Agronomia 2 e 3

  1. 1. PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG PRODUÇÃO TEXTUALBacharelado em Agronomia INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Bacharelado em Agronomia ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com
  2. 2. PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Bacharelado em Agronomia Curso: Bacharelado em Agronomia Semestre: 2º/3º Disciplinas: • Fundamentos de Cálculo Aplicado • Química Orgânica • Bioquímica • Anatomia e Fisiologia Vegetal • Microbiologia Agrícola Professores • Jenai Oliveira Cazetta • Carlos Roberto da Silva Júnior • Ana Paula Scaramal Ricietto • Maurilio Cristiano Batista Bergamo • Douglas Caldeira Giangarelli Competências: • Compreender e aplicar conceitos pertinentes a fundamentos da Agronomia no que tange à: • Inserir a competência das suas disciplinas • Compreender as estruturas orgânicas, suas propriedades e características para correto uso de substâncias químicas de interesse agronômico. • Compreender e aplicar os conceitos de funções matemáticas que podem ser utilizadas para modelar um problema do cotidiano de um agrônomo. • Estudar processos fisiológicos relacionados as plantas. • Compreender os mecanismos bioquímicos envolvidos no metabolismo de solos, plantas e animais, incluindo as deficiências nutricionais em determinadas espécies. • Conhecer e compreender a importância da microbiologia e suas aplicações no contexto agrícola, tendo como base os microrganismos e suas interações com o ambiente ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com
  3. 3. PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Bacharelado em Agronomia Habilidades: Ao concluir as etapas propostas neste trabalho, você terá desenvolvido as seguintes competências e habilidades: • Possibilitar o desenvolvimento de trabalhos em grupo, promovendo a capacidade de adaptação, comunicação e integração do espírito de equipe. • Fornecer sólida formação humanística e visão global que habilite o acadêmico a compreender os meios social, político, cultural e econômico. • Promover formação teórico-prática possibilitando a vivência concreta nas organizações, estimulando uma postura investigativa e de análise crítico-reflexiva. • Formar profissionais com visão integral, capacidade de adaptação e flexibilidade, que atuem de forma interdisciplinar. • Capacitar para que os indivíduos possamtomar decisões complexas com ética e responsabilidade. • Permitir que os indivíduos consigam ampliar sua visão de forma competitiva, promovendo melhorias nas organizações. Objetivos da A produção textual é um procedimento metodológico de Aprendizagem: ensino aprendizagem que tem por objetivos: • Favorecer a aprendizagem. • Estimular a corresponsabilidade do aluno pelo aprendizado eficiente e eficaz. • Promover o estudo dirigido a distância. • Desenvolver os estudos independentes, sistemáticos e o auto aprendizado. • Oferecer diferentes ambientes de aprendizagem. ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com
  4. 4. PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Bacharelado em Agronomia • Auxiliar no desenvolvimento das competências requeridas pelo Catálogo Nacional de Cursos Superiores em Tecnologia do Ministério da Educação. • Promover a aplicação da teoria e conceitos para a solução de problemas práticos relativos à profissão. • Direcionar o estudante para a busca do raciocínio crítico e a emancipação intelectual. Prezados alunos  Sejam bem-vindos a este semestre!  A proposta de Produção Textual Interdisciplinar em Grupo (PTG) terá como temática “Estudos relacionados ao Cancro Cítrico”. Escolhemos esta temática para possibilitar a aprendizagem interdisciplinar dos conteúdos desenvolvidos nas disciplinas desse semestre.       ORIENTAÇÕES DA PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL    1. Formação dos grupos  • O trabalho será realizado em GRUPOS compostos por no mínimo 2 alunos e máximo de 7 alunos.  • A formação dos grupos é de responsabilidade dos alunos; no entanto, solicitamos que sigam as orientações passadas pelo tutor sobre a formação dos grupos. Importante: somente o líder do grupo conseguirá cadastrar o trabalho na área restrita.   • A produção textual é um trabalho original e, portanto, não poderá haver trabalhos idênticos ou com alto grau de similaridade ao de outros alunos ou grupos.  ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com
  5. 5. PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Bacharelado em Agronomia • O líder do grupo deve postar o trabalho na pasta específica (na pasta atividades interdisciplinares) obedecendo o prazo limite de postagem conforme disposto no cronograma do curso. Não existe prorrogação para a postagem da atividade.  • É importante que você leia os materiais disponíveis das disciplinas do semestre;   • Além da pesquisa nos materiais das disciplinas, lembre-se de que a Biblioteca Digital tem excelentes obras que tratam dos temas propostos. (A pesquisa é fundamental para o bom desenvolvimento do trabalho);   • A Produção Textual deverá ser desenvolvida inteiramente dentro das Normas da ABNT (Capa, Folha de rosto, Sumário, Desenvolvimento, Conclusão, Referências, etc.)  • O trabalho deverá ser postado obrigatoriamente em formato .doc/.docx (word), já que não serão aceitos trabalhos postados em pdf.   2. Leitura e interpretação da SGA  Para atingir os objetivos desta produção textual, vocês deverão seguir as instruções voltadas à elaboração do trabalho disponibilizadas ao longo do semestre, sob a orientação do Tutor a Distância, considerando as disciplinas norteadoras. A participação na consecução da proposta é fundamental para que haja o pleno desenvolvimento de competências e habilidades requeridas em sua atuação profissional. Nessa produção textual deverá então ser considerado o caso hipotético “Estudos relacionados ao Cancro Cítrico” apresentado na sequência.   Situação Geradora de Aprendizagem (SGA)  Situação-problema:   O problema do Cancro Cítrico O Brasil é um dos maiores produtores de citros do mundo. Hoje, cerca de 61% do suco de laranja consumido no mundo vem da produção brasileira. Quando se fala da produção de citros, bilhões de dólares são movimentados todos os anos e contribui para a geração de milhares de empregos. ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com
  6. 6. PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Bacharelado em Agronomia Sendo assim, vamos pensar na seguinte situação: João é um agricultor e nos últimos 10 anos tem dedicado sua atividade à produção de citros. Em sua região, dezenas de agricultores também cultivam citros e por isso formaram uma cooperativa, onde a produção da região é destinada a venda ou a produção de suco para exportação. Nos últimos anos, a cooperativa investiu na capacitação dos agricultores e nas técnicas de manejo buscando atingir os mais elevados níveis de produtividade e qualidade do fruto. No entanto, durante essa safra, na lavoura de citros do João foram notados alguns focos de cancro cítrico, uma doença causada pela bactéria Xanthomonas citri atingindo folhas e frutos da planta. Os impactos desta doença estão relacionados à desfolha de plantas, à depreciação da qualidade da produção pela presença de lesões em frutos, à redução na produção pela queda prematura de frutos e à restrição da comercialização da produção para áreas livres da doença. A infecção ocorre mediante entrada da bactéria por aberturas naturais e ferimentos causados por quebras de ramos ou quando larvas de insetos se alimentam das folhas. Uma vez dentro do tecido vegetal, a bactéria induz sintomas típicos que culminam no aparecimento de lesões eruptivas amarronzadas. Dependendo da severidade da doença, promove a desfolha, queda prematura de frutos e até morte da planta. O cancro cítrico não tem cura e a forma mais eficaz de controle é a eliminação da planta sintomática e de suas vizinhas (erradicação). Sendo assim, através de nossa SGA, podemos estudar alguns conceitos relacionados ao processo de infecção dessa doença, mecanismos fisiológicos, características biológicas, dentre outros. DISCIPLINAS: A) Fundamentosde Cálculo Aplicado Considere que a armazenagem das laranjas é feita em câmaras frigoríficas onde são depositadas em caixas de madeira (bin) sobrepostas e que comportam até 380 kg de fruta ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com
  7. 7. PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Bacharelado em Agronomia (corresponde a 2500 frutas aproximadamente). Quando alguma fruta está contaminada com cancro cítrico, a doença se propaga rapidamente contaminando as outras frutas de tal forma que, em 10 dias, metade das laranjas da caixa estão contaminada. Neste caso, o questionamento se refere ao processo de comprometimento de um estoque de laranjas sujeito à contaminação das mesmas. Considere as seguintes variáveis: P = P(t) é a população contaminada (número de frutas doentes); L = população total em um bin = 2500 laranjas; t = tempo de propagação (em dias). Suponha que em 0 dias, P(0) = 1, ou seja, uma laranja está contaminada, e em 12 dias, P(12) = 0,85 L (aproximadamente), ou seja, em 12 dias 80% das laranjas estão doentes. Suponha também que “a velocidade de propagação da doença é proporcional à proximidade entre uma laranja contaminada e uma sadia”. A velocidade de propagação pode ser entendida como o aumento (em relação ao tempo) da quantidade de laranjas contaminadas, ou seja, dP/dt. A partir dessas hipóteses, o problema pode ser modelado matematicamente através de uma equação diferencial (que envolve derivadas) ordinária: onde k é a taxa de contaminação, considerada constante para o cancro cítrico. O problema acima possui a seguinte solução aproximada (ver Bassanezi, 2011): Tendo como base a equação acima, realize as tarefas abaixo. Tarefa 01: Faça o gráfico da função acima, utilizando um software (geogebra, excel, etc.), no intervalo de tempo entre 0 e 20 dias. Tarefa 02: Após 13 dias, qual a porcentagem de laranjas doentes? BASSANEZI, Rodney Carlos. Ensino-aprendizagem com modelagem matemática. São Paulo: Editora Contexto. 2011. Disponível na Biblioteca Virtual. ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com
  8. 8. PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Bacharelado em Agronomia B) Química Orgânica Para controle biológico desta bactéria, alguns produtos químicos podem ser utilizados, principalmente nos estágios iniciais de propagação. Entre estes produtos, temos as estrobirulinas, mais especificamente, a fluoxastrobina. Sobre esta substância química, faça uma breve descrição de seu princípio de ação, apresente sua estrutura molecular e identifique e indique os grupos funcionais presentes na estrutura molecular do composto. C) Bioquímica A patogenicidade desta bactéria está relacionada à sua capacidade de colonização no hospedeiro somada à produção e secreção de enzimas e proteínas que facilitam a penetração do microrganismo nas células causando danos à planta. Quais exemplos de enzimas e qual mecanismo de ação participam desta infecção? Descreva-as. D) Anatomia e Fisiologia Vegetal A fotossíntese é um dos processos fisiológicos mais importantes da planta. Quando se tem a incidência de uma doença como o Cancro Cítrico, folhas são destruídas e consequentemente, ocorre uma queda na taxa fotossintética da planta, pela redução da área foliar. Compreender o processo de fotossíntese nos ajuda a compreender como esse processo contribui para o desenvolvimento da planta. Sendo assim, nossos estudos se concentrarão no processo de fotossíntese. Sobre o processo de fotossíntese, reflita e responda os questionamentos a seguir: 1. Os Citros, em relação a fotossíntese, podem ser classificados como C3, C4 ou CAM? 2. Quais as diferenças entre plantas C3, C4 e CAM? 3. A fotossíntese pode ser dividida em duas fases: fase fotoquímica e fase química. Explique os processos que ocorrem na fase fotoquímica e na fase química da fotossíntese. ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com
  9. 9. PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Bacharelado em Agronomia E) Microbiologia Agrícola De acordo com a composição de sua parede celular, as bactérias podem ser divididas em Gram-positivas e Gram-negativas. A coloração de Gram é muito importante quando estudamos bactérias, pois permite identifica-las e classificá-las. Sobre o processo de coloração de Gram, descreve sucintamente todo o processo de coloração de Gram, os fatores e as diferenças entre as Bactérias Gram+ e Gram-. NORMAS PARA ELABORAÇÃO E ENTREGA DA PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL    • CONFIGURAÇÕES DO TRABALHO: mínimo 8 e no máximo 15 páginas; A estrutura do trabalho deverá ser a seguinte: Capa, Folha de rosto; Apresentar o relatório contendo um diagnóstico dos fatos analisando detalhadamente os seguintes aspectos pertinentes a cada disciplina;  • O trabalho não poderá adotar a forma de perguntas e respostas, já que deverá ser na forma de texto corrido; • Referências (caso necessário); - O trabalho deve ser realizado de acordo com as normas da ABNT; acesse a Biblioteca Digital, clique em “Padronização” e escolha as opções “Trabalhos acadêmicos – Apresentação” e “Modelo para elaboração de Trabalho Acadêmico”;     Lembre-se que seu tutor à distância está à disposição na sala do tutor ou por meio do sistema de mensagens para lhe atender em suas dúvidas e também repassar orientações sempre que você precisar. Aproveite esta oportunidade para realizar um trabalho com a qualidade exigida de um trabalho acadêmico de nível universitário.       Um ótimo trabalho!  Equipe de professores ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com

