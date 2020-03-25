Birthday ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
WALT: talking about dates and saying when your birthday is WILF: • To be able to write & understand months and dates in Sp...
LOS MESES RAP http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bl If7gqnnxg
HOW TO WRITE THE DATE IN SPANISH Writing the date in Spanish is very simple. Start by writing the word “EL” which means “T...
3rd April = el tres de abril • 17th /February El primero de julio • 10th /October El diez de octubre • 26th/November El do...
In your exercise books, write out the following dates in Spanish, like the example. • 25th.January • _____________________...
HOW TO ASK SOMEONE’S BIRTHDAY IN SPANISH NOW THAT YOU CAN WRITE DATES IN SPANISH, THIS WILL HELP YOU TO SAY WHEN YOU HAVE ...
HOW TO SAY WHEN YOUR BIRTHDAY IS IN SPANISH TO SAY WHEN YOU HAVE YOUR BIRTHDAY IN SPANISH, YOU SAY… “MI CUMPLEAÑOS ES EL …...
¿Cuándo es tu cumpleaños? (WHEN IS YOUR BIRTHDAY?) Mi cumpleaños es el DOS de FEBRERO My birthday is the 2nd of February C...
¿Cuándo es tu cumpleaños? Mi cumpleaños es el tres de marzo. My birthday is the 3rd of March
¿Cuándo es tu cumpleaños? Mi cumpleaños es el veinte de julio My birthday is the 20th of July.
¿Cuándo es tu cumpleaños? Mi cumpleaños es el…de… enero mayo agosto In pairs, practice asking each other when you have a b...
w 13 12 14 11 Marisa Luis Manuel Laura *WRITE A SENTENCE FOR EACH OF THEM 1-Mi cumpleaños es el…de marzo 2-Mi cumpleaños e...
WELL DONE FOR FINISHING ALL THE EXERCISES. NOW GO TO WWW.ZIMFLEX.COM,GO TO THE SPANISH KEY STAGE 3 HOMEPAGE, CLICK THE GAM...
  1. 1. WALT: talking about dates and saying when your birthday is WILF: • To be able to write & understand months and dates in Spanish to get to a Level 2 • To be able to say and ask each other when their birthday is to get t a Level 3c ¿CUÁNDO ES TU CUMPLEAÑOS?
  2. 2. LOS MESES RAP http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bl If7gqnnxg
  3. 3. HOW TO WRITE THE DATE IN SPANISH Writing the date in Spanish is very simple. Start by writing the word “EL” which means “THE”. Then write the number, the word “de” (which means “of”), then the month. For example. The 9th of May is written EL NUEVE DE MAYO In Spanish you just say the number, you don’t have to say “second”, “third” etc as you do in English. But, you must say the number before the month. However, there is one day of the month where you do not write the number. For the “first” of each month you have to use the word “primero”. So the 1st March is EL PRIMERO DE MARZO Now have a go at the exercise on the next slide
  4. 4. 3rd April = el tres de abril • 17th /February El primero de julio • 10th /October El diez de octubre • 26th/November El doce de septiembre • 4th/March El quince de agosto • 22th/June El diecisiete de febrero • 15th/August El dos de mayo • 1st/July El veintidós de junio • 8th/December El veintiséis de noviembre • 31th/January El treinta de abril • 2nd/May El treinta y uno de enero • 12th/September El cuatro de marzo • 30th/March El ocho de diciembre TOTAL /12 Match up the dates in English and Spanish. Write them out in your exercise books in the same way as this example…
  5. 5. In your exercise books, write out the following dates in Spanish, like the example. • 25th.January • ______________________________________________ • 4th.November ______________________________________________ • 9th.February • ______________________________________________ • 3rd July • ______________________________________________ • 27th May ______________________________________________ TOTAL /5 Ejemplo: 18th April= el dieciocho de abril
  6. 6. HOW TO ASK SOMEONE’S BIRTHDAY IN SPANISH NOW THAT YOU CAN WRITE DATES IN SPANISH, THIS WILL HELP YOU TO SAY WHEN YOU HAVE YOUR BIRTHDAY. TO ASK SOMEONE “WHAT IS THE DATE OF YOUR BIRTHDAY?” IN SPANISH, THIS IS WHAT YOU SAY… “¿CUÁNDO ES TU CUMPLEAÑOS?” WRITE THIS TITLE IN YOUR BOOK “HOW TO SAY WHEN I HAVE MY BIRTHDAY” WRITE “¿CUÁNDO ES TU CUMPLEAÑOS?” = “WHAT IS THE DATE OF YOUR BIRTHDAY?” GO TO THE NEXT SLIDE TO SEE HOW TO ANSWER IN SPANISH
  7. 7. HOW TO SAY WHEN YOUR BIRTHDAY IS IN SPANISH TO SAY WHEN YOU HAVE YOUR BIRTHDAY IN SPANISH, YOU SAY… “MI CUMPLEAÑOS ES EL ….” FOLLOWED BY THE NUMBER AND MONTH OF YOUR BIRTHDAY. SO IF YOUR BIRTHDAY IS THE NINTH OF MAY, YOU WOULD SAY… “MI ANIVERSARIO ES EL NUEVE DE MAYO.” IN YOUR BOOK, WRITE THE SENTENCE BUT CHANGE IT SO IT IS FOR YOUR OWN BIRTHDAY ON THE NEXT SLIDE COPY THE EXAMPLES IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH
  8. 8. ¿Cuándo es tu cumpleaños? (WHEN IS YOUR BIRTHDAY?) Mi cumpleaños es el DOS de FEBRERO My birthday is the 2nd of February COPY THE EXAMPLE
  9. 9. ¿Cuándo es tu cumpleaños? Mi cumpleaños es el tres de marzo. My birthday is the 3rd of March
  10. 10. ¿Cuándo es tu cumpleaños? Mi cumpleaños es el veinte de julio My birthday is the 20th of July.
  11. 11. ¿Cuándo es tu cumpleaños? Mi cumpleaños es el…de… enero mayo agosto In pairs, practice asking each other when you have a birthday. Use the dates on the calendar as your answers
  12. 12. w 13 12 14 11 Marisa Luis Manuel Laura *WRITE A SENTENCE FOR EACH OF THEM 1-Mi cumpleaños es el…de marzo 2-Mi cumpleaños es el…de.... 3- Mi cumpleaños …………de……. 4- Mi ……………………
  13. 13. WELL DONE FOR FINISHING ALL THE EXERCISES. NOW GO TO WWW.ZIMFLEX.COM,GO TO THE SPANISH KEY STAGE 3 HOMEPAGE, CLICK THE GAMES LINK AND ENJOY THE DAYS AND MONTHS GAMES. Alternatively, click the link below to take you straight there. http://www.zimflex.co.uk/Spanish/Games/Key%20Stage%20 3/Days%20and%20Months/daysandmonthsgameshome.html

×