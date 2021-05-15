Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 15, 2021

Ppt empatia arlex_salvatierra_10_f

explicaré el valor de la empatía.Los valores morales.

  1. 1. Arlex Salvatierra 10F
  2. 2. Concepto de Empatía La empatía es la intención de comprender los sentimientos y emociones, intentando experimentar de forma objetiva y racional lo que siente otro individuo. La empatía hace que las personas se ayuden entre sí. Está estrechamente relacionada con el altruismo - el amor y preocupación por los demás - y la capacidad de ayudar.
  3. 3. Ayudar a alguien que se ha lastimado, comprender su situación.
  4. 4. Conclusión La empatía nos permite entender los pensamientos y emociones ajenas, es ponerse en el lugar de los demás y compartir sus sentimientos. Experimentamos la empatía al ayudar a otras personas cuando necesitan nuestro apoyo en sus momentos difíciles.
  5. 5. Mensaje

