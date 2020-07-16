A163572 tugasan penenangan lalu lintas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. LMCP 2502 PENGANGKUTAN BANDAR MODUL 10 : TUGASAN PENANGAN LALU LINTAS Nama : Arisha Arihana binti Azhari No matrik : A163572 Nama pensyarah : Prof. Madya. Dr Riza Atiq bin O.K. Rahmat
  2. 2. Google Maps kawasan kediaman saya di Kolej Tun Hussein Onn, Universiti Kebangsaan
  3. 3. Antara penenangan lalu lintas yang ada di kawasan kediaman saya ialah : - bonggol - pelencongan - bulatan - pengalihan lalu lintas - pengecilan laluan - menanam pokok - laluan berkongsi

