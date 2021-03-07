10 expresiones-algebraicas-igualdades-notables

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ejercicios de polinomios de matemáticas.

Published in: Education
  1. 1. lasmatemáticas.eu – Pedro Castro Ortega materiales de matemáticas Expresiones algebraicas. Operaciones. Igualdades notables 2º ESO Prueba de Matemáticas Curso: 2º E.S.O. D Apellidos: Nombre: 1. Calcula en cada caso el valor numérico de las expresiones algebraicas siguientes: (2 puntos): a) (7x2  xy)(–6y + x2 ) para x = –2, y = 4 b) x4 + 3x3  5x2 – 2x + 5 para x = –2 2. Expresa los siguientes polinomios en su forma reducida: (2 puntos): a) 4x3 + 2x2 – 2x5 y3 + 8x3  6x2 2x2  4y3 x5 + 5x3 + 8x5 y3 = b) 4x7  5x6 + 6x3 2x + 6x7  6x6 – 2x3  3 + 5x  5x3 + 6 = 3. Efectúa las siguientes operaciones con polinomios y ordena el resultado: (2 puntos): a) 8x4  6x3 – 6x4 + 4x2 – 12  (9x2  5x4 + 8x3  6) + 2x2 – 3 = b) (–3x5 + 6x – 15x2 + 14x + 6x5 + 3)  (9x5 + 7x  6x3 – 3x  5) =
  2. 2. lasmatemáticas.eu – Pedro Castro Ortega materiales de matemáticas Expresiones algebraicas. Operaciones. Igualdades notables 2º ESO 4. Efectúa los siguientes productos de monomios por polinomios y ordena el resultado (2 puntos): a) 5x3 · (–3x2 + 12x6 + 8x3  6x + 1) = b) (–4x2 + 6x4  7x3 + 9x 5) · (5x3 ) = 5. Calcula utilizando las igualdades notables (2 puntos): a) (b – 5)2 = b) (2a + 7)2 = c) (3a – 4b)2 = d) (3x + 5)·(3x – 5) =
  3. 3. lasmatemáticas.eu – Pedro Castro Ortega materiales de matemáticas Expresiones algebraicas. Operaciones. Igualdades notables 2º ESO
  4. 4. lasmatemáticas.eu – Pedro Castro Ortega materiales de matemáticas Expresiones algebraicas. Operaciones. Igualdades notables 2º ESO

