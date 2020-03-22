Cartorio 2 e 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR INDIVIDUAL – PTI PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINARTecnologiaemServiços Jurídicos Cartorários e Notariais INDIVIDUAL – PTI CURSO: Tecnologia em Serviços Jurídicos Cartorários e Notariais
  PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR INDIVIDUAL – PTI Tecnologia em Serviços Jurídicos Cartorários e Notariais Curso: Tecnologia em Serviços Jurídicos Semestre: 3º Cartorários e Notariais • Direito Civil: Negócio Jurídico; Disciplinas: • Registro Civil de Pessoas Naturais e Jurídicas; • Direito Civil: Família; • Direito Civil: Sucessões e • Direito do Estado. • Cláudio César Machado Moreno; Professores • Janaina Carla da Silva Vargas Testa; • Luana da Costa Leão e • Taigoara Finardi Martins. Competências: • Compreender e aplicar conceitos pertinentes às disciplinas de Direito Civil: Negócio Jurídico; Registro Civil de Pessoas Naturais e Jurídicas; Direito Civil: Família; Direito Civil: Sucessões e Direito do Estado, com o objetivo de relacioná-los entre si para a resolução de demandas diversas. Habilidades: Ao concluir as etapas propostas neste desafio, você terá desenvolvido as competências e habilidades para: • Promover formação teórico-prática possibilitando a vivência concreta nas organizações, estimulando uma postura investigativa e de análise crítico-reflexiva. • Formar profissionais com visão integral, capacidade de adaptação e flexibilidade, que atuem de forma interdisciplinar.
  PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR INDIVIDUAL – PTI Tecnologia em Serviços Jurídicos Cartorários e Notariais • Capacitar para que os indivíduos possam tomar decisões complexas com ética e responsabilidade. • Permitir que os indivíduos consigamampliar sua visão de forma competitiva, promovendo melhorias nas organizações. Objetivos da A produção textual é um procedimento metodológico de ensino- Aprendizagem: aprendizagem que tem por objetivos: • Favorecer a aprendizagem. • Estimular a corresponsabilidade do aluno pelo aprendizado eficiente e eficaz. • Promover o estudo dirigido a distância. • Desenvolver os estudos independentes, sistemáticos e o auto aprendizado. • Oferecer diferentes ambientes de aprendizagem. • Auxiliar no desenvolvimento das competências requeridas pelo Catálogo Nacional de Cursos Superiores em Tecnologia do Ministério da Educação. • Promover a aplicação da teoria e conceitos para a solução de problemas práticos relativos à profissão. • Direcionar o estudante para a busca do raciocínio crítico e a emancipação intelectual. Prezado aluno (a),
  PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR INDIVIDUAL – PTI Tecnologia em Serviços Jurídicos Cartorários e Notariais Seja bem-vindo a este semestre! A proposta de Produção Textual Interdisciplinar Individual (PTI) terá como temática "A fiscalização da Corregedoria Nacional de Justiça", escolhemos esta temática para possibilitar a aprendizagem interdisciplinar dos conteúdos desenvolvidos nas disciplinas desse semestre. ORIENTAÇÕES DA PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL • A produção textual é um trabalho original e, portanto, não poderá haver trabalhos idênticos ao de outros alunos. • O trabalho deve ser postado na pasta específica (na pasta atividades interdisciplinares) obedecendo o prazo limite de postagem conforme disposto no cronograma do curso. Não existe prorrogação para a postagem da atividade. • É importante que você leia os materiais disponíveis das disciplinas do semestre. • Além da pesquisa nos materiais das disciplinas, lembre-se de que a Biblioteca Digital tem excelentes obras que tratam dos temas propostos. (A pesquisa é fundamental para o bom desenvolvimento do trabalho). • A Produção Textual deverá ser desenvolvida inteiramente dentro das Normas da ABNT (Capa, Folha de rosto, Sumário, Desenvolvimento, Conclusão, Referências, etc). Leitura e interpretação da SGA Para atingir os objetivos desta produção textual, você deverá seguir as instruções voltadas a elaboração do trabalho disponibilizadas ao longo do semestre, sob a orientação do Tutor a Distância, considerando as disciplinas norteadoras. A participação na consecução da proposta é fundamental para que haja o pleno desenvolvimento de competências e habilidades requeridas em sua atuação profissional. Nessa produção textual deverá então ser considerado o caso hipotético "A fiscalização da Corregedoria Nacional de Justiça" apresentado na sequência.
  PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR INDIVIDUAL – PTI Tecnologia em Serviços Jurídicos Cartorários e Notariais SITUAÇÃO GERADORA DE APRENDIZAGEM (SGA) A fiscalização da Corregedoria Nacional de Justiça A Corregedoria Nacional de Justiça tem como uma de suas atribuições o recebimento de reclamações e denúncias de qualquer interessado, relativas aos magistrados e aos serviços judiciários auxiliares, serventias, órgãos prestadores de serviços notariais e de registro que atuem por delegação do poder público. No uso de suas atribuições, a Corregedoria Nacional de Justiça recebeu um pedido de providências encaminhado por José Silveira, com a seguinte descrição fática: "Ao Ilmo. Corregedor Nacional de Justiça, Em data de 30/01/2019, minha mãe, Maria Silveira, e Geraldo Carlos, celebraram casamento civil junto ao Registro Civil de Pessoas Naturais em determinada localidade. Nesta data, Maria Silveira contava com 75 (setenta e cinco) anos de idade e o casamento foi celebrado sob o regime de comunhão universal de bens, conforme certidão de casamento. Em meados de 20/03/2019, Maria Silveira foi convencida pelo então cônjuge Geraldo Carlos a acreditar que seus filhos estavam planejando a sua morte para fins de se beneficiarem com o acervo patrimonial que esta acumulou durante a vida. Com base nas convicções implantadas de forma maliciosa por Geraldo Carlos, Maria Silveira fez um testamento público, tendo como testemunha apenas o próprio Geraldo Carlos, oportunidade na qual deixou todo o seu patrimônio para Geraldo Carlos. Recentemente, Maria Silveira veio a óbito e os filhos excluídos do testamento pretendem pleitear junto ao Poder Judiciário a anulação dos atos praticados junto ao Registro Civil de Pessoas Naturais e junto ao Tabelionato de Notas.
  PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR INDIVIDUAL – PTI Tecnologia em Serviços Jurídicos Cartorários e Notariais Além disso, requer-se a emissão de um relatório por esta autoridade com a indicação das irregularidades verificadas e tais procedimentos. Nestes termos, pede-se deferimento. José Silveira" Considerando a sua formação como tecnólogo em Serviços Jurídicos Cartorários e Notariais e o seu cargo de técnico judiciário, você se prontificou a auxiliar na elaboração de tal relatório e, para tanto, deverá responder fundamentadamente aos questionamentos a seguir. Vamos lá? Passo 1 – Direito Civil: Negócio Jurídico Consideração o contexto narrado acima, responda fundamentadamente: 1) A teoria do Direito Civil sobre o negócio jurídico, ao tratar de seus defeitos disciplina os vícios de consentimento: erro, dolo e coação. Na situação narrada acima, considerando que o testamento foi realizado apenas pela convicção implantada por Geraldo Carlos de forma maliciosa e fundada no interesse exclusivo deste em se beneficiar, podemos suscitar a ocorrência de um dos vícios de consentimento? Em caso afirmativo, indique qual a modalidade do vício e apresente o seu conceito. 2) De acordo com o Código Civil, qual é a consequência deste vício de consentimento? Cite o dispositivo legal que embasa a sua resposta. Passo 2 – Direito Civil: Família Consideração o contexto narrado acima, responda fundamentadamente: 1) O casamento civil de Maria Silveira e Geraldo Carlos poderia ter o regime de bens da comunhão universal? Justifique sua resposta.
  PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR INDIVIDUAL – PTI Tecnologia em Serviços Jurídicos Cartorários e Notariais 2) Em outras situações, caso os nubentes não tenham determinação legal de regime obrigatório e não manifestem a sua vontade sobre o regime de bens através de um pacto antenupcial, o Código Civil prevê alguma alternativa para essa omissão? Em caso afirmativo, aponte tal alternativa. Passo 3 – Registro Civil de Pessoas Naturais e Jurídicas Considerando o contexto narrado acima, responda fundamentadamente: 1) O responsável pelo Registro Civil de Pessoas Naturais e Jurídicas poderia verificar a necessidade de aplicação do regime de bens indicado passo 2? Justifique sua resposta. 2) Caso o casamento de Maria Silveira e Geraldo Carlos tivesse sido celebrado apenas em âmbito religioso, este seria válido? Passo 4 – Direito Civil: Sucessões Considerando o contexto narrado acima, responda fundamentadamente: 1) O testamento público de Maria Silveira feito junto ao Tabelionado de Notas atende a todos os requisitos formais deste negócio jurídico solene? Justifique sua resposta. 2) Em relação ao conteúdo do testamento e com base nas informações indicadas acima, Maria Silveira poderia ter excluídos os filhos da participação na sucessão? Justifique sua resposta. Passo 5 – Direito do Estado Considerando o contexto narrado acima, responda fundamentadamente: 1) Vimos que a parte interessada buscará a anulação dos atos através do Poder Judiciário. Qual é a função do Poder Judiciário, na organização do Estado? 2) Considerando a possibilidade de anulação dos atos praticados pelas serventias, a competência para receber tal demanda seria da justiça especializada ou da justiça comum?
  PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR INDIVIDUAL – PTI Tecnologia em Serviços Jurídicos Cartorários e Notariais Passo 6 – Fechamento: exemplificando boas práticas vivenciadas em sua atuação profissional Neste momento, vocês deverão exemplificar boas práticas vivenciadas por vocês no exercício de suas atividades profissionais, que demonstrem os conhecimentos adquiridos com as disciplinas que envolvem essa atividade e com questões cotidianas e regionais sobre os conceitos aqui abordados. Cada vez mais se tem conhecimento que a Corregedoria Nacional de Justiça tem aumentado a fiscalização das serventias, garantindo maior segurança jurídica aos atos ali praticados. Faça uma pesquisa junto às serventias de sua cidade e aponte quais são os modos de fiscalização que a Corregedoria Nacional de Justiça tem adotado em relação a tais estabelecimentos. NORMAS PARA ELABORAÇÃO E ENTREGA DA PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL • CONFIGURAÇÕES DO TRABALHO: mínimo 8 e no máximo 15 páginas. A estrutura do trabalho deverá ser a seguinte: Capa, Folha de rosto; Apresentar o relatório contendo um diagnóstico dos fatos analisando detalhadamente os seguintes aspectos pertinentes a cada disciplina; Referências (caso necessário); - O trabalho deve ser realizado de acordo com as seguinte normas: fonte arial, tamanho 12, justificado, espaçamento entrelinhas de 1,5, recuo em primeira linha de 1,5 e margens superior e esquerda de 3 cm e inferior e direita de 2 cm. REFERÊNCIAS AZEVEDO, Fernanda Ribeiro de. MOURA, Bertie Simão de. Direito civil – Família. Londrina: Editora e Distribuidora Educacional S.A., 2018. BRAZ, Jaqueline Mayer da Costa Ude. Direito do Estado. Londrina: Editora e Distribuidora Educacional S.A., 2018. BRASIL. Lei nº. 10.406, de 10 de janeiro de 2002. Institui o Código Civil. Disponível em: http://www.planalto.gov.br/ccivil_03/leis/2002/l10406.htm.
  PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR INDIVIDUAL – PTI Tecnologia em Serviços Jurídicos Cartorários e Notariais CASTRO, Paulo Roberto Ciola de. Direito civil – negócio jurídico. Londrina: Editora e Distribuidora Educacional S.A., 2018. MATTOS, Carolina Meneghini Carvalho. Registro civil de pessoas naturais e jurídicas. Londrina: Editora e Distribuidora Educacional S.A., 2018. SALLES, Diana Nacur Nagem Lima. Direito civil – sucessões. Londrina: Editora e Distribuidora Educacional S.A., 2017

