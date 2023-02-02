Empirical investigation of the Controversial advertisement as a way to catch and keep consumers’ attention under advertising content saturation.

It answers the following questions:



- What are the antecedents of consumers’ perception of discussion topics and how does it affect the attitude toward particular discussion topics?

- Does the attitude toward discussion topics influence the attitude toward advertisements that use a particular topic in their piece of advertising?

- Does the perception of such advertising influence the attitude toward the brand?

- Does the attitude toward the brand influence the intention to buy?

- What practical recommendations can be drawn based on these questions’ responses?