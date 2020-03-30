Ajedrez by arisleidy romero

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL EXPERIMENTAL “FRANCISCO DE MIRANDA” PROGRAMA DE LA MUNICIPALIZACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA TOCUYO DE LA COSTA ...
Presentación: con motivo de masificar el ajedrez como disciplina deportiva en las escuelas y comunidades del país, en espe...
SESIÓN N#1
Mucho se ha hablado sobre este tema, pero en verdad lo único que puede afirmarse con propiedad es que el ajedrez es tan an...
Según, Duncan Forbes en su libro "Historia del Ajedrez" (Londres 1860) señala que el ajedrez tiene su origen en la India, ...
Originalmente fue conocido como Chaturanga, que significa entre cuatro, ya que con ello se aludía a las cuatro armas del e...
Orígenes del Ajedrez en Egipto Según la Hipótesis defendida por José Brunet en su libro «El Ajedrez, investigaciones sobre...
El juego llegó a Europa entre los años 700 y 900, a través de la conquista de España por el Islam, aunque también lo pract...
Durante los siglos XVI y XVII el ajedrez experimentó un importante cambio, y la reina se convirtió en la pieza más poderos...
En este sentido, las piezas del ajedrez se han fabricado con materiales muy diversos a lo largo de los siglos, y pueden se...
En resumen, El Ajedrez es un deporte la cual una partida se disputa entre dos jugadores; cada uno posee 16 piezas, siendo ...
SESIÓN N#2
El Tablero de ajedrez es un cuadrado dividido en 64 casillas (denominadas a veces escaques) también cuadradas, con distrib...
Por lo tanto los elementos del tablero de Ajedrez son: Filas: Cada franja de ocho casillas que recorre el tablero en senti...
Pero aparte de estos elementos puramente geométricos existen otros de carácter más bien estratégico. El más importante de ...
Por lo tanto los Nombres de las casillas son de notación algebraica. El sistema de notación algebraica es desarrollado por...
 El juego de Ajedrez se comienza a jugar quien lleve las blancas, lo que le concede una ventaja pequeña pero esencial en ...
DATO IMPORTANTE En el juego de Ajedrez La victoria puede obtenerse además, si el rival abandona o se le agota el tiempo. E...
SESIÓN N#3 PIEZAS DEL AJEDREZ
En esta fase de aprendizaje, es necesaria cierta paciencia. Porque el rey, la dama, la torre, el alfil, el caballo y el pe...
LA TORRE En primer lugar vamos a empezar con las torres. Cada jugador comienza con dos torres, una en cada una de las esqu...
EL CABALLONo puede extrañarnos que el caballo se mueva dando saltos, que sea la única pieza qué pueda saltar sobre otra. P...
EL ALFIL Cada jugador comienza el juego con dos alfiles, uno de casillas blancas y otro de casillas negras. En la notación...
LA DAMA O REINA La Dama o Reina es la pieza más poderosa de la partida de ajedrez. Cada jugador comienza el juego con una ...
EL REY La reina quizá sea la pieza más poderosa en el ajedrez, pero el rey es el más importante. Las otras piezas pueden d...
Las excepciones a esta regla son, que no se puede mover a una casilla amenazada por una pieza enemiga, o a una casilla que...
EL PEÓN A diferencia de todas las otras piezas, los peones no pueden moverse hacia atrás. Normalmente, un peón se mueve av...
EL PEÓN Parece una pieza inofensiva, pero como son ocho por bando, hay que ver la fuerza que tienen. Un gran jugador, Phil...
VALOR DE LAS PIEZAS DE AJEDREZ Dado que las piezas se comportan de maneras diversas en el tablero es fácil comprender que ...
Sesión #4 UBICACIÓN INICIAL DE LAS PIEZAS EN EL TABLERO
Sesión #5 MOVIMIENTOS Y JUGADAS CON EL PEÓN Y EL REY
JUGADAS CON EL PEÓN Los peones se mueven en dirección vertical a lo largo de la columna en la que se hayan situados, ademá...
JUGADAS CON EL PEÓN PREGUNATAS FRECUENTES: ¿Puedo mover dos peones a la vez un solo paso adelante en vez de mover un solo ...
JUGADAS CON EL PEÓN PREGUNATAS FRECUENTES: ¿Puede capturar un peón a una reina? R=Sí. Los peones pueden capturar, al igual...
PROMOCIÓN DEL PEÓN ¿Qué pasa cuando el peón llega al otro lado del tablero? Cuando un peón alcanza el otro lado del tabler...
JUGADAS CON EL PEÓN PROMOCIÓN DEL PEÓN Mira la posición del diagrama de abajo. Se trata del turno de las blancas . Ahora, ...
JUGADAS CON EL REY El Rey es la pieza más valiosa del Ajedrez, pues con su captura concluye la partida. El Rey sólo puede ...
Casillas prohibidas para el Rey: Cuando el Rey se desplaza no puede ubicarse en un cuadro que esté en la mira de una pieza...
Casillas prohibidas para el Rey: El Rey tampoco puede capturar piezas que estén protegidas (o respaldadas) por otras. JUGA...
Sesión #6 MOVIMIENTOS Y JUGADAS CON EL CABALLO Y ALFIL
JUGADAS CON EL CABALLO El caballo es la pieza de ajedrez más compleja de mover para el principiante, su movimiento tiene f...
JUGADAS CON EL CABALLO A los caballos les gusta el centro: Los caballos están muy a gusto en el centro, porque les gusta c...
JUGADAS CON EL CABALLO Al caballo le cuesta moverse a distancias grandes, pero mientras que el alfil solamente puede vivir...
JUGADAS CON EL CABALLOLa Horquilla de Caballo: El Caballo por su extraño movimiento es especialmente hábil para hacer horq...
JUGADAS CON EL ALFIL El alfil se desplaza en diagonal, una o varias casillas, sin que pueda pasar por encima de una pieza ...
JUGADAS CON EL ALFIL Capturar con el alfil Al igual que la torre, el alfil captura una pieza de ajedrez o un peón contrari...
Sesión #7 MOVIMIENTOS Y JUGADAS CON TORRE Y REINA
Posición inicial de las Torres
JUGADAS CON LA TORRE En el juego del ajedrez la torre se juega siempre en línea recta, tanto en sentido horizontal como ve...
JUGADAS CON LA TORRE Captura con la Torre: La torre puede capturar las piezas de ajedrez enemigas que se encuentran situad...
JUGADAS CON LA TORRE En conclusión La Torre se mueve horizontal y verticalmente, hacia adelante o hacia atrás, los cuadros...
JUGADAS CON LA REINA La Reina es la pieza mayor mas poderosa sobre el tablero después del Rey. Posición inicial de la Rein...
JUGADAS CON LA REINA Las propiedades del movimiento de la Reina pueden emular los del Rey, Torres, Alfiles y Peones pero n...
JUGADAS CON LA REINA CAPTURANDO CON LA REINA Al igual que la torre y el alfil, la dama captura una pieza de ajedrez o un p...
JUGADAS CON LA REINA NOTA IMPORTANTE La Reina se puede desplazar un número arbitrario de casillas en una dirección horizon...
Sesión #8 EL ENROQUE
¿Qué es el enroque? Una vez en cada partida, a cada rey se le permite hacer un movimiento especial, conocido como enroque....
¿Para qué sirve el enroque? El enroque permite: ■ poner al Rey a refugio seguro en un flanco y detrás de los peones, y ■ l...
Manera de realizarlo El presente diagrama muestra que tanto Blanco y Negro pueden enrocar, ya sea en el flanco de rey o en...
El Enroque Los diagramas siguientes muestran una posición en la que ningún jugador se ha enrocado y la posición resultante...
Reglas del enroque El enroque sólo es admisible si todos cumplen las siguientes condiciones: Ninguna de las piezas que int...
Ejemplos En el diagrama las blancas pueden enrocar en el flanco de Dama (enroque largo) y en el de Rey (enroque corto), la...
En el diagrama anterior las negras no pueden enrocar y las blancas sólo pueden en el flanco de rey. Las negras no pueden e...
Sesión #8 EL JAQUE
¿ Que es el JAQUE? Cuando un rey está bajo ataque inmediato por una o varias de las piezas del oponente, se dice que está ...
Jugadas no autorizadas El enroque no es una respuesta admisible a un jaque, ni es admisible durante el enroque si el rey d...
Jugada ilegal Si el jugador no se ha dado cuenta del jaque y no lo ha evitado entonces se ha realizado un movimiento ilega...
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCION !!!
Ajedrez by arisleidy romero
Ajedrez by arisleidy romero
Ajedrez by arisleidy romero
Ajedrez by arisleidy romero
Ajedrez by arisleidy romero
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ajedrez by arisleidy romero

42 views

Published on

ENSEÑANZA DEL AJEDREZ

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ajedrez by arisleidy romero

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL EXPERIMENTAL “FRANCISCO DE MIRANDA” PROGRAMA DE LA MUNICIPALIZACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA TOCUYO DE LA COSTA PROGRAMA: EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA, RECREACIÓN Y ENTRENAMIENTO DEPORTIVO Estrategias Pedagógicas para la enseñanza del ajedrez dirigido a todo publico. San Juan de los Cayos 2017 Autora Lcda. Arisleidy Romero
  2. 2. Presentación: con motivo de masificar el ajedrez como disciplina deportiva en las escuelas y comunidades del país, en especifico la localidad de San Juan de los Cayos Municipio Acosta del estado Falcón. (Venezuela) surge la iniciativa como parte de distintos diagnósticos surgidos desde las unidades curriculares de la carrera de Educación Física Recreación y Entrenamiento Deportivo que imparte la UNEFM Municipalización Monseñor Iturriza sobre el desconocimiento y la necesidad por parte de niños, niñas, docentes y publico en general en saber sobre la disciplina del AJEDREZ. En tal sentido, se plantea este sencilla manera de enseñanza de este deporte tan importante dirigido a todas aquellos que deseen implementarlos en sus clases así como también a promotores o padres que quieran enseñar a sus hijos esto como producto de mi trabajo de extensión e investigación como Docente de la UNEFM … MSc. Arisleidy Romero Docente de Educación Física de la Universidad Nacional Experimental Francisco de Miranda(UNEFM)
  3. 3. SESIÓN N#1
  4. 4. Mucho se ha hablado sobre este tema, pero en verdad lo único que puede afirmarse con propiedad es que el ajedrez es tan antiguo como la civilización, ya que en excavaciones efectuadas en la Mesopotamia (región ubicada entre los ríos Tigres y Éufrates) se han encontrado objetos que demostraban que el ajedrez o un juego similar existía por lo menos 4000 años antes de Cristo.
  5. 5. Según, Duncan Forbes en su libro "Historia del Ajedrez" (Londres 1860) señala que el ajedrez tiene su origen en la India, más concretamente en el Valle del Indo, y data del siglo VI D.C. y se considera a SISSA BEN DAHIR el HINDU como su inventor de acuerdo con el siguiente relato: «Estaba enfermo cierto rey de la India y la obsesión de su enfermedad se había apoderado de él. Le prescribieron que tratara de olvidar esa idea por medio de una distracción agradable. Fue con este motivo que SUSA BEN DAHIR elaboró o inventó el ajedrez. Desde luego, este se lo presentó al rey, éste se puso muy contento y olvidó sus penas; luego de elogiarle la invención le dijo que pidiera lo que quisiera como recompensa. SISSA pidió que se le diera grano de trigo por la primera casilla del tablero y que se fuera luego doblando el número por cada una de las casillas restantes en progresión geométrica. Esto, al rey que por lo visto no era muy experto en matemáticas le pareció bien y ordenó que se le diera lo solicitado. Pero a poco de hacer las cuentas vieron que era imposible de cumplir, pues ni con todo el trigo de su país alcanzaría a pagar semejante suma, pues daba específicamente una una cantidad de 18.446.744.073.709.551.615.granos de trigo.
  6. 6. Originalmente fue conocido como Chaturanga, que significa entre cuatro, ya que con ello se aludía a las cuatro armas del ejército indio: caballos, carros, elefantes e infantería (al pasar a occidente se transformaron en torres, caballos, alfiles u obispos y peones). Se difundió rápidamente por las rutas comerciales, llegó a Persia, y desde allí al Imperio bizantino, extendiéndose posteriormente por toda Asia. El mundo árabe, adoptó el ajedrez con un entusiasmo sin igual: estudiaron y analizaron en profundidad los mecanismos del juego, escribieron numerosos tratados sobre ajedrez y desarrollaron el sistema de notación algebraica. El Ajedrez en los primeros tiempos La palabra chaturanga designaba al ejercito hindú tradicional , compuesto de cuatro angas: elefantes, caballos, carros y soldados. - El rey o brahmán se encuentra en la posición central, junto a su consejero (la dama actual). - Los Kshatriyas representados por los alfiles, caballos y torres. - Los Sudras y Vayshas simbolizados por los peones; hasta hoy día ha llegado a nosotros la denominación que se le da a cada uno de los peones: labrador, herrero, notario, mercader, médico, tabernero, esbirro y jugador; profesiones propias de estas castas.
  7. 7. Orígenes del Ajedrez en Egipto Según la Hipótesis defendida por José Brunet en su libro «El Ajedrez, investigaciones sobre su origen», se basa en los restos arqueológicos encontrados en diferentes lugares de Egipto. Sin embargo es una hipótesis que en el día de hoy cuenta con muy pocos investigadores.
  8. 8. El juego llegó a Europa entre los años 700 y 900, a través de la conquista de España por el Islam, aunque también lo practicaban los vikingos y los Cruzados que regresaban de Tierra Santa. En las excavaciones de una sepultura vikinga hallada en la costa sur de Bretaña se encontró un juego de ajedrez, y en la región francesa de los Visigodos se descubrieron unas piezas del siglo X, de origen escandinavo, que respondían al modelo árabe tradicional. Durante la edad media España e Italia eran los países donde más se practicaba. Lo introdujeron con el nombre de "Shatrany" que dio origen luego al español "acedrex" y posteriormente Ajedrez. Los persas transformaron el término hindú rajah", que significa rey en "shah", y de allí proviene la frase árabe "shahmat" que significa el rey ha muerto, de la cual deriva la actual "jaque mate". Posteriormente, se jugaba de acuerdo con las normas árabes (descritas en diversos tratados de los que fue traductor y adaptador Alfonso X el Sabio), según las cuales la reina y el alfil son piezas relativamente débiles, que sólo pueden avanzar de casilla en casilla. Evolución del Ajedrez
  9. 9. Durante los siglos XVI y XVII el ajedrez experimentó un importante cambio, y la reina se convirtió en la pieza más poderosa, en cuanto a su movimiento se refiere, del tablero. Fue entonces cuando se permitió a los peones avanzar dos casillas en su primer movimiento y se introdujeron la regla conocida como en passant ("al paso"), que permite capturar el peón que sigue su marcha y no come la pieza que se le ha ofrecido por una determinada estrategia, y el revolucionario concepto del enroque. Los jugadores italianos comenzaron a dominar el juego, arrebatándoles la supremacía a los españoles. Los italianos, a su vez, fueron desbancados por los franceses y los ingleses durante los siglos XVIII y XIX cuando el ajedrez, que había sido hasta entonces el juego predilecto de la nobleza y la aristocracia, pasó a los cafés y las universidades. El nivel del juego mejoró entonces de manera notable. Comenzaron a organizarse partidas y torneos con mayor frecuencia, y los jugadores más destacados crearon sus propias escuelas. EL AEJEDREZ MODERNO
  10. 10. En este sentido, las piezas del ajedrez se han fabricado con materiales muy diversos a lo largo de los siglos, y pueden ser figurativas o abstractas. La madera, la piedra, el marfil, el hueso, la plata, el oro, el bronce, el alabastro, el cristal, el ónix o la porcelana son algunos de los materiales empleados por los maestros artesanos para elaborar sus juegos de ajedrez, de belleza y valor incomparables. El ajedrez moderno es generalmente de madera o plástico, y responde al modelo conocido como Staunton, diseñado en Gran Bretaña en el siglo XIX. El ajedrez es un juego tan popular que se fabrican juegos de bolsillo para jugar durante los viajes. A finales de la década de 1970 las modernas tecnologías hicieron realidad el ajedrez electrónico, que permite a los jugadores enfrentarse con una máquina. Por consiguiente, las reglas con las que se practica el juego en la actualidad y el modelo de las piezas (diseñado por el jugador inglés Howard Staunton) data aproximadamente de 150 años y el primer torneo internacional se celebró en Londres en 1851 y a partir de allí se ha popularizado a escala universal.
  11. 11. En resumen, El Ajedrez es un deporte la cual una partida se disputa entre dos jugadores; cada uno posee 16 piezas, siendo las de un jugador de color claro, llamadas blancas, y las de su oponente de color oscuro, llamadas negras. Las piezas se mueven sobre un tablero de ajedrez cuadrado de 8×8 = 64 casillas también cuadradas, alternando colores claro y oscuro (32 y 32). Las piezas de cada jugador al principio de la partida son: Un rey Una dama, también conocida popularmente como reina.2 Dos alfiles Dos caballos Dos torres Ocho peones Cada tipo de pieza se mueve de una forma diferente, lo que determinará su potencia y su importancia en el desarrollo del juego Se podría decir que es un juego de guerra, proveniente del chaturanga, que se practicaba en la India en el siglo VI como se menciono antes. Se le considera no sólo un juego, sino un arte, una ciencia y un deporte mental. A su vez, está reconocido como disciplina deportiva en 156 países, por reunir los requisitos propios de los deportes: accesible a todos, carácter divertido de juego, principio de rendimiento, regido por reglas, fórmula de competición, presencia internacional y organización plenamente deportiva (federaciones, árbitros, resultados, rankings), sin que la suerte influya en la prueba y sin depender esencialmente de ningún artilugio mecánico. La enseñanza del ajedrez puede ser útil como forma de desarrollar el intelecto y un sinfín de beneficios a nivel cognitivo y mental. El ajedrez es jugado tanto recreativa como competitivamente, se han disputado torneos, en Internet, entre y contra máquinas mediante el ajedrez por computadora, e incluso por correo.
  12. 12. SESIÓN N#2
  13. 13. El Tablero de ajedrez es un cuadrado dividido en 64 casillas (denominadas a veces escaques) también cuadradas, con distribución 8 x 8, alternativamente claras y oscuras. Las casillas de color claro se llaman blancas y las de color oscuro negras. El tablero se coloca entre los jugadores de forma que la casilla de la esquina derecha más cercana a cada jugador sea de color blanco, Las ocho líneas verticales de casillas se denominan columnas y las ocho líneas horizontales de casillas se denominan filas. Se denomina diagonal a una sucesión de casillas del mismo color en línea recta que va desde un borde del tablero hasta otro adyacente.
  14. 14. Por lo tanto los elementos del tablero de Ajedrez son: Filas: Cada franja de ocho casillas que recorre el tablero en sentido horizontal se llama fila. El tablero tiene ocho filas, y en cada fila hay cuatro casillas blancas y cuatro negras. Centro: Las columnas, filas y diagonales son elementos del tablero que están, como veremos más adelante, directamente relacionados con el movimiento de las piezas Diagonales: Una diagonal es un conjunto de casillas del mismo color, unidas por sus vértices y situadas en línea recta, que recorren el tablero en sentido oblicuo. Habrá, por lo tanto, diagonales blancas (es decir, con todas sus casillas blancas) y diagonales negras (con todas sus casillas negras). Mientras las columnas y filas se componían de un número fijo de casillas (ocho), en las diagonales el número de casillas es variable, con un máximo de ocho en la gran diagonal. .
  15. 15. Pero aparte de estos elementos puramente geométricos existen otros de carácter más bien estratégico. El más importante de estos últimos es el centro. Así se llama a la unión de las cuatro casillas centrales, y tiene un gran valor en la lucha, pues su dominio es fundamental. Conviene comprobar que el centro está formado por la intersección de las diagonales más largas (una blanca y otra negra), llamadas también diagonales principales. Bandas: Se denominan bandas o bordes las filas y columnas que están en contacto con el borde del tablero. Tienen gran importancia en los finales. Flancos Si se traza una línea vertical por la mitad del tablero, éste queda dividido en dos mitades o flancos. Se llama flanco de rey al que contiene a los dos reyes al comienzo de la partida, y flanco de dama al que contiene a las damas.
  16. 16. Por lo tanto los Nombres de las casillas son de notación algebraica. El sistema de notación algebraica es desarrollado por Philipp Stamma (1737). Éste sistema usa la notación como coordenadas de tablas de multiplicar en 8 x 8, las columnas de las letras a - h y las filas del 1 - 8 ubicando así un punto común para cada movimiento, no como en el descriptivo que era una casilla diferente dependiendo si eran blancas o negras las que anotaban. Hay dos tipos de notación algebraica: larga y corta. Actualmente la FIDE declaró éste sistema como oficial.
  17. 17.  El juego de Ajedrez se comienza a jugar quien lleve las blancas, lo que le concede una ventaja pequeña pero esencial en los niveles altos de competición,10por lo que el color de las piezas suele sortearse antes de la partida; y en el caso de los torneos se busca que un jugador tenga la misma cantidad de partidas con las piezas blancas que con las negras. A partir de entonces ambos jugadores se turnan para mover alguna de sus piezas. Cada jugador intentará obtener ventaja sobre su oponente, ya sea material o posicional; aunque el objetivo final es atacar al rey de modo que no pueda ser defendido, lo que es conocido como jaque mate.
  18. 18. DATO IMPORTANTE En el juego de Ajedrez La victoria puede obtenerse además, si el rival abandona o se le agota el tiempo. En los torneos también se declara perdedor a quien muestre conducta antideportiva, por ejemplo al negarse a saludar al comienzo de la partida o si suena el teléfono móvil durante ésta. Otro resultado posible es el empate o tablas, que se produce en cualquiera de los siguientes casos: Artículo principal: Tablas (ajedrez) Por acuerdo común Cuando ningún jugador tiene piezas suficientes para dar jaque mate, Si se repite tres veces la misma posición de las piezas en el tablero Cuando un jugador, sin estar en jaque, no puede realizar en su turno ninguna jugada legal, lo que se denomina tablas por ahogado Cuando después de cincuenta jugadas consecutivas no se ha hecho ninguna captura o se ha avanzado un peón
  19. 19. SESIÓN N#3 PIEZAS DEL AJEDREZ
  20. 20. En esta fase de aprendizaje, es necesaria cierta paciencia. Porque el rey, la dama, la torre, el alfil, el caballo y el peón se mueven sobre el tablero cada uno a su modo. Son por lo tanto seis maneras distintas de moverse que es necesario aprender. Las piezas se dividen, en blancas y negras. A los jugadores se les conoce como "Blanco" y "Negro", y cada uno comienza el juego con dieciséis piezas de su color. Estos consisten en un rey, una reina, dos torres, dos alfiles, dos caballos y ocho peones. Cada pieza de ajedrez tiene su propio estilo de movimiento. Si hay una pieza del adversario en la casilla de destino la pieza es capturada. La única excepción es el peón, que sólo puede capturar las piezas en diagonal hacia adelante.
  21. 21. LA TORRE En primer lugar vamos a empezar con las torres. Cada jugador comienza con dos torres, una en cada una de las esquinas más cercanas a su propio lado. En la notación algebraica, torres blancas comienzan en "a1" y "h1", mientras que las torres negras comienzan en "a8" y "h8". La torre se mueve por las filas o por las columnas (adelante, atrás, izquierda o derecha) cualquier número de casillas. En el diagrama inferior se puede ver que la torre blanca puede pasar a cualquiera de las casillas marcadas con una 'X'. Una torre no puede pasar a través de otra pieza en el tablero. El peón blanco en el "G3" está bloqueando el camino a la plaza "H3" de la torre. Se captura una ficha contraria al ocupar la casilla en la que se encuentra una pieza enemiga. La torre también participa, junto con el rey, en un movimiento especial llamado "Enroque". Las torres son las más poderosas hacia el final del juego, donde pueden moverse sin ser obstaculizadas por los peones y controlan un gran número de casillas.
  22. 22. EL CABALLONo puede extrañarnos que el caballo se mueva dando saltos, que sea la única pieza qué pueda saltar sobre otra. Pero se diría que es un caballo cojo, porque no salta en línea recta, sino haciendo raras corvetas. De una casilla blanca, salta a otra negra, y al revés. El movimiento del caballo es inusual entre las piezas de ajedrez. Cuando se mueve, se mueve dos casillas horizontalmente y una casilla verticalmente o dos casillas en posición vertical y una horizontal cuadrada. El movimiento completo por lo tanto, se parece a letra "L". Cada jugador comienza con dos caballos, que comienzan en la fila más cercana al jugador. Expresado en la notación algebraica, los caballos blancos comienzan en las casillas "b1" y "g1", mientras que los caballos negros comienzan en "b8" y "g8". A diferencia del resto de las piezas de ajedrez, el caballo puede "saltar" sobre cualquier pieza hasta su casilla de destino. Se captura una pieza enemiga moviendo sobre su casilla. El caballo es la única pieza que puede moverse al principio del juego antes hacer cualquier movimiento peón. En la mayoría de las situaciones de la mejor posición para el movimiento inicial de cada caballo es hacia el centro. Los Caballos se suelen poner en juego un poco antes de lo que los Alfiles y mucho antes de lo que las Torres y la Dama.
  23. 23. EL ALFIL Cada jugador comienza el juego con dos alfiles, uno de casillas blancas y otro de casillas negras. En la notación algebraica de las casillas de partida son "c1" y "f1" para los alfiles del Blanco, y "c8" y "f8" para los alfiles del Negro. El alfil no puede mover tantas casillas como quiera, pero se limita al movimiento en diagonal, en cualquier dirección. Los alfiles no pueden saltar sobre otras piezas. Un alfil captura mediante la ocupación de la casilla en la que se encuentra una pieza enemiga. Los alfiles se pueden diferenciar según la cual el flanco de su posición inicial, es decir, el Alfil de Rey y Alfil de Dama. Como consecuencia de su movimiento en diagonal, nunca cambian de color, ya sea en las casillas de color blanco o negro, y por lo que también es común referirse a ellos como alfiles de casillas blancas o negras. Debido a que el alfil tiene acceso a sólo treinta y dos casillas del tablero (la mitad), es bastante más débil que la torre, que llega a las sesenta y cuatro casillas del tablero. Por otra parte, una torre en un tablero vacío siempre ataca catorce casillas, mientras que un alfil ataca sólo entre siete y trece, en función de lo cerca que esté del centro.
  24. 24. LA DAMA O REINA La Dama o Reina es la pieza más poderosa de la partida de ajedrez. Cada jugador comienza el juego con una Dama, situada en el centro de su primera fila al lado de su Rey. Los principiantes a menudo accidentalmente cambian la posición de la Dama y rey. La Dama blanca comienza en una casilla blanca, y la Dama negra sobre una casilla negra. En la notación algebraica, la Dama blanca comienza en "d1", y la reina negra en "d8". La dama comienza en su color La Dama se puede mover en línea recta vertical, horizontal o diagonalmente, cualquier número de casillas no ocupadas, como se muestra en el diagrama. Su movimiento, por lo tanto, es la combinación de los movimientos de la torre y el alfil. A los principiantes les encanta desarrollar esta pieza tan pronto como sea posible, con la esperanza hostigar la posición enemiga e incluso conseguir un rápido jaque mate. Aunque esta estrategia es eficaz contra otros principiantes, supone una desventaja frente a jugadores experimentados. Con ninguna otra pieza desarrollada, un ataque de la Dama por sí sola puede ser fácilmente repelido. Por otra parte, debido a que la Dama es demasiado valiosa como para cambiarla por una pieza menor, el defensor a menudo puede ganar tiempo y espacio con la amenaza de una Dama expuesta y obligarla a retirarse. No se haga el listo poniendo a su Dama en juego demasiado pronto, porque es la pieza más poderosa. ¡Vaya señora!. Se diría que su nombre proviene de la palabra latina «dama», que significa gamo, porque hay que ver lo que corre.
  25. 25. EL REY La reina quizá sea la pieza más poderosa en el ajedrez, pero el rey es el más importante. Las otras piezas pueden desaparecer y el juego continúa, pero una vez que el rey recibe jaque mate, el juego ha terminado. Por lo tanto, podrías imaginártelo como una pieza poderosa con una fuerza feroz. Por desgracia no es así. Si el rey de un jugador se vea amenazado y no puede escapar de la captura, el rey se dice que está en 'jaque mate', y el jugador que posee el que el rey pierde la partida. Así pues el objetivo y final de cada partida es dar mate al rey contrario. Una condición similar, "jaque", es cuando el rey está amenazado, pero puede escapar de la captura, entonces un simple jaque no termina la partida. Cuando una pieza enemiga le apunta, de manera que en la jugada siguiente podría comérselo, se dice que le da jaque, y entonces es obligado que el rey huya a otra casilla, se elimine la pieza que lo amenaza o se escude «cubriendo» el jaque con una de sus propias piezas. El blanco comienza con el rey en la casilla "e1" y el Rey negro coloca en "e8", justo enfrente de el rey blanco. Un rey puede mover una casilla en cualquier dirección (horizontal, vertical o diagonalmente). El rey, naturalmente, puede trasladarse a la que guste de esas ocho casillas. Si no, no sería rey. Puede moverse al cuadro que quiera pero siempre de uno en uno, paso a paso, con la debida majestad solemne.
  26. 26. Las excepciones a esta regla son, que no se puede mover a una casilla amenazada por una pieza enemiga, o a una casilla que ya está ocupado por otra pieza de su propio bando. No está permitido al rey exponerse voluntariamente a un jaque, ponerse bajo la acción de una pieza enemiga ni por tanto comerse una pieza que esté defendida por otra. Es la única pieza que no puede «suicidarse», es decir «sacrificarse», según el lenguaje ajedrecístico. Como con la mayoría de piezas, captura moviendo a una casilla ocupada por una pieza enemiga. Así que el rey puede comerse cualquier pieza que ocupe una de esas ocho casillas inmediatas, siempre que no esté defendida. En el diagrama inferior rey blanco no se puede mover en las casillas "b4", "c4" o "c4", porque esas casillas están amenazadas por la torre negra. El Rey también participa, junto con la torre, en un movimiento especial llamado "Enroque".
  27. 27. EL PEÓN A diferencia de todas las otras piezas, los peones no pueden moverse hacia atrás. Normalmente, un peón se mueve avanzando una sola casilla, pero la primera vez que se mueve cada peón de su posición inicial, tiene la opción de avanzar dos casillas, pero sin saltar por encima de una casilla ocupada. Cualquier pieza directamente en frente de un peón, amiga o enemiga, bloquea su avance. La colocación inicial de los peones se muestra en el diagrama superior a la izquierda. En el siguiente diagrama, el peón de "g4" se puede mover a "g5", mientras que el peón de "d2" puede pasar a cualquiera "d3" o "d4". Peón de "c6" no puede avanzar, le bloquea el caballo negro. Otra excepción existe en el peón: que no come en línea recta según camina. Si topa con una pieza enemiga o amiga de frente no puede hacer sino quedarse parado. En cambio come en diagonal, como un alfil, pero sólo sobre los cuadros inmediatos. De manera que un peón, cuando come, cambia la columna vertical en que se movía, por la de la pieza capturada. Es la única forma en que puede cambiar su columna de avance. En el diagrama inferior, el peón blanco puede capturar tanto el caballo negro o el alfil negro. No se puede capturar a la Dama negra.
  28. 28. EL PEÓN Parece una pieza inofensiva, pero como son ocho por bando, hay que ver la fuerza que tienen. Un gran jugador, Philidor, dijo que los peones son el alma del ajedrez. Y tienen una virtud singular: cuando consiguen alcanzar la octava fila del tablero, la última en su marcha, entonces decimos que promocionan, pueden convertirse en la pieza que deseen. Es como si fuera un ascenso por méritos de campaña. De soldado raso llegan repentinamente a poderosa dama, aunque aún exista otra en el tablero. La única transformación que les está prohibida es la de rey. No pueden convertirse en rey; sería un golpe de estado inadmisible. No terminan aquí las excepciones, sino que también tiene un movimiento especial que llama 'captura al paso'. Los principiantes normalmente se confunden acerca de este movimiento.
  29. 29. VALOR DE LAS PIEZAS DE AJEDREZ Dado que las piezas se comportan de maneras diversas en el tablero es fácil comprender que unas son más valiosas que otras. Para saber cuánto es esa diferencia se ha establecido una correspondencia del valor de las piezas con un número de peones equivalente. Esto nos ayuda evaluar la posición y a decidir si un cambio de piezas es favorable o no.
  30. 30. Sesión #4 UBICACIÓN INICIAL DE LAS PIEZAS EN EL TABLERO
  31. 31. Sesión #5 MOVIMIENTOS Y JUGADAS CON EL PEÓN Y EL REY
  32. 32. JUGADAS CON EL PEÓN Los peones se mueven en dirección vertical a lo largo de la columna en la que se hayan situados, además el peón es la única pieza de ajedrez que no puede retroceder, siempre ha de mover hacia delante. Un peón situado en su casilla de origen, como es el caso del peón de f2 del tablero de ajedrez de la figura, puede avanzar una o dos casillas. Sin embargo, una vez que el peón ha sido movido, como es el caso del peón negro situado en c5, ya sólo podrá avanzar un paso en cada jugada. El peón captura las piezas contrarias de una forma peculiar, ya que no captura en la misma forma que mueve, sino que lo hace en diagonal, avanzando un paso hacia una casilla de una columna adyacente. Así, en el diagrama de ajedrez, el peón blanco puede capturar al alfil negro de c5 y además está protegiendo la torre blanca de e5. Si capturase el alfil negro pasaría a ocupar la casilla en la que se encuentra dicho alfil. En cambio, el mismo peón blanco no puede capturar al peón negro de d5, el cual interrumpe su avance. En este caso se puede decir que ambos peones se están bloqueando mutuamente. En el mismo diagrama vemos que el peón negro de g2 está también bloqueado por el alfil blanco.
  33. 33. JUGADAS CON EL PEÓN PREGUNATAS FRECUENTES: ¿Puedo mover dos peones a la vez un solo paso adelante en vez de mover un solo peón dos pasos? R= Algunos piensan que en esta posición de la izquierda se permite que dos peones den el primer paso a la vez, pero se equivocan: no está permitido. El único caso en que se mueven dos piezas en un turno es en el enroque, pero eso no afecta a los peones. ¿Puede un peón mover dos casillas en su primer avance y a la vez capturar en ese movimiento? R= No. Cuando un peón se mueve dos casillas en su primer movimiento debe ser sin captura, es decir, dos casillas hacia adelante, y la casilla por la que pasa debe estar vacía, así como la casilla a la que se mueve. ¿Puede el peón saltar sobre una pieza cuando mueve dos casillas en su primer avance? R=En el primer movimiento de un peón, si hay una pieza justo delante suyo, el peón no puede avanzar. El peón se puede mover sólo dos casillas si tiene el camino despejado. ¿Es cierto que un peón no puede capturar en su primer movimiento? R=No, eso no es cierto. Los peones pueden capturar desde la segunda fila. Por ejemplo, en el siguiente diagrama, que podría haber ocurrido después de la tercera jugada del blanco, las negras pueden tomar el peón blanco en g6, ya sea con su peón de f7 o su peón de h7.
  34. 34. JUGADAS CON EL PEÓN PREGUNATAS FRECUENTES: ¿Puede capturar un peón a una reina? R=Sí. Los peones pueden capturar, al igual que los demás otros peones, reinas, torres, alfiles y caballos, y que puede dar jaque a los reyes. ¿Es posible mover más de un peón dos casillas durante la partida?. R=Hemos oído dos cosas diferentes acerca de cómo mover los peones. Elije la respuesta correcta: 1. Hemos oído que sólo el primer peón movido puede mover hacia adelante dos lugares y que de ahí en adelante el resto de los peones sólo puede avanzar un espacio a la vez 2. Por otra parte hemos oído que todos los peones, en el primer movimiento de cada uno de ellos pueden avanzar hacia adelante o bien uno o dos espacios en función de lo que el jugador quiera hacer. ¿Puede un peón dar jaque a un rey? R= Sí. Un peón puede dar jaque a un rey. Vea el diagrama de la derecha. Si el blanco juega su peón de b2 a b3, el rey negro está en jaque. ¿Los peones pueden comer directamente en frente de ellos? No. Tenga en cuenta la siguiente posición: El peón blanco y el peón negro no se pueden tomar uno al otro. Por otra parte, no pueden moverse en absoluto. (Una estrategia en esta posición sería mover a los reyes hacia los peones, tratando de ser el primero en tomar el peón del adversario).
  35. 35. PROMOCIÓN DEL PEÓN ¿Qué pasa cuando el peón llega al otro lado del tablero? Cuando un peón alcanza el otro lado del tablero promociona. Esto significa que el jugador puede elegir una dama, una torre, un caballo o un alfil (de su propio color), y pone esa pieza en lugar que ocupaba el peón. Por ejemplo, mira la siguiente posición. (Las blancas se sientan en la parte baja del tablero y las negras en la parte alta). Un ejemplo: Si es el turno de las blancas éstas pueden ganar en un solo movimiento, aunque su situación presenta bastante mal aspecto, pues están a punto de recibir mate en 1 jugada. Al mover el peón de d7 a d8 y elegir una dama o una torre da jaque mate al rey negro. ¿En que piezas puede promocionar un peón? Un peón puede promocionar a una dama, torre, alfil, o un caballo. Naturalmente, un peón asciende a una pieza del mismo color - por lo que un peón blanco se convierte en una dama blanca, torre blanca, alfil o caballo blanco, y un peón negro a una reina negra, torre negra , alfil negro, o caballo negro. El jugador que posee el peón elige qué pieza que promueve. Por lo general, la gente elige una reina, porque la reina es la pieza más fuerte, a esto lo llamamos también coronar una dama. Hay algunos casos donde la gente puede optar por otra pieza.
  36. 36. JUGADAS CON EL PEÓN PROMOCIÓN DEL PEÓN Mira la posición del diagrama de abajo. Se trata del turno de las blancas . Ahora, las blancas pueden mover su peón de f7 a f8. ¿Qué pieza elegirías para dar mate directamente? Veamos otro ejemplo: De nuevo, es el turno de las blancas. Ahora, ten en cuenta que si promocionas el peón a reina se convertiría en una posición de ahogado: un empate porque las negras no pueden mover ninguna pieza, ni siquiera el rey, porque todas las casillas a su alcance están amenazadas y no está en jaque. Así que, en cambio, promociona a torre y la posición resultante se gana por las blancas de manera sencilla.
  37. 37. JUGADAS CON EL REY El Rey es la pieza más valiosa del Ajedrez, pues con su captura concluye la partida. El Rey sólo puede avanzar de casilla en casilla, en cualquier dirección El Rey puede capturar una pieza del adversario cuando está desprotegida e inclusive cuando está atacándolo (JAQUE)
  38. 38. Casillas prohibidas para el Rey: Cuando el Rey se desplaza no puede ubicarse en un cuadro que esté en la mira de una pieza contraria.
  39. 39. Casillas prohibidas para el Rey: El Rey tampoco puede capturar piezas que estén protegidas (o respaldadas) por otras. JUGADAS CON EL REY
  40. 40. Sesión #6 MOVIMIENTOS Y JUGADAS CON EL CABALLO Y ALFIL
  41. 41. JUGADAS CON EL CABALLO El caballo es la pieza de ajedrez más compleja de mover para el principiante, su movimiento tiene forma de L, desplazándose dos casillas en un sentido y después una en dirección perpendicular. Es decir, desde la casilla que ocupa puede moverse a otra que diste dos casillas horizontales y una vertical o bien, a otra que diste dos casillas verticales y una horizontal. El caballo puede mover tanto hacia delante como hacia atrás. En el diagrama derecho hay dos caballos, el situado en c6, la casilla más central, puede desplazarse a ocho casillas, mientras que el situado en una esquina, h1 sólo domina dos. Así pues, el caballo, al igual que la dama, el alfil y el rey, tiene mayor campo de acción cuanto más cerca del centro del tablero se encuentra. El caballo es la única pieza de ajedrez que puede saltar por encima de piezas y peones propios o ajenos. Como la mayoría de las piezas de ajedrez, el caballo captura una pieza o un peón contrarios al instalarse en la que casilla que éstos ocupan. El caballo captura en la misma forma que mueve.
  42. 42. JUGADAS CON EL CABALLO A los caballos les gusta el centro: Los caballos están muy a gusto en el centro, porque les gusta controlar muchas casillas alrededor suyo. Un caballo como el del diagrama verde de la figura alcanza hasta 8 casillas del tablero. Sin embargo, el caballo cuando se acerca al borde se vuelve más torpón (ver diagrama derecho): ■ El caballo violeta alcanza 6 casillas ■ Los caballos rojo y verde alcanzan 4 casillas ■ Pero el caballo amarillo es el más triste de todos, porque solo llega a 2 casillas.
  43. 43. JUGADAS CON EL CABALLO Al caballo le cuesta moverse a distancias grandes, pero mientras que el alfil solamente puede vivir en las casillas claras y oscuras el caballo es capaz de atacar y defender ambas. Por ejemplo, para cruzar el tablero de esquina a esquina requiere 6 movimientos, mientras que el alfil llegará en 1 jugada. Una ventaja del caballo es su capacidad de atacar a las demás piezas desde una casilla que éstas no pueden alcanzarle. En cualquier caso alfiles y caballos reciben valoraciones similares. Suele decirse que en posiciones abiertas los alfiles son superiores y que en las cerradas lo son los caballos, por lo que también puede concluirse que en las primeras fases de la partida el caballo es más útil y en los finales, puesto que tienen menos piezas, es preferible el alfil. NOTA IMPORTANTE Consejo: En la apertura activa antes los caballos que los alfiles Consejo: En la apertura activa antes los caballos que los alfiles Recuerda: Lleva los caballos al centro siempre que puedas
  44. 44. JUGADAS CON EL CABALLOLa Horquilla de Caballo: El Caballo por su extraño movimiento es especialmente hábil para hacer horquillas, particularmente en el final. En el diagrama de la derecha el caballo da jaque al Rey y amenaza a la Dama y, puesto que la única manera de poner a salvo el Rey es moviéndolo, las negras perderán la Dama. Curiosidades del movimiento del Caballo: ¿Sabías que el lugar más seguro cuando estas cerca de un caballo enemigo es en su diagonal con una casilla libre por medio? En efecto, aunque no lo parezca está a 4 movimientos de alcanzarte. Resulta muy útil saber cuántos movimientos debe hacer el caballo para alcanzar las casillas alrededor suyo, como puedes ver en los siguientes gráficos:
  45. 45. JUGADAS CON EL ALFIL El alfil se desplaza en diagonal, una o varias casillas, sin que pueda pasar por encima de una pieza de ajedrez o de un peón. En el diagrama adjunto, bajo el trazado de las flechas se encuentran todas las casillas a las que puede ser jugado el alfil que hay representado sobre dicho tablero de ajedrez. Cuando el alfil se encuentra en el centro de un tablero de ajedrez vacío, puede ser movido a trece casillas diferentes y cuando se encuentra en una esquina del mismo, controla tan sólo siete. Si se compara con la torre, que controla siempre catorce casillas, se puede deducir que el alfil es menos poderoso que las torres. Cada uno de los bandos tiene dos alfiles al inicio de la partida de ajedrez, uno de ellos sobre las casillas blancas y el otro, sobre las negras, los cuales, de acuerdo con su movimiento, siempre tienen que permanecer sobre diagonales del mismo color.
  46. 46. JUGADAS CON EL ALFIL Capturar con el alfil Al igual que la torre, el alfil captura una pieza de ajedrez o un peón contrarios al instalarse en la que casilla que éstos ocupan. El alfil captura en la misma forma que mueve. Si nos fijamos en el diagrama, el alfil blanco puede capturar al caballo de h2 y al peón de c7. Sin embargo, no puede capturar a la torre de h6 porque el peón blanco de g5 intercepta la acción de sus movimientos. A su vez, está protegiendo a su dama que se encuentra en c1 y al mencionado peón de g5. Puesto que no se pueden capturar los peones ni las piezas de ajedrez del bando propio, en este ejemplo concreto, el alfil podría desplazarse a siete casillas diferentes (d2, h2, e3, g3, e5, d6 y c7) y, en dos de estas casillas, lo haría capturando una pieza (el caballo de h2) o un peón (el de c7).
  47. 47. Sesión #7 MOVIMIENTOS Y JUGADAS CON TORRE Y REINA
  48. 48. Posición inicial de las Torres
  49. 49. JUGADAS CON LA TORRE En el juego del ajedrez la torre se juega siempre en línea recta, tanto en sentido horizontal como vertical y en todas las direcciones; es decir, hacia adelante y hacia atrás, así como hacia ambos lados. Se puede desplazar una o más casillas si pasar por encima de una pieza o de un peón, por lo tanto, o bien se detiene delante de éstos, o bien puede capturarlos si se trata de una pieza o peón del bando contrario. En el diagrama derecho por ejemplo, la torre puede moverse desde la posición en la que se encuentra hacia cualquiera de las casillas de ajedrez cubiertas por las flechas que hay trazadas sobre el tablero. Es decir, que sobre un tablero sin piezas la torre tiene catorce posibilidades de ser jugada.
  50. 50. JUGADAS CON LA TORRE Captura con la Torre: La torre puede capturar las piezas de ajedrez enemigas que se encuentran situadas en las casillas a las que dicha torre puede ser jugada, por lo tanto, la torre captura de la misma forma que mueve. En la posición del diagrama derecho la torre blanca está amenazando, simultáneamente, al alfil y el peón negros y los podría capturar situándose en la posición donde se encuentran. Por contra, el caballo negro de a4 no puede ser capturado ya que el alfil blanco en b4 intercepta la acción de la torre, y tampoco podría ser capturada la dama negra que está protegida por su propio alfil. Puesto que no se pueden capturar los peones ni las piezas de ajedrez del bando propio, en este ejemplo concreto, la torre podría desplazarse a diez casillas diferentes (e2, e3, c4, d4, f4, g4, h4, e5, e6 y e7) y, en dos de estas casillas, lo haría capturando una pieza (el alfil de e7) o un peón (el de h4) del bando contrario.
  51. 51. JUGADAS CON LA TORRE En conclusión La Torre se mueve horizontal y verticalmente, hacia adelante o hacia atrás, los cuadros que desee y al igual que TODAS las piezas, si se encuentra con una ficha de su mismo grupo, debe detenerse o si es del adversario, comerla si desea. NOTA IMPORTANTE: La Torre se puede desplazar un número arbitrario de casillas en una dirección horizontal o vertical pero no puede moverse a casillas ocupadas a menos que realice una captura. La Torre toma (captura) de la misma manera como se mueve. Las Torres muy raramente tienen acción durante la parte inicial de una partida. Situadas en una misma fila o hilera, se les conoce como Torres dobladas ya que se apoyan la una a la otra. Cuando el tablero se ha despejado de piezas, no se debe desperdiciar tiempo en ponerlas en combate. La Torres son óptimas en filas abiertas. Las Torres y el Rey son las dos únicas piezas que realizan un movimiento doble llamado enroque.
  52. 52. JUGADAS CON LA REINA La Reina es la pieza mayor mas poderosa sobre el tablero después del Rey. Posición inicial de la Reina La Reina puede moverse hacia arriba, abajo, izquierda, derecha y en diagonal tantas casillas como se desee siempre y cuando no estén ocupadas por una pieza propia o enemiga
  53. 53. JUGADAS CON LA REINA Las propiedades del movimiento de la Reina pueden emular los del Rey, Torres, Alfiles y Peones pero no así el de los Caballos como se muestra en las siguientes gráficas a continuación con marcas rojas
  54. 54. JUGADAS CON LA REINA CAPTURANDO CON LA REINA Al igual que la torre y el alfil, la dama captura una pieza de ajedrez o un peón contrarios al instalarse en la que casilla que éstos ocupan. Esto es, la dama captura en la misma forma que mueve. En el diagrama derecho, la dama podría desplazarse hacia diecinueve casillas (c2, c4, c6, d3, d4, d5, e1, e2, e3, e5, e6, f3, f4, f5, g2, g4, g6, h1 y h7), siendo que en tres de ellas capturaría a una pieza negra (e1, h1 y h7). En este caso la torre de a8 y el peón de a4 no pueden ser capturados por la dama blanca ya que la acción de la misma se ve interrumpida por la torre y el caballo blancos. Por otro lado, el rey negro tampoco se encuentra en jaque debido a la acción interceptora del peón blanco de e7. Cabe reseñar que la dama blanca se encuentra clavada por el alfil negro (detrás de la dama blanca está su rey), por lo que los movimientos hacia c4, c6, d4, d5, e1, e2, e3, e5, e6, f3, f4, g2, g4 y h1 serían ilegales ya que si la dama moviera hacia estas casillas el alfil negro podría comerse al rey blanco.
  55. 55. JUGADAS CON LA REINA NOTA IMPORTANTE La Reina se puede desplazar un número arbitrario de casillas en una dirección horizontal, vertical o diagonal, pero no se puede mover a casillas ocupadas a menos que realice una captura. La Reina toma (captura) de la misma manera como se mueve. No se aconseja desarrollar a la Reina muy prematuramente durante una partida ya que puede ser fácilmente blanco de ataque y forzada a retroceder. Debido a que la Reina es muy poderosa, se debe de evitar siempre su captura.
  56. 56. Sesión #8 EL ENROQUE
  57. 57. ¿Qué es el enroque? Una vez en cada partida, a cada rey se le permite hacer un movimiento especial, conocido como enroque. Se introdujo en el ajedrez en el siglo XIV y consiste en mover el rey y la torre al mismo tiempo y cuenta como un solo movimiento. Es la única jugada en la que el rey mueve más de una casilla, la única en que se mueve mas de una pieza a la vez y la única en la que la torre puede saltar por encima de otra pieza. El enroque consiste en mover el rey dos casillas a lo largo de la primera fila hacia una torre y luego colocar la torre justo al otro lado del rey.
  58. 58. ¿Para qué sirve el enroque? El enroque permite: ■ poner al Rey a refugio seguro en un flanco y detrás de los peones, y ■ llevar una de sus poderosas torres a una buena posición, ya sea para atacar o para defenderse. La seguridad del rey es una preocupación primordial durante el juego, y es peligroso dejarlo en el centro del tablero, donde está más expuesto a los ataques. Enrocando, el jugador retira el Rey a la seguridad del Castillo Real, por así decirlo. El enroque es opcional, pero es una medida útil que no debe ser descuidada. En la mayoría de los juegos, ambos jugadores se enrocan.
  59. 59. Manera de realizarlo El presente diagrama muestra que tanto Blanco y Negro pueden enrocar, ya sea en el flanco de rey o en el flanco de dama. El rey se mueve dos casillas en el enroque hacia ambos flancos. Al enroque por el flanco de Dama lo llamamos enroque largo, porque la torre recorre una casilla más que en el enroque corto, que es lógicamente el que se hace en el flanco de Rey.
  60. 60. El Enroque Los diagramas siguientes muestran una posición en la que ningún jugador se ha enrocado y la posición resultante después de que las blancas se ha enrocado en el flanco de rey y las negras en el flanco de dama. Como puedes ver, en cada caso, el Rey ha movido dos casillas hacia la Torre, y la Torre se trasladó a la casilla que el rey había cruzado. Las blancas en el enroque en el flanco de rey, mueven su rey desde e1 a g1 y la torre de h1 a la f1, y en el enroque en el flanco de dama mueven su rey desde e1 a c1 y la torre de a1 a d1. Las blancas en el enroque en el flanco de rey, mueven su rey desde e8 a g8 y la torre de h8 a la f8, y en el enroque en el flanco de dama mueven su rey desde e8 a c8 y la torre de a8 a d8. En la notación de ajedrez, el enroque en el flanco de Rey o enroque corto se escribe como 0-0, y en el flanco de dama o enroque largo, se escribe como 0-0-0.
  61. 61. Reglas del enroque El enroque sólo es admisible si todos cumplen las siguientes condiciones: Ninguna de las piezas que intervienen en el enroque puede haber sido movido previamente durante el juego. No debe haber ninguna pieza entre el rey y la torre; El rey no puede estar en jaque, ni tampoco podrá pasar a través de casillas que están bajo ataque por parte de las piezas enemigas. Al igual que con cualquier movimiento, el enroque es ilegal si pusiera al rey en jaque.
  62. 62. Ejemplos En el diagrama las blancas pueden enrocar en el flanco de Dama (enroque largo) y en el de Rey (enroque corto), las negras pueden enrocar solamente en el flanco de Rey porque la dama está en el espacio del enroque. En esta posición las blancas no pueden enrocar en el flanco de rey, ya que una de las casillas entre el Rey y la Torre del Rey está ocupada por una pieza, en este caso un Caballo Negro en g1. Las blancas sí pueden enrocar en el flanco de dama, pues aunque la casilla b1 está controlada por el alfil de g6 el rey no pasa por dicha casilla y por lo tanto sería legal. Las negras no pueden enrocar en ningún flanco. No pueden hacerlo en el flanco de dama porque la casilla de destino del Rey, c8, está controlada por un caballo enemigo desde a7. Tampoco pueden en el flanco de rey, ya que para hacerlo el rey tendría que cruzar la casilla f8 que está controlada por el Alfil de a3.
  63. 63. En el diagrama anterior las negras no pueden enrocar y las blancas sólo pueden en el flanco de rey. Las negras no pueden enrocar porque su rey está en jaque por el alfil blanco en c6. Si las negras se salen del jaque por la captura del Alfil o la interposición de una pieza en d7, podrían enrocar en el futuro. Si sale del jaque moviendo su rey, nunca se podrá enrocar en la partida. Las blancas no pueden enrocar en el flanco de dama, porque una de las casillas entre el Rey y la Torre de la Dama, b1, está ocupada por una pieza, en este caso, la Dama Blanca. Sin embargo, las blancas pueden enrocar en el flanco de rey.
  64. 64. Sesión #8 EL JAQUE
  65. 65. ¿ Que es el JAQUE? Cuando un rey está bajo ataque inmediato por una o varias de las piezas del oponente, se dice que está en jaque. ¿Cómo escapar del jaque? Las únicas respuestas permitidas a un jaque son: Capturar la pieza que da jaque Interponer una pieza entre la pieza que da jaque y el rey (a menos que la pieza atacante sea un caballo) Mover el rey a una casilla donde no se encuentra bajo ataque. Jugadas no autorizadas
  66. 66. Jugadas no autorizadas El enroque no es una respuesta admisible a un jaque, ni es admisible durante el enroque si el rey de pasa a través de una casilla que se está amenazada. El jugador no podrá realizar un movimiento que pusiera en jaque a su rey. Cualquier jugada que incumpla las normas anteriores se considera ilegal, y puede conllevar su anulación o la pérdida de la partida (según el tipo de torneo). Jaque Mate El objetivo del juego es dar jaque mate al oponente, lo que ocurre cuando el rey del oponente está en jaque, y no hay manera de evitar el ataque con alguna de las maniobras mencionadas anteriormente. La partida termina con el jaque, y en el juego actual nunca se realiza la captura del Rey.
  67. 67. Jugada ilegal Si el jugador no se ha dado cuenta del jaque y no lo ha evitado entonces se ha realizado un movimiento ilegal (es decir, uno que todavía deja el Rey en jaque) y no, no seas bruto, no te puedes comer al rey. Entonces el jugador que hace la jugada ilegal estará obligado a deshacer el movimiento y realizar una jugada legal con la pieza que había movido (el movimiento tendría que evitar el jaque). Si el jugador no puede hacer un movimiento legal con la pieza trasladada ilegalmente, entonces simplemente puede hacer cualquier movimiento legal que evite el jaque. En partidas con reloj se suele penalizar con descuento de tiempo y en las rápidas puede suponer la pérdida inmediata de la partida.
  68. 68. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCION !!!

×