PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR Biomedicina EM GRUPO – PTG CURSO: Biomedicina
PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Biomedicina Curso: Biomedicina Semestre: 2º REG / 3º FLEX Disciplinas: CM...
PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Biomedicina Realizar levantamentos bibliográficos; Conhecer temas atuais ...
PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Biomedicina animais como aves, ovelhas e suínos. Os vegetais produzidos p...
PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Biomedicina 4. Com base nos métodos para diagnóstico parasitológico, expl...
PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Biomedicina A formação dos grupos é de responsabilidade dos alunos; no en...
PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Biomedicina a) Após coletar todas as informações necessárias vocês devem ...
Bio medicina 2 e 3

Published in: Education

Published in: Education
Bio medicina 2 e 3

  PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR Biomedicina EM GRUPO – PTG CURSO: Biomedicina
  PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Biomedicina Curso: Biomedicina Semestre: 2º REG / 3º FLEX Disciplinas: CMF Digestório, Endócrino e Renal CMF Nervoso e Cardiorrespiratório CMF Imune e Hematológico Princípios Físico-Químicos Laboratoriais Instrumentação e Deontologia Biomédica Professores Ana Paula Scaramal Ricietto Carlos Roberto da Silva Junior Cristiane da Mota Leite Competências: Conhecer a estrutura morfofuncional dos sistemas urinário, digestório e endócrino, estimulando a reflexão sobre os processos fisiopatológicos. Conhecer o controle da temperatura corporal, da dor e da sensibilidade. Conhecer a estrutura morfofuncional dos sistemas nervoso, cardiovascular e respiratório, estimulando as reflexões sobre os processos fisiopatológicos. Conhecer os processos de adaptações celulares frente a diversos estímulos, sejamfísicos, químicos ou fisiológicos em excesso; Conhecer os possíveis resultados do processo de lesões celulares reversíveis e irreversíveis, compreendendo como essas podem ser originadas. Ter a capacidade e discernimento para aplicar os conhecimentos sobre os elementos químicos e suas transformações no desenvolvimento de ações que visama resolução de problemas da atuação profissional. Habilidades: Ao concluir as etapas propostas neste desafio, você terá desenvolvido as seguintes competências e habilidades: Elaborar textos acadêmicos;
  PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Biomedicina Realizar levantamentos bibliográficos; Conhecer temas atuais relevantes para discussão e ensino da biomedicina; Conhecer as metodologias e práticas de ensino da área. Objetivos da A produção textual é um procedimento metodológico de ensino Aprendizagem: aprendizagem que tem por objetivos: Aplicar os conhecimentos adquiridos durante o semestre. Prezados (as) alunos (as), Seja bem-vindo a este semestre! A proposta de Produção Textual Interdisciplinar em Grupo (PTG) terá como temática Doenças Parasitárias. Escolhemos este assunto para possibilitar a aprendizagem interdisciplinar dos conteúdos desenvolvidos nas disciplinas desse semestre. Por meio da leitura da Situação Geradora de Aprendizagem descrita abaixo e, também, da situação-problema destacada, o grupo deverá realizar uma avaliação nutricional e sugestão de cardápio com os tópicos referentes ao tema proposto. Situação Geradora de Aprendizagem (SGA) A produção de alimentos tem se tornado um desafio constante, ainda mais em pequenas propriedades rurais que tem de competir com grandes produtores. Além disso, a busca por qualidade na forma de alimentos mais saudáveis e sem contaminantes relacionados a defensivos agrícolas tornou-se um fator que influencia no preço e na competitividade. Porém, para isso o cuidado com relação a presença de microrganismos patogênicos e parasitas deve ser ainda maior. Nesse contexto, nossa SGA acompanha a Vera, ribeirinha, funcionária de uma pequena cooperativa rural que tem atividades diversificadas, desde a produção de hortaliças a criação de
  PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Biomedicina animais como aves, ovelhas e suínos. Os vegetais produzidos pela cooperativa, não utiliza nenhum tipo de defensivo agrícola além de utilizar um sistema de irrigação e fertilização natural. Vera tem duas filhas, Ana e Mariana. Ana, tem 9 anos de idade e adora comer os legumes e verduras produzidos pela mãe além de gostar muito da carne de suínos. Mariana, tem 13 anos de idade e além de acompanhar a irmã na alimentação saudável, gosta de ajudar a mãe na criação de galinhas e porcos. Situação-problema: Vera percebeu recentemente que suas filhas têm apresentados alguns sintomas como perda peso, irritação, cansaço, enjoos, diarreia e dor abdominal. Vera levou-as ao médico que solicitou alguns exames parasitológicos. Durante a espera dos resultados, Mariana apresentou novos sintomas como dores de cabeça, confusão mental e convulsão. Com os resultados dos exames, o médico chegou ao diagnóstico de teníase/cisticercose. Baseado na situação geradora descrita acima produza um texto que aborde todos os tópicos mencionados abaixo: Para isso, busque soluções para os problemas apresentados a seguir, mas, lembrem-se de que TODOS os desafios propostos devem ser respondidos fazendo articulações com a SGA apresentada e a teoria respectiva. Logo, é fundamental apresentar poder argumentativo e boa fundamentação das justificativas. DESAFIOS PROPOSTOS 1. Pensando na temática proposta, reflitam sobre as complicações relacionadas ao sistema digestório relacionando as questões de perda de peso e absorção de nutrientes. 2. Uma das manifestações clínicas ocasionadas pela parasitose em questão é a dor de cabeça, provavelmente em decorrência do aumento da pressão intracraniana. Com a progressão da doença pode ocorrer também o quadro de hidrocefalia. Com relação a essa temática, relacione a presença do parasita no sistema nervoso central com a ocorrência da hidrocefalia e o aumento da pressão intracraniana. 3. Explique qual a relação da doença com os processos inflamatórios (ou resposta imune inflamatória) desenvolvidos e como eles ocorrem.
  PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Biomedicina 4. Com base nos métodos para diagnóstico parasitológico, explique por que o exame parasitológico de fezes é o mais utilizado para uma abordagem inicial da presença de uma parasitose. Por que no caso de neurocisticercose somente o exame parasitológico de fezes não é suficiente para o diagnóstico? 5. Em relação aos métodos químicos de análise realizados em laboratórios clínicos, faça uma breve descrição dos cuidados necessários e as principais normas de biossegurança ao manipular amostras biológicas. Sugestão de referências 1) TOLEDO, R. C.C et al. Complexo teníase/cisticercose: uma revisão. Disponível em http://docs.bvsalud.org/biblioref/2018/10/916509/282-283-jul-ago-2018-30-34.pdf. Acesso em 30 jan. 2020. 2) FREI, F. et al. M. Parasitoses intestinais. Disponível em http://www.scielo.br/pdf/csp/v24n12/21.pdf .Acesso em 30 jan. 2020. 3) SALES, C. N. S. et al. Danos causados pela neurocisticercose. Revista Enfermagem e Saúde Coletiva, v. 2, n. 3, p. 13 - 39, 2017. Disponível em http://www.revistaneurociencias.com.br/edicoes/2010/RN1804/362%20atualizacao.pdf. Acesso em 30 jan. 2020. 4) GUIMARÃES, R. R. et al. Neurocisticercose: atualização sobre uma antiga doença. Rev. Neurocienc., v.18, n. 4, p. 581-594, 2010. Disponível em http://www.revistaneurociencias.com.br/edicoes/2010/RN1804/362%20atualizacao.pdf. Acesso em 30 jan. 2020. ORIENTAÇÕES PARA A EXECUÇÃO DO TRABALHO A atividade deverá ser desenvolvida em equipes de dois a sete integrantes.
  PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Biomedicina A formação dos grupos é de responsabilidade dos alunos; no entanto, solicitamos que sigam as orientações passadas pelo tutor presencial sobre a melhor maneira para a formação dos mesmos. Para o desenvolvimento do trabalho, a equipe deverá consultar e se fundamentar nas tele aulas, web aulas e no livro texto disponível na Biblioteca Virtual, bem como, contar com a orientação dos tutores a distância na Sala do Tutor. O trabalho deve ser realizado de acordo com as normas da ABNT. Disponível em: https://www.colaboraread.com.br/biblioteca/digital/padronizacao noícone "Modelopara elaboraçãode TrabalhoAcadêmico". Lembre-se que seu tutor a distância postará informações importantes na sala do tutor, para ajudá-los na estruturação e no desenvolvimento. Fazer a Produção Textual com antecedência é fundamental; assim, vocês terão tempo de revisá-la várias vezes, e isto é importante para o sucesso do trabalho acadêmico. O trabalho deve conter no mínimo 5 e no máximo 10 laudas. ATENÇÃO: atente-se para o prazo de envio da atividade. a) Ao formar o grupo, atente-se para que o nome de todos os integrantes apareça na capa do trabalho. b) A capa do trabalho deverá conter os nomes de todos os alunos do grupo. c) A atividade deverá ser postada no Ambiente Virtual de Aprendizagem (AVA), somente pelo Líder do grupo, em um único arquivo no formato de Word, no campo "Portfólio Interdisciplinar em Grupo". d) Lembre-se: é responsabilidade de todos os alunos que compõem o grupo o acompanhamento e a criação do mesmo no ambiente virtual de aprendizagem, bem como, a inserção da atividade dentro do prazo estabelecido na área restrita. e) No caso de dúvidas, solicite a orientação do seu tutor presencial. Observações:
  PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Biomedicina a) Após coletar todas as informações necessárias vocês devem desenvolver uma Produção Textual em Grupo, abordando as informações solicitadas e detalhando a realidade observada. b) Acesse a Biblioteca Digital para conhecer as normas de padronização e formatação do trabalho. c) Lembre-se: os membros do grupo deverão realizar uma apresentação onde todos os integrantes devem participar. Essa apresentação acontecerá no final do semestre em dia e horário agendado pelo tutor presencial. ORIENTAÇÕES PARA FORMATAÇÃO DO TRABALHO A produção textual deverá ser desenvolvida de acordo com as Normas ABNT (Capa, Folha de rosto, sumário, etc.). Na Introdução, o aluno deverá citar o que será desenvolvido, o objetivo geral e objetivos específicos do trabalho. No desenvolvimento o aluno deverá colocar todo o conteúdo do trabalho, seguindo os itens relatados anteriormente. Na conclusão deve ser destacado de que forma os objetivos descritos na introdução foram atingidos e qual foi a contribuição que o trabalho proporcionou para o crescimento dos alunos. Por fim, os alunos devem relacionar todas as referências bibliográficas utilizadas e devidamente citadas durante a realização do trabalho. Atente-se ao prazo de envio da atividade. Bom trabalho a todos! Equipe de professores.

