Contabeis 6 e 7

PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINARPRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL EM GRUPO – PTG INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG CURSO: Ciências Contábeis...
PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Curso: CiênciasContábeis Semestre:6º / 7º semestre Disciplinas: Controlad...
PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG PREZADOS ALUNOS, Sejam bem-vindos a este semestre! A proposta de Produção...
PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG questões, a empresa reconhece também a controladoria como uma fundamental...
PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Receita Bruta de Vendas 840.000 ( - ) Deduções, Abatimentos e Impostos (2...
PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG colaborador, o qual é responsável por sua manutenção, por seu processamen...
PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG resultados, operações, rendimentos ou rendas. Para fins de Imposto de Ren...
PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG fins de evidenciação sobre a correção deste processo, você deverá conside...
PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG entre outros elementos importantes). Essas orientações estão disponíveis ...
Published in: Education

  PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINARPRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL EM GRUPO – PTG INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG CURSO: Ciências Contábeis
  PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Curso: CiênciasContábeis Semestre:6º / 7º semestre Disciplinas: Controladoria DireitoTributário Períciae Auditoria PráticasContábeisI Professores Eric FerreiradosSantos DirceuCarneirode Araujo Patrícia GrazielaGonçalves RegisGarcia Competências: Identificare analisardeficiênciasde controleinterno. Analisarascaracterísticas dosregimesde tributaçãoda pessoajurídica. Aplicaranálisese cálculosde períciae auditoria. Compreenderosregistros contábeisiniciaisdaspessoasjurídicase a função dos sistemasde informaçõescontábeise gerenciais. Habilidades: Ao concluirasetapaspropostasneste desafio,você terádesenvolvidoasseguintes competênciase habilidades: Possibilitarodesenvolvimentode trabalhosemgrupo,promovendoa capacidade de adaptação,comunicaçãoe integraçãodoespíritode equipe. Fornecer sólida formação humanística e visão global que habilite o acadêmico a compreender os meios social, político, cultural e econômico. Promoverformaçãoteórico-práticapossibilitandoavivênciaconcretanas organizações,estimulandoumaposturainvestigativae de análise crítico- reflexiva. Formar profissionaiscomvisãointegral,capacidade de adaptação e flexibilidade,que atuemde formainterdisciplinar. Capacitar para que os indivíduospossamtomardecisõescomplexas com éticae responsabilidade. Permitirque osindivíduosconsigamampliarsuavisãode forma competitiva,promovendomelhoriasnasorganizações. Objetivosda A produção textual é um procedimento metodológico de ensino aprendizagem que Aprendizagem: tempor objetivos: Favorecera aprendizagem. Estimulara corresponsabilidade doalunopeloaprendizadoeficiente e eficaz. Promoveroestudodirigidoadistância. Desenvolverosestudosindependentes,sistemáticose oautoaprendizado. Oferecerdiferentesambientesde aprendizagem. AuxiliarnodesenvolvimentodascompetênciasrequeridaspeloCatálogo Nacional de CursosSuperioresemTecnologiadoMinistérioda Educação. Promovera aplicaçãoda teoriae conceitosparaa soluçãode problemas práticosrelativosàprofissão. Direcionaroestudante paraa buscado raciocíniocrítico e a emancipação intelectual.
  PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG PREZADOS ALUNOS, Sejam bem-vindos a este semestre! A proposta de Produção Textual Interdisciplinar em Grupo (PTG) terá como temática o caso da "Veste Formosa S.A.". Escolhemos esta temática para possibilitar a aprendizagem interdisciplinar dos conteúdos desenvolvidos nas disciplinas desse semestre. Para atingir os objetivos desta produção textual, vocês deverão seguir as instruções voltadas a elaboração do trabalho disponibilizadas ao longo do semestre, sob a orientação do Tutor a Distância, considerando as disciplinas norteadoras. A participação na consecução da proposta é fundamental para que haja o pleno desenvolvimento de competências e habilidades requeridas em sua atuação profissional. Nessa produção textual deverá então ser considerado o caso hipotético da Veste Formosa S.A. apresentado na sequência. Situação Geradora de Aprendizagem (SGA) A Veste Formosa S.A. é uma empresa brasileira que atua no mercado há 5 meses e que possui marcas reconhecidas em diversas áreas de negócios. Ela comercializa mercadorias de moda masculina e feminina para a adultos e crianças, tais como: camisas, camisetas, calças, bermudas, saias, pijamas, entre outros, além de acessórios para a moda. A empresa adota as práticas contábeis, para o registro de operações e elaboração das demonstrações contábeis, segundo as disposições contidas na Lei das Sociedades Anônimas (Lei nº. 6.404/76), inclusive as decorrentes da Lei nº. 11.638/2007, bem como aos preceitos e orientações das Normas Brasileiras de Contabilidade. Em razão do processo de convergência das normas brasileiras aos padrões internacionais, a empresa tem adotado a mudança nas práticas contábeis brasileiras, conforme a Deliberação CVM nº. 610/2009 que aprovou o Pronunciamento Técnico CPC 43 que trata da adoção inicial dos pronunciamentos técnicos CPC 15 a 40. A empresa deseja investir na melhoria e implementação de controles internos, dado ao fato que os gestores reconhecem que precisam ajustar as operações internas ao nível de eficiência desejado, para que possa minimizar falhas internas e reduzir os riscos da operação da entidade e da tomada de decisão. A empresa reconhece que pode existir falhas internas e deseja minimizar isso, embora ainda não saiba pontualmente os problemas que impactam nas atividades internas. Por essas
  PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG questões, a empresa reconhece também a controladoria como uma fundamental área para o aumento da eficácia e eficiência da gestão. Por outro lado, a desconfiança dos sócios quanto a informação reportada pela contabilidade, alertou a empresa quanto à necessidade de contratar uma auditoria a ser realizadas sobre as demonstrações contábeis. A atuação da controladoria diante das necessidades da Veste Formosa S.A fornece segurança e base, entre outras coisas, aos procedimentos de auditoria contábil que avalia se, aquilo que foi implementado, em termos de controles e procedimentos internos, está funcionado ou não como deveria, atestando a confiabilidade das informações contábeis ao ponto de não existir erros relevantes no conjunto das demonstrações contábeis que afetem o processo decisório. Diante disso, você e sua equipe de consultores e auditores, foram contratados pela empresa para analisar as situações organizacionais. Assim, veja e analise os atos e fatos administrativos da Veste Formosa S.A abaixo e faça o que se pede nas atividades. Situação-problema Você e sua equipe de auditoria foram designados, apoiados pela controladoria, na condição de auditores, para revisar a parte do imposto de renda de Veste Formosa S.A., referente às demonstrações contábeis-financeiras levantadas em 31/12/2019. Você observou que a conta de Provisão para o Imposto de Renda, classificada no passivo circulante, apresentou um saldo de $62.055,00 em 31/12/2019. Além dessa informação patrimonial, a controladoria disponibilizou o acesso aos controles internos com os cálculos de imposto de renda e as demonstrações contábeis, como a Demonstração do Resultado do Exercício (DRE). Observou-se que a empresa havia apurado o Lucro Real da seguinte forma: Lucro operacional antes do imposto de renda 321.234 ( + ) Inclusões diversas (incluindo multas por infrações fiscais) 30.000 ( - ) Exclusões (Despesas dedutíveis) (101.814) Lucro Real – calculado pela empresa 249.240 A empresa calculou o imposto de renda da seguinte forma: Lucro Real 249.240 Taxa de imposto de renda 25% Imposto de Renda calculado 62.355 Você e sua equipe obtiveram a seguinte DRE:
  PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Receita Bruta de Vendas 840.000 ( - ) Deduções, Abatimentos e Impostos (20.000) Receita Líquida de Vendas 820.000 ( - ) Custos das Mercadorias Vendidas (210.000) Lucro Bruto 610.000 ( - ) Despesas comVendas (30.000) ( - ) Despesas Gerais e Administrativas (94.000) ( + ) Outros ganhos 144.000 Lucro Antes do Imposto de Renda 630.000 ( - ) Imposto de Renda (62.355) Lucro Líquido do Exercício 567.645 ATIVIDADE1 Diante das informações apresentadas, realize o que se pede: a) Determine os erros de procedimentos que a auditoria identificou no que tange a base de cálculo do imposto de renda; b) Recalcule os novos valores do lucro real e do imposto de renda; c) Compare os valores de cálculo para o imposto de renda realizado pela empresa e pela auditoria. Efetue os lançamentos contábeis necessários para registrar possíveis diferenças detectadas pela auditoria; Observações: desconsidere quaisquer efeitos de contribuição social. Para esta atividade, o imposto de renda é calculado a uma taxa de 25%. Em uma outra análise, você e sua equipe de consultoria e auditoria, juntamente com a controladoria, examinaram as demonstrações financeiras, procedimentos e controles internos da empresa que recentemente instalou e atualizou uma rede de computadores para melhorar as atividades internas. Os comentários a seguir foram levantados por membros da sua equipe que analisaram: "Visando facilitar as operações, a empresa melhorou seu sistema de processamento de dados, adquirindo uma rede de computadores. A empresa fornecedora que instalou os computadores providenciou adequada assistência na implantação do sistema e treinou o pessoal que iria trabalhar na área do centro de processamento de dados, em programação, análise e operação do sistema, contudo não treinou o pessoal do Contas a Receber. Cada aplicativo é operado por um determinado
  PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG colaborador, o qual é responsável por sua manutenção, por seu processamento e por dar explicações sobre o programa. Neste procedimento não está incluída a prática de se fazer backup das movimentações diárias e cada funcionário é responsável por seus próprios aplicativos. Pelo menos um funcionário do centro de processamento de dados permanece neste setor durante o horário de expediente, e somente os funcionários do CPD têm acesso às chaves. O sistema de documentação consiste no material fornecido pela companhia que instalou o computador, sendo composto por um apêndice de formatos de registro e uma lista de programas. Essa documentação e os relatórios diários são mantidos em um canto da sala do CPD. Os produtos da empresa são enviados diretamente do setor de estocagem, os quais enviam relatórios de saída para a contabilidade geral. Nesse setor, um auxiliar de faturamento registra os preços dos itens e registra a sequência numérica dos relatórios de saída de cada estoque. O auxiliar também confere diariamente e manualmente os relatórios com as unidades vendidas e com os preços unitários. Os relatórios de saída e os relatórios de venda são enviados para o CPD para conferência e processamento. Após o processamento são emitidas as notas fiscais em seis vias, e um registro diário de vendas mostra os totais das unidades vendidas e os respectivos preços unitários, os quais são comparados pelo operador do computador com os relatórios de vendas. Todas as cópias das notas fiscais são devolvidas ao auxiliar de faturamento. O auxiliar envia três cópias para o cliente, uma cópia para o setor de estocagem, mantém uma cópia em um arquivo pela sequência numérica e retém uma cópia em um arquivo corrente para um registro detalhado das contas a receber." ATIVIDADE2 a) Descreva eventuais falhas de controle interno, do ponto de vista da controladoria. b) Indique o que você recomendaria para saná-las. Observações: CPD - Centro de Processamento de Dados. CPD corresponde ao departamento da empresa que guarnece os dados em sistema. Como você e sua equipe puderam observar, a empresa optou pelo Lucro Real como regime de tributação, ainda que tenha calculado, incialmente, o valor do Imposto de Renda de maneira errônea. O regime de tributação caracteriza-se pela forma com que o contribuinte deve tributar seus
  PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG resultados, operações, rendimentos ou rendas. Para fins de Imposto de Renda Pessoa Jurídica (IRPJ) e de Contribuição Social sobre o Lucro Líquido (CSLL) há 3 regimes de tributação distintos: Lucro Real; Lucro Presumido; Simples Nacional. Você e sua equipe sabem que a escolha do regime tributário é um dos passos mais importantes para o sucesso de uma empresa. Uma opção malfeita nesta etapa do processo pode gerar a necessidade do pagamento de um conjunto de impostos inadequado, comprometendo sensivelmente a saúde financeira do negócio, ou até mesmo gerando problemas fiscais com a Receita Federal. ATIVIDADE3 Nesse sentido, você e sua equipe devem: a) Apresentar para a empresa todas as informações relativas a cada regime de tributação hoje existentes, incluindo as regras para enquadramento no que se refere a receita bruta e tipo de atividade desenvolvida, bem como base de cálculo, período de apuração e alíquota. b) A partir da análise teórica, suge
  8. 8. PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG fins de evidenciação sobre a correção deste processo, você deverá considerar as informações adicionais que seguem: 1. A ata de constituição da empresa Formosa traz como valor de capital social o montante de R$ 500.000,00, divididos em 5.000 ações que foram subscritas no ato da constituição sendo que 80% foram integralizadas em 10 dias pelos acionistas mediante transferência bancária conforme prevê as regras estatutárias da companhia. 2. Os outros 20% deverão ser integralizados no prazo de um ano. ATIVIDADE4 Seu desafio consiste em: a) Realizar os lançamentos na forma como deveriam ter sido realizados pela contabilidade da empresa para sirva de base para a sua conferência. b) Levantar o Balanço Patrimonial após estes lançamentos demonstrando como ficaria a situação patrimonial logo após a subscrição e integralização do capital social pela empresa conforma as regras estatutárias descritas. NORMAS PARA ELABORAÇÃO DA PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL 1. O grupo deverá ser composto por no mínimo 02 e no máximo 07 integrantes. 2. Importante: O grupo deverá postar o trabalho finalizado no AVA, o que deverá ser feito na pasta específica (“atividades interdisciplinares”), obedecendo ao prazo limite de postagem, conforme disposto no cronograma do curso. Não existe prorrogação para a postagem da atividade. 3. O trabalho final que será postado no ambiente virtual de aprendizagem deve conter de 05 até, no máximo, 08 laudas (considerando-se apenas a produção textual em si, com introdução, desenvolvimento e conclusão, excetuando-se os elementos pré e pós-textuais). 4. Deve conter, depois de pronto, capa e folha de rosto padrão do curso, sendo organizado no que tange à sua apresentação visual (tipos e tamanhos de fontes, alinhamento do texto, espaçamentos, adentramento de parágrafos, apresentação correta de citações e referências, TEMOS ESSE TRABALHO A PRONTA ENTREGA WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com
  9. 9. PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG entre outros elementos importantes). Essas orientações estão disponíveis na Biblioteca Digital da instituição e podem ser acessadas no link “Padronização”. 5. Importante: A produção textual é um trabalho original e, portanto, não poderá haver trabalhos idênticos aos de outros alunos ou com reprodução de materiais extraídos da internet. Os trabalhos plagiados serão invalidados, sendo os alunos reprovados na atividade. Lembre-se de que a prática do plágio constitui crime, com pena prevista em lei (Lei n.º 9.610), e deve ser evitada no âmbito acadêmico. 6. Importante: Não serão aceitos, sob nenhuma hipótese, trabalhos enviados em PDF. CRITÉRIOS AVALIATIVOS A seguir, apresentamos a vocês alguns dos critérios avaliativos que nortearão a análise para o conceito a ser atribuído pelo Tutor a Distância à produção textual: a) Normalização correta do trabalho, em respeito às normas da ABNT. b) Apresentação de uma estrutura condizente com a proposta apresentada. c) Uso de linguagem acadêmica adequada, com clareza e correção, atendendo à norma padrão. d) Abordagem de todos os itens propostos para reflexão, considerando os seguintes aspectos: clareza de ideias, objetividade, criatividade, originalidade e autenticidade. e) Fundamentação teórica do trabalho, com as devidas referências dos textos e sites citados. Ótimo trabalho a todos! Equipe de professores TEMOS ESSE TRABALHO A PRONTA ENTREGA WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com

