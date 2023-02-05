Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

4 Core Local Marketing Trends You Can’t Ignore.pdf

Feb. 05, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
3 Things Google Hates about Your Website.pdf
3 Things Google Hates about Your Website.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

14-Principles-of-Management.pptx
Ravneet Singh Bhandari
Cocoa+GAP+Lessons+2019.pdf
RonaldPacol1
aray hat behn.pptx
FoziaRasheed2
2021-02-24-PNS-BAFPS 104-2011-Code of Practice for Philippine Cacao Beans.pdf
RonaldPacol1
The impact of Country of Origin
FahadFarooqui11
starbucks-marketing.ppt
Sahilgawade11
PDF-OrgMan-Leadership.pdf
NioRyanErmino
Hoinser Queens Book 2022 (Volume 3)
Hermes Gokovi
1 of 1 Ad

4 Core Local Marketing Trends You Can’t Ignore.pdf

Feb. 05, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Business

Marketing trends change all the time. And, if you're a local business owner, it can be hard to keep up. Which trends should you follow? Are there any that aren't worthwhile?

The trick is to pursue the ones that have the greatest chance of earning money and attracting new customers - and disregarding the rest.

Marketing trends change all the time. And, if you're a local business owner, it can be hard to keep up. Which trends should you follow? Are there any that aren't worthwhile?

The trick is to pursue the ones that have the greatest chance of earning money and attracting new customers - and disregarding the rest.

Business
Advertisement

Recommended

3 Things Google Hates about Your Website.pdf
ArleneJordan5
2 views
1 slide
4 Core Local Marketing Trends You Can’t Ignore.pdf
ArleneJordan5
4 views
1 slide
3 Common Mistakes Everyone Makes with Facebook Ads.pdf
ArleneJordan5
5 views
1 slide
Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
19.9k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
307.2k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
23.9k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
27.8k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
3k views
20 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

14-Principles-of-Management.pptx
Ravneet Singh Bhandari
0 views
Cocoa+GAP+Lessons+2019.pdf
RonaldPacol1
0 views
aray hat behn.pptx
FoziaRasheed2
0 views
2021-02-24-PNS-BAFPS 104-2011-Code of Practice for Philippine Cacao Beans.pdf
RonaldPacol1
0 views
The impact of Country of Origin
FahadFarooqui11
0 views
starbucks-marketing.ppt
Sahilgawade11
0 views
PDF-OrgMan-Leadership.pdf
NioRyanErmino
0 views
Hoinser Queens Book 2022 (Volume 3)
Hermes Gokovi
0 views
Water Removal Experts
RestorationsPro
0 views
Waxinjector.pdf
Harshadjewellerymach
0 views
BARKER, Beverly_Ph.D._2021.pdf
FahadFarooqui11
0 views
ppt physiology.pptx
SoniKhan25
0 views
Income Statement.pptx
ArafatQuraishy1
0 views
MASTER CLASS Audit Assurance.pptx
ClytonMusipa
0 views
cost & economies (1).pptx
pratiksha817967
0 views
Business Environment and Ethical practices PRESENTATION (2).pptx
DanishChandra
0 views
UBER CASESTUDY
VaibhavBk1
0 views
Point
NoumanSarwar7
0 views
Australia.pdf
hamidshams6
0 views
Cocoa+GAP+Lessons+2019.docx
RonaldPacol1
0 views
14-Principles-of-Management.pptx
Ravneet Singh Bhandari
0 views
21 slides
Cocoa+GAP+Lessons+2019.pdf
RonaldPacol1
0 views
20 slides
aray hat behn.pptx
FoziaRasheed2
0 views
10 slides
2021-02-24-PNS-BAFPS 104-2011-Code of Practice for Philippine Cacao Beans.pdf
RonaldPacol1
0 views
28 slides
The impact of Country of Origin
FahadFarooqui11
0 views
18 slides
starbucks-marketing.ppt
Sahilgawade11
0 views
20 slides

Featured (20)

25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.9k views
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.4k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.4k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.3k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.2k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
3k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.5k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.4k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
52k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.7k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30.2k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.7k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.8k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.6k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.9k views
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.9k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.4k views
17 slides
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.4k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.3k views
14 slides
Advertisement

×