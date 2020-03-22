Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com Licenciatura em Ciências Bio...
ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIP...
ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIP...
ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIP...
ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIP...
ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIP...
ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIP...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Biologia 6 e 7

39 views

Published on

TEMOS A PRONTA ENTREGA WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Biologia 6 e 7

  1. 1. ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com Licenciatura em Ciências Biológicas ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com
  2. 2. ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Licenciatura em Ciências Biológicas Curso: Licenciatura em Ciências Semestre: 6º/7º Biológicas Disciplinas: Morfofisiologia Vegetal Diversidade de Criptógamas Diversidade de Fanerógamas Fisiologia Comparada Professores Flávia Augusta Cloclet da Silva Ana Paula Scaramal Ricietto Maurilio Cristiano Batista Bergamo Douglas Caldeira Giangarelli Competências: Compreender e aplicar conceitos pertinentes a fundamentos das Ciências Biológicas no que tange à: Morfologia e fisiologia das plantas. Fisiologia Comparada dos animais invertebrados e vertebrados. Conhecer os principais aspectos das plantas e seu papel no ambiente. Conhecer os principais aspectos da biologia e da diversidade dos fungos. Conhecer os principais aspectos da biologia e da diversidade de algas e das plantas avasculares. Conhecer os principais aspectos da biologia e da diversidade das plantas vasculares semsementes. Habilidades: Ao concluir as etapas propostas neste trabalho, você terá desenvolvido as seguintes competências e habilidades: Possibilitar o desenvolvimento de trabalhos em grupo, promovendo a capacidade de adaptação, comunicação e integração do espírito de equipe. Fornecer sólida formação humanística e visão global que habilite o acadêmico a compreender os meios social, político, cultural e econômico.
  3. 3. ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Licenciatura em Ciências Biológicas Promover formação teórico-prática possibilitando a vivência concreta nas organizações, estimulando uma postura investigativa e de análise crítico-reflexiva. Formar profissionais com visão integral, capacidade de adaptação e flexibilidade, que atuem de forma interdisciplinar. Capacitar para que os indivíduos possamtomar decisões complexas com ética e responsabilidade. Permitir que os indivíduos consigam ampliar sua visão de forma competitiva, promovendo melhorias nas organizações. Objetivos da A produção textual é um procedimento metodológico de ensino Aprendizagem: aprendizagem que tem por objetivos: • Favorecer a aprendizagem. • Estimular a corresponsabilidade do aluno pelo aprendizado eficiente e eficaz. • Promover o estudo dirigido a distância. • Desenvolver os estudos independentes, sistemáticos e o auto aprendizado. • Oferecer diferentes ambientes de aprendizagem. • Auxiliar no desenvolvimento das competências requeridas pelo Catálogo Nacional de Cursos Superiores em Tecnologia do Ministério da Educação. • Promover a aplicação da teoria e conceitos para a solução de problemas práticos relativos à profissão. • Direcionar o estudante para a busca do raciocínio crítico e a emancipação intelectual.
  4. 4. ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Licenciatura em Ciências Biológicas Prezados alunos  Sejam bem-vindos a este semestre!  A proposta de Produção Textual Interdisciplinar em Grupo (PTG) terá como temática “Compreendendo a relação entre os Seres Vivos”. Escolhemos esta temática para possibilitar a aprendizagem interdisciplinar dos conteúdos desenvolvidos nas disciplinas desse semestre.       ORIENTAÇÕES DA PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL    1. Formação dos grupos  O trabalho será realizado em GRUPOS compostos por no mínimo 2 alunos e máximo de 7 alunos.  A formação dos grupos é de responsabilidade dos alunos; no entanto, solicitamos que sigam as orientações passadas pelo tutor sobre a formação dos grupos. Importante: somente o líder do grupo conseguirá cadastrar o trabalho na área restrita.   A produção textual é um trabalho original e, portanto, não poderá haver trabalhos idênticos ou com alto grau de similaridade ao de outros alunos ou grupos.  O líder do grupo deve postar o trabalho na pasta específica (na pasta atividades interdisciplinares) obedecendo o prazo limite de postagem conforme disposto no cronograma do curso. Não existe prorrogação para a postagem da atividade.  É importante que você leia os materiais disponíveis das disciplinas do semestre;   Além da pesquisa nos materiais das disciplinas, lembre-se de que a Biblioteca Digital tem excelentes obras que tratam dos temas propostos. (A pesquisa é fundamental para o bom desenvolvimento do trabalho);   A Produção Textual deverá ser desenvolvida inteiramente dentro das Normas da ABNT (Capa, Folha de rosto, Sumário, Desenvolvimento, Conclusão, Referências, etc.) 
  5. 5. ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Licenciatura em Ciências Biológicas O trabalho deverá ser postado obrigatoriamente em formato .doc/.docx (word), já que não serão aceitos trabalhos postados em pdf.   2. Leitura e interpretação da SGA    Para atingir os objetivos desta produção textual, vocês deverão seguir as instruções voltadas à elaboração do trabalho disponibilizadas ao longo do semestre, sob a orientação do Tutor a Distância, considerando as disciplinas norteadoras. A participação na consecução da proposta é fundamental para que haja o pleno desenvolvimento de competências e habilidades requeridas em sua atuação profissional. Nessa produção textual deverá então ser considerado o caso hipotético “Compreendendo a relação entre os Seres Vivos” apresentado na sequência. Situação Geradora de Aprendizagem (SGA)  Situação-problema:   Compreendendo a relação entre os Seres Vivos Fernando é aluno do curso de Ciências Biológicas e irá iniciar seu estágio no ensino médio. Para cumprir seu estágio, Fernando está conhecendo a escola onde irá desenvolver esse período e a turma onde irá fazer sua prática docente. Durante esse período, Fernando percebeu que os alunos apresentam dificuldade no entendimento da relação existente entre Animais, Fungos e Plantas. Para muitos alunos, não existe relação entre esses seres vivos, para outros, Plantas e Fungos são muito parecidos pois não possuem capacidade de se locomoverem. Observando esse comportamento, Fernando gostaria de preparar uma sequência didática para trabalhar essa temática com os alunos, analisando as semelhanças e diferenças entre os seres vivos. Para iniciar a elaboração da sequência didática, Fernando irá começar estudando o tema e levantando informações importantes que poderão ser utilizadas na elaboração de atividades para os alunos.
  6. 6. ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Licenciatura em Ciências Biológicas Desenvolvimento da produção textual: Para o desenvolvimento dessa Produção Textual em Grupo, você e seus colegas não irão desenvolver uma sequência didática, mas sim, se colocar no lugar do aluno relatado na SGA levantando conhecimentos e informações sobre o que será pedido a seguir: Você irá apresentar um texto, contendo de 5 a 8 laudas descrevendo o que se pede, a partir das seguintes colocações: 1. Analise aárvore filogenéticaaseguire observe a relaçãodogrupo dosfungoscom as plantase com os animais: 2. Descrevaas semelhançasfilogenéticasque encontramosaocompararmosogrupo dos fungos,dosanimaise dasplantas,analisandoassuascaracterísticas básicas. 3. Procedada mesmaforma(comono tópicoanterior) comparandopeladescriçãode semelhançasascaracterísticasbásicasentre o grupodos fungos,dosanimaise dasplantas. 4. Descreva as características dos quatro grandes grupos do Reino Plantae (Briófitas, Pteridófitas, Gimnospermas e Angiospermas), elencando as características anatômicas, morfológicas e/ou reprodutivas que separam estes grupos. 5. As angiospermaspodemserdivididasem2grupos.Descrevaas característicasmorfológicas e anatômicasdessesdoisgrupos.
  7. 7. ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Licenciatura em Ciências Biológicas 6. Sabendo que fungos, animais e plantas estão inseridos em Reinos diferentes, e o metabolismoenergéticoé umadascaracterísticas que os diferencia,relacione o processo de obtenção de energia observado nos representantes do Reino Fungi com os representantes do Reino Plantae. OBSERVAÇÃO: Você deve elaborar um texto contendo todas as informações sobre cada um dos tópicos descritos anteriormente. É importante ressaltar a interdisciplinaridade entre os temas e como as relações entre os grupos de fungos, animais e plantas podem contribuir para o entendimento desses seres vivos.   NORMAS PARA ELABORAÇÃO E ENTREGA DA PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL    CONFIGURAÇÕES DO TRABALHO: mínimo 8 e no máximo 10 páginas; A estrutura do trabalho deverá ser a seguinte: Capa, Folha de rosto; Apresentar o relatório contendo um diagnóstico dos fatos analisando detalhadamente os seguintes aspectos pertinentes a cada disciplina; O trabalho não poderá adotar a forma de perguntas e respostas, já que deverá ser na forma de texto corrido; Referências (caso necessário); - O trabalho deve ser realizado de acordo com as normas da ABNT; acesse a Biblioteca Digital, clique em“Padronização” e escolha as opções “Trabalhos acadêmicos – Apresentação” e “Modelo para elaboração de Trabalho Acadêmico”;   Lembre-se que seu tutor à distância está à disposição na sala do tutor ou por meio do sistema de mensagens para lhe atender em suas dúvidas e também repassar orientações sempre que você precisar. Aproveite esta oportunidade para realizar um trabalho com a qualidade exigida de um trabalho acadêmico de nível universitário.     Um ótimo trabalho!  Equipe de professores

×