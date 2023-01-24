Successfully reported this slideshow.
Art Elementary Schools in Phoenix AZ.pptx

Jan. 24, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Arizona Conservatory for Arts and Academics is a public charter arts school serving grades kindergarten through fifth. Arizona Conservatory is dedicated to providing students who demonstrate desire, interest, and talent in the arts with the choice to pursue a rigorous and innovative curriculum fostering a balance between fine arts and a dynamic academic program of student centered instruction in a college preparatory setting. We strive to create confident, mature, and passionate individuals, who will go on to be creative, dependable, and hard-working adults. For more information visit https://www.acaaelementary.org/

  1. 1. www.acaaelementary.or Art Elementary Schools in Arizona Arizona Conservatory for Arts and Academics is a public charter arts school serving grades kindergarten through fifth. Arizona Conservatory is dedicated to providing students who demonstrate desire, interest, and talent in the arts.
  2. 2. www.acaaelementary.or Students attend school Monday through Thursday. ACAA’s doors are open on Fridays to offer students free tutoring for more academic support. If students make poor academic and behavior choices, they are required to participate in an intervention program on Fridays as well. ACAA offers an innovative schedule, high powered curriculum based on Arizona state.
  3. 3. www.acaaelementary.or We are dedicated to providing students with a rigorous curriculum fostering a balance between fine arts and a dynamic program of student centered instruction in a college preparatory setting. ACAA Elementary offers reading, writing, mathematics, social studies, science, physical education, visual and performing arts. ACAA Secondary opened its doors in 2003 and ACAA Elementary joined the family in 2012.
  4. 4. www.acaaelementary.or We also pride ourselves on providing our students with the music, dance, and visual arts classes and opportunities to help our students thrive. 16454 N. 28th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053 P: (623) 878-0986 F: (602) 978-2764 SCHOOL HOURS Mon - Thu 7:30 AM - 4:30 PM Fri 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

