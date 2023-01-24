Art Elementary Schools in Phoenix AZ.pptx

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Arizona Conservatory for Arts and Academics is a public charter arts school serving grades kindergarten through fifth. Arizona Conservatory is dedicated to providing students who demonstrate desire, interest, and talent in the arts with the choice to pursue a rigorous and innovative curriculum fostering a balance between fine arts and a dynamic academic program of student centered instruction in a college preparatory setting. We strive to create confident, mature, and passionate individuals, who will go on to be creative, dependable, and hard-working adults. For more information visit https://www.acaaelementary.org/
