PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Administração Curso: Administração Semestre: 8º Disciplinas: • Comportame...
PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Administração Prezados alunos, Bem-vindos a este semestre! A proposta da ...
PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Administração A situação é mais complicada entre os profissionais com ida...
PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Administração ORIENTAÇÕES PARA A EXECUÇÃO DO TRABALHO Para o desenvolvime...
PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Administração trabalho e provavelmente terá que se ajustar ao processo de...
PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Administração COROA, Maria Luiza. O texto dissertativo argumentativo. Dis...
  PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR Administração EM GRUPO – PTG Curso de Administração
  2. 2. PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Administração Curso: Administração Semestre: 8º Disciplinas: • Comportamento Organizacional • Comunicação e linguagem • Homem, Cultura e Sociedade • Fundamentos e Teoria Organizacional Competências: • Conhecer as diversas correntes teóricas que explicam o homem, a vida em sociedade e as diversas formas de explicação da realidade social. Habilidades: • Promover a aplicação prática dos principais temas estudados nas disciplinas do semestre. Objetivos da • Exercitar a aplicação prática dos conteúdos Aprendizagem: interdisciplinares; integrar de forma clara e coesa os tópicos do roteiro de conteúdos com a finalidade de esclarecer a importância dos assuntos abordados nas disciplinas deste semestre na prática profissional; elaborar produções científicas aplicando normas da ABNT. ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com
  3. 3. PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Administração Prezados alunos, Bem-vindos a este semestre! A proposta da Produção Textual Interdisciplinar em Grupo (PTG) está fundamentada no seguinte tema: “Gestão no novo contexto corporativo”. A seleção desse eixo temático está pautada na possibilidade de essa proposta viabilizar a abordagem interdisciplinar dos conteúdos desenvolvidos nas disciplinas deste semestre. A seguir, apresentamos as orientações gerais para elaboração do trabalho. ORIENTAÇÕES DA PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL 1. Formação dos grupos • O trabalho deverá ser realizado em GRUPO, composto por no mínimo 2 e no máximo 7 alunos. • A formação dos grupos é de responsabilidade dos alunos, no entanto, solicitamos que sigam as orientações passadas pelo tutor sobre a formação dos grupos, pois o tutor presencial será responsável em cadastrar os grupos. • O líder do grupo deverá postar o trabalho na pasta específica (na pasta atividades interdisciplinares), obedecendo ao prazo limite de postagem, conforme disposto no cronograma do curso. Não haverá prorrogação para a postagem da atividade. *Importante: somente o líder do grupo conseguirá cadastrar o trabalho na área restrita. • A produção textual é um trabalho original e, portanto, não poderá haver trabalhos idênticos ao de outros grupos. • É importante a leitura dos materiais das disciplinas do semestre. • Além da pesquisa nos materiais das disciplinas, lembrem-se de que a Biblioteca Digital tem excelentes obras que tratam dos temas propostos. (A pesquisa é fundamental para o bom desenvolvimento do trabalho). • A Produção Textual deverá ser desenvolvida inteiramente dentro das Normas da ABNT (Capa, Folha de rosto, Sumário, Desenvolvimento, Conclusão, Referências etc). 2. Leitura e interpretação da Situação Geradora de Aprendizagem (SGA) Desemprego longo reduz as chances de recolocação 1 O número de pessoas desempregadas há mais de dois anos dobrou de 2015 para cá, com o prolongamento da crise econômica. Segundo dados do Instituto Brasileiro de Geografia e Estatística (IBGE), esse grupo já soma quase 3 milhões de pessoas sem emprego fixo e com baixa perspectiva de se recolocar no mercado de trabalho. Para esses trabalhadores, a busca pelo emprego virou uma corrida contra o relógio, já que quanto mais tempo fora do mercado, maior a dificuldade para retornar. 1*Adaptado de: https://www.correiobraziliense.com.br/app/noticia/economia/2017/07/16/internas_economia,610056/ficar- no-desemprego-por-periodo-longo-reduz-chance-de-contratacao.shtml Acesso em 29/01/2020 ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com
  4. 4. PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Administração A situação é mais complicada entre os profissionais com idade entre 18 e 24 anos e 30 e 39 anos. Só nessas duas faixas, o número de pessoas sem emprego há mais de dois anos soma 1,5 milhão. "Em geral, essas pessoas têm menos qualificação. Com o passar do tempo, não conseguem mais entrar no mercado de trabalho", afirma o economista Fernando de Holanda Barbosa Filho, pesquisador do Instituto Brasileiro de Economia da Fundação Getúlio Vargas (Ibre/FGV). Além de enfrentar o preconceito das empresas em relação ao tempo sem um emprego fixo, esses profissionais também podem sofrer com as mudanças tecnológicas. Para Barbosa, esse grupo vai merecer atenção especial, caso contrário a crise atual terá efeitos permanentes em sua empregabilidade. Embora não represente o maior número de pessoas sem trabalho há mais de dois anos, a faixa etária que teve o maior avanço no índice de desemprego desde 2015 foi aquela entre 50 e 59 anos. Esse grupo cresceu 140% e passou a somar 248 mil pessoas. Segundo os economistas, alguns fatores explicam a dificuldade para se recolocar depois de um tempo longo sem emprego fixo. Uma delas é a rapidez das mudanças tecnológicas na economia. "Se um profissional que está na ativa já sente a mudança de tecnologia, imagine uma pessoa que fica dois, três ou quatro anos desempregado", alerta Barbosa. Isso sem contar que, nesse meio tempo, a própria função do trabalhador pode desaparecer. Em algumas áreas, como o setor bancário, por exemplo, a automatização está alterando muito a dinâmica do mercado de trabalho. De Pieri, do Insper, diz que há preconceito por parte das empresas em relação aos trabalhadores que ficam muito tempo sem emprego fixo. "A justificativa é que esse profissional perde habilidade técnica e de liderança." Por isso, completa o professor, é importante manter contato com pessoas do mercado para não se distanciar muito da realidade. Isabela, fez parte dessas estatísticas. Ela trabalhou durante 15 anos no controle de estoque em uma rede de supermercados, ficou desempregada e teve muita dificuldade em conseguir se recolocar. Percebeu o preconceito que existe tanto em relação a idade, pois estava com 50 anos, quanto no que diz respeito ao tempo fora do mercado. Depois de 3 anos desempregada, após muitas entrevistas negativas, recebeu uma oportunidade para voltar a trabalhar em uma outra rede de supermercados, porém na mesma função que exercia anteriormente. Ao dar início aos treinamentos, percebeu que sua função era completamente diferente e não estava habituada e nem preparada para lidar com as novas tecnologias que existiam para controlar o estoque. Isabela chegou a pensar em pedir ajuda extra para equipe de treinamento ou para algum colega, porém logo desistiu por ter medo de sofrer preconceito, mais uma vez, já que além de ter estado afastada por um tempo, tinha 53 anos e muitas empresas não querem contratar pessoas nessa idade. Com receito de perder o emprego, que custou tanto conseguir, Isabela ficou sem saber o que fazer. Situação-problema: Para realizar essa Produção Textual Interdisciplinar em Grupo (PTG), vocês devem se colocar na situação de Isabela e elaborar um texto dissertativo argumentativo sobre a temática da “Gestão no novo contexto corporativo”. ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com
  5. 5. PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Administração ORIENTAÇÕES PARA A EXECUÇÃO DO TRABALHO Para o desenvolvimento deste trabalho, vocês devem se colocar na situação-problema que envolve a atuação de Isabela e elaborar um texto dissertativo argumentativo sobre a temática discutida. Para auxiliá-los na elaboração do trabalho, vocês devem realizar os seguintes passos, identificar as orientações contidas em cada um deles e levá-los para o seu texto, ou seja, as discussões de cada disciplina deverão servir de argumentos para o texto. PASSO 1: Comportamento organizacional Diante de um cenário de crises e intensas transformações, como o que estamos enfrentando com o drama do desemprego, as pessoas, mesmo que estejam inseridas no mercado, ficam mais fragilizadas e vulneráveis ao sofrimento no trabalho. É o que parece estar acontecendo com Isabela. Nessa perspectiva, há um tema que precisa ser foco de atenção das organizações: a Qualidade de Vida no Trabalho (QVT), tendo em vista que, para produzirem e darem resultados, as pessoas precisam sentir que suas necessidades físicas, psíquicas e sociais estão sendo minimamente consideradas. Sendo assim, ajude a rede de supermercados, onde Isabela está trabalhando, a se conscientizar para a importância desse tema. Para isso, primeiro descreva o que é Qualidade de Vida no Trabalho (QVT) e quais os benefícios e vantagens, tanto para as pessoas quanto para a organização, de práticas voltadas à qualidade de vida dos trabalhadores. Depois, considerando as dificuldades de Isabela, não só técnicas como não saber lidar com as novas tecnologias, mas também dificuldades de ordem psicológica e comportamental ao sentir medo em sofrer novamente preconceito e ter consequências negativas no trabalho, faça uma proposta de implantação de uma ou mais ações práticas de Qualidade de Vida no Trabalho (QVT) à gestão de pessoas da rede de supermercados, que possa atender às necessidades apresentadas por Isabela e que, certamente, também contemplará outros trabalhadores da empresa. Referências: CINTRA & DALBEM. Comportamento organizacional. Londrina: Editora e Distribuidora Educacional S.A., 2016. LIMONGE-FRANÇA. Qualidade de Vida no Trabalho – QVT: conceitos e práticas nas empresas da sociedade pós-industrial. Editora: Atlas, 2004 (MINHA BIBLIOTECA). PASSO 2: Relação homem e trabalho Analisando sociologicamente a situação problema, podemos perceber que a relação de Isabela com o trabalho, se dá pelo processo da coisificação do mundo que é promovida pela relação entre capital, trabalho e alienação. Na unidade 2 do livro didático, da disciplina de Homem, Cultura e Sociedade, Karl Marx, aponta em suas teses que a relação da sociedade capitalista com a força de trabalho é a única forma de criar valor, assim, a força de trabalho é vista como mercadoria, tudo que é criado pelo homem contém um trabalho passado e, por isso, “morto”, e só pode ser reanimado por outro trabalho. Contudo, tem-se observado atualmente que o trabalhador passa por novas formas de exploração e preconceitos, no caso em tela, Isabela, busca se inserir novamente no mercado de ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com
  6. 6. PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Administração trabalho e provavelmente terá que se ajustar ao processo de precarização. Nesse sentido, discorra sobre a coisificação do mundo e como a precarização e o precariado fazem parte da vida dos trabalhadores atualmente. Referência: CIZOTO, Sonelise Auxiliadora; DIÉGUES, Carla Regina Mota Afonso; PINTO, Rosângela de Oliveira. Homem, cultura e sociedade. Londrina: Editora e Distribuidora Educacional S.A., 2016, p. 175-176. PASSO 3: Fundamentos e Teoria Organizacional É importante que os gestores identificarem que os recursos físicos já não são os mais importantes, pois eles são incapazes de criar e inovar. Assim, as pessoas assumem a primeira posição, em termos de elemento organizacional, capaz de efetivamente criar valor organizacional. Aqui, estamos no campo do capital intelectual (RODRIGUES; CRUZ, 2009). Atualmente, discutimos muito a respeito da importância da inclusão e diversidade no mercado de trabalho. Empresas socialmente responsáveis tem uma boa imagem no mercado. Por isso, a diversidade e a inclusão são valores que podem ser incorporados na cultura da empresa, trazendo ganhos não só em relação a imagem perante os consumidores, mas também a diversidade de culturas melhora a convivência e permite a troca de aprendizagem, os diferentes pontos de vista tornam a equipe mais criativa e trazem excelentes resultados para empresa. Diante desse contexto e analisando a situação de Isabela, explique como a empresa deveria agir nesse cenário utilizando o conceito de capital intelectual e organizações que aprendem. Referências RODRIGUES, Edna de A.; CRUZ, Claudia Andressa. Aprendizagem organizacional: capital intelectual e gestão do conhecimento. In: FRANCO, Décio Henrique; RODRIGUES, Edna de A.; CAZELA, Moisés Miguel (Orgs). Tecnologias e ferramentas de gestão. 1. ed. Campinas: Átomo & Alínea, 2009. RODRIGUES, Edna de A.; CRUZ, Claudia Andressa. Reengenharia. In: FRANCO, Décio Henrique; RODRIGUES, Edna de A.; CAZELA, Moisés Miguel (Orgs). Tecnologias e ferramentas de gestão. 1. ed. Campinas: Átomo & Alínea, 2009. RODRIGUES, Edna de A.; CRUZ, Claudia Andressa. Teorias da Administração. Editora e Distribuidora Educacional SA, 2016. PASSO 4: O trabalho com o texto na comunicação corporativa O uso adequado do texto é essencial em todas as esferas de comunicação, assim, ao ler a situação- problema e todas as discussões em torno do tema é preciso que vocês elaborem um texto dissertativo argumentativo. Esse tipo de texto prevê uma introdução da temática com o posicionamento dos autores sobre o assunto, seguido de argumentos que firmem o posicionamento e uma conclusão com retomada e uma possível solução ao tema. Como trata-se de um trabalho acadêmico atentem-se para a linguagem do texto, seguindo a norma-padrão da língua portuguesa. Referência: ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com
  7. 7. PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Administração COROA, Maria Luiza. O texto dissertativo argumentativo. Disponível em: https://bit.ly/2uQ4fYf. Acesso em: 01 fev. 2020. Além desses textos sugeridos, vocês podem também reler os materiais das disciplinas para a elaboração da proposta. Após o processo de reflexão, deem início à elaboração da proposta de ensino, organizando-a com base nos seguintes critérios: Capa e Folha de Rosto: Utilizar capa e folha de rosto padronizadas da instituição. Introdução: Apresentar o tema do texto, a justificativa, os objetivos gerais e específicos, os conteúdos a serem tratados no PTG. (Ao menos 1 lauda.) Desenvolvimento: Para o desenvolvimento do trabalho, vocês devem realizar: a. Uma breve fundamentação teórica sobre o assunto. b. Apresentação de argumentos condizentes à resolução da situação-problema. Considerações finais: Para a finalização do texto, vocês devem realizar uma retomada do tema- base, com a síntese de seus posicionamentos em relação ao caso discutido e à proposta elaborada. (Ao menos 1 lauda.) Anexos e/ou apêndices: Apresentar, caso sejam utilizados, materiais, imagens, fotografias ou registros. Referências: Apresentar todas as fontes utilizadas para a consulta na elaboração das propostas. A seguir, apresentamos a vocês alguns dos critérios avaliativos que nortearão a análise para o conceito a ser atribuído pelo Tutor a Distância à produção textual: • Normalização correta do trabalho, em respeito às normas da ABNT. • Respeito ao número de páginas solicitadas. • Apresentação de uma estrutura condizente com a proposta apresentada (com introdução, desenvolvimento e conclusão). • Uso de linguagem acadêmica adequada, com clareza e correção, atendendo à norma padrão. • Abordagem de todos os itens propostos para reflexão, considerando os seguintes aspectos: clareza de ideias, objetividade, criatividade, originalidade e autenticidade. • Fundamentação teórica do trabalho, com as devidas referências dos autores eventualmente citados. Lembrem-se de que seu Tutor a Distância está à disposição na Sala do Tutor para lhes atender em suas dúvidas e, também, para repassar orientações sempre que vocês precisarem. Aproveitem esta oportunidade para realizar um trabalho com a qualidade exigida por um trabalho acadêmico de nível universitário. ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com
  8. 8. PRODUÇÃO TEXTUAL INTERDISCIPLINAR EM GRUPO – PTG Administração Bom trabalho a todos! Equipe de professores ADQUIRA ESTE TRABALHO CONOSCO WHATSAPP (91)988309316 E-MAIL: portfoliouniversitario@gmail.com

