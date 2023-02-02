Successfully reported this slideshow.
Generation Y Consumers’ Attitudes toward Discussion Topics in Advertising of Fashion Companies

Feb. 02, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Generation Y Consumers' Attitudes toward Discussion Topics in Advertising of Fashion Companies

Feb. 02, 2023

Feb. 02, 2023
Empirical investigation of the Controversial advertisement as a way to catch and keep consumers’ attention under advertising content saturation.
It answers the following questions:

- What are the antecedents of consumers’ perception of discussion topics and how does it affect the attitude toward particular discussion topics?
- Does the attitude toward discussion topics influence the attitude toward advertisements that use a particular topic in their piece of advertising?
- Does the perception of such advertising influence the attitude toward the brand?
- Does the attitude toward the brand influence the intention to buy?
- What practical recommendations can be drawn based on these questions’ responses?

Empirical investigation of the Controversial advertisement as a way to catch and keep consumers’ attention under advertising content saturation.
It answers the following questions:

- What are the antecedents of consumers’ perception of discussion topics and how does it affect the attitude toward particular discussion topics?
- Does the attitude toward discussion topics influence the attitude toward advertisements that use a particular topic in their piece of advertising?
- Does the perception of such advertising influence the attitude toward the brand?
- Does the attitude toward the brand influence the intention to buy?
- What practical recommendations can be drawn based on these questions’ responses?

Data & Analytics
Generation Y Consumers’ Attitudes toward Discussion Topics in Advertising of Fashion Companies

  1. 1. Graduate School of Management 2019 GENERATION Y CONSUMER’S ATTITUDES TOWARD DISCUSSION TOPICS IN ADVERTISING OF FASHION COMPANIES Arina Skopinova Supervisor: Senior Lecturer, Olga Alkanova
  2. 2. Reebok 2019 Empirical Investigation Relevance of the topic: Controversial advertisement as a way to catch and keep consumers’ attention under advertising content saturation Research gap: specifying existing general models considering Generation Y features and discussion topics Recent controversial case of Reebok (2019) Format of the Work Relevance of the Topic «Руководство испугалось и решило все стыдливо удалить, сказав, что это не мы, это эсэмэмщики побаловались. Мне позвонила руководитель и сказала, что директор потребовал все удалить. Они не прислушались к моему совету сделать все правильно. Если удалять то, что опубликовал, возникнет эффект Барбары Стрейзанд — об этом будут знать все. Но посты удалили, и это превратилось в ад для бренда, он потерял и условную аудиторию Хабиба, и прогрессивную». Alexander Golofast for The Village
  3. 3. Aim and Objectives of the Research Identify the key determinants and interconnections shaping consumer attitudes toward discussion topics use in fashion industry companies’ advertising and their effects on behavioral intentions Manager 1 MODEL Specify the general model of how attitude to discussion topic leads to purchase intention Objective 1 GEN Y Identify the key trends in terms of Generation Y values and attitudes and relevant discussion topics revealing Objective 2 TOPICS Conduct an online survey on Gen. Y consumers’ attitudes toward DT in fashion industry companies’ advertising and fashion brands Objective 3 ANALYSIS Conduct PLS-SEM analysis to specify the research model Objective 4 PRACTICE Develop practical implications on discussion topics use in advertising on the basis of empirical findings Objective 5
  4. 4. Chapter 1. RESEARCH FRAMEWORK 1.1 Introduction to the Ad – Brand – Purchase Intention Interconnections 1.2. Attitude toward the Brand 1.3. Attitude toward the Advertisement 1.4. Attitude toward Discussion Topics 1.5. Personal Characteristics 1.6. Modified Aad Framework Paper Structure Chapter 2. RESEARCH DESIGN 2.1. Generational Theory 2.2. Generation Y 2.3. Discussion Topics 2.4. Research Framework Specification Chapter 3. QUALITATIVE INVESTIGATION OF ATTITUDES 3.1. Survey Description and Sample Characteristics 3.2. Latent Variables Formation 3.3. Russian Case Model Statistical Analysis 3.4. Russian Case Model Control Variables Verification 3.5. Russian Case Statistical Analysis Conclusions 3.6. Global Case Model Statistical Analysis
  5. 5. Discussion topics societal, political and other issues the attributes of which are used by advertisers to provoke a controversial reaction Controversial advertising incorporates discussion topics and focuses the attention of an audience by means of emphasizing it * Huhmann, Mott-Stenerson, 2008 Controversial Advertisement and Discussion Topics Controversial advertisement provocative images, words or situations that utilize or refer to taboo subjects Goal: to shock or offend an audience to garner increased processing of brand information*
  6. 6. Model Specification theory Feelings Aad Attitude toward the Brand is an individual internal assessment of the brand Ab Feelings are an internal state affected by the brand Attitude toward Advertising is a favorable or unfavorable evaluation of an ad PI Purchase intention can be defined as an intentionally committed action (purchase) in relation to the brand Perception Sequence Measuring Attitude toward the Brand and Purchase Intentions [Source: Spears, Singh, 2004]
  7. 7. Model Specification modified theoretical framework Personal Characteristics Attitude toward the Advertisement Attitude toward the Brand Purchase Intension Attitude toward Discussion Topics H1 H2 H3 H4.a H4.b H4.c H1. «Attitude toward Discussion Topics leads to the formation of Attitude toward the Advertisement using this Discussion Topic» H2. «Attitude toward the Advertisement leads to adjustment of Attitude toward the Brand» H3. «Attitude toward the Brand formed on the basis of Attitude toward the Advertisement using a particular Discussion Topic influences Purchase Intention» H4. «Personal Characteristics moderate the transitions: a) from Attitude toward Discussion Topics to Attitude toward the Advertisement b) from Attitude toward the Advertisement to Attitude toward the Brand c) from Attitude toward the Brand to Purchase Intention»
  8. 8. Marketing based on the logic of Generational cohorts is becoming one of the frequently used tools for market segmentation According to Generational theory, a generation with a completely different set of values is born about once every 20 years* Millennials use reviews on social networks before shopping and feel the responsibility for sharing their experience on Internet The idea of «buying» today’s consumers is denied. Marketers and retailers have to put an emphasis on empathy, deep understanding and insight while working with Millennials** “most diverse and influential generation to date” * Howe, Strauss, 1992 ** Ordun, 2015 Significant percentage of total population Sociable and responsible Earn money Y Secondary Data Review Generation Y
  9. 9. Primary Data Collection in-depth sociology expert interviews OPTION 01 OPTION 01 OPTION 01 Freedom-related discussion topics gender; sexuality; religion; nationality inequality; independence; injustice; self-expression peace; sustainability; terrorism; public issues management Security-related discussion topics Identity-related discussion topics ENRIC BAS PhD in Sociology. Analyst, Consultant, Artist, Entrepreneur. Professor of Foresight and Social Change & Communication at the Faculty of Business Sciences, University of Alicante, Spain. MIKHAIL SINUTIN PhD in Sociology. Professor, Economic Sociology Department, St. Petersburg State University, Russia.
  10. 10. Selected cases Security-related topics H&M – “More than a 10-year challenge” United Colors of Benetton – “Unhate”
  11. 11. Selected cases Identity-related topics Calvin Klein – «I ____ in #mycalvins» SuitSupply
  12. 12. Selected cases Freedom-related topics Reebok Russia – #нивкакиерамки Diesel – SS14 Campaign
  13. 13. Graduate School of Management 2019 Security-related Global Case Identity-related Global Case Freedom-related Russian Case Selected Cases 5 men, 5 women aged from 18 to 35 living in the European part of Russia In-depth Interviews: Global Cases Final Choice
  14. 14. Information Blocks PC Personal Characteristics AtDT Attitude toward Discussion Topics AtAD Attitude toward the Advertisement AtB Attitude toward the Brand PI Purchase Intention DTB Demographics, Traits and Behavior Primary Data Collection survey via SurveyMonkey
  15. 15. Russian representatives of Generation Y - people aged from 18 to 35 years living in the European part of Russia 1 respondent - 2 case studies min. 146 responses to each case type (Russian & Global), about half of each sex representatives PLS-SEM Statistic Tests Sampling, Data Collection and Analysis PLS SEM: • reliable and valid result with small sample • high prediction accuracy • formative constructs consideration Sample Case Distribution Quotas Analysis Method
  16. 16. Factors grouping via factor analysis: 60 questions forming 19 variables Building models for Russian and Global Cases via WarpPLS software Alternate addition of control variables to the model (Gender, Religion, Experience of Living Abroad, Case Encountering) verified via Mann-Whitney test Studying descriptive statistics of statistically significant variables via two- related samples (AtB and PI ‘before’ and ‘after viewing’) Model Construction Control Variables Descriptive Statistics Step 5 Variables Analysis Process
  17. 17. Factor Analysis Social Conditions (SC) Personal Protest Potential (PPP) Inter-Ethnic Relations (IER1,2) Gender Roles (GR1, GR2) Sexuality Demonstration (SD) Personal Values & Brand Values; CSR Attitude toward Discussion Topic (AtDT) α=0.793 α=0.720 – – α=0.709 – α=0.9 In general, I am satisfied with my life I feel like a happy person Everything suits me in the country in which I live In the sphere of politics, Russia is expecting positive prospects in the coming months In the economic sphere, Russia is expecting positive prospects in the coming months I can influence what is happening in Russia I tend to participate in public protests My willingness to participate in public protests depends on the problem on the agenda I believe that there are nations that history itself has set above other nations (IER1) I believe that people in Russia have become more negative towards migrants (or other groups different from them) than they were several years ago (IER2) I believe that the role of a woman is to be a good mother and wife (reversed) (GR1) I believe that men now have more responsibility for the household and for children than it was several years ago (GR2) I believe that a defiant appearance in public places is unacceptable I think that emphasizing sexuality in clothes is not appropriate I strive to buy brands that reflect my personal values (PVBV) For me, it is important that the brands I choose make a positive contribution to society besides providing good service and quality (CSR) This topic is interesting to me in general This topic is important This topic means a lot to me This topic worries me This topic is essential in our society This topic does not concern me (reversed)
  18. 18. WarpPLS Russian Case Model AtDT AtA AtB PI Inter-Ethnic Relations 2 Gender Role 1 Social Conditions Inter-Ethnic Relation 1 Personal Protest Potential Gender Role 2 Personal Values – Brand Values Corporate Social Responsibility Sexuality Demonstration β=.11 P=.05 NS β=-.25 P<.01 β=-.13 P=.02 β=.19 P<.01 β=-.21 P<.01 NS β=-.13 P=.03 R^2=.15 β=.40 P<.01 NS NS NS β=.17 P<.01 R^2=.21 β=.78 P<.01 R^2=.62 APC=.002 ARS<.001 AVIF=1.385 GOF=.5 SPR=.714 SSR=1 NLBCDR=.821 Descriptive Statistics «The brand is attractive» -1.06 «The brand is good» -0.99 «The brand is pleasant» -1.01 «The brand is conspicuous» 0.55 «I am ready to buy the products of this brand» -0.24 «I will choose this brand among other alternatives» NS
  19. 19. Descriptive Statistics AtB Before After Δ AtB2-AtB13 1,33 0,27 -1,06 AtB3-AtB14 1,4 0,41 -0,99 AtB4-AtB15 1,24 0,23 -1,01 AtB5-AtB16 0,25 -0,2 -0,45 AtB6-AtB17 0,37 0,92 0.55 AtB7-AtB18 0,78 0,16 -0,62 AtB8-AtB19 0,67 0,07 -0,6 AtB9-AtB20 1,27 0,73 -0,54 AtB10-AtB21 0,52 0,49 NS Descriptive Statistics ’Before – After’ Descriptive Statistics PI Mean B Mean A Δ PI1-PI3 0,82 0,58 -0,24 PI2-PI4 -0,43 -0,44 NS
  20. 20. H1. «Attitude toward Discussion Topics leads to the formation of Attitude toward the Advertisement using this Discussion Topic» H2. «Attitude toward the Advertisement leads to the adjustment of Attitude toward the Brand» H3. «Attitude toward the Brand formed on the basis of Attitude toward the Advertisement using a particular Discussion Topic influences Purchase Intention» H4. 1. «Social Conditions moderate the transitions (a) from Attitude toward Discussion Topics to Attitude toward the Advertisement» (P-value < 0.01) 2. «Personal Protest Potential moderates the transitions (a) from Attitude toward Discussion Topics to Attitude toward the Advertisement» 3. «Inter-Ethnic Relations 1 moderates the transitions (a) from Attitude toward Discussion Topics to Attitude toward the Advertisement» 4. «Inter-Ethnic Relations 2 moderates the transitions (a) from Attitude toward Discussion Topics to Attitude toward the Advertisement» 7. «Sexuality Demonstration moderates the transitions (a) from Attitude toward Discussion Topics to Attitude toward the Advertisement» 10. «PVBV influences Attitude toward the Brand» Confirmed Hypotheses
  21. 21. Effects P-value, β/R2 Possible Interpretations SC*AtDT-AtA < 0.01 -0.25 SC indicates the level of happiness, life satisfaction, optimism toward the future. Lower is a respondent’s SC, closer a respondent is to social problems in his or her life. That means that this person is more sensitized toward the topic. PPP*AtDT-AtA = 0.02 -0.13 The first possible explanation is that respondents did not understand the poster idea as a protest call because of the idea’s presentation itself. That is why it showed an inverse relationship (β). The second interpretation is that the main part of PPP is explained by the men part of the respondents (that is shown below in the Gender Russian Case Model SPSS Descriptive Statistics), while feminism is a more women orientated protest tendency. IER1*AtDT-AtA < 0.01 -0.21 IER1 shows a person’s agreement on the nations’ superiority over others. It can be explained in several ways: If a person accepts a nations’ historical superiority, he or she accepts men’s superiority as an evolutionary fact. If a person accepts the nations’ historical superiority (thinks that his or her nation is superior as a psychological phenomenon), he or she rejects the feminist movement as a foreign tendency not relevant in his or her country. IER2*AtDT-AtA = 0.05 0.11 IER2 shows the respondent's sensitivity to social tensions toward migrants (other groups). Greater sensitivity to current social tensions toward various groups explains the better response to this topic included in the poster, as women are still largely minorities in Russian society in particular. SD*AtDT-AtA = 0.03 -0.13 The negative value of the coefficient indicates that sexuality demonstration does not directly mean the same that the idea of feminism for the respondents. If a respondent has a negative attitude towards the demonstration of sexuality, he or she is positive toward the topic of feminism in this poster, since the topic of a sexual nature (oral sex) is touched upon. PVBV*AtB < 0.01 0.17 The reflection of a person’s personal values in the activity of the brand affects the attitude toward the brand. AtDT*AtA*AtB* PI Ps < 0.05 βs > 0 AtA using a particular DT (inequality) influences AtB and affects PI. It can be supposed that the better the attitude toward the DT, the greater the involvement in the DT, the more the desire to buy the products of the brand that uses this theme in the advertisement. This can be also connected with the PVBV interpretation. The AtB and PI internal changes description is provided below via SPSS Descriptive Statistics. Russian Case Model Conclusions
  22. 22. The Gender Russian Case model The Religiosity Russian Case model 1. men are less involved in the DT (AtDT) 2. women demonstrate higher Purchase Intention level after viewing the advertisement (PI After) that means a better response 3. men consider being a good mother and wife as the role of a woman to a bigger extent than women 1. the connection between religiosity and Social Conditions is positive 2. the more people are religious, the less Sexuality Demonstration is accepted by them The Living Abroad Experience Russian Case model The Case Encounter Russian Case model 1. people who had an experience of living abroad of a more than 3 months duration are less positive toward Sexuality Demonstration 2. people who lived abroad are less willing to agree with being a good mother and wife as the role of a woman 3. probably, the notion of feminism differs in the mindset of those who had this experience and those who didn’t 1. M-W test: Encounter with the Case toward PI – insignificant 2. M-W test: Encounter with the Case toward AtA – significant 3. M-W test: Encounter with the Case toward AtB after viewing the advert – significant 4. the presence of a delayed effect in the perception of the respondents Russian Case Model Conclusions Control Variables
  23. 23. WarpPLS Global Cases Model AtDT AtA AtB PI Inter-Ethnic Relations 2 Gender Role 1 Social Conditions Inter-Ethnic Relation 1 Personal Protest Potential Gender Role 2 Personal Values – Brand Values Corporate Social Responsibility Sexuality Demonstration β=-.11 P=.05 NS R^2=.11 β=.66 P<.01 NS NS NS R^2=.47 β=.79 P<.01 R^2=.64 NS β=.2 P<.01 NS NS β=-.16 P<.01 NS NS APC=.002 ARS<.001 AVIF=1.298 GOF=.554 SPR=1 SSR=.929 NLBCDR=.750 AtDT AtA NS
  24. 24. Managerial Implications “Controversial advertisement commercial efficiency is doubtful: in the short-term perspective it raises the level of consumers’ attention, but in long-terms, it generally worsens the Attitude toward the Brand, reduces the Purchase Intention, and does not increase Interest in the products. However, a positive effect can be noted too: according to the AtB before and viewing the advertisement descriptive statistics, controversial advertising helps to make the brand more conspicuous and original in comparison with others.” Russian Case Conclusion Global Cases Conclusion Western advertisements are not associated with discussion topics. Controversial topics and advertising messages are seen separately that provokes a more neutral reaction, compared to the reaction triggered by the advertisement targeting Russian audience. It is preferably to resort to the advertising campaigns targeted locally. Targeting on the principle of Generational Cohorts makes sense for advertising with the use of discussion topics. However, it must be implemented with caution and pretests. For preliminary testing, the approach formulated and validated in this study is recommended if the topic to be potentially used is not covered by the research results.
  25. 25. Limitations & Further Research exploring other topics in more detail in order to be able to reveal universal conclusions for any DT comparing several advertising campaigns involving this topic in order to draw objective conclusions without this kind of bias due to the idea presentation OPTION 01 including control variables with more than two answer alternatives studying federal level sample OPTION 01 OPTION 01 OPTION 01 Variability of DT under study Control variables measured by binary scales DT on Inequality represented by one case Geographical limitation

