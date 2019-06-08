El agua[1]

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EL AGUA
�QUE ES EL AGUA?
Sustancia liquida sin olor, color ni sabor que se encuentran en la naturaleza
CARACTERISTICAS
Es buen conductor de la electricidad y es disolvente
Se presenta en tres estados naturales solido, liquido y gaseoso
CLASES DE AGUA
Agua potable y agua pesada
Aguas medicinales y termales
IMPORTANCIA
78% indispensable en el desarrollo de la vida
Erosiona descartando la corteza terrestre
Contiene sales disueltas
Fuente de energia hidroelectrica
COMPOSICION DEL AGUA
Esta afectuado ala electrolisis de dicha sustancia
ELECTROLISIS DEL AGUA
Se afectua una gota de acido sufurico o hidrogeno de sodio
ESTADO SOLIDO
Se presenta como nieve,hielo o graniso
ESTADO LIQUIDO
Formando los oceanos,mares,lagosos, lagunas, rios y forma de lluvia
ESTADO GASEOSO
Se encuentra en la atmosfera como vapor del agua
RECURSO NATURAL
Es nuestro cuerpo,las plantas la lluvia y ca�erias de agua potable
EL CICLO DEL AGUA
PROPIEDADES FISICAS
Es un cuerpo liquido incolor,inodoro e insipido
En gran cantidad toma una coloracion azul verdosa
disolvente universal
PROPIEDADES QUIMICAS
Se combina con metales y ametales dando oxido
temperaturas superiores a 27grados
