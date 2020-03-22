Contabeis 4 e 5

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINARPRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL EM GRUPO – PTG INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG CURSO: CiênciasContábeis
  2. 2. PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Curso: Ciências Contábeis Semestre:4º e 5º semestre Disciplinas: Estrutura das Demonstrações Contábeis Contabilidade Comercial Contabilidade Fiscal e Planejamento Legislação Tributária Práticas Contábeis I Professores Valdeci da Silva Araujo Dirceu Carneiro de Araujo Eric Ferreira dos Santos Patrícia Graziela Gonçalves Regis Garcia Competências: Compreender o processo de constituição de pessoas jurídicas. Compreender os registros contábeis iniciais das pessoas jurídicas e a função dos sistemas de informações contábeis e gerenciais. Analisar os principais aspectos dos Sistema Tributário Nacional aplicados a pessoa jurídica. Analisar as práticas contábeis nas empresas comerciais. Habilidades: Ao concluir as etapas propostas neste desafio, você terá desenvolvido as seguintes competências e habilidades: Possibilitar o desenvolvimento de trabalhos em grupo, promovendo a capacidade de adaptação, comunicação e integração do espírito de equipe. Fornecer sólida formaçãohumanística e visão global que habilite o acadêmicoa compreender os meios social, político, cultural e econômico. Promover formação teórico-prática possibilitando a vivência concreta nas organizações, estimulando uma postura investigativa e de análise crítico-reflexiva. Formar profissionais com visão integral, capacidade de adaptação e flexibilidade, que atuem de forma interdisciplinar. Capacitar para que os indivíduos possam tomar decisões complexas com ética e responsabilidade. Permitir que os indivíduos consigam ampliar sua visão de forma competitiva, promovendo melhorias nas organizações. Objetivos da A produção textual é um procedimento metodológico de ensino aprendizagem que Aprendizagem: tem por objetivos: Favorecer a aprendizagem. Estimular a corresponsabilidade do aluno pelo aprendizado eficiente e eficaz. Promover o estudo dirigido a distância. Desenvolveros estudos independentes, sistemáticos e o auto aprendizado. Oferecer diferentes ambientes de aprendizagem. Auxiliar no desenvolvimento das competências requeridas pelo Catálogo Nacional de Cursos Superiores em Tecnologia do Ministério da Educação. Promover a aplicação da teoria e conceitos para a solução de problemas práticos relativos à profissão.
  3. 3. PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Direcionar o estudante para a busca do raciocínio crítico e a emancipação intelectual.
  4. 4. PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG PREZADOS(AS) ALUNOS(AS)  Sejam bem-vindos(as) a este semestre! A proposta de Produção Textual Interdisciplinar em Grupo (PTG) terá como temática: “Implantação de uma empresa comercial: aspectos tributários, administrativos e contábeis”. Escolhemos esta temática por possibilitar a aprendizagem interdisciplinar dos conteúdos desenvolvidos nas disciplinas desse semestre, uma vez que o processo envolvendo o estudo e a implantação de um novo negócio compreende várias etapas, além de demandar conhecimentos relacionados às áreas: jurídica, administrativa, contábil e fiscal. Para atingir os objetivos desta produção textual, vocês deverão seguir as instruções voltadas a elaboração do trabalho disponibilizadas ao longo do semestre, sob a orientação do Tutor a Distância, considerando as disciplinas norteadoras. A participação na consecução da proposta é fundamental para que haja o pleno desenvolvimento de competências e habilidades requeridas emsua atuação profissional. Nessa produção textual deverá ser considerado o caso hipotético do estudo envolvendo a implantação de uma empresa comercial em um novo Shopping. As informações mais detalhadas estão descritas no texto a seguir, procure lê-las com bastante atenção. SITUAÇÃO GERADORA DE APRENDIZAGEM (SGA) Implantação de uma empresa comercial: aspectos tributários, administrativos e contábeis Há bastante tempo dois amigos que atuam como gerentes em uma grande loja de departamentos cogitam a possibilidade de unirem-se ao redor da realização de um empreendimento conjunto: abrirem seu próprio negócio. Não se trata, no entanto, de dois aventureiros como muitas vezes vemos no mercado empreendedor. Eles são formados em boas universidades, e ambos possuem MBAs na área de gestão financeira, comercial e de pessoas. Como se não bastasse a formação acadêmica e toda a experiência profissional como gerentes de loja, ambos guardaram durante anos uma boa reserva em dinheiro.
  5. 5. PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Sempre tiveram a consciência de que se quisessem mesmo abrir um negócio precisariam ter o tal capital de giro para suportar os primeiros meses de vida do empreendimento. Embora isso não tenha nada haver, há quem diga que os dois já estejam cumprindo aviso prévio na empresa onde trabalham, pois estão saindo todos os dias duas horas mais cedo de suas respectivas lojas e já estão treinando novos gerentes. SITUAÇÃO-PROBLEMA O que de fato sabemos é o seguinte: será inaugurado dentro de 90 dias um novo Shopping na cidade onde os amigos residem. Como se trata de um novo espaço comercial, lhes foram oferecidas vantagens muitos atrativas durante os dois primeiros anos de contrato para que eles possam abrir sua empresa. Portanto, esta é a oportunidade que lhes faltava, não acha? Bem, como dissemos anteriormente, os futuros sócios possuem conhecimento de gestão e bastante experiência, mas isto não é tudo quando o assunto é empresa. Eles sabem disso e lhe procurou para receber orientações a respeito dos principais pontos envolvendo a abertura e a análise dos primeiros movimentos da empresa. Seu desafio enquanto contador é o de assessorá-los, portanto, caberá a você orientá-los em relação aos seguintes aspectos: Como será estruturado o patrimônio da empresa que eles estão constituindo quando esta começar a operar? O que eles estarão visualizando, por exemplo, no Balanço Patrimonial e na Demonstração do Resultado do Exercício? Isto os ajudará a terem uma ideia sobre como a empresa está caminhando, concorda? Sendo uma empresa comercial, que tal destacar para os sócios a importância do controle de estoques. Mas como são apurados os custos destes estoques? Pela compra? Pela média? Acho bom explicar a eles, concorda? Isso é muito importante também. Além do planejamento financeiro, é importante para a empresa saber quanto pagará de imposto em cada regime tributário possível? Será que no começo
  6. 6. PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG a empresa poderá se enquadrar no Simples Nacional? Talvez você possa ajudá-los nisso também. Certamente eles nunca ouviram falar quais são os tributos que a empresa pode vir a ter que pagar. Aliás, será que eles sabem a diferença entre imposto e taxa? Quem sabe algumas noções sobre o Sistema Tributário Brasileiro (bem básico) não seja interessante? E o processo de abertura da empresa, isso você não pode deixar de explicar a eles, aliás, não deixe de falar dos tipos de empresas, eles precisam saber que existem vários tipos de pessoas jurídicas. Bem, estas são apenas reflexões, a seguir procuraremos explicar mais detalhadamente o que esperamos que expliquem mais especificamente para os sócios da empresa, combinado? Faça isso na forma de um texto descritivo, ok? PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL Para lhes auxiliar na elaboração do texto, vocês devemrealizar as seguintes etapas: 1. Pesquisar e realizar a leitura de materiais sobre os temas destacados acima, além de outros textos de apoio que ajudará o grupo a fundamentar a realização das demais etapas de sua produção textual. Vale destacar que esta primeira etapa se refere à sua pesquisa, ou seja, você deve desenvolver uma busca de textos que digam respeito aos temas solicitados na produção textual e tenham relação com a proposta do texto base. As indicações de leituras apresentadas a seguir são apenas indicativas: a) Cartilha do SEBRAE sobre como abrir sua empresa. Disponível em: https://www.sebrae.com.br/sites/PortalSebrae/ufs/ap/artigos/conheca-a- cartilha-passo-a-passo-para-abertura-de- microempresa,593db319e3070610VgnVCM1000004c00210aRCRD. Acesso em: 29 Jan 2020.
  7. 7. PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG b) Entenda: o que é fluxo de caixa e como ele pode ajudar sua empresa de Ricardo Cici. Disponível em: https://www.conferecartoes.com.br/blog/o-que-e-fluxo-de- caixa. Acesso em: 30/01/2020. c) Assista: Diário de caixa e controle do fluxo de caixa produzido pelo SEBRAE. Disponível em: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TyDY7BxxFi8&feature=youtu.be . Acesso em: 30/01/2020. d) CHAVES, William Fernandes. Direito tributário: Vai empreender? O básico que você precisa conhecer! Migalhas, jul. 2018. Disponível em: <https://www.migalhas.com.br/depeso/283518/direito-tributario-vai- empreender-o-basico-que-voce-precisa-conhecer> Acesso em 30 jan. 2020. e) MOREIRA, André Mendes; MACHADO, Sophia Goreti Rocha. Conceito de tributo e sua divisão em espécies. Revista Fórum de Direito Tributário – RFDT, Belo Horizonte, v. 13, n. 76, p. 71-90, jul./ago. 2015. Disponível em: https://sachacalmon.com.br/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/2015-Conceito-de- tributo-e-sua-divisao-em-especies-RFDT-761.pdf> Acesso em: 30 jan. 2020. 2. Após o processo de reflexão, deem início à elaboração da produção textual, organizando-a com base nos seguintes critérios: Passo 1: Com base nas leituras indicadas, nos materiais pesquisados e nos materiais das disciplinas desse semestre desenvolvam uma produção de no mínimo 4 e no máximo 8 laudas. Passo 2: A produção textual deverá conter: introdução, desenvolvimento, conclusão e referências. Passo 3: Considerem as questões abaixo e relacionem com os materiais indicados. O texto do grupo não deve ser apresentado em forma de perguntas e respostas para as questões abaixo. Essas questões devem ser usadas para nortear a produção do texto:
  8. 8. PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG SOBRE A CONSTITUIÇÃO DA PESSOA JURÍDICA: É comum ouvirmos dizer que no Brasil é difícil abrir uma empresa. Você concorda? Já ouviu alguém dizer isso em algum momento? De fato, a burocracia no nosso país tem sido um “entrave” para o empreendedorismo. Veja, por exemplo, a reportagem da ENDEAVOR sobre o assunto: https://endeavor.org.br/ambiente/precisamos-falar- sobre-burocracia-e-produtividade-das-empresas- brasil/?gclid=CjwKCAiA98TxBRBtEiwAVRLquxIwjNA1D2eRgT7t1R_RWDjTj4TkLTZA2a WrhzRbp_MHHrMscrZY7xoCp80QAvD_BwE. Acesso em: 29 Jan 2020. No texto que lhe foi sugerido na parte 1 desta produção textual, além da pesquisa que lhe foi solicitada sobre o tema, certamente foi possível perceber que o processo de constituição de uma pessoa jurídica no Brasil é composto de várias etapas. São processos e de relações com órgãos públicos das três esferas da administração: Federal, Estadual e Municipal. Seu desafio agora é responder três questões importantes que muito provavelmente os investidores americanos gostariam de saber: 1) Quais os tipos de pessoas jurídicas no Brasil? 2) Quais os documentos utilizados para constituírem os diferentes tipos de pessoas jurídicas no Brasil? Indique os órgãos de registro destes documentos. 3) Quais os principais registros necessários para constituir uma pessoa jurídica no Brasil? Não se esqueça de indicar a qual esfera de governo o órgão no qual é necessário o referido registro pertence: Federal, Estadual e Municipal. Na sua resposta às questões acima, considere que você está na posição de um contador e que seu cliente é leigo, portanto, todas as informações são importantes para que ele compreenda de forma mais fácil tudo que envolve as pessoas jurídicas e as sociedades empresariais antes de abrirem um novo negócio. 4) Apresente um modelo de controle de caixa diário, semanal e mensal, retratando as entradas e saídas, além dos compromissos futuros do negócio (coloque como anexo de seu trabalho), para auxiliar os administradores na tomada de decisão de como utilizar os recursos financeiros. 5) Logo após apresente um parágrafo explicando teoricamente a utilidade e a importância do controle financeiro de um negócio.
  9. 9. PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG SOBRE A QUESTÃO TRIBUTÁRIA 6) O que é um tributo e quais são as espécies tributárias, bem como suas características? 7) Quais os tributos que incidirão na atividade da empresa em questão? 8) Qual a sua opinião acerca da carga tributária da pessoa jurídica no Brasil? Ela é um impedimento para o empreendedor? Como fazer para reduzir a sua incidência? SOBRE A ESTRUTURA DAS DEMONSTRAÇÕES CONTÁBEIS Em dezembro de 2019, Comitê de Pronunciamentos Contábeis (CPC) divulgou a segunda revisão da estrutura conceitual para o relatório financeiro, a qual entrou em vigor em janeiro de 2020. Nesse sentido, consoante a IASB, temos no Brasil à aprovação do documento de revisão do Pronunciamento Técnico CPC 00 (R2) pelos órgãos Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), o Comitê de Pronunciamentos Contábeis (CPC) e o Conselho Federal de Contabilidade (CFC) através da Deliberação CVM Nº 835 de 10 de dezembro de 2019. De acordo com as informações do CPC 00 (R2) Estrutura Conceitual para Relatório Financeiro (Acesse CPC 00 (R2) em: http://www.cpc.org.br/Arquivos/Documentos/573_CPC00(R2).pdf), após a revisão realizada pelo pronunciamento, apresente: 9) Definição de Ativo; 10) Definição de Passivo; 11) Definição de Patrimônio Líquido; 12) Definição de Receita e Despesa.
  10. 10. PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG NORMAS PARA ELABORAÇÃO E ENTREGA DA PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL A produção textual deve ser organizada por meio dos seguintes itens, a serem considerados pelos acadêmicos: 1º) Realização da leitura dos textos indicados. Além dessas indicações, os acadêmicos poderão utilizar os materiais disponibilizados pelas disciplinas do semestre. 2º) Elaborar a Introdução da produção textual. Neste tópico a equipe deverá fazer, com até uma página, uma apresentação sobre o que será abordado no trabalho, expor os objetivos e a importância de sua realização. 3º) Para o Desenvolvimento do trabalho, vocês devem elaborar um texto entre 4 a 8 páginas respondendo às questões reflexivas propostas na situação problema. O desenvolvimento da produção textual é a parte dos elementos-textuais na qual se concentram a fundamentação teórica, a apresentação dos dados coletados pelo autor e o desenvolvimento das ideias. Nessa parte o autor precisa ser o mais claro possível. Não é necessário ser breve, as ideias podem ser explicadas com calma e em detalhes, para que o entendimento dos leitores seja o máximo possível. Lembrem-se: o trabalho deverá ter coesão, portanto, deve apresentar uma discussão ao invés de respostas diretas. 4º) Para finalizar, a equipe deverá fazer suas Considerações finais, em até 1 página. A equipe apresentará a conclusão do seu trabalho, sintetizando os elementos discutidos no seu texto. Manifeste o ponto de vista de seu grupo e opiniões sobre o assunto trabalhado, fundamentados nas referências bibliográficas. Apresentem também as contribuições que o trabalho trouxe para o aprendizado de vocês. 5º) Referências: não se esqueçam de listar todos os autores e materiais que utilizaram para desenvolver o trabalho. Orientações importantes: 1. Somente o líder do grupo conseguirá cadastrar o trabalho finalizado no sistema, o que deverá ser feito na pasta específica (“atividades interdisciplinares”), obedecendo ao prazo limite de
  11. 11. PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG postagem, conforme disposto no cronograma do curso. Não existe prorrogação para a postagem da atividade. 2. Deve conter, depois de pronto, capa e folha de rosto padrão, sendo organizado no que tange à sua apresentação visual (tipos e tamanhos de fontes, alinhamento do texto, espaçamentos, adentramento de parágrafos, apresentação correta de citações e referências, entre outros elementos importantes), conforme normas da ABNT. 3. Os trabalhos devem ser enviados em arquivo de Word. CRITÉRIOS AVALIATIVOS A seguir, apresentamos a vocês alguns dos critérios avaliativos que nortearão a análise para o conceito a ser atribuído pelo Tutor a Distância à produção textual: a) Normalização correta do trabalho, em respeito às normas da ABNT. b) Apresentação de uma estrutura condizente com a proposta apresentada. c) Uso de linguagem acadêmica adequada, com clareza e correção, atendendo à norma padrão. d) Abordagem de todos os itens propostos para reflexão, considerando os seguintes aspectos: clareza de ideias, objetividade, criatividade, originalidade e autenticidade. e) Fundamentação teórica do trabalho, com as devidas referênciasdos textos e sites citados. Lembre-se de que seu/sua Tutor/a à Distância está à disposição na Sala do Tutor para lhes atender em suas dúvidas e, também, para repassar orientações sempre que vocês precisarem. Aproveitem esta oportunidade para realizar um trabalho com a qualidade exigida por um trabalho acadêmico de nível universitário. Bom trabalho a todos! Equipe de professores.

