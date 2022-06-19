Successfully reported this slideshow.

Point Law Group LLP Injury and Accident Attorneys

0

Share

Jun. 19, 2022
0 likes 5 views
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 13
1 of 13

Point Law Group LLP Injury and Accident Attorneys

Jun. 19, 2022
0 likes 5 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Law

Point Law Group LLP Injury and Accident Attorneys is a full service personal injury law firm in Los Angeles, California. Our powerhouse attorneys at Point Law Group, LLP specialize in personal injury, premise liability, employment law, wrongful termination, property damage, and all aspects of business litigation. We are the perfect mix of strict and no nonsense attorneys to deal with insurance companies and obtain the most favorable settlement possible, knowledgeable to understand the most complicated laws and regulations, up to date with all the changing laws and statutes, and personalized service so you don’t feel like a number. Are you looking for a personal injury attorney in Los Angeles, California and If you have been injured in an accident? Our Los Angeles Personal Injury Attorneys are available 24/7 here to help you with all of your injury and accident law matters. Each call is personally handled with the utmost care, and we are available day or night for a FREE consultation and service in Southern and Northern California.

Point Law Group LLP Injury and Accident Attorneys is a full service personal injury law firm in Los Angeles, California. Our powerhouse attorneys at Point Law Group, LLP specialize in personal injury, premise liability, employment law, wrongful termination, property damage, and all aspects of business litigation. We are the perfect mix of strict and no nonsense attorneys to deal with insurance companies and obtain the most favorable settlement possible, knowledgeable to understand the most complicated laws and regulations, up to date with all the changing laws and statutes, and personalized service so you don’t feel like a number. Are you looking for a personal injury attorney in Los Angeles, California and If you have been injured in an accident? Our Los Angeles Personal Injury Attorneys are available 24/7 here to help you with all of your injury and accident law matters. Each call is personally handled with the utmost care, and we are available day or night for a FREE consultation and service in Southern and Northern California.

Law

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
When Brute Force Fails: How to Have Less Crime and Less Punishment Mark A. R. Kleiman
(5/5)
Free
The Condemnation of Blackness: Race, Crime, and the Making of Modern Urban America, With a New Preface Khalil Gibran Muhammad
(3.5/5)
Free
Case of a Lifetime: A Criminal Defense Lawyer's Story Abbe Smith
(0/5)
Free
Witness for the Defense: The Accused, the Eyewitness, and the Expert Who Puts Memory on Trial Dr. Elizabeth Loftus
(4.5/5)
Free
Pulled Over: How Police Stops Define Race and Citizenship Charles R. Epp
(0/5)
Free
The Culture of Control: Crime and Social Order in Contemporary Society David Garland
(0/5)
Free
Arrest-Proof Yourself Dale C. Carson
(4/5)
Free
Manifest Injustice: The True Story of a Convicted Murderer and the Lawyers Who Fought for His Freedom Barry Siegel
(4/5)
Free
Smart on Crime Kamala Harris
(3/5)
Free
Punishment and Modern Society: A Study in Social Theory David Garland
(4.5/5)
Free
The Right Wrong Man: John Demjanjuk and the Last Great Nazi War Crimes Trial Lawrence Douglas
(0/5)
Free
The Common Law Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr.
(4.5/5)
Free
Unequal under Law: Race in the War on Drugs Doris Marie Provine
(0/5)
Free
Caught: The Prison State and the Lockdown of American Politics Marie Gottschalk
(4/5)
Free
Misdemeanorland: Criminal Courts and Social Control in an Age of Broken Windows Policing Issa Kohler-Hausmann
(0/5)
Free
Dispensing with the Truth: The Victims, the Drug Companies, and the Dramatic Story Behind the Battle over Fen-Phen Alicia Mundy
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
A Delusion of Satan: The Full Story of the Salem Witch Trials Frances Hill
(4/5)
Free
Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story Julie K. Brown
(5/5)
Free
Hunting Whitey: The Inside Story of the Capture & Killing of America's Most Wanted Crime Boss Casey Sherman
(5/5)
Free
Three Felonies A Day: How the Feds Target the Innocent Harvey Silverglate
(4.5/5)
Free
Blind Injustice: A Former Prosecutor Exposes the Psychology and Politics of Wrongful Convictions Mark Godsey
(5/5)
Free
Courtroom 302: A Year Behind the Scenes in an American Criminal Courthouse Steve Bogira
(4.5/5)
Free
The Injustice System: A Murder in Miami and a Trial Gone Wrong Clive Stafford Smith
(4/5)
Free
Family Secrets: The Case That Crippled the Chicago Mob Jeff Coen
(4.5/5)
Free
Illusion of Justice: Inside Making a Murderer and America's Broken System Jerome F. Buting
(4.5/5)
Free
More Guns, Less Crime: Understanding Crime and Gun Control Laws John R. Lott Jr.
(4.5/5)
Free
Innocent Blood: A True Story of Obsession and Serial Murder Terry Ganey
(4/5)
Free
Usual Cruelty: The Complicity of Lawyers in the Criminal Justice System Alec Karakatsanis
(4.5/5)
Free
Kidnapped by a Client: The Incredible True Story of an Attorney's Fight for Justice Sharon R. Muse, JD
(3/5)
Free
The Return of Martin Guerre Natalie Zemon Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Unforgiven: The Untold Story of One Woman's Search for Love and Justice Edith Brady-Lunny
(3/5)
Free
Recounting the Anthrax Attacks: Terror, the Amerithrax Task Force, and the Evolution of Forensics in the FBI R. Scott Decker
(0/5)
Free

Point Law Group LLP Injury and Accident Attorneys

  1. 1. Point Law Group LLP Injury and Accident Attorneys is a full service personal injury law firm in Los Angeles, California. Our powerhouse attorneys at Point Law Group, LLP specialize in personal injury, premise liability, employment law, wrongful termination, property damage, and all aspects of business litigation. We are the perfect mix of strict and no nonsense attorneys to deal with insurance companies and obtain the most favorable settlement possible, knowledgeable to understand the most complicated laws and regulations, up to date with all the changing laws and statutes, and personalized service so you don’t feel like a number. Are you looking for a personal injury attorney in Los Angeles, California and If you have been injured in an accident? Our Los Angeles Personal Injury Attorneys are available 24/7 here to help you with all of your injury and accident law matters. Each call is personally handled with the utmost care, and we are available day or night for a FREE consultation and service in Southern and Northern California.
  2. 2. Car Accidents, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian accidents, and Uber and Lyft accidents Point Law Group, LLP represents the rights of the injured and wronged to help them not only hold the at-fault parties accountable, but get the financial and medical care they need to rebuild and move on with their lives. The field of personal injury law may be quite complex, but with a proper understanding of the
  3. 3. key principles at work in this area, the injured will be in good hands. We can get a clear picture of how these cases work, and what rights one may have if injured by another’s negligence or wrongdoing. We can help you seek justice and we are determined to secure a full and fair compensation for you and your family.
  4. 4. Truck accidents and semi-truck accidents
  5. 5. Large commercial vehicles, like the 18-wheeler, semi-truck, travel our congested roads and freeways at all hours of the day. If a collision with one of these trucks happens, Point Law Group, LLP has the experience and qualifications to litigate disputes arising out of injuries that may have occurred. Large truck accident cases are different than car accident cases because they often involve more than one liable party, may involve out-of-state companies, and may be subject to special state and federal safety regulations. If you are injured in an accident involving a commercial vehicle, Point Law Group, LLP can help you seek justice by securing a full and fair compensation for you and your family. Bicycle accidents Cyclists have little protection when compared to a motorist on the road. Thus, getting into a bicycle accident can have profound physical, emotional and financial setbacks for victims and their families. A bicycle accident may even cause death to the rider of the bicycle in certain cases. Unfortunately, njured cyclists may encounter various challenges to recovering for their injuries including navigating complex laws, dealing with litigious insurers, and sorting through the sometimes complicated facts of injury, such as where a head trauma was sustained. Trying to fight a case without a bicycle lawyer is difficult, and the injured cyclist can
  6. 6. often walk away with little to no compensation for their pain and suffering. If you or a loved one find yourself in this position, Point Law Group, LLP can help you seek justice and recover a full and fair amount of compensation for your injuries. Recovering compensation may in fact prove critical to getting the injured party’s life back on track.
  7. 7. Slip and Fall and premises liability If you suffer an injury on someone else’s property you may be entitled to compensation. Particularly in cases where that injury occurs at a business or in a public space, having experienced counsel on your side is important to protect
  8. 8. you from the property owner or its insurers, or both. Premises liability cases an arise from many circumstances, including broken sidewalks, slippery floors, elevator or escalator failures, obstructions in pathways or stairs, poor lighting, unsafe swimming pool and jacuzzi conditions, and even dog bites. When this occurs, the responsible party may try to manipulate you, including by persuading you into making a recorded statement to use against you or persuading you into a low value settlement before you know the full extent of your injuries. If you or a family member has been injured in an accident and you think it might be due to negligence on the part of the property owner, you can call us to help you determine if you have a case and, if so, recover for your injuries. employment law At Point Law Group, LLP, we understand that workplace disputes over employee terminations, pay, and employee conduct can and do arise in many contexts. These circumstances may give rise to claims for wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment and wage and hour violations. In many cases, these claims have strict timing requirements that may dramatically impact the outcome. As the employer and employee relationship is regulated by State and Federal Laws it is important for you to have an attorney to help you if you
  9. 9. are confronted with such a dispute. At Point Law Group, LLP, our attorneys can help you address those issues and chart a course to resolving them.
  10. 10. property damage, water damage, and fire damage Point Law Group, LLP represents individuals and companies in claims for property damage and property-damage lawsuits against third-party that caused property damage. In addition, we can represent insurance policyholders whose insurance companies deny their claims and there are questions of insurance policy coverage. Property damage can occur in many circumstances. The attorneys at Point Law Group, LLP are dedicated to making sure local property owners are not short changed when problems strike. We know how hard you work to be able to buy things that you want and need, which is why it’s so frustrating when another person willfully damages your personal property, or you get the run around from insurance companies. We can help you fight the insurance companies, walk you through your options, and get you a fair settlement on your behalf, without all the hassle.
  11. 11. Business disputes and Litigation Business Litigation covers a wide variety of business-related issues and topics, such as contract dispute, partnership or shareholder disputes, corporate governance disputes, claims of waste, and inappropriate competitor activity. If you own or operate a business and are facing conflict, Point Law Group, LLP can help you evaluate your options and choose the best course for you going forward, all things considered.
  12. 12. Contact us Name Of Law Firm: Point Law Group LLP Injury and Accident Attorneys Address: 2317 Cotner Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064, USA Phone: (310) 560-0606 Website URL: https://pointlawgroup.com/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/pointlawgroup/

×