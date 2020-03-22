Cartorio 1 (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR INDIVIDUAL – PTI PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINARTecnologiaemServiços Jurídicos Cartorários e Notariais
Curso: Tecnologia em Serviços Jurídicos Cartorários e Notariais
PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR INDIVIDUAL – PTI Tecnologia em Serviços Jurídicos Cartorários e Notariais • Estimular a ...
PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR INDIVIDUAL – PTI Tecnologia em Serviços Jurídicos Cartorários e Notariais • Além da pesq...
PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR INDIVIDUAL – PTI Tecnologia em Serviços Jurídicos Cartorários e Notariais dos argumentos...
PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR INDIVIDUAL – PTI Tecnologia em Serviços Jurídicos Cartorários e Notariais sentido, os in...
PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR INDIVIDUAL – PTI Tecnologia em Serviços Jurídicos Cartorários e Notariais fazendeiro e g...
PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR INDIVIDUAL – PTI Tecnologia em Serviços Jurídicos Cartorários e Notariais Neste momento,...
PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR INDIVIDUAL – PTI Tecnologia em Serviços Jurídicos Cartorários e Notariais DELBONO, B. de...
  PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR INDIVIDUAL – PTI

CURSO: Tecnologia em Serviços Jurídicos Cartorários e Notariais
  Curso: Tecnologia em Serviços Jurídicos Semestre: 1º Cartorários e Notariais
• Direito Civil: Pessoas e Bens
Disciplinas: • Responsabilidade Social e Ambiental
• Direito Penal – Parte Geral
• Homem, Cultura e Sociedade
• Teoria Geral do Direito Constitucional
• Cláudio César Machado Moreno
Professores • Maurílio Bergamo
• Luana da Costa Leão
• Maria Eliza Pacheco
• Patrícia Graziela Gonçalves
• Compreender e aplicar conceitos pertinentes às disciplinas
Competências: de Direito Civil: Pessoas e Bens; Responsabilidade Social e Ambiental; Direito Penal – Parte Geral; Homem, Cultura e Sociedade; Teoria Geral do Direito Constitucional, com o objetivo de relacioná-los entre si para a resolução de demandas diversas.
Ao concluir as etapas propostas neste desafio, você terá
Habilidades: desenvolvido as competências e habilidades para:
• Possibilitar o desenvolvimento de trabalhos em grupo, promovendo a capacidade de adaptação, comunicação e integração do espírito de equipe.
• Formar profissionais com visão integral, capacidade de adaptação e flexibilidade, que atuem de forma interdisciplinar.
• Capacitar para que os indivíduos possam tomar decisões complexas com ética e responsabilidade.
• Permitir que os indivíduos consigamampliar sua visão de forma competitiva, promovendo melhorias nas organizações.
A produção textual é um procedimento metodológico de ensino-
Objetivos da aprendizagem que tem por objetivos:
Aprendizagem: • Favorecer a aprendizagem.
  • Estimular a corresponsabilidade do aluno pelo aprendizado eficiente e eficaz.
• Promover o estudo dirigido a distância.
• Desenvolver os estudos independentes, sistemáticos e o auto aprendizado.
• Oferecer diferentes ambientes de aprendizagem.
• Auxiliar no desenvolvimento das competências requeridas pelo Catálogo Nacional de Cursos Superiores em Tecnologia do Ministério da Educação.
• Promover a aplicação da teoria e conceitos para a solução de problemas práticos relativos à profissão.
• Direcionar o estudante para a busca do raciocínio crítico e a emancipação intelectual.

Prezados alunos (as),

Sejam bem-vindos a este semestre!

A proposta de Produção Textual Interdisciplinar em Grupo (PTG) terá como temática "O indígena enquantotitular de direitos e deveres"; escolhemos esta temática para possibilitar a aprendizagem interdisciplinar dos conteúdos desenvolvidos nas disciplinas desse semestre.

ORIENTAÇÕES DA PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL

• A produção textual é um trabalho original e, portanto, não poderá haver trabalhos idênticos ao de outros alunos.
• O trabalho deve ser postado na pasta específica (na pasta atividades interdisciplinares) obedecendo o prazo limite de postagem conforme disposto no cronograma do curso. Não existe prorrogação para a postagem da atividade.
• É importante que você leia os materiais disponíveis das disciplinas do semestre.
  • Além da pesquisa nos materiais das disciplinas, lembre-se de que a Biblioteca Digital tem excelentes obras que tratam dos temas propostos. (A pesquisa é fundamental para o bom desenvolvimento do trabalho).
• A Produção Textual deverá ser desenvolvida inteiramente dentro das Normas da ABNT (Capa, Folha de rosto, Sumário, Desenvolvimento, Conclusão, Referências, etc).

Leitura e interpretação da SGA

Para atingir os objetivos desta produção textual, você deverá seguir as instruções voltadas a elaboração do trabalho disponibilizadas ao longo do semestre, sob a orientação do Tutor a Distância, considerando as disciplinas norteadoras. A participação na consecução da proposta é fundamental para que haja o pleno desenvolvimento de competências e habilidades requeridas em sua atuação profissional. Nessa produção textual deverá então ser considerado o caso hipotético "O indígena enquanto titular de direitos e deveres" apresentado na sequência.

SITUAÇÃO GERADORA DE APRENDIZAGEM (SGA)

O indígena enquanto titularde direitos e deveres

Segundo dados levantados pelo IBGE em censo realizado alguns anos atrás, existem no Brasil mais de trezentos povos indígenas, totalizando quase um milhão de pessoas. Até as décadas de 1970 e 1980, acreditava-se que o desaparecimento da população indígena brasileira seria inevitável; contudo, o texto constitucional promulgado em 1988 – cuja elaboração foi permeada pela participação de diversos grupos sociais, dentre os quais os indígenas, que estabeleceram uma série de reivindicações – conferiu ao tema especial atenção, dedicando todo um capítulo, dentro do Título da Ordem Social, para tratar dos índios. Dentre outros, conferiu-se aos indígenas o direito originário às terras que tradicionalmente ocupam, competindo à União demarcá-las, protege-las e fazer respeitar todos os seus bens. Este assunto tem se revestido de polêmica recentemente, pois coloca em conflito interesses diversos. Um
  dos argumentos constantemente utilizados por aqueles que se opõem ao processo de demarcação é o de que a população indígena usa mal o direito que lhe foi conferido, optando por abandonar seu estilo de vida próprio, inclusive promovendo o desmatamento e comercialização ilegal de madeira. Por outro lado, é inegável que a preservação da cultura e das tradições indígenas depende da proteção de suas terras, diante do vínculo que há entre elas.

Diante das considerações acima, suponha que o cacique de determinada comunidade indígena situada em terras demarcadas pela União, tenha se disposto a celebrar em um cartório extrajudicial de títulos e documentos, uma escritura pública de venda e compra de imóvel, por meio da qual alienava parte das terras ocupadas por seu povo a um grande fazendeiro da região. Ato contínuo à celebração da escritura pública, o fazendeiro realizou o pagamento do valor ajustado por meio de um cheque que foi descontado pelo cacique e pago pela instituição bancária, no dia seguinte. Ocorre que quando da tentativa de se levar a escritura pública de venda e compra a registro, perante o cartório de registro de imóveis da região, o fazendeiro comprador foi cientificado de que se tratava de negócio jurídico impossível, sendo nula de pleno direito a escritura lavrada, razão pela qual dirigiu-se à delegacia de polícia civil mais próxima, registrando um boletim de ocorrência pela suposta prática do crime de estelionato.

Considerando o conteúdo estudado em cada uma das disciplinas elencadas acima, responda aos seguintes questionamentos, de maneira fundamentada, expondo ao máximo seus conhecimentos sobre os assuntos abordados. Vamos lá?

Passo 1 – Direito Civil: Pessoas e Bens

Consideração o contexto narrado acima, responda fundamentadamente:

1) Um dos conceitos basilares do Direito Civil refere-se à capacidade civil, que pode ser definida como a autorização legal para a prática legítima e válida dos atos da vida civil. A legislação vigente traz hipóteses de capacidade, incapacidade absoluta e incapacidade relativa. Nesse
  sentido, os indígenas são plenamente capazes, ou sua capacidade civil sofre restrições? Explique:

2) Paralelamente à capacidade civil, os indígenas possuempersonalidade jurídica? São titulares de direitos? Explique:

Passo 2 – Responsabilidade Social e Ambiental

Consideração o contexto narrado acima, responda fundamentadamente:

1) A discussão acerca da demarcação de terras indígenas traz consigo o diálogo sobre o desenvolvimento sustentável e seus obstáculos na sociedade contemporânea. É sabido que o desmatamento descontrolado é prática comum em certas regiões do país, como meio de ampliação da atividade agropecuária. Existem instrumentos legais que coíbem este tipo de conduta? De quem é a responsabilidade pela fiscalização e combate ao desmatamento?

2) Que medidas podem ser adotadas como alternativas ao desmatamento, pelo agronegócio, visando viabilizar sua expansão, mas sem prejuízo irreversível ao meio-ambiente e às comunidades locais?

Passo 3 – Direito Penal: Parte Geral

Considerando o contexto narrado acima, responda fundamentadamente:

1) Conceitua-se "imputabilidade penal" como a possibilidade de se atribuir a autoria ou responsabilidade por fato criminoso a alguém, ou por circunstâncias lógicas ou por ausência de impossibilidades jurídicas. Sabemos, no entanto, que certos indivíduos são considerados pela lei como inimputáveis – caso dos absolutamente incapazes, por exemplo. Os indígenas são considerados inimputáveis? Explique.

2) Na situação narrada, suponha que o tabelião responsável pela lavratura pública tenha conscientemente contribuído para a prática do negócio nulo, visando impor prejuízo ao
  fazendeiro e garantir vantagem financeira a terceiro. Quanto ao notário, houve prática de crime? Explique:

Passo 4 – Homem, Cultura e Sociedade

Considerando o contexto narrado acima, responda fundamentadamente:

1) A despeito da proteção e das garantias conferidas pelo texto constitucional, os indígenas ainda são objeto de constante preconceito, exclusão e marginalização, quando em contato com a cultura predominante em nossa sociedade. É comum presenciar a insatisfação coletiva diante da constatação de que determinada comunidade indígena tem feito uso de bens de consumo considerados "modernos" e que não tem origem tradicional em sua própria cultura. A utilização de elementos de outras culturas pelo índio (carro, celular, televisão, remédio, vestimentas, etc.) significa necessariamente o abandono de sua própria cultura? Explique:

2) Se por um lado as comunidades indígenas cada vez mais têm se aberto a influências de outras culturas, buscando seus benefícios, também é verdade que muito da "cultura brasileira" tem origem e raízes indígenas. Você é capaz de citar alguns exemplos desta realidade?

Passo 5 – Teoria Geral do Direito Constitucional

Considerando o contexto narrado acima, responda fundamentadamente:

1) Além do direito originário sobre as terras tradicionalmente ocupadas, que outros direitos e garantias foram estabelecidos aos indígenas pela Constituição Federal de 1988?

2) Considerando a situação narrada, por que o negócio formalizado pela escritura pública foi considerado como impossível? Explique.

Passo 6 – Fechamento: exemplificando boas práticas vivenciadas em sua atuação profissional
  Neste momento, você deverá exemplificar boas práticas vivenciadas por você no exercício de suas atividades profissionais, que demonstrem os conhecimentos adquiridos com as disciplinas que envolvem essa atividade e com questões cotidianas e regionais sobre os conceitos aqui abordados. É bem provável que em algum lugar próximo a você, exista uma reserva indígena ou alguma comunidade indígena,aindaque suasterrasnão tenhamsidopropriamentedemarcadas.Você saberiacomo procederse um índioprocurasse osserviçosdocartório emque atua ou pretende atuar?Faça uma pesquisa juntoàs serventiasextrajudiciais de sua cidade, questione se já houve algum caso envolvendo indígenas e descreva a situação e o desfecho alcançados.

NORMAS PARA ELABORAÇÃO E ENTREGA DA PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL

• CONFIGURAÇÕES DO TRABALHO: mínimo 8 e no máximo 15 páginas. A estrutura do trabalho deverá ser a seguinte: capa; folha de rosto; sumário; introdução; apresentar o relatório contendo um diagnóstico dos fatos analisando detalhadamente os seguintes aspectos pertinentes a cada disciplina; conclusão; referências (caso necessário).
- O trabalho deve ser realizado de acordo com as seguintes normas: fonte arial, tamanho 12, justificado, espaçamento entrelinhas de 1,5, recuo em primeira linha de 1,5 e margens superior e esquerda de 3 cm e inferior e direita de 2 cm.

REFERÊNCIAS

BRASIL. Constituição da República Federativa do Brasil de 1988. Disponível em: http://www.planalto.gov.br/ccivil_03/constituicao/constituicao.htm
BRASIL. Lei nº. 10.406, de 10 de janeiro de 2002. Institui o Código Civil. Disponível em: http://www.planalto.gov.br
  9. 9. PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR INDIVIDUAL – PTI Tecnologia em Serviços Jurídicos Cartorários e Notariais DELBONO, B. de F. Responsabilidade Social e Ambiental, Londrina: Editora e Distribuidora Educacional S.A., 2016. Um ótimo trabalho! TEMOS ESSE TRABALHO A PRONTA ENTREGA WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com

