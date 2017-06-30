Spring I/O 2017での拡張のお話

Spring I/O 2017での 拡張のお話 株式会社タグバンガーズ 佐々木
佐々木亜里沙 株式会社タグバンガーズ JSUGお手伝い Spring I/Oは２回目の参加 自己紹介 2
• Spring Cloud Functionのお話 • Spring Auto REST Docsの拡張のお話 おしながき 3
Spring Cloud Function について 4 聴講セッション Road to Serverless by Dave Sayer @Pivotal http://presos.dsyer.com/decks/road-to-serve...
• ServerlessとFunction • Spring Cloud Functionのメリット • Spring Cloud Functionのもつ機能 • 実行の流れ • サンプル おしながき 5
サーバーレスな環境を提供してくれるサービスたち ServerlessとFunction 6 • AWS lambda • Google Cloud Functions • Azure Function • IBM OpenWhisk • Fis...
7 イベント (ファイルアップロードなど) ストリームデータ (クリックイベント 行動分析など) Function実行 S3 Kinesis Lambda 利用シーン例 こいつを Spring管理下の Beanにしよう
Spring Cloud Function 8 サーバレスアーキテクチャに対する Spring Bootのアプローチ SpringでFunctionを書いて サーバレスな環境で実行できる https://github.com/markfishe...
• Spring(DI,連携、autoconfiguration)と ビルドツール(テスト・CI、ローカル実行)を使って サーバレスの恩恵を受けられる Spring Cloud Functionのメリット 9 Spring使ってる開発者 Faa...
Spring Cloud Functionのメリット 10 • 実行プラットフォームからビジネスロジックのライフスタイル を疎結合にする 同じコードをwebエンドポイント/ストリームプロセッサ/タスク として実行できる サーバレスプロバイダ、ス...
• @Bean としてjava.util.Function(Supplier, Consumerも)を登録でき る • @FunctionScan(Function向けのComponentScan) • function のコードをコンパイルし...
12 関数を用意してwebのエンドポイントとして提供
13 関数を用意してストリームのイベントプロセッサを提供
14 サーバレスなサービス、PaaSにデプロイするためのアダプタも提供
実行の流れ 15 AWS Lambdaの#handleRequestが呼ばれる Springコンテナの初期化(1回だけ) SpringコンテナからfunctionのBeanを取得 ※AWS Lambda Functionの場合 ❶ ❷ ❸ Co...
S3のバケットに画像をアップロードしたらAWS Lambda Functionが 実行されてリサイズしたものを別のバケットに入れてくれるサンプ ル https://github.com/bourbonizable/spring-cloud-fu...
17 AWS Lambdaの#handleRequestが呼ばれる public class SpringBootRequestHandler<E, O> extends SpringFunctionInitializer implements...
18
19
AWS Lambdaにjarをアップロード 20
Spring Auto REST Docs について 21 聴講セッション Introducing Spring Auto REST Docs by Florian Benz @ScalableCapital https://www.slide...
• ドキュメント作成の方法 • Spring REST Docs? • 書き方 • Spring Auto REST Docs おしながき 22
23 Spring REST Docsに関するもっと詳しい解説や書き方、運用方法は楽天 さんのスライドを参照ください！ https://www.slideshare.net/241takahiro/spring- onewebdocument ...
24 仕様ドリブンなドキュメンテーション ドキュメント作成の方法 コードとドキュメントは同期しない コード ドキュメント 仕様
25 テストドリブンなドキュメンテーション ドキュメント作成の方法 テストを通った内容がドキュメント化される コードとドキュメントが同期される = 正確なドキュメント コード ドキュメント テスト Spring REST Docs
• テストを通ると HTTPリクエストやレスポンスが記載された ドキュメントのもと(スニペット, 部品)を 生成してくれるツール • asciidoc形式で生成される(Markdownもサポート) • 対応しているテストコード： • Junit...
• http://asciidoctor.org/ • https://github.com/asciidoctor/asciidoctor 補足：Asciidoctor 27 AsciiDocという軽量なマークアップ言語の拡張版
28 作り方 pom.xml or build.gradleにビルドの設定を記述 **Documentation.java クラスを作る テストコードを書き、 ドキュメント用の記述を追記 テスト実行 テストが通ったAPIごとに スニペットが生成...
29 ドキュメント用のコードの書き方
デフォルトで生成されるスニペット • curl-request.adoc • http-request.adoc • http-response.adoc • httpie-request.adoc • request-body.adoc • ...
31 [[resources-tags-create]] === Creating a tag A `POST` request is used to create a note operation::tags-create-example[s...
32
もっともっとメンテナンス性を高くしたい！ コードとドキュメントを もっと短く書きたい。 33
34 テストコードにDSLを書く JSONを表すPOJOとJavadocを使って ドキュメンテーションを生成する サードパーティーなライブラリ Spring Auto REST Docs Benzさん
• JSON構造全体を認識し、フィールドのJavadocと一般的 なvalidationアノテーションをドキュメント化してくれる (@NotNull, @NotEmpty,@NotBlank,独自制約(個別・グループ) • パスパラメータ、クエ...
36
37
38 例：手書きでまとめている部分
39
40
41 例：Path Parameters
42
43
https://github.com/ScaCap/spring-auto-restdocs https://scacap.github.io/spring-auto-restdocs/#gettingstarted 使ってみたい！ 44 Sp...
Thank you!
Spring I/O 2017での拡張のお話

