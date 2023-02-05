4 Core Local Marketing Trends You Can’t Ignore.pdf

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Marketing trends change all the time. And, if you're a local business owner, it can be hard to keep up. Which trends should you follow? Are there any that aren't worthwhile?
The trick is to pursue the ones that have the greatest chance of earning money and attracting new customers - and disregarding the rest.
Marketing trends change all the time. And, if you're a local business owner, it can be hard to keep up. Which trends should you follow? Are there any that aren't worthwhile?
The trick is to pursue the ones that have the greatest chance of earning money and attracting new customers - and disregarding the rest.