Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Modelling Logic with Decision Table Presentation By: Arjun Gautam
What is Logic Modelling ?
Why do we need Logic Modelling ? •What we can't represent with DFD ? • relationships among the resources, activities, outp...
What we Invest ? What we want ? What we need ? Inputs Outputs Outcomes ASSUMPTIONS What we know ? EXTERNAL FACTORS What we...
Employee retention
Decision Tables • Visual Representation for specifying which actions to perform depending on given conditions . • Use in b...
ATM •Business Rules : • Customer should have sufficient funds in their accounts . • Credit Granted
Steps to create Decision Table • Analyze the requirement and create first column • Add columns • Reduce table • Determine ...
Step 1 : Analyze the requirement Conditions Conditions Withdrawl amt<=balance Credit Granted Actions Withdrawl Granted
Step 2 : Add columns Conditions R1 R2 R3 R4 Withdrawl amt<=balance T F F F Credit Granted T T F F Actions Withdrawl Granted
Step 3:Reduce the table Conditions R1 R2 R3 R4 Withdrawl amt<=balance T F T F Credit Granted - T - F Actions Withdrawl Gra...
Step 4 :Determine cases: Conditions R1 R2 R3 Withdrawl amt<=balance T F F Credit Granted - T F Actions Withdrawl Granted T...
Step 5 : Write test cases • Test case with R1 : balance =…200... , requested withdrawl =200, Expected result : withdrawl ....
Advantages • Generate the combinations of conditions that would otherwise not have been found and therefore not tested or ...
References : • Modern SAD -Jeffery A. Hoffer • System Analysis And Design -KEC Publication • Youtube/QIO Program
Modelling Logic with Decision Table
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Modelling Logic with Decision Table

24 views

Published on

- Why we need modelling logic over DFD(Data flow diagram )
- Modelling Logic with Decision Table
- Advantages of Decison Table

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Modelling Logic with Decision Table

  1. 1. Modelling Logic with Decision Table Presentation By: Arjun Gautam
  2. 2. What is Logic Modelling ?
  3. 3. Why do we need Logic Modelling ? •What we can't represent with DFD ? • relationships among the resources, activities, outputs, outcomes, and impact for your program
  4. 4. What we Invest ? What we want ? What we need ? Inputs Outputs Outcomes ASSUMPTIONS What we know ? EXTERNAL FACTORS What we can't control ? Components of Logic Model :
  5. 5. Employee retention
  6. 6. Decision Tables • Visual Representation for specifying which actions to perform depending on given conditions . • Use in both testing and requirements management . • Dealing with complex business rules and complicated logic .
  7. 7. ATM •Business Rules : • Customer should have sufficient funds in their accounts . • Credit Granted
  8. 8. Steps to create Decision Table • Analyze the requirement and create first column • Add columns • Reduce table • Determine actions
  9. 9. Step 1 : Analyze the requirement Conditions Conditions Withdrawl amt<=balance Credit Granted Actions Withdrawl Granted
  10. 10. Step 2 : Add columns Conditions R1 R2 R3 R4 Withdrawl amt<=balance T F F F Credit Granted T T F F Actions Withdrawl Granted
  11. 11. Step 3:Reduce the table Conditions R1 R2 R3 R4 Withdrawl amt<=balance T F T F Credit Granted - T - F Actions Withdrawl Granted Invalid Combinations = "X" ,Infant and Senior
  12. 12. Step 4 :Determine cases: Conditions R1 R2 R3 Withdrawl amt<=balance T F F Credit Granted - T F Actions Withdrawl Granted T T F
  13. 13. Step 5 : Write test cases • Test case with R1 : balance =…200... , requested withdrawl =200, Expected result : withdrawl .....granted.... • Test case with R2 : balance =…100... , requested withdrawl = ….200. ,Expected result : withdrawl ....granted..... • Test case with R3 : balance =…100... , requested withdrawl = …200.. ,Expected result : withdrawl .....denied....
  14. 14. Advantages • Generate the combinations of conditions that would otherwise not have been found and therefore not tested or developed . • Requirement become much clearer .
  15. 15. References : • Modern SAD -Jeffery A. Hoffer • System Analysis And Design -KEC Publication • Youtube/QIO Program

×