BACHILLERATO GENERAL OFICIAL EMILIANO ZAPTA ALTEPEXI, PUEBLA JOCELYN CRISOSTOMO ALBERTO CUARTO SEMESTRE “C”
TRADICIONES Y COSTUMBRES REGION TEHUACAN
TEHUACÁN Tehuacán: (lugar de dioses o lugar de serpiente de piedra –esto por los tecoates que surcan aún algunas partes de...
TRADICIONES DE TEHUACAN
TRADICION EL MOLE DE CADERAS
FESTIVAL MOLE DE CADERAS O Es propiedad de Carmen Rodríguez Mendoza, actual representante de la Cámara Nacional de la Indu...
FESTIVAL INTERNACIONAL DE TEHUACÁN El Festival Internacional de Tehuacán, FITH1660, es el segundo acontecimiento artístico...
LUGAR DONDE SE COME EL MOLE DE CADERAS
proyecto final
jocelyn crisostomo alberto
