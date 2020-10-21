Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Profilo Aziendale
I nostri Focus Servizio Progettazione Innovazione
Il nostro mercato Refrigerazione Condizionamento Arredamento
La nostra storia  1981 Nasce Frigo System dall'esperienza commerciale di Caretta Ermanno  1983 Apre il deposito di Veron...
La nostra storia  2007 Aprono i depositi di Torino e Genova  2009 Apre il deposito di Cagliari  2012 Nuovo stabilimento...
I nostri Numeri 1 Sede 12 Filiali Italiane 1 Filiale Austria 3 Unità Produttive 70 Dipendenti Frigo System 20 Dipendenti S...
Dove siamo Sede a Romano D'ezzelino VI Filiali Area EST Pordenone Marcon VE Padova Filiali Area Nord Bolzano Verona Filial...
Le nostre Partnership
Gamma Prodotti Commercializzati
La nostra Produzione standard
La nostra Produzione Monoblocchi e Split
Il nostro brevetto = CIN 22 Risparmio Energetico Garantito dal Software Brevettato a Controllo Dinamico
Centrale Ecologiche CIN 22 -CIN 23 CO2 e R1234ye
La nostra Produzione speciale
Presentazione FRIGO SYSTEM
Presentazione FRIGO SYSTEM
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentazione FRIGO SYSTEM

29 views

Published on

Presentazione FRIGO SYSTEM

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presentazione FRIGO SYSTEM

  1. 1. Profilo Aziendale
  2. 2. I nostri Focus Servizio Progettazione Innovazione
  3. 3. Il nostro mercato Refrigerazione Condizionamento Arredamento
  4. 4. La nostra storia  1981 Nasce Frigo System dall'esperienza commerciale di Caretta Ermanno  1983 Apre il deposito di Verona gestito inizialmente da Caretta Lucio figlio di Ermanno  1985 Apre il deposito di Padova  1985 Inserimento in Azienda di Monica Caretta per la gestione amministrativa  1990 Apre il deposito di Pordenone  1995 nuova sede di Romano D'Ezzelino su 6000 mq  2004 Apre il deposito di Bolzano  2005 Frigo System acquisisce la Sicaf già partner produttivo  2006 Apre il deposito di Piacenza
  5. 5. La nostra storia  2007 Aprono i depositi di Torino e Genova  2009 Apre il deposito di Cagliari  2012 Nuovo stabilimento produttivo Frigo System a Bassano su 5500 mq  2013 Nuovi Uffici Commerciali di Brescia e Bologna  Novembre 2013 Apre il deposito di Venezia  Aprile 2014 Apre il deposito di Bologna  2015 Apre ufficio commerciale a Linz Austria  2016 a Giugno si inaugura il nuovo deposito di Linz  2017 Nuovo stabilimento produttivo Sicaf a Pegognaga MN su 3000 mq per la produzione dei Monoblocchi e Split  2020 Apre il deposito di Roma
  6. 6. I nostri Numeri 1 Sede 12 Filiali Italiane 1 Filiale Austria 3 Unità Produttive 70 Dipendenti Frigo System 20 Dipendenti Sicaf 10 Venditori 10 Tecnici 7 Back Office 5 Ufficio Acquisti 5 Amministrazione
  7. 7. Dove siamo Sede a Romano D'ezzelino VI Filiali Area EST Pordenone Marcon VE Padova Filiali Area Nord Bolzano Verona Filiali Area Ovest Torino Piacenza Genova Cagliari Uffici Commerciali Lombardia Produzione Romano D'ezzelino VI Sicaf Zugliano VI Sicaf Pegognaga MN Filiali Area Centro Bologna Filiale Austria Filiali Area Centro Roma
  8. 8. Le nostre Partnership
  9. 9. Gamma Prodotti Commercializzati
  10. 10. La nostra Produzione standard
  11. 11. La nostra Produzione Monoblocchi e Split
  12. 12. Il nostro brevetto = CIN 22 Risparmio Energetico Garantito dal Software Brevettato a Controllo Dinamico
  13. 13. Centrale Ecologiche CIN 22 -CIN 23 CO2 e R1234ye
  14. 14. La nostra Produzione speciale

×