. Primacy of Appearance of Cultures as Processes ...
speculate why, above a certain dynamics threshold, human progress should collapse into the Platonic stasis of pure ideas. ...
2. The Relevance of Relevance Relevance: relation to the matter at hand. […]. Merriam-Webster dictionary 4 Obsolete: Socra...
respectively a matter of metaphysics, moral, religion, and anthropology, with anthropology as the umbrella discipline. Kan...
understood as an ‘identity entrepreneur’ in search of a following or else a business leader trying to make use of big data...
speech”. 6 Can we likewise consider and understand social order within the context of music? To my own speculative way of ...
would have transformed Europe over the course of centuries. Consider the beautiful interplay of colors in a dawn sky befor...
office of the Presidency.” 8 These few sentences almost read like a blueprint for a Kantian action plan. Let me explain. T...
anchor points for relevance in plenty; you need only to understand how best to use them. On the flipside, if you do not un...
Understanding relevance through the lense of stigmery But what does ‘relevant’ exactly mean? The Latin verb relevare liter...
of cognition from agents to the environment. 10 The classical example of this process is given by ants building a collecti...
upon his four questions, Kant requires that “[t]he philosopher must therefore be able to determine (1) the sources of huma...
If the amenities of the digital world look generally promising at first sight then consider the downside of this. As publi...
example, the terror ideology serves as pheromones do within the mind space. The attackers, i.e. the truck drivers, need to...
miserably without understanding why it has befallen them. At the heart of the matter they manage connection with their eco...
3. Primacy of Appearance of Cultures as Processes To expect truth to come from thinking signifies that we mistake the need...
conclusion that I used as the opening quotation to this chapter. Truth is subject to evidence. Thinking is a means of conn...
book entitled Rettet die Wahrheit (“Save the Truth”, 2017). I agree with Kleber that the international media plays a key r...
legitimized. In 1970, journalist, highly-talented former scholarship holder of the prestigious German Academic Scholarship...
and science are twin tools to combat ignorance. To our modern world, however, the relevance of each is entirely different....
getting bogged down by the scary facts that shape your short- term existence! Large-scale artifacts aesthetify meaning and...
sat down at the desk of my room on Monday morning in the Rosewood hotel on Al Maryah Island after returning from a walk to...
Upon my arrival at the Rosewood hotel on Sunday evening I was welcomed at the front desk by a young lady who told me after...
Rocky Mountains or else standing awestruck within a forest of giant sequoia trees. Back then I had just completed my PhD i...
China for the first time. There I was impressed by the modern riverside promenade along the Haihe, where Beian Bridge emul...
investment concept) and relevance (for example, flagship healthcare ability). The future breaks many paths with many time ...
live in a world that I would perceive to be quite incomprehensible. But would I also find it simply odd, or would I instea...
then the German government was pursuing an open door policy. In consequence, civil war refugees from Syria began attending...
You are not self-aware! (Second embodiment) As I see it, the key question here is how to distinguish between cultural self...
world. Mind, however, that this hardly diminishes liberalism per se. Instead it invites us to acknowledge that liberalism ...
1761 AD. 21 From there, it was gradually transformed over time into a veritable high-tech oasis. Al Maryah Island is its f...
(‘this is what we think happened’) or else accepting soberly that our theorizing about historical mechanisms (‘this is why...
Reversal of the metaphysical hierarchy: function serving appearance By now you will have gauged that I have a great admira...
movement, 23 we may then plausibly speculate that the appearance of a building construction site is also a manifestation o...
desire creating luxury in its tailwind in order to suffiently cloud our minds to any hope of seeing the direction it’s tak...
Physical and/or mental appearance is the elevator speech of winners This teaches us many things about thought processes an...
should you fail in its execution, given that you had reached the point of no return before seeing the shadow of the sun. E...
domestic political fragmentation, drought severity with declining agricultural productivity, and a lack of industrial comp...
This brings us to our second method for creating ONE consistent global picture. As I said earlier, by this I mean the anth...
Back to real life: on a more serious note, we see how killed- in-action US forces are considered to be true heroes. If you...
In his view, frontier tribes socially-reconstruct over time differently than do central tribes do. For example, while fron...
strong anthropological boundaries that influence move- options. Umesao also pondered the idea of “ectodermal industry”, th...
Writing is a physical embodiment of meaning; writing is technology When I walk through the literature on advances in artif...
equally sharp in their approach. They argue that Intelligent Computing and its future embodiments 31 will become a natural...
Ong further argues that “artificiality is natural to human beings.” For example, it is pointless to argue that a violin is...
each other without the need for physical proximity. In my view of the world, the very idea of the universality of human ri...
man as compared with the universe.” 34 Plato famously created a theory of ideas that rejected the world of senses and perc...
Divinatricem (“disputations against divinatory astrology”) ultimately made him a trailblazer of, and challenger to, existi...
closely allied to the problem of knowledge; the conception of freedom determines that of knowledge, just as, conversely, t...
reflexive intelligence, we must admit that its origins lie in obscurity. Autologically then, using the word ‘risk’ implies...
an artificial intelligence would test its understanding of its own existence. By definition it would first need to introdu...
the psychoanalyst Eric Berne to post-human existence, superintelligence would ultimately discover the problem of how to ov...
As all know, a long-term investment may be accompanied by short-term setbacks. As shown by Rui Esteves, before World War I...
misfortune. At communal level, everything had to go hand- in-hand with no possibility throughout the entire year to escape...
manufacturing are democratizing the ability to generate and implement new ideas worldwide. As Franz Schurmann put it, cred...
4. Conclusions: What do we know about the time signatures of societies? By now, it is notorious how far the human sciences...
Were there but one seed of truth in Umesao’s anthropological theory, and accepting that the ability to develop and maintai...
this may indeed be a viable course of action. 46 From an execution perspective, however, it creates Platonic hibernation. ...
• In order to remain conscious they must operate on a middle-ground of time-dependence. While we cannot gauge with any pre...
Some of the consequences of this line of thought are straightforward enough. Brilliant thinkers from any number of backgro...
condition within that society of a flow of intelligence that may practically result in an appropriately adapted electoral ...
