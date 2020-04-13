Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Sumber Daya Komputasi dan Komunikasi Dosen Pengampu Yananto Mihadi Putra, SE, M.Si Disusun oleh : Dwi Ariyan Sutanto (4321...
BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Latar Belakang Sumber daya komputasi dan komunikasi disini lebih merujuk ke sebuah komputer. Pada zam...
A. Pengertian Komputasi Komputasi adalah sebuah istilah umum untuk segala jenis pemrosesan informasi untuk menemukan pemec...
Komputer memiliki bermacam-macam kecepatan dan harga, namun semua memiliki fitur- fitur yang umum. Fitur yang menjadi perh...
Ruang penyimpanan untuk komputer muncul dalam banyak bentuk media yang berbeda, yang masing-masing memiliki karakteristik ...
5 .Alat-alat Output (Output Device) Dua alat output yang paling dikenal adalah layar komputer, yang terkadang disebut moni...
Komputasi pribadi telah lama dihubung-hubungkan dengan komputer mikro. Bahkan komputer mikro pada awalnya disebut komputer...
4. Keamanan Komputasi Rumah Tiga aspek keamanan memiliki arti yang penting bagi komputer mikro yang Anda pergunakan di rum...
Perantik lunak sistem (system software) atau yang disebut juga peranti lunak sistem operasi, menjalankan tugas-tugas menda...
sehingga berbagai bakat dan keahlian yang dimiliki oleh rentang pengguna yang luas dapat diakomodasi. E. Komunikasi Kecepa...
Untuk mengimplementasikan VPN, organisasi perlu mengadakan kontrak dengan penyediaan layana Internet yang menggunakan pera...
Alat-alat komputasi dan alat-alat komunikasi kini saling menyertakan fitur-fitur yang dimiliki di antara keduanya. Kemungk...
Pengumuman Hasil Ujian Sistem Penerimaan Mahasiswa Baru (SPMB). Pada setiap awal tahun ajaran, Universitas Indonesia menda...
Berdasarkan pengalaman-pengalaman yang didapatkan dari tahun-tahun sebelumnya, maka persiapan-persiapan yang dilakukan pad...
Dengan penggunaan virtual server dan traffic shaping, diharapkan sumber daya yang ada akan dapat menghadapi semua request ...
berukuran kecil tapi dengan jumlah yang sangat banyak dan dengan kecepatan pengiriman yang sangat tinggi. Karena konfigura...
 Akan sangat bijak jika kita mengetahui terlebih dahulu, apa saja yang bisa menyebabkan timbulnya masalah pada jaringan I...
harus dibeli dari vendor tepercaya dan diganti bila diperlukan. Layanan yang dikelola oleh IT konsultan dapat sangat berma...
seksama. Selalu pastikan pengelola IT profesional yang bekerja untuk anda merupakan yang tangkas di bidangnya. Cara Mengat...
BAB III KESIMPULAN Keamanan jaringan komputar bagian yang tidak terpisahkan dari keamanan sistem informasi sebuah organisa...
Sistem Informasi Manajemen. FEB - Universitas Mercu Buana: Jakarta. Rabani, arman. (2015). Makalah sumber daya komputasi d...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sumber Daya Komputasi dan Komunikasi

33 views

Published on

sistem informasi manajemen

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sumber Daya Komputasi dan Komunikasi

  1. 1. Sumber Daya Komputasi dan Komunikasi Dosen Pengampu Yananto Mihadi Putra, SE, M.Si Disusun oleh : Dwi Ariyan Sutanto (43218120081) FAKULTAS EKONOMI DAN BISNIS UNIVERSITAS MERCU BUANA JAKARTA
  2. 2. BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Latar Belakang Sumber daya komputasi dan komunikasi disini lebih merujuk ke sebuah komputer. Pada zaman dahulu, ukuran sebuah komputer sangat besar. Sebuah ruangan hanya bisa diisi oleh sebuah komputer karena ukurannya yang memang sangat besar. Pengoperasiannya pun memerlukan banyak orang. Namun bagaimana dengan saat ini? Saat ini tentu kita sudah mengenali komputer berukuran kecil yang mungkin anda miliki di rumah anda yang biasa kita sebut dengan nama Personal Computer (PC) atau Komputer Mikro. Disebut personal, sebab pengoperasiannya cukup membutuhkan satu orang saja, beda dengan komputer pada zaman dahulu yang butuh banyak orang. Sumber daya komputer anda bukan hanya terdapat di atas meja anda, tetapi ada juga meliputi peranti keras dan peranti lunak serta file-file yang sering anda akses melalui sebuah jaringan, sumber daya komputer yang anda pergunakan sering kali terhubung dengan komputer anda melalui sebuah jaringan. Kecepatan dan biaya komunikasi dan prosesor komputer memengaruhi penggunaan sumber-sumber daya ini. Harga akan terus mengalami penurunan bahkan pada kenyataannya, kekuatan komputer meningkat dua kali lipat setiap 18 bulan untuk harga yang sama. Sebaliknya, dalam waktu 18 bulan anda dapat membeli sebuah komputer dengan tingkat kecepatan saat daya yang murah, sehingga penggunaan sumber daya komputer dan komunikasi akan terus berkembang. BAB 2 PEMBAHASAN
  3. 3. A. Pengertian Komputasi Komputasi adalah sebuah istilah umum untuk segala jenis pemrosesan informasi untuk menemukan pemecahan masalah dari data input dengan menggunakan suatu algoritma. Komputasi merupakan sebuah subjek dari Komputer Sains, yang menganalisa apa yang bisa maupun tidak bisa dilakukan secara komputasi. Hal ini ialah apa yang disebut dengan teori komputasi, suatu sub-bidang dari ilmu komputer dan matematika. Secara umum iIlmu komputasi adalah bidang ilmu yang mempunyai perhatian pada penyusunan model matematika dan teknik penyelesaian numerik serta penggunaan komputer untuk menganalisis dan memecahkan masalah-masalah ilmu (sains). Pembelajaran dari teori komputasi terfokus untuk menjawab pertanyaan pokok tentang hal apa saja yang bisa dilakukan komputasi terhadapnya dan ketersediaan resource (sumber daya) yang dibutuhkan untuk melakukan komputasi tersebut. Untuk menjawab pertanyaan pertama, computability theory (teori komputabilitas) menguji masalah- masalah komputasi mana yang dapat dipecahkan oleh berbagai model komputasi. Pertanyaan kedua dialamatkan untuk teori kompleksitas komputasi, yang mempelajari waktu dan biaya yang berhubungan dengan pemecahan masalah komputasi. Dalam penggunaan praktis, biasanya berupa penerapan simulasi komputer atau berbagai bentuk komputasi lainnya untuk menyelesaikan masalah-masalah dalam berbagai bidang keilmuan, tetapi dalam perkembangannya digunakan juga untuk menemukan prinsip-prinsip baru yang mendasar dalam ilmu. B. Peranti Keras
  4. 4. Komputer memiliki bermacam-macam kecepatan dan harga, namun semua memiliki fitur- fitur yang umum. Fitur yang menjadi perhatian kita adalah prosesor, memori, kapasitas penyimpanan, dan alat input dan output. 1. Prosesor Prosesor (yang disebut pula sebagai unit pemroses pusat atau central processing unit – CPU) adalah tempat di mana pemrosesan data dilakukan. Intel, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Cyrix, Motorolla, dan perusahaan-perusahaan lainnya memproduksi prosesor mikro yang terdapat di banyak komputer mikro populer. Kecepatan Prosesor diukur oleh jumlah siklus yang terjadi per detik, dan angka ini telah berkembang dengan sangat cepat selama beberapa tahun sejak IMB memperkenalkan komputer mikronya yang pertama. Kecepatan pada awalnya dinyatakan dalam megahertz (MHz), yang berarti juta siklus per detik. Ukuran word prosesor-prosesor pertama disebut mesin “8-bit” karena data sebesar 8 bit akan membentuk ukuran dari suatu “word”. Bit adalah nilai tunggal yang terdiri atas nol atau satu. Word adalah ukuran dari berapa banyak bit yang dapat digerakan dengan satu siklus komputer. Ukuran word adalah hal yang penting karena ia menentukan berapa banyak karakter yang dapat dipindahkan dalam satu siklus prosesor. 2. Memori Pada dasarnya data disimpan di sebuah komputer dalam dua cara – memori dan penyimpanan. Memori, yang disebut juga ruang penyimpanan primer atau random access memory (RAM), mengacu pada area penyimpanan yang terdapat pada papan sirkuit komputer. Memori adalah barang yang rentan karena isinya akan hilang ketika daya komputer dimatikan. Karakteristik ini mencerminkan fakta bahwa nilai bit akan dapat diubah secepat yang bisa dilakukan oleh siklus computer 3. Ruang Penyimpanan
  5. 5. Ruang penyimpanan untuk komputer muncul dalam banyak bentuk media yang berbeda, yang masing-masing memiliki karakteristik yang berbeda yang menjadikannya lebih sesuai untuk tugas-tugas tertentu. Ruang penyimpanan dapat berbentuk tetap atau dapat dilepas. Ruang penyimpanan tetap (fixed storage) adalah ruang penyimpanan yang terpasang secara permanen di dalam komputer. Contohnya adalah hard drive komputer mikro Anda. Ruang penyimpanan yang dapat dilepas (removable storage) dapat dilepaskan dari satu komputer dan dipasang kembali ke komputer lain. Removable storage biasanya berbentuk sebuah pita, disk (yang dikenal pusa sebagai disket), flash drive USB (terkadang dapat disebut “pen drive”), CD, atau media jinjing lainnya. 4. Alat-alat Input (Input Device) Komputer tidak akan banyak berguna tanpa alat-alat input dan ouput. Operasi bisnis membutuhkan sejumlah besar alat-alat input dan output, dan dikembangkan alat- alat untuk memenuhi kebutukan tersebut. Data yang diterima dari manusia (human-captured data) mengacu pada input yang diisi oleh seseorang yang mengetik pada sebuah keyboard, menekan mouse, menyentuh monitor, berbicara ke mikrifon, atau interaksi lain yang serupa. Input yang diterima dari manusia sangat penting, karena memberikan satu mekanisme langsung bagi pengguna untuk mengendalikan komputer. Sebagian besar data pada awalnya memiliki bentuk yang tidak dapat dibaca oleh mesin dan perlu dilakukan entri data oleh manusia. Terdapat dua kendala bagi data yang diterima dari manusia. Pertama, lambat. Kedua, biasanya tidak dapat mencapai tingkat akurasi yang sangat tinggi seperti data yang diterima dari mesin (machine-captured data) – data yang diterima oleh suatu alat elektronik atau mekanis. Sepertinya data yang diterima dari mesin lebih baik daripada data yang diterima dari manusia karena komputer akan memasukkan data dengan biaya yang lebih rendah. Ini benar, namun bukanlah alasan utama. Bisnis membutuhkan data akurat dalam jumlah yang besar untuk proses pengambilan keputusan. Alasan utama bagi data yang diperoleh dari mesin adalah kecepatan dan keakuratan proses penerimaan data. Biaya yang rendah hanya merupakan keuntungan tambahan.
  6. 6. 5 .Alat-alat Output (Output Device) Dua alat output yang paling dikenal adalah layar komputer, yang terkadang disebut monitor, dan printer. Meskipun konsep “kantor tanpa kertas” telah mendapat banyak perhatian, hasil output cetakan tetap merupakan fakta dari komputasi. Gambar pada sebuah layar komputer sangat dipengaruhi oleh resolusi layar. Resolusi layar (screen resolution) mengacu pada jumlah piksel, titik-titik cahaya yang terdapat pada monitor, yang ditampilkan di layar. Resolusi layar komputer yang tinggi memungkinkan penggunaan cukup banyak icon (simbol yang melambangkan suatu tindakan yang akan dilakukan oleh komputer) secara praktis sehingga antarmuka pengguna berbentuk grafis atau graphical user interface (GUI) telah menjadi antarmuka yang dominan. Printer memiliki keunggulan serupa dengan monitor. Perubahan-perubahan penting printer terjadi dalam bidang resolusi pencetakan, kecepatan pencetakan, dan warna. Saat ini printer umum menggunakan teknologi laser atau tinta. Printer laser pada intinya sama seperti mesin fotokopi, sedangkan printer tinta menyemprotkan tinta pada permukaan kertas. Hanya saja printer tinta lebih kecil dan memiliki biaya yang lebih rendah. 6. Multimedia Evolusi pertama alat input dan output adalah menuju multimedia, penggunaan lebih dari satu media pada saat yang sama. Sebagai contoh informasi, dalam bentuk teks dapat diproyeksikan ke layar komputer dengan disertai oleh suatu gambar atau video. Pengguna tidak hanya dapat mengetikkan perintah, mereka menggunakan alat penunjuk seperti mouse atau berbicara ke mikrofon untuk memilih icon, yang selanjutnya menyebabkan komputer beroperasi pada layar pesan. C. Alat Alat Komputasi Pribadi
  7. 7. Komputasi pribadi telah lama dihubung-hubungkan dengan komputer mikro. Bahkan komputer mikro pada awalnya disebut komputer pribadi (personal computer). Komputer mikro saat muncul pertama kali bukan tergabung dalam suatu jaringan, melainkan setiap pengguna kompueter mikro menggunakan sumber daya ini hanya untuk keperluan komputasi pribadinya saja. 1. Telepon Seluler dengan Pesan dan Video Interaktif Perusahaan-perusahaan pembuat telepon seluler populer (Samsung, Nokia, Blackberry, dan lain- lain) telah membuat telepon yang menampilkan pesan tulisan dan gambar-gambar berukuran kecil di layar tampilannya. Beberapa telepon seluler dapat menyimpan video-video pendek. Keypad menjadi alat input, meskipun beberapa orang merasa menekan tombol-tombol di keypad telepon adalah hal yang membosankan. Namun, telepon seluler memiliki kapasitas komputasi yang mendasar saja, dan keypad serta layar tampilannya bertindak sebagai alat input dan output. 2. Telepon Seluler Cerdas Telepon seluler dianggap sebagai telepon cerdas (smart phone) ketika ia menjalankan pekerjaan-pekerjaan yang biasanya dihubungkan dengan komputer mikro. Sebut saja smart phone bisa mengakses Web dan dapat mensinkronisasikan seluruh informasinya (agenda, nomor telepon, dan banyak lagi) dengan komputer mikro. 3. Jaringan Rumah Jaringan komputer rumah telah sama populernya seperti perusahaan TV kabel dan perusahaan telepon yang memasarkan modem untuk koneksi Internet “broadband”. Perusahaan telepon menjual modem DSL (digital subscriber line). Bai modem kabel maupun DSL dapat membawa akses Internet berkecepatan tinggi ke rumah-rumah. Banyak rumah tangga yang memiliki lebih dari satu komputer mikro memiliki gerbang berkecepatan tinggi ke Internet melalui modem kabel atau DSL. Masalahnya adalah bagaimana membagi satu koneksi di antara beberapa komputer. Solusi yang paling umum adalah menggunakan sebuah router nirkabel. Modem akan tersambung ke router, dan router tersambung ke komputer melalui sebuah jaringan nirkabel. Tetapi kebanyakan laptop baru
  8. 8. 4. Keamanan Komputasi Rumah Tiga aspek keamanan memiliki arti yang penting bagi komputer mikro yang Anda pergunakan di rumah dan di tempat kerja, misalnya update sistem operasi, virus, dan spyware. Keamanan bagi sumber daya sebuah organisasi seperti server Web, basis data, dan jaringan hendaknya menjadi tanggung jawab dari para profesional sistem informasi. Terdapat dua jenis perbaruan (update) yang penting bagi pengguna individu, yaitu update untuk sistem operasi dan untuk peranti lunak aplikasi. Mengupdate sistem operasi Anda penting artinya bagi keamanan dan efesiensi. Keamanan adalah kepentingan utama, namun efisiensi hendaknya tidak diabaikan. Hampir setiap hari terdapat satu jenis peranti keras baru yang dibuat atau diperbaiki. Aplikasi peranti lunak menambahkan fitur-fitur baru. Jika Anda tidak mengupdate sistem operasi Anda, Anda mungkin tidak dapat menggunakan produk-produk atau fitur-fitur ini secara efisien. Hacker adalah orang-orang yang mecoba untuk menerobos masuk ke sistem komputer guna mengumpulkan informasi, menolak akses pemilik ke sumber daya komputer miliknya, menghapus file-file, atau mengacaukan penggunaan komputer mikro oleh para pemiliknya. Hacker terus menerus mencoba cara-cara baru untuk masuk ke dalam komputer Anda, sehingga Anda perlu terus-menerus mengupdate sistem operasi yang Anda gunakan. D. Peranti Lunak Terdapat dua jenis peranti lunak, yaitu peranti lunak sistem dan aplikasi. Peranti lunak sistem dibutuhkan untuk menggunakan komputer, sedangkan peranti lunak aplikasi untuk memproses data pengguna. Peranti lunak aplikasi dapat diperoleh dalam bentuk siap pakai atau dibuat sesuai pesanan untuk pengguna tertentu. 1. Peranti Lunak Sistem
  9. 9. Perantik lunak sistem (system software) atau yang disebut juga peranti lunak sistem operasi, menjalankan tugas-tugas mendasar yang dibutuhkan oleh seluruh pengguna dari satu komputer tertentu. Tugas-tugas ini berhubungan dengan peranti keras dan bukan dengan aplikasi yang dikerjakan oleh perusahaan atau pengguna. Sistem operasi mengelola proses-proses komputer, dan berfungsi sebagai suatu antarmuka yang menghubungkan pengguna, peranti lunak aplikasi, dan peranti keras. Semua komputer memiliki sistem operasi, namun sistem-sistem tersebut bervariasi dalam sejumlah fungsi dasar dan dalam bagaimana fungsi-fungsi tersebut dijalankan. 2. Peranti Lunak Aplikasi Para profesional sistem informasi membuat peranti lunak siap pakai dan peranti lunak aplikasi sesuai pesanan. Dengan meningkatnya pengetahuan para pengguna komputer, maka meningkatnya pula jumlah aplikasi yang ditulis sendiri oleh para pengguna akhir. Peranti lunak aplikasi siap pakai (prewritten application software) atau kadang- kadang disebut peranti lunak off-the-shelf, diproduksi oleh pemasok dan dijual kepada pengguna. Pengguna dapat menggunakan peranti lunak yang telah dikembangkan oleh programer-programer yang berpengalaman tanpa harus mempekerjakan programer sendiri atau belajar bagaimana cara membuat program. Pengguna hanya perlu menginstall peranti lunak di peranti keras mereka, dengan sedikit atau tanpa dimodifikasi, agar menggunakannya. Peranti lunak ini biasanya memperkenankan pengguna untuk melakukan penyesuaian-penyesuaian kecil guna menyesuaikannya terhadap kebutuhuan-kebutuhan khusus yang mungkin mereka miliki 3. Peranti Lunak yang Mudah Digunakan Pengguna Peranti lunak yang sederhana dan penggunanya intuitif sering kali dikatakan mudah digunakan pengguna (user-friendly). Istilah ini mungkin dapat memiliki suatu konotasi negatif dimana secara tidak langsung dapat diartikan bahwa aplikasi ini telah dibuat dengan begitu sederhana sehingga semua orang dapat mempergunakannya. Sebenarnya, user-friendly berarti bahwa aplikasi tersebut tealh dibuat dengan seksama
  10. 10. sehingga berbagai bakat dan keahlian yang dimiliki oleh rentang pengguna yang luas dapat diakomodasi. E. Komunikasi Kecepatan transmisi data antarkomputer yang berlangsung melalui sistem telepon publik seringkali lebih lambat daripada ketika komputer tersambung melalui jaringannya sendiri. Kabel yang menghubungkan kedua koneksi sama, namun kebanyakan jaringan komputer beroperasi ratusan kali lebih cepat daripada koneksi yang melewati sistem telepon publik. Alasannya adalah karena protokol untuk komunikasi sistem telepon publik dirancang untuk komunikasi suara dan kualitas serta kecepatan saluran komunikasi ini tidak harus tinggi. Protokol adalah spesifikasi dalam pemformatan data yang akan ditransfer di antara peralatan komunikasi. 1. Koneksi Publik Modem telepon menghubungkan sekitar setengah komputer rumah ke Internet pada kecepatan 56 Kbps (56.000 bit per detik). Protokol-protokol jaringan Layanan Digital Terintegrasi (Integrated Services Digital Network - ISDN) dan Saluran Berlangganan Digital (Digital Subcriber Line - DSL) menjadi standar untuk mengirim data pada kecepatan 1,5 hingga 32 Mbps (32 juta bit per detik) melalui saluran telepon standar. 2. Saluran Pribadi Saluran pribadi (private line) adalah suatu sirkuit yang selalu terbuka untuk lalu lintas komunikasi Anda. Istilah-istilah saluran sewaan (leased line) dan saluran khusus (dedicted line) juga dipergunakan. Saluran pribadi yang ditujukan untuk Anda gunakan disediakan oleh penyedia layanan yang umum, yaitu perusahaan telepon. 3. Jaringan Pribadi Maya (Virtual Private Networks) Untuk dapat menikmati keamanan dan kecepatan saluran pribadi namun tetap dapat mempergunakan jaringan Internet yang berbiaya rendah dapat memilih VPN sebagai pilihannya atau jaringan pribadi maya (virtual private networks - VPN).
  11. 11. Untuk mengimplementasikan VPN, organisasi perlu mengadakan kontrak dengan penyediaan layana Internet yang menggunakan perantik lunak tunneling. 4. Komunikasi - Jaringan International organization for standardization didirikan pada tahun 1946. Organisasi ini menciptakan arsitektur standar Interkoneksi Sistem Terbuka. 5. Protokol untuk Komunikasi Komputer Komputer pada awalnya tidak dirancang untuk berbagi data dengan komputer lain, dan hanya dengan terminal-terminal. Terminal adalah suatu alat yang tidak memiliki ruang penyimpanan atau prosesor. Terminal hanya menyediakan alat memasukan dan menampilkan data bagi komputer. IBM menyadari keterbatasan komunikasi ini sebagai suatu masalah sehingga IBM dan perusahaan-perusahaan lain mulai mengembangkan protokol komunikasi. 6. Paket Untuk pemindahan data-data dengan volume besar, pesan-pesan yang dikirimkan perlu dipecah menjadi bagian-bagian kecil sehingga pesan dari satu komputer tidak mendominasi media komunikasi. Hal ini dapat dicapai dengan menggunakan paket-paket data. Paket data adalah suatu bagian dari data total yang akan dikomunisikan, digabungkan dengan alamat komputer yang dituju, komputer pengirim, dan informasi kendali lainnya. 7. Alamat Jaringan Internet Untuk menjalankan paket-paket melalui jaringan, setiap komputer yang menangani paket data harus memiliki satu alamat yang unik. Ketika menjalankan paket- paket di Internet maka akan dipergunakan alamat IP. Alamat IP adalah empat bagian kumpulan angka (yang masing-masing antara 0 hingga 225), yang dipisahkan oleh titik. Bagian-bagian tersebut akan menunjukkan jaringan, host, subjaringan, dan komputer yang sedang dituju. F. Konvergensi Komputasi & Komunikasi
  12. 12. Alat-alat komputasi dan alat-alat komunikasi kini saling menyertakan fitur-fitur yang dimiliki di antara keduanya. Kemungkinan-kemungkinan yang ada dibatasi oleh usia baterai, kecepatan komunikasi, dan keamanan, ukuran tampilan dan keyboard, serta imajinasi pengguna. Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) adalah perlewatan komunikasi suara melalui internet laksana komunikasi digital. Setiap sinyal suara dapat didigitalisasi dan dikirimkan melalui Internet dan dimainkan kembali pada pengeras suara di tempat tujuannya. Jika komputer Anda memiliki sebuah mikrofon dan pengeras suara, maka Anda dapat berkomunikasi dengan orang lain dengan perlengkapan yang sama di komputer mereka. Skype Rancangan Konsep Pengembangan Ubicomp Pada konsep pegembangan Ubicomp kita harus mengikuti aturan-aturan main yang disebut sebagai pola ubicomp (ubicomp pattern). Pola ini akan menjadi petunjuk atas kualitas perangkat atau sistem ubicomp yang dibangun. Pola ini secara garis besar dibagi menjadi 3(tiga) pola, yaitu : Pola Tingkat Tinggi (High Level Pattern), Pola Tingkat Menengah (Medium Level Pattern) dan Pola Tingkat Rendah (Low Level Pattern). HASIL DAN PEMBAHASAN Dalam analisis masalah dan kebutuhan kita telah mengetahui ada beberapa komponen pengembangan perangkat atau sistem ubicom yang akan didesain, desain ini mengacu pada pola-pola yang diterapkan dalam perancangan konsep pengembangan ubicom. Dihasil pembahasan ini akan dikemukakan implementasi dari perangkat atau sistem ubicomp beserta rancangan maupun prototipe pengembangan perangkat atau sistem ubicomp. CONTOH KASUS :
  13. 13. Pengumuman Hasil Ujian Sistem Penerimaan Mahasiswa Baru (SPMB). Pada setiap awal tahun ajaran, Universitas Indonesia mendapatkan kehormatan untuk menjadi tempat hosting pengumuman penerimaan mahasiswa baru seluruh Indonesia. Sebagai sebuah event yang sangat penting, diperlukan persiapan yang sangat matang. Salah satu persiapan yang terpenting adalah persiapan jaringan komputer yang akan digunakan untuk menjamin tersedianya akses yang memadai bagi semua pihak yang berkepentingan dengan pengumuman tersebut, terutama pada saat-saat puncak, yaitu malam pertama pengumuman hasil SPMB. Setelah beberapa tahun menjalani peranan tersebut, ada beberapa permasalahan yang dihadapi ketika acara sedang berlangsung, yaitu :  Habisnya sumber daya pada web server yang digunakan, karena banyaknya request yang diterima, termasuk didalamnya usaha serangan DoS (Denial of Service), sedangkan kapasitas web server yang ada tidak sebanding dengan request yang masuk. Dalam beberapa kesempatan, web server yang digunakan kehabisan sumber daya memori, sehingga web server mengalami crash, yang selanjutnya dapat merusak komponen lain dari web server tersebut seperti media penyimpanan hard-disk. Jika hal ini terjadi, maka waktu untuk melakukan recovery akan cukup lama. Selama proses recovery tersebut, akses ke situs pengumuman hasil SPMB tidak dapat dilayani.  Bandwidth koneksi Internet yang habis didominasi oleh beberapa pihak tertentu yang melakukan mirroring data. Walaupun hal ini tidak dilarang, tapi hal ini akan merugikan pengguna-pengguna lain yang tidak dapat melakukan akses karena bandwidth yang ada sudah habis digunakan. Seringkali dalam suatu kurun waktu, bandwidth yang ada habis untuk melayani satu klien saja.  Akses data yang membutuhkan waktu cukup lama, karena terbatasnya sumber daya yang ada dan penggunaan struktur basis data penyimpanan data yang kompleks.
  14. 14. Berdasarkan pengalaman-pengalaman yang didapatkan dari tahun-tahun sebelumnya, maka persiapan-persiapan yang dilakukan pada tahun ini adalah :  Penggunaan teknologi virtual server yang memungkinkan penggunaan beberapa webserver dan melakukan pembagian beban di antaranya. Sebuah virtual server adalah sebuah host yang akan menerima koneksi dari klien-klien dan mengatur ke web server yang mana koneksi tersebut akan diarahkan. Pada virtual server tersebut juga akan dicatat jumlah koneksi yang sedang ditangani setiap web server, sehingga virtual server tersebut dapat membagi beban dengan sebaik mungkin. Ada beberapa algoritma yang dapat digunakan untuk membagi beban web server, antara lain membagi koneksi secara round-robin atau least-connection. Ada juga algoritma yang bisa memberikan bobot lebih pada server-server dengan kemampuan lebih dibandingkan dengan server lainnya. Algoritma lainnya adalah membagi koneksi berdasarkan lokasi klien yang melakukan akses. Untuk masalah konektivitas, virtual server juga memberikan beberapa pilihan, yaitu :  Virtual server bertindak sebagai router, dimana semua koneksi masuk dan keluar ke server akan melalui host ini. Hanya host virtual server yang memakai alamat IP publik internet. Sedangkan untuk server-server tujuan akan mempergunakan alamat IP privat.  Virtual server hanya bertindak sebagai penerus koneksi saja (network bridge), sedangkan server-server tujuan memiliki koneksi langsung sendiri. Pada skema ini, koneksi masuk akan melalui virtual server sedangkan koneksi keluar tidak. Baik virtual server maupun server-server tujuan akan mempergunakan alamat IP publik.  Virtual server sebagai pengatur beban saja. Skema ini mirip dengan skema sebelumnya. Bedanya pada skema ini, server-server tujuan bisa terdapat pada kelompok jaringan komputer yang berbeda, bahkan bisa terdapat pada lokasi fisik yang berbeda. Pada host tersebut juga diimplementasikan traffic shaping yang berguna untuk mengendalikan kecepatan request yang masuk ke setiap web server. Hal ini untuk mencegah sebuah web server menerima request yang terlalu banyak sehingga beban web server tersebut terlalu berat.
  15. 15. Dengan penggunaan virtual server dan traffic shaping, diharapkan sumber daya yang ada akan dapat menghadapi semua request yang masuk dan serangan DOS yang mungkin terjadi.  Karena sifat data yang hanya perlu akses baca saja, maka dilakukan perubahan system penyimpanan data dari mempergunakan basis data menjadi Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP). Dengan LDAP akses baca data menjadi lebih cepat dan juga membutuhkan sumber daya memori maupun sumber daya komputasi yang lebih rendah dibandingkan dengan mempergunakan basis data. Hal ini dapat terjadi karena struktur data yang digunakan untuk menyimpan data dengan LDAP cukup sederhana. Dalam LDAP, data disimpan dalam struktur pohon, sehingga untuk melakukan pencarian data dapat dilakukan dengan cepat. Selain itu untuk melakukan pengisian ulang data juga lebih cepat, sehingga apabila terjadi kerusakan pada data, proses perbaikan dapat dilakukan dengan cepat.  Perbaikan interface aplikasi, yang mencegah agar tidak ada pengguna yang bisa melakukan mirroring data. Perbaikan mencakup penambahan kode rahasia yang perlu dimasukkan pengguna setiap kali pengguna ingin melakukan akses data. Kode rahasia ini ditampilkan ditampilkan dalam bentuk gambar di halaman situs yang diakses pengguna saat melakukan request dan kode ini akan berubah setiap kali pengguna melakukan akses.  Penggunaan Live-CD linux, sehingga menghindari kemungkinan kerusakan media penyimpanan hard-disk. Dengan menggunakan hal ini juga mempermudah dalam melakukan duplikasi web server. Kemudahan ini akan sangat berguna ketika akan melakukan penambahan web server dalam waktu yang singkat. Pada waktu pengumuman tiba, dideteksi bahwa tingkat koneksi request sangat rendah, sedangkan kecepatan untuk melakukan akses internet sangat lambat. Dugaan awal adalah adanya terjadi gangguan pada jaringan komunikasi data antara Universitas Indonesia ke jaringan Internet. Pemeriksaan pada peralatan jaringan komunikasi data tidak menunjukkan adanya gangguan. Setelah dilakukan analisa paket yang diterima oleh jaringan komunikasi data Internet Universitas Indonesia, ditemukan ada sebuah host di Internet yang mengirimkan paket dengan tipe UDP
  16. 16. berukuran kecil tapi dengan jumlah yang sangat banyak dan dengan kecepatan pengiriman yang sangat tinggi. Karena konfigurasi firewall pada pintu gerbang Internet Universitas Indonesia, paket UDP tersebut tidak masuk ke dalam jaringan DMZ Universitas Indonesia. Akan tetapi, karena kecepatan pengiriman paket sangat tinggi, WAN router yang berfungsi sebagai router akses Universitas Indonesia, kehabisan sumber daya komputasi dan tidak mampu melakukan proses routing paket-paket yang masuk. Akibatnya, sekalipun bandwidth yang digunakan tidak banyak, tidak ada paket lain yang dapat masuk ke dalam jaringan DMZ Universitas Indonesia ataupun ke luar ke jaringan Internet. Oleh karena itu akses ke situs pengumuman tidak dapat dilakukan, kalaupun ada paket request yang masuk, paket jawaban dari web server tidak dapat keluar dari Universitas Indonesia untuk mencapai komputer pengguna. Sebagai langkah penanganan, WAN router yang digunakan, diganti dengan yang memiliki sumber daya komputasi lebih tinggi. Selain itu, pihak Universitas Indonesia juga bekerja sama dengan pihak penyedia layanan Internet untuk melakukan pemblokiran terhadap paket-paket UDP yang mengganggu jaringan Intenet Universitas Indonesia. Setelah proses penggantian router dan pemblokiran paket selesai, layanan situs pengumuman dapat berjalan dengan baik. Pelajaran yang didapatkan dari studi kasus ini adalah, bahwa untuk untuk menjamin keamanan sebuah sistem, perlu persiapan dari seluruh komponen yang terlibat di dalamnya. Dalam kasus ini, penyelenggara hanya mempersiapkan dari sisi aplikasi yang akan digunakan saja dan tidak ada persiapan dari lingkungan lain yang berhubungan dengan aplikasi tersebut. Selain itu, untuk aplikasi-aplikasi penting, maka sebaiknya dibuat duplikasi layanan tersebut dan diletakkan di beberapa lokasi terpisah. Dengan cara ini, jika satu lokasi mengalami gangguan, layanan masih dapat berjalan dari beberapa lokasi lainnya. Persiapan lainnya adalah membina hubungan yang lebih dekat dengan penyedia layanan jaringan Internet. Hal ini diperlukan karena serangan-serangan seperti yang dihadapi layanan ini hanya dapat dihadapi dengan bantuan pihak-pihak eksternal.
  17. 17.  Akan sangat bijak jika kita mengetahui terlebih dahulu, apa saja yang bisa menyebabkan timbulnya masalah pada jaringan IT. teridentifikasi 5 permasalahan IT yang umumnya dijumpai perusahaan. Berikut diantaranya: a) Masalah Hardware & Software Banyak perusahaan bisnis mengalami masalah dengan umur teknologi yang digunakan. Kelalaian yang umumnya sering terjadi adalah anggapan bahwa umur PC bisa bertahan empat sampai enam tahun. Walaupun masuk akal jika PC Anda akan berjalan selama itu, namun juga sangat mungkin dibutuhkan perbaikan-perbaikan yang memakan biaya lebih dari sekedar sistem baru. Karena pada umumnya, perangkat keras yang lebih tua dan usang akan kurang efisien, menimbulkan kemungkinan- kemungkinan downtime, membuat frustrasi staff serta pelanggan, dan juga bisa membahayakan penjualan serta mengancam peluang bisnis yang hilang. Lalu apa yang bisa anda lakukan jika muncul permasalahan berikut?  Pensiunkan peranti keras pada siklus yang tepat  Membuat standarisasi peranti keras  Standarisasi peranti lunak  Bekerjasama dengan konsultan IT b) Daya Yang Kurang Memadai Salah satu musuh utama dari perangkat IT adalah sumber daya listrik. Pemadaman listrik sepihak serta lonjakan arus secara tiba-tiba, dapat merusak komponen elektronik IT yang mahal dan tentunya yang paling buruk dapat mengakibatkan hilangnya data-data yang penting. Hal ini dapat menimbulkan kerugian yang besar bagi bisnis anda, dan langkah-langkah baru harus dilakukan untuk memastikan perlindungan daya yang memadai. Anda harus menginstal perangkat baterai cadangan / UPS (dengan penekanan lonjakan arus) serta memastikan bahwa teknologi profesional memeriksa efisiensinya secara teratur. Perangkat baterai cadangan / UPS
  18. 18. harus dibeli dari vendor tepercaya dan diganti bila diperlukan. Layanan yang dikelola oleh IT konsultan dapat sangat bermanfaat saat menentukan apakah perangkat baterai cadangan Anda perlu diganti. c) Strategi Back-up Yang Buruk Metode sistem back-up pun harus disiapkan dengan baik, juga dengan strategi yang mumpuni. Ketika strategi back-up yang buruk dilakukan, kadang data-data yang sangat penting bisa hilang dan sukar untuk dipulihkan. Setelah anda kehilangan data-data yang penting, kemungkinan atas kegagalan bisnis bisa melonjak hingga 90%. Untungnya ada langkah- langkah preventif yang bisa Anda ambil untuk memastikan hal-hal semacam ini tidak terjadi:  Bekerja dengan penyedia layanan IT yang mahir  Uji back-up untuk memastikan informasi tersebut dapat dipulihkan secara keseluruhan d) Peranti Lunak Yang Ilegal Pada tahun lalu, sebagaimana dilansir Kompas Tekno dari Statista, penggunaan software ilegal di Indonesia sudah mencapai angka 84%. Banyak dari perusahaan tidak menyadari bahwa mereka telah menggunakan perangkat lunak ilegal atau tak berlisensi. Walau di sisi lain perusahaan diuntungkan dengan tidak memerlukan biaya pembelian peranti lunak. Namun perusahaan bisa saja dituntut oleh perusahaan peranti lunak dengan biaya yang mungkin lebih besar dari pada membeli peranti lunak berlisensi. Karena itu, terimalah fakta bahwa tidak ada tempat untuk jalan pintas saat menjalankan bisnis. Karena bisnis yang sah memerlukan lisensi yang benar dan juga sah. e) Layanan IT Management Yang Kurang Memadai Aspek terprnting dari pengelolaan teknologi informasi (IT) adalah dengan menjaga hubungan baik dengan penyedia layanan IT yang terpercaya. Semua masalah teknis di atas dapat dihindari sedini mungkin dengan langkah yang mudah yaitu memilih tim pendukung teknis IT dengan
  19. 19. seksama. Selalu pastikan pengelola IT profesional yang bekerja untuk anda merupakan yang tangkas di bidangnya. Cara Mengatasi Virus Komputer Serangan virus dapat dicegah atau ditanggulangi dengan menggunakan perangkat lunak Antivirus. Jenis perangkat lunak ini dapat juga mendeteksi dan menghapus virus komputer. Virus komputer ini dapat dihapus dengan basis data / database/ Signature- based detection, heurestik, atau peringkat dari program itu sendiri / Quantum. Digunakan oleh Norton. Contoh antivirus yang bisa diandalkan dan menangkal virus adalah Kaspersky, Panda, Symantec, BitDefender, avast!, AVG, Avira AntiVir, Norton, Norman, McAfee, dan lain sebagainya.
  20. 20. BAB III KESIMPULAN Keamanan jaringan komputar bagian yang tidak terpisahkan dari keamanan sistem informasi sebuah organisasi secara keseluruhan. Dengan semakin berkembangnya teknologi Internet, maka penggunaan internetsemakin luas dan begitu juga dengan usaha seseorang untuk melakukan gangguan dengan menggunakan teknologi tersebut. Seperti halnya dengan di bidang lain, usaha untuk mengamankan sebuah jaringan komputer harus dipandang secara keseluruhan, tidak bisa secara partial. Kegagalan untuk mengelola informasi yang dihasilkan oleh setiap peralatan dapat membuat pengelola jaringan komputer lambat dalam mengantisipasi serangan yang sedang berjalan. Oleh karena itu,selain melakukan implementasi teknologi pengamanan jaringan komputer, perlu juga disediakan tools yang dapat digunakan pengelola dalam melakukan pengelolaan. DAFTAR PUSTAKA
  21. 21. Sistem Informasi Manajemen. FEB - Universitas Mercu Buana: Jakarta. Rabani, arman. (2015). Makalah sumber daya komputasi dan komunikasi. http://ilmupengetahuanpelajar.blogspot.com/2015/11/makalah-sumber-daya-komputasi- dan.html. Diakses pada : 24 November 2015. Solechah, ayu. (2017). Makalah studi kasus keamanan jaringankomputer. http://ayusolechah22.blogspot.com/2017/03/studi-kasus-keamanan-jaringan- komputer_2.html. Diakses pada : 2 maret 2017 Jaya, surjaya. (2017). 5 MASALAH UMUM JARINGAN IT PERUSAHAAN. http://suryajaya.co.id/sja/5-masalah-umum-jaringan-perusahaan/. Diakse pada : 8 Juli 2018 Damayanti, K., Fardinal., (2019). The Effect of Information Technology Utilization, Management Support, Internal Control, and User Competence on Accounting Information System Quality. Schollars Bulletin, 5(12), 751-758. Hanifah, S., Sarpingah, S., & Putra, Y. M., (2020). The Effect of Level of Education, Accounting Knowledge, and Utilization Of Information Technology Toward Quality The Quality of MSME ’ s Financial Reports. (3). https://doi.org/10.4108/eai.3-2-2020.163573 Herliansyah, Y., Nugroho, L., Ardilla, D., & Putra, Y. M., (2020). The Determinants of Micro, Small and Medium Entrepreneur (MSME) Become Customer of Islamic Banks (Religion, Religiosity, and Location of Islamic Banks). The 1st Annual Conference Economics, Business, and Social Sciences, (2). https://doi.org/10.4108/eai.26-3-2019.2290775 Putra, Y. M. (2018). Sumber Daya Komputasi dan Komunikasi. Modul Kuliah Sistem Informasi Manajemen. FEB-Universitas Mercu Buana: JakartaPutra, Y. M., (2019). Analysis of Factors Affecting the Interests of SMEs Using Accounting Applications. Journal of Economics and Business, 2(3), 818-826. https://doi.org/10.31014/aior.1992.02.03.129 Zamzami, A.H., & Putra, Y. M., (2019). Intensity of Taxpayers Using E-Filing (Empirical Testing of Taxpayers in Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, and Bekasi). EPRA International Journal of Multidisciplinary Research (IJMR) 5(7), 154-161. .

×